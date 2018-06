Advertising

How do I get the word out about my business in Des Moines?

You have many advertising options— TV, radio, newspapers, magazines, social media, email, etc. — and most all of them can be effective in some way. Our suggestion is to always ask for a media company’s audits, as most any reputable TV station, radio station, newspaper or magazine will have one for their viewership, listenership or readership. If they don’t, ask them why… and proceed with caution.