Just Released

Ames National Corporation Announces New Officer Appointments

AMES, IA – Samantha Jankowski has been appointed Controller for Ames National Corporation. Jankowski began her career in public accounting in the tax line of business at RSM US LLP in Des Moines working on tax compliance and strategy. Most recently Jankowski worked in the nonprofit industry as the Director of Financial Reporting & Budgeting for the Iowa State University Foundation.

Buffy Clatt was reappointed Vice President & Marketing Director for Ames National Corporation. Clatt worked at the Company in this role from June of 2021 until September of 2022. Prior to joining the Company, she served as Director of Marketing & Communications for Iowa State University Research Park, and prior to that she served as the Vice President & Marketing Director of First National Bank in Ames.