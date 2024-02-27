Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“You have to follow your own voice. You have to be yourself when you write. In effect, you have to announce, ‘This is me, this what I stand for, this is what you get when you read me. I’m doing the best I can – buy me or not – but this is who I am as a writer.” — David Morrell, is a Canadian-American author who taught American literature in the University of Iowa’s English Department (1970-1986), after which he shifted to a full-time career as a fiction writer. His debut 1972 novel First Blood, later adapted as the 1982 film of the same name, went on to spawn the successful Rambo franchise starring Sylvester Stallone. He has written 28 novels, and his work has been translated into 30 languages.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations — https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Flash Buzz –

Creating Portraits of Hope

National Geographic Explorer and photographer Joel Sartore presents “Creating Portraits of Hope” Sun Mar 3 at the Staplin Performing Arts Center in West Des Moines. This exceptional headliner event supports efforts by Iowa Bird Rehabilitation in its ongoing quest to create more and safer habitat for Iowa’s birds, while also helping injured or sick birds regain health. IBR Founder and Executive Director Jenni Boonjakvakal and Board President Jen Heins share great insights into Joel’s work and the IBR mission and activities in this interview: https://archive.org/details/preview-joel-sartore-creating-portaits-of-hope-mar-3.2024-jem-heins-jenni-boonja

Event and ticket info: https://www.iowabirdrehab.org/joel-sartore-mar-3.html

1st Annual Dogtown Lights International .GIFfest

Cruise the Drake neighborhood, affectionately known as Dogtown. Drake students’ works, with guidance from graphic design professor Neal Ward, is up in Dogtown Lights through the end of February. Next up is the “1st Annual Dogtown Lights International .GIFfest”, inviting creators to make short .gif animations. All appropriate submissions will then be animated on the lights through March 15. For more information, visit: https://groupcreatives.com/gifest

Business of Art Conference

The Ames Community Arts Council and the Octagon Center for the Arts are pleased to announce that registration is now open for the Business of Art conference to be held at Reiman Gardens (1407 University Blvd., Ames, IA) on Fri Mar 1 and Sat Mar 2. Designed to strengthen business skills and provide resources for both formally trained and self-taught creatives of all types, this is a wonderful opportunity for artists to learn new business skills and network with local and regional artists. Full conference details and registration information can be found online at https://octagonarts.org/business-of-art-conference.

If you have questions about registering or other aspects of the conference, please call (515) 259-0494 or email info@amesart.org.

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Jane Boulware captures more than her personal journal in unWorthy: From Cornfields to Corner Office of Microsoft. The wisdom, experiences and insights gained from her memoir will resonate with everyone in this universal language of understanding.

“Worthy is raw and relatable – an authentic look into the leadership mechanics of how resilience builds from failure and success builds confidence.” — Teri Citterman, Author of From the CEO’s Perspective https://www.janeboulware.com/thebook

11:16 AM – While baseball fans will be irresistibly drawn to Gary Sarnoff’s new book, Team of Destiny: Walter Johnson, Clark Griffith, Bucky Harris, and the 1924 Washington Senators, everyone will enjoy the I-was-there feeling this historical story shares.

“The title of Gary Sarnoff’s new book tells it all: the unheralded 1924 Washington Senators were truly a Team of Destiny. The book captures the joy and excitement of a remarkable American League pennant race and the drama of the 1924 World Series.” _ Thomas Wolf, author of The Called Shot: Babe Ruth, the Chicago Cubs, and the Unforgettable Major League Baseball Season of 1932 https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538182345/Team-of-Destiny-Walter-Johnson-Clark-Griffith-Bucky-Harris-and-the-1924-Washington-Senators

11:30 AM – National tour in Des Moines Thru Mar 3. Les Misérables is one of few Broadway musicals that has reached iconic levels of fandom and success. This national tour stops in Des Moines Feb 27-Mar 3 with one of the most powerful scores and stories ever told through musical theatre. Steve Czarnecki (ensemble, U/S Javert, Dance Captain) shares glimpses of how this production resonates with a fresh boldness while embracing its legacy.

“Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post) “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune) https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-miserables-2023/

11:45 AM – Now available. Everything Is a Little Broken is the debut novel of talented and experienced writer, Rebecca Sugar. Weaving compelling threads of aging and relationships into her story will bond readers to her story.

“Rebecca Sugar masterfully shows how a gifted and experienced writer sometimes patiently waits for her muse to encourage a debut novel. Everything Is a Little Broken proves that patience is rewarded with a rich, relatable story for all readers to immerse themselves into.” — The Culture Buzz https://www.rebeccasugaronline.com/

12:00 PM – Opens this Fri Mar 1. Director/Producer Alex Wendel and Assistant Director Maggie Schmitt lead an enlightening conversation about Iowa Stage Theatre Company’s opening show of its 2024 season, The Glass Menagerie. This Tennessee Williams classic is brought to vibrant life by this talented company. https://www.iowastage.org/glassmenagerie

12:13 PM – Opens this Fri Mar 1. When the Goldman Children’s Theatre produces a show, Central Iowa takes notice. The Des Moines Community Playhouse invites audiences both young and young-at-heart to savor the irresistible joy this children’s show delivers. Listen as Director David Van Cleave and cast member Bobby Nalean (as “Man in Suit”) provide glimpses into the delight contained in Dragons Love Tacos. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dragons-love-tacos/

12:25 PM – Opens Fri Mar 8. Carousel Theatre of Indianola responds to its loyal patron base and their desire to tackle classic shows by producing Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning gem, Death of a Salesman. Alex Lindsley (who plays ‘Happy’ Loman) shares great insights into how this company has embraced the challenge and will present a well-explored preparation for its audiences. https://carouseltheatre.org/

12:39 PM – Jacob Heilbrunn’s meticulous research coupled with a gift of clarity in presenting his discoveries gives readers an enlightening understanding of his new book’s subject matter. America Last: The Right’s Century Long Romance with Foreign Dictators takes the hype and unfounded rhetoric from the dialogue and delivers a comprehensive and historical overview of the development of this movement.

“America Last is a tour de force of historical investigation written with the verve of a first-rate political thriller.” — Sam Tanenhaus, author of The Death of Conservatism https://wwnorton.com/books/9781324094661

12:55 PM – Susan Werner captivating lyrics and music delight in “Florida La La La” from her recent album. https://susanwerner.com/

II. Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. The Glass Menagerie. Mar 1-10. https://www.iowastage.org/glassmenagerie

2. Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Dragons Love Tacos. Mar 1-10. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/dragons-love-tacos/

3. Temple Theatre – Des Moines Performing Arts. Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top while Riding a Mechanical Bull. Thru Mar 17. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/dixies-never-wear-a-tube-top/

4. CAP Theatre. Music Man Jr. Thru Mar 3. https://www.captheatre.org/main/the-music-man-jr-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Miserables. Thru Mar 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-miserables-2023/

6. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Out of This World! Performance. Sun Mar 3, 3 PM. Franklin Events Center, small auditorium — 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. Free tickets. https://www.ciwe.org/concert/out-of-this-world/

7. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Death of a Salesman. Mar 8-15. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1397

8. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Sat Mar 9, 7 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

9. Jazz at Caspe Terrace. Abe Goldstein Sun Mar 17, 2 PM: JUDY NIEMACK. Jazz critic Dan Morgenstern said it best — “If you want to know what real jazz singing can be (but rarely is),

listen to Judy Niemack.” Niemack has perfected her beautiful voice, fearless improvisational skills, impressive musicianship and exceptional versatility for more than 40 years and on many critically-acclaimed recordings. She also enjoys a worldwide reputation as a jazz vocal teacher and author of several “must-have” vocal jazz improvisation books. Niemack will be accompanied by pianist John DiMartino, who appeared at Caspe Terrace several years ago with vocalist Jay Clayton. Tickets for Jazz at Caspe Terrace concerts are $30 each and can be ordered by calling 515-279-6452 or emailing abegold1951@gmail.com. You can also purchase tickets at jazzatcaspe.weebly.com. Seating is limited to 130 so reservations are encouraged.

