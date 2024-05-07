Greetings, Cultural Adventurers:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week – Including a bonus, as there was a bounty of wonderful “mother” quotes from which to consider.

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on earth.” – Mitch Albom, an American author, journalist, and musician.

“God could not be everywhere, and therefor he made mothers.” – Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936), an English novelist, short-story writer, poet, and journalist. He was born in British India, which inspired much of his work. Kipling’s works of fiction include the Jungle Book duology, Kim, the Just So Stories and many short stories, including “The Man Who Would Be King.”

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’ To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

Applications Now Open for Community Outreach Program

The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide has opened applications for the Community Outreach Program presented by the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Festival and share their mission and programming with thousands of guests free of charge thanks to funding from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The Des Moines Arts Festival is June 28 – 30, 2024 in Western Gateway Park. Non-profit organizations that are accepted into the Community Outreach Program are supplied with a Festival booth, signage, basic infrastructure, and a $250 stipend for supplies or staffing. In turn, the non-profits are required to provide an interactive arts-related activity along with staff to manage the booth. The non-profit organizations may display signage and distribute information within their booth. All non-profit organization spaces are part of the Festival’s “Creative Zone”, located on 15th Street between Locust St. and Grand Avenue. MidAmerican Energy Company’s Boom Art will also be located within the Creative Zone. “The Community Outreach Program is one of the most popular areas of the Festival,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “MidAmerican Energy Foundation’s support not only provides a free marketing opportunity to Central Iowa non-profits but it also provides free activities for all of our guests.” Space is limited to 20 non-profit organizations. To learn more and apply, interested non-profits should visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/cop Applications Close: May 10, 2024. Selected organizations notified on or by May 17, 2024

11:00 AM – Nationally recognized artists and married couple Jay Vigon and Margo Nahas are pioneering occupants in the destination-worthy Mainframe Studios in Des Moines, Iowa. Jay’s vast body of album covers, logo designs, and fashion advertising includes the iconic “Purple Rain” logo. among Margo’s signature works is one of the most recognized album covers of all time, Van Halen’s Diamond album, “1984.” These artists hold open studio nights each First Friday at Mainframe Studios. https://www.jayvigon.com/ https://www.vanhalen1984.com/

11:18 AM – Lisa Gardner’s evocative writing envelopes readers, and her latest book, Still See You Everywhere, takes readers on an unexpected and captivating story journey. Listen as Lisa shares insights into this novel’s creation. “Lisa Gardner is the master of the psychological thriller.” – Associated Press https://www.lisagardner.com/

11:31 AM – Just released. In her poignant and compelling memoir, Abandoned at Birth: Searching for the Arms that Once Held Me, Janet Sherlund broaches the larger subject of adoptees through her intimate and candid journey. This debut book is provocative and informative. “We all need the biological, historical, emotional, and existential connection which is denied so may adoptees. For them searching might be see as an attempt to heal the primal wound about which there are no conscious thoughts, only feelings and somatic memories – and an aching sense of loss.” – From The Primal Wound by Nancy Newton Verrier https://www.abandonedatbirthbook.com/

11:47 AM – Lowell Baier is an author, conservationist, historian, and attorney who feeds his passion for saving the planet with a bounty of wisdom and experience. His new book, Earth’s Emergency Room: Saving Species as the Planet and Politics Get Hotter, is a powerful and enlightening, if candidly sobering, presentation at the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act on why we all need to pay attention to the biggest picture of all: our environment. “As we confront an unprecedented global biodiversity crisis, it’s never been more important to understand the full history of the Endangered Species Act. With Earth’s Emergency Room, Lowell Baier takes us on an epic half-century journey that explores both the awe-inspiring successes to prevent extinction and the unfulfilled promise to recover imperiled listed species. Understanding this full complexity – and the many solutions at our fingertips – is critical to ensuring that the full diversity of wildlife and plants thrive for future generations.” – – Collin O’Mara, President and CEO, National Wildlife Federation; Secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for Delaware (2009-2014) https://lowellebaier.com/

12:00 PM – Art Week Des Moines 2024 is just around the corner Jun 9-15. This immersive and inspirational journey into five Des Moines communities is anchored by Fellow artists, one developing their own arts experience at each of the sites. Brittany Brooke Crow will share her captivating wheat paste collage celebrating the people and history of the Columbus Part Neighborhood, and shares insights into how she researched and will create this special mural. “Art Week Des Moines has become a signature event for Des Moines, weaving community, history, and creativity into captivating experiences for everyone to enjoy. For families, creatives, and cultural adventurers, this is a ‘must-do” week to enjoy.” – The Culture Buzz

12:14 PM – Neal Barnard, M.D., is the president and founder of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C. His research has been published in Scientific American, the American Journal of Cardiology and other major journals. Dr. Barnard is the author of six previous books, including Foods that Fight Pain and Food for Life. His latest life resource book is The Power Food Diet: The Breakthrough Plan That Traps, Tames, and Burns Calories for Easy and Permanent Weight Loss is a gem of a guide to help anyone understand and embrace the strategies presented.

12:30 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books May 13. Broadlawns: A Century of Caring is a beautifully written and illustrated overview of this venerable health institution by Dr. Jean Logan. Listen as Jean shares glimpses into this fascinating history.

12:43 PM – Nancy Vallar is a public speaker and author specializing in helping others find hope and healing through faith and poetry. Her new book, Sacred Seasons: Devotions for Life Seasons, is a life resource she shares to support anyone seeking solace in their lives and inspiration in that journey. Listen as Nancy provides some glimpses into this inspirational offering. “Inspired by faith and compassion, Nancy Vallar shares her life resource book, Sacred Seasons: Devotions for Life Seasons, with others. An oasis for the thirsty life pilgrim.” – The Culture Buzz https://nancyvallar.com/

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Ivy + Bean: The Musical. Thru May 12, 7 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/ivy-bean-the-musical/

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. May 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

3. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Scriptease. The Bad Seed. May 20. https://www.iowastage.org/

4. Des Moines Performing Arts. Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards Showcase. May 30, 7 PM. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/ihsmta-2024/

5. CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre. Disney Frozen Jr. May 31-Jun 9. https://www.captheatre.org/main/disneys-frozen-jr/

6. Des Moines Community Playhouse. The Play That Goes Wrong. May 31-Jun 16. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Thru May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

2. Moberg Gallery. Chris Vance Annual Show. https://moberggallery.com/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport” (The Culture Buzz creed)

Audition – Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Antigone. Sat May 11, 1 PM. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/antigone/

Audition – Carousel Theatre. Urinetown. Mon/Tue, May 11-12, 7 PM. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1454

Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities:

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Thu May 23, dsm Magazine’s new “Festival of Festivals” hosts this year’s dsm Discover Diverse Des Moines event. This is a fun sampler of festivals that enliven Central Iowa throughout the year. Come experience demonstrations, information and details. https://dsmmagazine.com/discover-diverse-des-moines-2024/

Hurley & Dancers and Fellow Travelers Performance Group

Join these two professional modern dance companies for “Widening the Circle” on June 8/9 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines, 50265. Suggested donation: $20/10. For more information, contact fellowtravelers@yahoo.com or hurley.kathleen@gmail.com. Directed by Cynthia Adams, Fellow Travelers Performance Group has support for “Widening the Circle” in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council. Adams is joined by dancer Paula McArthur in a series of whimsical and thought-provoking dance theater duets blurring the edge of dance and theater with text, movement, and audience participation. They will be sharing a portion of the evening-length production they are touring this summer to multiple Fringe Festivals in Canada and the US. Directed by Kathleen Hurley, Hurley & Dancers is a six-person repertoire company. This performance includes choreography by Lisa Lewis, Julie Betts, and Kathleen Hurley with live music by The Motofingers. Performers include: Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. https://tandemtheatreanddance.org/hurley-dancers/

MIXED PICKLES: THE ART OF VICTORIAN PHOTO COLLAGE

The Jordan House Museum, 2001 Fuller Rd., West Des Moines. Sun May 19, 2 – 4 PM.

The West Des Moines Historical Society and Olson-Larsen Galleries have teamed up again to combine art and history! In the parlors and drawing rooms of grand homes, and amidst the flickering glow of gas lamps, Victorian women composed visual symphonies showcasing family in whimsical and fantastic settings. Thus, the exquisite art of Victorian photo collaging was born. Participants in the Mixed Pickles activity will have the opportunity to learn about the history of photo collage and spend an afternoon creating your own personalized works with guidance from Olson-Larsen Galleries artist, Mary Jones, all while enjoying tea and confections in the parlor of the Jordan House Museum. Some images will be provided, but please bring photographs, magazines or old books that you don’t mind cutting up and manipulating through coloring or combining with other images. Tickets are $20 per person and will cover supplies and treats. The event capacity is 20 participants, so get your tickets before they’re gone! I’ll be the perfect Sunday Funday activity for gal pals or kids + parents! Ages 12 and up are welcome. Purchase tickets HERE: https://westdesmoineshistoricalsociety.ticketspice.com/mixed-pickles-the-art-of-victorian-photocollage?fbclid=IwAR3Y3hnK3A0tNzV5FzRKm- 9iA1HQpg6x3FQT5bDbbgrxURpFlPjOr2f5azc

Be a team member of the grandest arts celebration event in Iowa

The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide is recruiting volunteers to fill over 800 volunteer shifts at the 2024 Festival – June 28 – 30. Volunteers are needed for set-up, tear-down, and a variety of activities to keep the Festival operating smoothly. These roles include supporting artists, festival greeters, Student Art Exhibition, selling merchandise, sharing information at the sustainability stations, and VIP Club management. Volunteers can sign-up individually or as a group. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks, beverages, and a free drink coupon from Exile Brewing Company to use after the Festival. New this year, the Festival is offering more group opportunities during Festival set-up and tear-down. www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer to sign-up through a VolunteerLocal hosted site. Questions can be directed to the Festival’s Volunteer Coordinator, Stacey Nay at volunteer@desmoinesartsfestival.org.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – T. Patrick Graves. Long May You Run. May 7, 6:30 PM.

2. State Historical Building – Mary Christopher, Mike Rowley. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History. May 8 – 5 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Jean Logan. Broadlawns: A Century of Caring. May 14, 6:30 PM.

4. Izaak Walton League – Mary Christopher, Mike Rowley. Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines: A History. May 14 – 6:45 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Jacqueline Astor. Chase It. May 15, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Jan Hochstetler. Always More to Learn. May 20, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Scott Reister. Baseball Spy. May 21, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians: Their Stories Are Better Than the Bestsellers,

James Patterson

2. Homie, Danez Smith

3. The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church, Sarah McCammon

4. All This Could Be Different, Sarah Thankam Matthews

5. Nebraska: Poems, Kwame Dawes

6. Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking–How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age, Caroline Paul

7. Funny Story, Emily Henry

8. Martyr!, Kaveh Akbar*

9. Far From Broken, Kelsey Bigelow*

10. The Cello Still Sings: A Generational Story of the Holocaust and of the Transformative Power of Music, Janet Horvath

* Iowa authors

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

Axios – Des Moines – this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

*open 24/7

