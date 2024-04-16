Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

These are just two quotation gems about poetry from the esteemed quotation master, Mardy Grothe. If you wish to connect with a wealth of wonderful quotes about poetry, visit: https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/p#poetry

“Poetry is music written for the human voice.” Maya Angelou (1929-2014), an American memoirist, poet, and civil rights activist, in PBS radio interview with Bill Moyers (“The Power of the Word”; Sep. 15, 1989); reprinted in Bill Moyers, The Language of Life: A Festival of Poets (1995)

“Next time you feel the itch, let poetry help you scratch it.” Sage Cohen, quoted in Wendy Burt-Thomas, The Everything Creative Writing Book (2010)

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Flash Buzz –

Poetry Palooza! 2024

This weekend, April 19 and 20, Grand View University hosts a nationally recognized celebration of poetry. In partnership with Humanities Iowa, the Iowa Poetry Association is hosting Poetry Palooza! a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience. This festival celebrates poet laureates, other esteemed poets, cultivates students and emerging talent, and demonstrates the positive power of poetry. This is free and encourages cultural adventurers to experience this epicenter of lyrical delight. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

Spring Gallery Night

On April 19, Valley Junction showcases new work by regional, national, and international artists. Check out original artwork, custom jewelry, ceramics, glass, furniture, folk art, fine art reproductions, and other one-of-a-kind objects at multiple locations throughout the district. This event is free and open to the public. https://valleyjunction.com/valley-junction-events/gallery-night/

Be a team member of the grandest arts celebration event in Iowa

The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide is recruiting volunteers to fill over 800 volunteer shifts at the 2024 Festival – June 28 – 30. The volunteer program, sponsored by the Polk County Board of Supervisors, has been awarded Best Volunteer Program by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) and will utilize volunteers starting Monday, June 24 through Sunday, June 30.

Volunteers are needed for set-up, tear-down, and a variety of activities to keep the Festival operating smoothly. These roles include supporting artists, festival greeters, Student Art Exhibition, selling merchandise, sharing information at the sustainability stations, and VIP Club management. Volunteers can sign-up individually or as a group. Each volunteer will receive a free t-shirt along with snacks, beverages, and a free drink coupon from Exile Brewing Company to use after the Festival.

New this year, the Festival is offering more group opportunities during Festival set-up and tear-down. www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/volunteer to sign-up through a VolunteerLocal hosted site. Questions can be directed to the Festival’s Volunteer Coordinator, Stacey Nay at volunteer@desmoinesartsfestival.org.

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Poetry Palooza! Apr 19-20 at Grandview University. Poetry Palooza! 2024 is coming, and two its main contributors and participants, Diane Glass and Patricia Boddy, share glimpses into a national luminary cast of poetry all-stars. Save April 19 and 20 at Grand View University for a nationally recognized celebration of poetry. In partnership with Humanities Iowa and the Iowa Poetry Association is hosting Poetry Palooza! a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience. This festival celebrates esteemed poets, cultivates students and emerging talent, and demonstrates the positive power of poetry. “Inspired by the previous Des Moines Poetry Festival, Poetry Palooza is quickly becoming a nationally recognized celebration of poetry, anchored by top award-winning poets and state poet laureates. This experience is even more exceptional as it is a free and welcoming event for all.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

11:16 AM – Artistic Director Katy Merriman shares some tantalizing details about the Des Moines Community Theatre’s mainstage 2024-2025 Season. Filled with a superb selection and delectable variety – four musicals, a comedy and a drama – learn why if you aren’t already a season subscriber, this would be a great year to make that leap. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/explore/about-us/2024-25-season/

11:32 AM – Poetry Palooza! Apr 19-20 at Grandview University. One of the headliner poets at Poetry Palooza! Paul Brooke has a bounty of well-deserved awards that validate his artistry in verse. Add his talents as a photographer and a naturalist, and his new collection, “Pantagruelian: Photographs and Poems of Torres del Paine,” is a beguiling, lyrical and image-laden immersive experience into a world of special beauty. “In a masterful blending of poetic, photographic, and nature, Paul Brooke takes readers into a world few get to truly see or experience. Pantagruelian: Photographs and Poems of Torres del Paine lifts the veils that hid this world, anchored with a reverential capturing of life for this area’s puma. Brooke’s delivers a rare treat for us all.” – The Culture Buzz https://paul-brooke.com/

11:46 AM – As part of the Iowa Artist Series, Kelsey Bigelow joins the show to share news of her latest milestone: her first CD of spoken word art, Depression Holders & Secret Keepers. Kelsey is part of a national network of fellow spoken word artists seeking to elevate the status of this special form of performance art. “(Kelsey) Bigelow’s passion radiates from her writings, which expands to her audiences through the power of the spoken word. Her album, Depression Holders & Secret Keepers, will be hailed as a major breakthrough in elevating this under-represented performance art form.”

