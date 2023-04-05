Friday, April 7, 2023

4/5/2023

Think you’re funny?

Send us your best caption…
Email to celeste@dmcityview.com — Be sure to include your name
Next month’s photo:

This month’s winner

“When your dad is president of the Johnny Cash fan club…”
— Tom Geraty

Runners Up

“It is good to see that the son Johnny Cash had grew up friendly and got a normal job.” 
— Mark Alvord

“A grateful attorney offers pro bono advice right on his suspender.” 
— Dennis Moore

“Not wanting to be caught with his pants down in the courtroom, the litigious lawyer decided to wear ‘sue-spenders’ on the day of his hearing.” 
— M.A. Phat 

“Howdy! Welcome to Sue’s Subaru! Do I have a sweet deal for you!” 
— Mary Wedewer

“I was grateful for the loan, but the tie didn’t quite fit me. Thank you anyway, Sue!”
 — John Flater

