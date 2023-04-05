Walks of Life

In their footsteps

Whether it’s watching Dad working on a car engine in the garage, eagerly waiting for a chance to use a wrench or admiring Mom’s handiwork as she cleans and bandages that nasty cut on a sibling who fell from a tree, children are often only a step behind that special role model, eagerly wanting to be “just like” him or her. While some find new passions and interests to lure them to new paths to explore, many are inspired to continue in the footsteps they followed in their childhood.

Amy and Teddi

LOVE OF DANCE

Amy Peel-Wood opened her first dance studio at age 17 on the south side of Des Moines. Her daughter, Teddi Wood, carried on Amy’s tradition of young entrepreneurship and opened her first studio when she was 18: AT&CO Dance Studio in West Des Moines. The studio’s name combines their names and pays homage to her mom’s legacy.

Amy’s passion for serving youth inspired Teddi to continue down the same path.

“As a child and growing up, I spent countless hours not only in the studio training but also going to many business meetings, designing costumes, choreography, building props and recital planning,” Teddi says of all she learned from her mom. “I saw the joy that this brought my mother for so many years, and I wanted that for my life, too.”

Amy is still available to help Teddi as she continues her career.

“Now, when questions or situations arise, I have great guidance to lead me through,” Teddi says.

If others want to follow in a parent’s footsteps, Teddi advises them to take it seriously.

“Be willing with an open heart and mind to learn from your parent and do so diligently and with responsibility.”

Source: Norwalk Living, March 2023; by Chantel Boyd

Jeremy and Dave

PASTOR’S KID

As a pastor of one of central Iowa’s largest churches, Lutheran Church of Hope, Jeremy Johnson wasn’t always sure he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father.

Jeremy’s dad, Dave, was a pastor at a Lutheran church in Fargo, North Dakota.

“We led a public life. When I played high school sports, everyone knew that I was Pastor Dave’s kid. I identified with that my whole life.”

Later on, while serving in youth and adult ministry at his dad’s church, he wanted to tell people about God, but not as a pastor.

“I was terrified of public speaking. I didn’t want to be a pastor. There was no way I was going to be a pastor,” he says.

Yet, one day, as he was driving along in Fargo, a deep flash of certainty filled his mind.

“I had an overwhelming sense of ‘yes.’ I tried to go every way around it. I exhausted all my options. It was then, in my car, I decided to be a pastor.”

He called his dad that day and told him he was attending seminary school. He was going to go to school full-time, sell his house and move away from the only city he knew.

“It was a huge leap of faith. Not a single moment did I look back,” he says.

Source: Jordan Creek Living, March 2023; by Jackie Wilson

Alex and Jeff

A FAMILY LEGACY

Helping people in their time of need is one of the most worthwhile aspects of being a funeral home director.

Alex Petersen says following in his father’s footsteps boils down to two things: 1. His father’s passion to serve others during one of the worst times in their lives, and 2. Carrying on the legacy of his family.

At one point in his life, Alex’s goal was to move as far away from the funeral home business as possible. But as he grew older, he saw the impact his father had with grieving families.

“I see how my father strives to bring peace and dignity to people’s loved ones and shows compassion to their family,” he says. “I admire his sense of duty, passion to help others, and his love of people.”

These days, Alex can’t imagine being in another business. However, with a young family, he’s tried to be more present at home. As his kids get older, he hopes to make more time to be involved in community organizations.

“It takes a lot of compassion to be in this profession, and being a third-generation funeral director is something I take pride in,” says Alex. “I want to make my entire family proud and continue to impact people and this community.”

Source: Indianola Living, March 2023; by Becky Kolosik

Jamie and Jodie

A PASSION FOR HOOPS

Usually, parents watch their kids’ sports activities. But Jamie Steyer Johnson has been watching her mom’s basketball games for four years.

Jamie is a professional radio analyst who covers her mom’s games. Her mom, Jodi Steyer, is the associate head women’s basketball coach at ISU.

“One of the best parts of the job is road trips where we get to hang out the whole time,” Jamie says.

Jamie called games for Ames High School while in college, majoring in journalism (with interest in sports broadcasting), worked for Cyclones.tv in college, and was hired to call games for ISU after graduation.

“It’s been the best of both worlds to cover ISU while doing something I love in broadcasting,” says Jamie, adding she enjoys watching her mom and the other coaches in action.

“I have so much respect for what they do and how they do it, which I try my best to convey when calling games.”

Jamie’s advice for others following in their parent’s footsteps is simple.

“There’s no shame in making your own legacy, but if you have an affinity for something you grew up around, pursue it.” ♦

Source: Adel Living, March 2023; by Chantel Boyd