– The Culture Buzz https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. Tallgrass Theatre Company’s next show runs Apr 19-May 5. “The Good Doctor,” a stellar collective of interwoven vignettes by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, bursts onto stage for a 3-week run. Director Shawn Wilson is joined by veteran actors and regional stage favorites, Mary Bricker and Joe Smith, to chat about this special show and why it’s about time Central Iowa had a chance to experience the wit, charm, heart, and soul of this brilliant script. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

12:14 PM – Appearing at Poetry Palooza! Spoken word & page poet Kesley Bigelow reads “Learned Instinct.” https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

12:16 PM – This Sat Apr 20, 10AM-5PM. The Unity Spirit Seekers Fair shares its Spring 2024 event with the community, and is a free-admission opportunity to nurture your mind, body, and spirit. Listen as two of the presenters, Laura Jones and Kimberly Busbee, share insights about the purpose and success of this event, as well as glimpses into what they will be offering this year. “The Unity Spirit Seekers Fair is a welcoming opportunity for cultural adventurers to explore, learn, and cultivate ways for self-improvement in body, mind and soul. This is an event to be experienced and benefit from.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.unitydesmoines.com/

12:33 PM – Appearing at Poetry Palooza! Diane Glass reads “What I Want to Remember” from The Heart Hungers for Wildness. “Diane Glass writes with a spell-weaving elegance, distilling the world into her evocative poetry.”

– The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/dianeeglass/

12:35 PM – Poetry Palooza! Apr 19-20 at Grandview University. Poetry Palooza! 2024 Kelsey Bigelow, one of this event’s main contributors and participants, shares glimpses into a national luminary cast of poetry all-stars. Grand View University hosts a nationally recognized celebration of poetry. In partnership with Humanities Iowa and the Iowa Poetry Association, Poetry Palooza! Is a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience. This festival celebrates esteemed poets, cultivates students and emerging talent, and demonstrates the positive power of poetry. “Inspired by the previous Des Moines Poetry Festival, Poetry Palooza is quickly becoming a nationally recognized celebration of poetry, anchored by top award-winning poets and state poet laureates. This experience is even more exceptional as it is a free and welcoming event for all.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

12:50 PM – Jihyun Yun reads the title poem from her new collection, Some Are Always Hungry. https://www.jihyunyun.com/

12:53 PM – Writer, performer and textile artist Akwi Nji reads her poem, “Movement.” “Any project, event or community elevates to new levels when the creative Akwi Nji adds her talents to the mix.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.akwinji.com/

12:55 PM – Always a delightfully upbeat way to end a show is with a witty, smile-inducing musical creation from Susan Werner – enjoy “Florida La La La” from her EP “The Birds of Florida.” https://susanwerner.com/music/

II. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company.”The Good Doctor.” Apr 19-May 5. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

2. Poetry Palooza. Apr 19-20, Grand View University. This celebration of poetry has quickly become a national sensation. Poets laureate and other poetic stars abound. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

3. Comedy Xperiment. Apr 19-20, Stoner Theater at Des Moines Performing Arts. The premier improv comedy troupe in Iowa. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cxp-april-24/

4. Ankeny Community Theatre. “Dial M for Murder.” Thru Apr 21. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Thru Apr 21. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical/

6. Ballet Des Moines at Hoyt Sherman Place. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Apr 26-28. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/midsummer

7. Cambridge Collective Players at Palestine Lutheran Church, Cambridge IA. “Steel Magnolias,” featuring Van Harden as the DJ. Apr 26, Apr 27 (dinner theater perforance). Nazarenechurchcambridge@gmail.com or call 515-383-4328.

