The Culture Buzz

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library — https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for published magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 — voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Cityview Magazine “Center Stage” columnist

Little Village Magazine “Contact Buzz” columnist www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“Without courage you can’t practice any other virtue consistently. You can be anything erratically — kind, fair, true, generous, all that. But to be that thing time after time, you need courage.” — Maya Angelou (1928-2014), an American memoirist, poet, and civil rights activist. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations — https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Flash Buzz —

Celtic Music Association

Dàihm. Taking their name from the Scottish Gaelic word for kinship, ‘Gaelic Supergroup’ Dàimh (pronounced dive) are a 5-piece band based in Lochaber in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland; an area much renowned for its scenic beauty as for its rich musical and cultural heritage. Sat Mar 23, 7:30 PM. Franklin Junior High Event Center.

“One of the most exhilarating acoustic bands on the Celtic map.” — IRISH MUSIC MAGAZINE https://www.thecma.org/concerts

Call for musicians

We are happy to announce that we are now accepting Official Showcase applications for our 2024 FARM Gathering, taking place Oct 24-27 in Lisle, IL! There will be 14 official showcase artists, and performances will be split between the evenings of Friday (Oct 25) and Saturday (Oct 26). There is only one Official Showcase happening at a time, and there are no other conference events during the official showcases. In other words, all eyes will be on YOU when you perform! You do not need to live in the Midwest to apply, just be interested in forging deeper connections in the region. Deadline to apply is June 3. https://www.farmfolk.org/official/

Community Jazz Center — Jazz Appreciation Month Concert

The Turner Jazz Center at Drake University becomes Iowa’s epicenter of jazz artistry when the esteemed Community Jazz Center holds its Jazz Appreciation Month Concert on Sun Apr 7, 11 AM to 5 PM. There is a suggested $10 donation to help underwrite the support CJC gives to emerging student jazz musicians. https://www.cjc-dsm.org/april-jazz-fest.html

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buz —

11:00 AM — Now available. In this bimonthly coverage of Iowa History Journal, Arvid Huisman, “Country Roads” columnist, returns to chat about his storytelling and the importance for all to capture their stories. This issue contains an insightful cover story about the Civil War, and much more. https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

11:16 AM — Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta are the dynamic forces that drive Axios — Des Moines in its continued growth as a reliable news resource for the community it serves. Listen as Jason shares insights into the standards of excellence this team infuses into every weekday news issue, delivered free online to subscribers who seek a quick update on the news from two veteran journalists who know this community. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

11:29 AM — Susan Werner shares delightful insights into her recent EP, The Birds of Florida. https://susanwerner.com/

11:38 AM — Patrick Girondi is a powerful force in the fields of music, writing, filmmaking, and founder of San Rocco Pharmaceuticals. His recent book, Chivalry, is a story that vibrates with an intensity and irresistibility that will draw its readers deeply into the characters, setting and storytelling. Listen as Patrick shares glimpses into this novel.

“Patrick Girondi has a masterful gift for weaving a compelling story that transcends its unique framework. A homeless vet embracing anonymity, a discovered manuscript that becomes a bestseller, and a frenetic search to tie the pieces together. A true winner.” — The Culture Buzz https://patrickgirondi.com/chivalry/

11:58 AM — Teresa K. Miller reads poem 39 from her newest poetry collection, Borderline Fortune. https://teresakmiller.net/

12:00 PM — Appearing at Beaverdale Books Mar 26 at 6:30 PM. Tracey Garvis-Graves guides us into her new novel, The Trail of Lost Hearts, prior to its book launch at Beaverdale Books. Listen as Tracey provides great insight into the creation of her captivating story.

“Breathtaking and endlessly romantic. I love this book and know you’ll love it too.”

