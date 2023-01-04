What the?
What the…1/4/2023
Think you’re funny?
Send us your best caption…
Email to celeste@dmcityview.com — Be sure to include your name
Next month’s photo:
This month’s winner
“Brian was ready for the Hawkeye’s game at the Music City Bowl, except for one crucial item — a quarterback!”
— Mary Wedewer
Runners Up
“It looks like Linda cleaned out the passenger seat of her car again.”
— Scott Davis
“The bachelor-uncle-at-Christmas starter kit.”
— Staci Stanton
“There’s nothing more important than my Hawkeye bug out/survival kit!”
— Katie Sassatelli-McCoy
“All evidence suggests the victim was a folk singer overcome by caffeine toxicity.”
— Sunny Liston