8. Des Moines Performing Arts. “Discover Gershwin,” an evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry, featuring the Des Moines Symphony. Goldsberry, who took the Broadway world by storm when she originated the role of Angelica in the blockbuster musical Hamilton, returns to Des Moines! Apr 27. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/evening-with-renee-elise-goldsberry/

9. Des Moines Performing Arts. Apr 30-May 5. “MJ the Musical.” Apr 30-May 5. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/mj-the-musical/

10. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temple Theater. “Improvised Shakespeare.” Apr 30-May 5. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-improvised-shakespeare-company/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Heritage Art Gallery. Des Moines Public Schools High School Art Exhibition \ Thru Apr 27. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/calendarmain#calendar-1

2. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Thru May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities – “The Arts is a Contact Sport”

· Audition – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Prom. Apr 20, 21 from 1-4 PM at Franklin Jr High. https://www.dmyat.org/theprom

· Audition – Iowa Stage Theatre Company. A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Iowa Stage Theatre company and Salisbury House Foundation are hosting auditions for Shakespeare on the Lawn on Monday, April 29, at Salisbury House and Gardens. Sign-up link and information can be found at https://shakespeareonthelawn.com/auditions/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Des Moines Symphony – Discover Gershwin

Des Moines Performing Arts, presenting a one-night only performance by multi-talented actress and singer Renee Elise Goldsberry, on Saturday, April 27th. She’s perhaps BEST known for her Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk award-winning performance as Angelica in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. She’s also an Emmy-nominated performer from Girls5eva, She Hulk and The Good Wife. Backed by the Des Moines Symphony, Goldsberry will perform Broadway hits, jazz standards and gospel numbers. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/evening-with-renee-elise-goldsberry/

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa.

The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’ To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

Applications Now Open for Community Outreach Program

The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide has opened applications for the Community Outreach Program presented by the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Festival and share their mission and programming with thousands of guests free of charge thanks to funding from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The Des Moines Arts Festival is June 28 – 30, 2024 in Western Gateway Park.

Non-profit organizations that are accepted into the Community Outreach Program are supplied with a Festival booth, signage, basic infrastructure, and a $250 stipend for supplies or staffing. In turn, the non-profits are required to provide an interactive arts-related activity along with staff to manage the booth. The non-profit organizations may display signage and distribute information within their booth.

All non-profit organization spaces are part of the Festival’s “Creative Zone”, located on 15th Street between Locust St. and Grand Avenue. MidAmerican Energy Company’s Boom Art will also be located within the Creative Zone. “The Community Outreach Program is one of the most popular areas of the Festival,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “MidAmerican Energy Foundation’s support not only provides a free marketing opportunity to Central Iowa non-profits but it also provides free activities for all of our guests.”

Space is limited to 20 non-profit organizations. To learn more and apply, interested non-profits should visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/cop

Applications Close: May 10, 2024. Selected organizations notified on or by May 17, 2024

MIXED PICKLES: THE ART OF VICTORIAN PHOTO COLLAGE

The Jordan House Museum, 2001 Fuller Rd., West Des Moines. Sun May 19, 2 – 4 PM.

The West Des Moines Historical Society and Olson-Larsen Galleries have teamed up again

to combine art and history! In the parlors and drawing rooms of grand homes, and amidst the flickering glow of gas lamps, Victorian women composed visual symphonies showcasing family in whimsical and fantastic settings. Thus, the exquisite art of Victorian photo collaging was born. Participants in the Mixed Pickles activity will have the opportunity to learn about the history of photo collage and spend an afternoon creating your own personalized works with guidance from Olson-Larsen Galleries artist, Mary Jones, all while enjoying tea and confections in the parlor of the Jordan House Museum. Some images will be provided, but please bring photographs, magazines or old books that you don’t mind cutting up and manipulating through coloring or combining with other images. Tickets are $20 per person and will cover supplies and treats. The event capacity is 20 participants, so get your tickets before they’re gone! I’ll be the perfect Sunday Funday activity for gal pals or kids + parents! Ages 12 and up are welcome.

Purchase tickets HERE: https://westdesmoineshistoricalsociety.ticketspice.com/mixed-pickles-the-art-of-

victorian-photocollage?fbclid=IwAR3Y3hnK3A0tNzV5FzRKm-

9iA1HQpg6x3FQT5bDbbgrxURpFlPjOr2f5azc

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Caroline Paul. Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking – How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age. Apr 16, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Dennis Maulsby, poet. KU. Apr 17, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Palooza at Gand View University Apr 19, 20. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

4. Beaverdale Books – Dave Markward. “From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond: My Journey to Understand Racism in America.” Apr 25, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Mary Christopher, Mike Rowley. “Woodland Cemetery in Des Moines.” Apr 30, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

March bestsellers are:

1. This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life, Lyz Lenz*

2. Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future, Cornelia F. Mutel*

3. The Women, Kristin Hannah

4. Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry, Austin Frerick*

5. Wandering Stars, Tommy Orange

6. Martyr!, Kaveh Akbar*

7. James, Percival Everett

8. Welcome Home, Bonne Doron*

9. Reading Genesis, Marilynne Robinson*

10. North Woods, Daniel Mason

* Iowa authors

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