– Colleen Hoover, bestselling author of It Ends with Us and many other novels https://traceygarvisgraves.com/

12:16 PM — Poetry Palooza 2024 happens April 19-20, and two of its team, Diane Glass and Pat Boddy, share insights and glimpses into the national luminary cast of poetry all-stars. Grand View University hosts this nationally recognized celebration of poetry. Poetry Palooza is produced in partnership with Humanities Iowa and the Iowa Poetry Association and promises to be a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience. This festival celebrates esteemed poets, cultivates students and emerging talent, and demonstrates the positive power of poetry.

“Inspired by the previous Des Moines Poetry Festival, Poetry Palooza is quickly becoming a nationally recognized celebration of poetry, anchored by top award-winning poets and state poet laureates. This experience is even more exceptional as it is a free and welcoming event for all.” — The Culture Buzz https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

12:31 PM — Diane Glass reads “What I Want to Remember” from The Heart Hungers for Wildness.

“Diane Glass writes with a spell-weaving elegance, distilling the world into her evocative poetry.”

– The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/dianeeglass/

12:33 PM — In Seek Higher Ground: The Natural Solution to Our Urgent Flooding Crisis, Tim Palmer brings his years of experience and research into a focused book that presents the issue and solutions with compelling clarity. The award-winning author of 33 books about rivers, conservation, and adventure travel, Tim invites readers to better understand the looming challenges that global flooding will create.

“Brilliantly written, expertly researched, Seek Higher Ground” examines in pathbreaking ways our ongoing cataclysm in the age of climate change. Tim Palmer is the ideal author to reveal practical solutions to America’s chronic vulnerability to flooding. His heartfelt narrative is an urgent wake-up call for action.”

—Douglas Brinkley, historian and author of Silent Spring Revolution https://www.timpalmer.org/

12:50 PM — Susan Werner shares delightful insights into her recent EP, The Birds of Florida. https://susanwerner.com/

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Mar 29-Apr 14. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical/

2. A SMASHing Cabaret. Sat Mar 30, 5 PM. Broadway singing as produced by Michael Howland. Java Joes Coffeehouse, 127 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny.

3. Botanical Blues. The seasonal escape of the best blues musicians in Central Iowa sharing their enticing tunes in the inviting confines of a midwinter paradise invites fans on Sundays through Mar 31. The Greater Des Moines Botanical Center serves as the floral setting for this musical magic to happen. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/botanical-blues-4/2024-01-07/

III. Visual Arts — Exhibitions

1. Moberg Gallery. Mixing Metaphors Never Looked So Good: The Ultrasounds of Chris Vance. Thru Apr 6. At the beginning of each year, Chris Vance asks himself what, of the previous year, he wants to comment on. The new works in the exhibit, Sampled, are in response to thinking about controversies and conversations around the rise of AI and AI-produced art. For Vance, this relates back to the music of the 1980s, when groups were sampling in their songs, and a shift in how music was made began. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/chris-vance-march-8/

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. HERE & THERE. Thru Apr 13. https://olsonlarsen.com/

3. Heritage Art Gallery. Des Moines Public Schools High School Art Exhibition \ March 31 — April 27. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/calendarmain#calendar-1

4. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Thru May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

Visual Arts — Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities — “The Arts is a Contact Sport”

· Audition — Tallgrass Theatre Company. Camelot. Mar 29 at 6:30 PM, Mar 30 at 1 PM. Note: Video submissions are accepted. To submit a video, please email it to kelly@tallgrasstheatre.org and make sure if it’s in a cloud drive that you give permission to download it. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Audition — Ankeny Community Theatre. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Apr 13 at 1:30 PM, Apr 14 at 6 PM. Possible call backs on Apr 15 at 6 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/whos-afraid-of-virginia-woolf.html

· Audition — Des Moines Community Playhouse. School of Rock. Apr 15 at 6:30 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/school-of-rock/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound — with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Join Hurley & Dancers at Mainframe Studios First Friday event on April 5th!

