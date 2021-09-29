Civic Skinny

Alleging secret taping, X-rated language and chaos, Jim Nahas sues four Polk County supervisors and John Norris

Fired county personnel boss Jim Nahas has filed a blistering lawsuit against four of the five county supervisors — Matt McCoy was not named a defendant — and county administrator John Norris.

The 30-page suit, filed in Polk County District Court on Sept. 27, is aimed at “redress(ing) wrongs committed against him” relating to the firing.

It alleges libel, wrongful discharge, extortion and violation of the Iowa open-meetings and open-records law. It implies that Nahas, who was hired as county human-resources director in 2014, was being used as a pawn by four supervisors — Democrats Tom Hockensmith and Angela Connolly and Republicans Bob Brownell and Steve Van Oort — to force out the fifth, Democrat McCoy.

And it paints a picture of a dysfunctional board, of an office of secretly taped conversations, obscene shouting matches and regular violations of county policy.

It alleges that the board — and it excludes McCoy from this picture — “lacks cohesion, is run by fear, intimidation, and is a good example of substantial organizational dysfunction,” adding “back-biting, turf-protection, and dysfunction run rampant.”

The lawsuit singles out Hockensmith for particular criticism. Nahas, the suit says, for six years was “subject to consistent harassment, vulgarities, threats regarding his employment, and the like at the hands of various members of the board, and specifically Tom Hockensmith, all for simply doing his job.”

It also depicts the board office on the third floor of the county office building downtown as a place echoing of vile language.

The suit says that in an exit interview with Nahas and McCoy, an unnamed employee — “Employee C” — said she “regularly witnessed other Supervisors and the then County Administrator yelling in anger and frustration regularly using profanity, including the words ‘fuck,’ ‘fucking bitch,’ ‘mother-fucker,’ ‘fucking cunt,’ ‘asshole,’ ‘shit,’ ‘damn,’ ‘son-of-a-bitch,’ and ‘god-dammit.’”

Nahas was fired earlier this year after the board said he had given inconsistent answers in two secretly taped interviews by county investigators concerning a discussion in a meeting with McCoy and county employee Frank Marasco, who had lost out to Norris in his bid to succeed Mark Wandro as county administrator. The meeting apparently veered off into a range of topics, some perhaps involving county employee Sarah Boese, who apparently heard some of the discussion.

According to the lawsuit, Boese then met with Hockensmith and Connolly, who then “plotted a course of action they felt would result in maximum political damage to McCoy and ultimately result in his removal from the board.”

The plan involved sending a lengthy termination letter to Nahas that had damaging statements about McCoy. The letter became public, but the ploy didn’t work. Nahas lost his job; McCoy kept his.

Nahas’s lawsuit accuses the four supervisors and Norris of libel, saying the termination letter maliciously contained false statements, was “intended to injure Nahas’s reputation, intended to expose Nahas to public contempt and ridicule, and to further damage his ability to obtain further employment.”

It also accuses the four of them and Norris of extortion, using the county’s complaint and interview process “to intimidate and coerce Nahas to implicate McCoy as having allegedly make a profane statement apparently about another supervisor.” It alleges that the defendants, through their agents, “repeatedly warned and threatened Nahas that all he had to do to protect his employment was to implicate McCoy as having made the alleged statements.” They also threatened him with public humiliation and embarrassment…as a means to getting him to change his story.”

The suit also alleges that the board illegally met in secret to fire Nahas and illegally released the letter of termination.

Nahas is seeking damages to cover loss of past income, loss of future income, severe emotional distress, severe future emotional distress, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. He has asked for a jury trial. ♦