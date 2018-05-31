Advertising

What other print options are available?

Our company is the leader in print publications with more than two dozen monthly titles in addition to CITYVIEW including 21 community lifestyle magazines (Ankeny, Urbandale, Altoona, Boone County, Clive, Des Moines Westside, Indianola, Johnston, Waukee, Jordan Creek, Adel, Beaverdale, Grimes, Perry, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Winterset, Bondurant, North Polk, Windsor Heights and Ames), two business journals (Western Suburbs Business Journal and Northwest Suburbs Business Journal), a parenting magazine (Des Moines Parent), three community newsletters (Adel Adviser, Johnston Adviser and Grimes Adviser) and a variety of other quarterly, bi-annual or annual niche publications.

Other print options in central Iowa include The Des Moines Register, The Business Record, DSM magazine, Welcome Home magazine, WOW magazine and several niche and coupon clipper publications. Always ask to see a publication’s full distribution and readership audits, not fancy marketing pieces that fail to show the full story.