Join us for the “Body of Work” themed First Friday event. Experience how artists use and interpret the body to create artwork that will be on display throughout the building. Tattoo artists will also share concept designs and Hurley & Dancers will perform dances inspired by the live music and architecture.

Dances happen at 5:30 p.m. (1st floor lobby), 6 p.m. (2nd floor gallery), 6:30 p.m. (3rd floor gallery), and 7 p.m. (4th floor gallery). Free! https://tandemtheatreanddance.org/

Des Moines Symphony — Discover Gershwin

Des Moines Performing Arts, presenting a one-night only performance by multi-talented actress and singer Renee Elise Goldsberry, on Saturday, April 27th. She’s perhaps BEST known for her Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk award-winning performance as Angelica in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. She’s also an Emmy-nominated performer from Girls5eva, She Hulk and The Good Wife. Backed by the Des Moines Symphony, Goldsberry will perform Broadway hits, jazz standards and gospel numbers. Tickets for An Evening with Renee Elise Goldsberry, featuring the Des Moines Symphony, are available now, at DMPA.org, and at the Civic Center Ticket Office.

Poetry Palooza 2024

Save April 19 and 20 at Grand View University for a nationally recognized celebration of poetry. In partnership with Humanities Iowa and the Iowa Poetry Association is hosting Poetry Palooza! a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience. This festival celebrates esteemed poets, cultivates students and emerging talent, and demonstrates the positive power of poetry. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

Okoboji Writers Retreat adds major musical focus to immersive event

Make plans to attend the 2024 Okoboji Writers’ Retreat and its newest addition, the Okoboji Songwriters Retreat. Critically acclaimed, with attendees often returning for more, this event will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory and the Presbyterian Camp at Lakeshore Center, which is adjacent to Lakeside Laboratory on West Lake, Okoboji, Iowa.

The annual Okoboji Writers’ Retreat, September 22-25, will now feature workshops for songwriters on topics ranging from ‘Storytelling through Song,’ ‘Nashville Bound,’ ‘’Collaboration,’ and ‘The Business of Being a Musician.’

To learn more about the event: https://okobojiwritersretreat.com/

VI. Between the covers — author/book events worth noting:

1. Des Moines Public Library, AViD Author Series (Main Library — Kaveh Akbar. Martyr! Mar 21, 7 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books — Travey Garvis Graves. BOOK LAUNCH. The Trail of Lost Hearts. Mar 26, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books — Victor Santos. BOOK LAUNCH. What Makes Us Human? Mar 30, 11 AM.

4. Beaverdale Books — Heather Gudenkauf. BOOK LAUNCH. Every One Is Watching. Mar 30, 2:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books — Kelsey Bigelow. BOOK LAUNCH. Far From Broken. Apr 4, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books — Meet the Poets: Kyle McCord and Paul Brooke. What to Do in a Time of Impending Doom and Pantagruelian: Photographs and Poems of Torres del Paine. Apr 8, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books — Sarah McCammon. The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church. Apr 12, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books — Lyndsay Currie. The Mystery of Locked Rooms. Apr 15, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books — Caroline Paul. Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking — How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age. Apr 16, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books — Dennis Maulsby, poet. KU. Apr 17, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events —

1. Beaverdale Books — Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub — Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books — Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages — the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride — Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration —

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” — David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” — Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre — www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines — https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola — www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble — https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association — https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions — www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre — www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera — https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater — featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony — https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre — www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre — featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience — www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company — www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company — www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa — https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company — www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre — www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz — John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library — https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website — http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater — Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage — This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview — Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) — have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Axios — Des Moines — this free, weekday newsletter is a quick-read, reliable Greater Des Moines news resource by two veteran news journalists, Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta. https://www.axios.com/local/des-moines

7. Art Week Des Moines — this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

8. dsm Magazine — Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

9. ia Magazine — Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

10. Contact Buzz — This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

12. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

13. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

14. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

15. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 — Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532