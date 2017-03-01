Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Join our email blast

Featured Story

Best Shots: Our readers submitted their finest photography, and we publish a few of our favorites this month

3/1/2017

It is said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Whether it’s a painting, a poem or even a person, beauty surrounds us in all of its subjective glory.

As an art form, photography can be equally as moving, from landscapes to portraitures to photojournalism.  With that in mind, we asked Cityview readers to submit their finest examples of photography from their personal collections for our Best Shot Contest. The results were, well, beautiful.

We’ve selected a handful of the best for you to enjoy in this month’s issue, and although it was difficult task, we picked first-, second- and third-place finishers as well. Terri Darmody’s “A Different Point of View” was chosen as the winner of the $100 first-place prize with its colorful perspective of a hot air balloon. “Unnamed” by Justin Rogers took home the $50 second-place award for his stunning image made during a lightning storm from near the capitol building, and “Skate,” by Larry Lockman II, expertly captured a “flying” skateboarder performing a trick.

Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to all who submitted entries. ♦

1st Place Winner: “A Different Point of View” by Terri Dermody

1st Place Winner: “A Different Point of View” by Terri Dermody

Ames ChamberFleet Feet
2nd Place Winner: “Unnamed” by Justin Rogers

2nd Place Winner: “Unnamed” by Justin Rogers

3rd Place Winner: “Skate” by Larry Lockman II

3rd Place Winner: “Skate” by Larry Lockman II

“Botanical Zen” by Trisha Ross

“Botanical Zen” by Trisha Ross

“How Thomas Kinkade Sees Des Moines” by Ric Damico

“How Thomas Kinkade Sees Des Moines” by Ric Damico

“Max” by Laura Fenoglio

“Max” by Laura Fenoglio

“Unnamed” by Ashley Stuff

“Unnamed” by Ashley Stuff

“Braided Beauty” by Emily Eklofe

“Braided Beauty” by Emily Eklofe

“Engulfed in the Night” by Deb Shoning

“Engulfed in the Night” by Deb Shoning

“Georgetown” by Caleb Rizzuti

“Georgetown” by Caleb Rizzuti

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberAmes ChamberGet PersonalizedAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast