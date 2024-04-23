Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Flash Buzz –

Local author appearance about Broadlawns’ Centennial

Wed Apr 24. Jean Logan, nurse, researcher, and educator as well as a 12-year Broadlawns Board Director, will be present all day at the Broadlawns Gift Shop to sign copies of her new book, Broadlawns: A Century of Caring.

Independent Bookstore Day(s)

Enjoy a weekend of visiting eight Central Iowa bookstores. Beaverdale Books (10A-5P Sat, noon-4PM Cun) will offer BOGO on select hardcovers, Advance Reader Copy giveaways, and refreshments. Complete a Central Iowa IBD Passport to enter a drawing for a $100 Beaverdale Books gift certificate. Passports available at all participating bookstore locations beginning Sat Apr 27.

Be a team member of the grandest arts celebration event in Iowa

The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide is recruiting volunteers to fill over 800 volunteer shifts at the 2024 Festival – June 28 – 30. Volunteers are needed for set-up, tear-down, and a variety of activities to keep the Festival operating smoothly. These roles include supporting artists, festival greeters, Student Art Exhibition, selling merchandise, sharing information at the sustainability stations, and VIP Club management. Volunteers can sign-up individually or as a group. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks, beverages, and a free drink coupon from Exile Brewing Company to use after the Festival.

New this year, the Festival is offering more group opportunities during Festival set-up and tear-down. www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer to sign-up through a VolunteerLocal hosted site. Questions can be directed to the Festival’s Volunteer Coordinator, Stacey Nay at volunteer@desmoinesartsfestival.org.

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Michael Perry, NYTimes bestselling author, humorist, singer/songwriter, and parttime snow plow driver, dips his pen into his well of creative ink for The Jesus Cow, a novel about the sudden change in the life of Harley Jackson. Irresistible fun. “A fun commentary on small-town America and today’s insatiable appetite for goofy stories to fill the Web.” — New York Post (Required Reading — lead pick) https://sneezingcow.com/

11:17 AM – Even So: Stories from an Overpopulated Farmhouse is a memoir from David Coster, a retired surgeon whose candid telling of his life’s origins is as startling as it is revealing. Listen as David shares glimpses into a past that shaped a successful human. “Even So is a rich, loving, and irreverent description of a chaotic and resilient family: both a snapshot of a quickly receding past and a celebration of a family that both splinters and regenerates over time. This is a dazzling, spellbinding book, as heart-wrenching as it is uplifting and whimsical. A must-read.” — Douglas Trevor, author, Girls I Know https://icecubepress.com/2024/02/26/even-so-2/

11:34 AM – Jen Chapin’s “Paris” from her Five Songs EP. “…brilliant, soulfully poetic urban folk music.” (NPR) https://www.jenchapin.com/

11:38 AM – Nick Hupton’s What I Am to You is a fascinating dive into the world of rock-and-roll fame from within. Nick provides peeks into this compelling novel during this conversation. “This compelling novel gives a glimpse into the world of musical fame while trying to navigate the struggles of friendship, family, first love and loss.”

– Mary Closner; columnist- Northfield News http://www.nickhupton.com/

11:53 AM – As her ascension in the Midwest musical scene continues to rise, Kathryn Severing Fox shares the title track from her debut album, Sweet Beginnings, a beautiful compendium of alluring music. “When listening to Fox for the first time, one might wonder, how can a young woman make a violin sound so good?”

– Cityview Magazine https://www.kathrynseveringfox.com/

12:00 PM – This Sat Apr 27, 6-9 PM at the Fremont (1040 E. 9th St, Des Moines) Artist D. Ryan Allen returns to the role of producer, enabling a diverse and creative band of Central Iowa independent artists to convene at events to showcase and sell their works, while enticing audiences to immerse themselves into wonderfully themed happenings. “Creature Featured 70th” promises to be a stimulating and appealing evening of interaction with artists and creativity. Free admission, family friendly, the region welcomes the return of this series. “Central Iowa cheers the return of indie art shows at the Fremont as D. Ryan Allen, talented graphic designer and sculptor, adds his producer cap to launch a new series beginning with a 70th anniversary homage to the cult class, Creature from the Black Lagoon.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/p/Lord-of-Infernal-Engines-Studios-100055051043393/?paipv=0&eav=AfY99qsFwSGpoVN4Zo2EF0YdrIxKg4TgaEh_z1uf7dzZbU2Jn01KmuY6WG4xc_6iDJ4&_rdr

12:13 PM – Artistic Director Katy Merriman shares some tantalizing details about the Des Moines Community Theatre’s mainstage 2024-2025 Season. Filled with a superb selection and delectable variety – four musicals, a comedy and a drama – learn why if you aren’t already a season subscriber, this would be a great year to make that leap. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/explore/about-us/2024-25-season/

12:29 PM – Ken Block is uniquely qualified in capturing the facts and perspectives contained in Disproven: My Unbiased Search for Voter Fraud for the Trump Campaign, the Data that Shows Why He Lost, and How We Can Improve Our Electoral System. Ken shares indisputable glimpses into what the facts prove and, more importantly, how America can create an even more reliable system for future elections. “I did not know it at the time, but the day after the 2020 election, the Trump campaign hired a serious expert, Ken Block, to assess whether the outcome was the result of voter fraud. DISPROVEN — Block’s thorough, fact-based account of his work and conclusions — is a must-read and a great service to the country.”

– William Barr, 77th & 85th US Attorney General https://kenblock.com/DISPROVEN.html

12:45 PM – Opening May 3. At the Des Moines Community Playhouse, the next Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre show readies for opening. Ivy + Bean: A Musical is an engaging show about friendship, and its two leads, Madison Stone (Ivy) and Vivian Rosalie Coleman (Bean) lead a lively discussion about their journey with this show. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/ivy-bean-the-musical/

II. Performance Arts

1. Westminster Fine Arts Series and Chapel Theatre Guild presents the John Cariani comedy Almost, Maine Apr 25-27, 7 PM. Call (515-274-1534) or stop into the church office (4114 Allison Avenue) for free tickets. https://www.westpres.org/fas

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Good Doctor. Thru May 5. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

3. Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Apr 26-28. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/midsummer

4. Cambridge Collective Players at Palestine Lutheran Church, Cambridge IA. “Steel Magnolias,” featuring Van Harden as the DJ. Apr 26, Apr 27 (dinner theater perforance). Nazarenechurchcambridge@gmail.com or call 515-383-4328.

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. “Discover Gershwin,” an evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry, featuring the Des Moines Symphony. Goldsberry, who took the Broadway world by storm when she originated the role of Angelica in the blockbuster musical Hamilton, returns to Des Moines! Apr 27. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/evening-with-renee-elise-goldsberry/

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. Apr 30-May 5. “MJ the Musical.” Apr 30-May 5. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/mj-the-musical/

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Theater. “Improvised Shakespeare.” Apr 30-May 5. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-improvised-shakespeare-company/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Thru May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport”

· Audition – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Iowa Stage Theatre company and Salisbury House Foundation are hosting auditions for Shakespeare on the Lawn on Monday, April 29, at Salisbury House and Gardens. Sign-up link and information can be found at https://shakespeareonthelawn.com/auditions/

· Audition – Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Antigone. Sat May 11, 1 PM. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/antigone/

· Audition – Carousel Theatre. Urinetown. Mon/Tue, May 11-12, 7 PM. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1454

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa. The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden

Thu May 23, dsm Magazine’s new “Festival of Festivals” hosts this year’s dsm Discover Diverse Des Moines event. This is a fun sampler of festivals that enliven Central Iowa throughout the year. Come experience demonstrations, information and details. https://dsmmagazine.com/discover-diverse-des-moines-2024/

Applications Now Open for Community Outreach Program

The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide has opened applications for the Community Outreach Program presented by the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Festival and share their mission and programming with thousands of guests free of charge thanks to funding from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The Des Moines Arts Festival is June 28 – 30, 2024 in Western Gateway Park.

Non-profit organizations that are accepted into the Community Outreach Program are supplied with a Festival booth, signage, basic infrastructure, and a $250 stipend for supplies or staffing. In turn, the non-profits are required to provide an interactive arts-related activity along with staff to manage the booth. The non-profit organizations may display signage and distribute information within their booth.

All non-profit organization spaces are part of the Festival’s “Creative Zone”, located on 15th Street between Locust St. and Grand Avenue. MidAmerican Energy Company’s Boom Art will also be located within the Creative Zone. “The Community Outreach Program is one of the most popular areas of the Festival,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “MidAmerican Energy Foundation’s support not only provides a free marketing opportunity to Central Iowa non-profits but it also provides free activities for all of our guests.”

Space is limited to 20 non-profit organizations. To learn more and apply, interested non-profits should visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/cop

Applications Close: May 10, 2024. Selected organizations notified on or by May 17, 2024

Hurley & Dancers and Fellow Travelers Performance Group

Join these two professional modern dance companies for “Widening the Circle” on June 8/9 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines DanzArts, 2150 Delavan Drive, #8, West Des Moines, 50265. Suggested donation: $20/10. For more information, contact fellowtravelers@yahoo.com or hurley.kathleen@gmail.com.

Directed by Cynthia Adams, Fellow Travelers Performance Group has support for “Widening the Circle” in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council. Adams is joined by dancer Paula McArthur in a series of whimsical and thought-provoking dance theater duets blurring the edge of dance and theater with text, movement, and audience participation. They will be sharing a portion of the evening-length production they are touring this summer to multiple Fringe Festivals in Canada and the US. Directed by Kathleen Hurley, Hurley & Dancers is a six-person repertoire company. This performance includes choreography by Lisa Lewis, Julie Betts, and Kathleen Hurley with live music by The Motofingers. Performers include: Julie Betts, Elizabeth Ferreira, Kathleen Hurley, Lisa Lewis, and William Schneider. https://tandemtheatreanddance.org/hurley-dancers/

MIXED PICKLES: THE ART OF VICTORIAN PHOTO COLLAGE

The Jordan House Museum, 2001 Fuller Rd., West Des Moines. Sun May 19, 2 – 4 PM.

The West Des Moines Historical Society and Olson-Larsen Galleries have teamed up again

to combine art and history! In the parlors and drawing rooms of grand homes, and amidst the flickering glow of gas lamps, Victorian women composed visual symphonies showcasing family in whimsical and fantastic settings. Thus, the exquisite art of Victorian photo collaging was born. Participants in the Mixed Pickles activity will have the opportunity to learn about the history of photo collage and spend an afternoon creating your own personalized works with guidance from Olson-Larsen Galleries artist, Mary Jones, all while enjoying tea and confections in the parlor of the Jordan House Museum. Some images will be provided, but please bring photographs, magazines or old books that you don’t mind cutting up and manipulating through coloring or combining with other images. Tickets are $20 per person and will cover supplies and treats. The event capacity is 20 participants, so get your tickets before they’re gone! I’ll be the perfect Sunday Funday activity for gal pals or kids + parents! Ages 12 and up are welcome.

Purchase tickets HERE: https://westdesmoineshistoricalsociety.ticketspice.com/mixed-pickles-the-art-of-

victorian-photocollage?fbclid=IwAR3Y3hnK3A0tNzV5FzRKm-

9iA1HQpg6x3FQT5bDbbgrxURpFlPjOr2f5azc

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Caroline Paul. Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking – How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age. Apr 16, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Dennis Maulsby, poet. KU. Apr 17, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Palooza at Gand View University Apr 19, 20. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

4. Beaverdale Books – Dave Markward. “From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America.” Apr 25, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Mary Christopher, Mike Rowley. “Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines.” Apr 30, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life, Lyz Lenz*

2. Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future, Cornelia F. Mutel*

3. The Women, Kristin Hannah

4. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

5. Wandering Stars, Tommy Orange

6. Martyr!, Kaveh Akbar*

7. James, Percival Everett

8. Welcome Home, Bonne Doron*

9. Reading Genesis, Marilynne Robinson*

10. North Woods, Daniel Mason

* Iowa authors

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” — Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

