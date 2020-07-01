Belly Up To...

Pour Choices

Shutting down a new neighborhood bar less than a month after it opened is not how the owners of Pour Choices envisioned their restaurant debut.

But for Pour Choices, located in Grimes, a recent Thursday evening proved hungry and thirsty patrons were ready to make some new choices in pub and food fare, and the pandemic couldn’t crush their dreams.

Pour Choices, located off Highway 141 in Grimes, opened up Feb. 18 in a new retail development. It’s shiny new with tall ceilings and black-chalk type décor inside with two official-size pool tables, shuffleboard and one video game. The place isn’t overrun with multiple televisions.

A large patio facing the highway is a bit noisy during rush hour but soon was masked by the patrons chatting noisily. A happy hour from 2-6 p.m. includes dollar-off drinks. For a summer cool down, try the slushy frozen flights, where you can sample rotating flavors such as boozy cherry limeade or a low-calorie strawberry lemonade.

The Mega PC Mule is a two-handed oversized copper cup and is refreshing to sip and share with your non-COVID friends. At $18, it’s a bargain beverage.

The fresh food is well thought out. Burgers are made with all-Iowa, high-quality beef. In-house homemade sauces and flavored thick bacon complement the dishes.

Striving to keep food and drinks consistent, they offer just 20 items on the menu. Co-owner Richard Andraschko says he’s gone to hundreds of restaurants, saying, “I’d question why they did something and think, I’d do that differently if I had a restaurant.”

Richard and his wife, Tracy, along with her daughter, Jordan, say they always wanted to open a restaurant. They spent three years looking for a spot. In their current location, the developer was building a patio, which made it an easy decision.

“We thought it’d be a great location. It’s easy access, and there’s nothing like it in Grimes,” he says.

During the first few weeks of opening, live music by the band Suede was featured. Richard says, “We had a great crowd. We want to keep having live music but are not sure when that will happen.”

As a local business owner — he formerly owned Sky Zone Trampoline Park — he says owning a restaurant is like any other business.

“Take care of it,” he says. “Keep it clean. Have good food. If we charged an arm and a leg, people might come once but wouldn’t come back. We try to have the best food and drink at competitive prices so they return.” ♦