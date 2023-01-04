Thursday, January 5, 2023

What the?

What the…

1/4/2023

This month’s winner

“Brian was ready for the Hawkeye’s game at the Music City Bowl, except for one crucial item — a quarterback!”
— Mary Wedewer

Runners Up

“It looks like Linda cleaned out the passenger seat of her car again.”
— Scott Davis

“The bachelor-uncle-at-Christmas starter kit.”
— Staci Stanton

“There’s nothing more important than my Hawkeye bug out/survival kit!”
— Katie Sassatelli-McCoy

“All evidence suggests the victim was a folk singer overcome by caffeine toxicity.” 
— Sunny Liston

