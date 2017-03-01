Featured Story

Best Shots: Our readers submitted their finest photography, and we publish a few of our favorites this month

It is said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Whether it’s a painting, a poem or even a person, beauty surrounds us in all of its subjective glory.

As an art form, photography can be equally as moving, from landscapes to portraitures to photojournalism. With that in mind, we asked Cityview readers to submit their finest examples of photography from their personal collections for our Best Shot Contest. The results were, well, beautiful.

We’ve selected a handful of the best for you to enjoy in this month’s issue, and although it was difficult task, we picked first-, second- and third-place finishers as well. Terri Darmody’s “A Different Point of View” was chosen as the winner of the $100 first-place prize with its colorful perspective of a hot air balloon. “Unnamed” by Justin Rogers took home the $50 second-place award for his stunning image made during a lightning storm from near the capitol building, and “Skate,” by Larry Lockman II, expertly captured a “flying” skateboarder performing a trick.

Congratulations to our winners, and thank you to all who submitted entries. ♦