10. Botanical Blues. The seasonal escape of the best blues musicians in Central Iowa sharing their enticing tunes in the inviting confines of a midwinter paradise invites fans on Sundays through Mar 31. The Greater Des Moines Botanical Center serves as the floral setting for this musical magic to happen. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/botanical-blues-4/2024-01-07/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Women’s Club will host their 116th Annual Art Exhibition from Sun Mar 3 thru Sun Mar 10 at Hoyt Sherman Place. Central Iowa artists will again display their original art for the viewing pleasure of the public. Admittance is free, and some items will be available for purchase. This year’s judge is Jeff Fleming. Save the Dates: Artist Registration is required by Feb 29 – desmoineswomensclub.com; Opening Reception and Awards Presentation: Sun Mar 3, 1-3 PM; Art Exhibition Gallery Hours: Mar 4-9, 10 AM-4 PM, and Sun Mar 10, 1-3 PM; Gallery Night: Fri Mar 8, 5-7 PM. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served.

2. Heritage Art Gallery. artists as mode, model as artist. Thru Feb. 15. For this solo exhibition at the Polk County Heritage Gallery, local photographer Brittany Brooke Crow draws inspiration from her experience modeling for drawing classes. Her recent fragmentary self-portraits explore themes of intimacy, gender and queerness. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#brittany-brooke-crow

3. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden – North Gallery. Regional artist Mary Muller will exhibit her show “Garden Walk” at the Botanical Garden thru Mar 18. What a delightful way to escape Iowa’s winter – a stroll through a tropical space, and a visit to inspirational art. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/programs/north-gallery/

4. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Thru May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport”

· Audition – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Marvel Spotlight. https://www.dmyat.org/marvelplays

· Call for New Plays. Drake University 2nd Annual Neighborhood Playwrights Series play competition. If you or any local playwrights you know would be interested in submitting their work we will be accepting entries until March 8th. https://www.drake.edu/theatre/productions/drakeuniversitytheatreneighborhoodplaywrightsseries/

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. The Play that Goes Wrong. Mar 4 at 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

· Audition – Wagner Summer Theater. Paid positions: We are looking for several actors to replace actors who are not able to return with us this summer. We are looking for actors who can bear the likeness of a few Harry Potter characters- Snape, Trewlaney, Professor Sprout, as well as Lupin and Olivander. A few hours of day availability needed the week of June 10th and July 8th. Knowledge of Harry Potter highly recommended but we can work with you if you need to brush up. There is pay!

PM me or reach out to lisa@wagnersummertheater.com

· Terrace Hill. New Volunteer Informational Coffee. Terrace Hill, like so many historic sites, relies on volunteer help to open its doors to the public. Terrace Hill will host an informational coffee for new volunteers on Thu Feb 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 am in the Dining Room of Terrace Hill. We welcome you to attend if you are interested in learning more about volunteering at Terrace Hill.

To attend, please RSVP by February 20 to barbara.willey@governor.iowa.gov or call 515-281-7205. The following are some of the ways volunteers contribute at Terrace Hill:

Docent; Kitchen & Special Events; Garden.

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

DOGTOWN LIGHTS — INTERNATIONAL .GIFEST

Creators of all ages from all over the world are invited to submit their work to the 1st Annual Dogtown Lights International .GIFfest.

What is Dogtown Lights?

Dogtown Lights is neighborhood lighting installation in the neighborhood of Des Moines around Drake University known as Dogtown.

What is the 1st Annual Dogtown Lights International .GIFfest?

We are inviting creators to make short animated .gifs based on the theme 8Bit Dreams. All approproiate submissions will then be animated on the lights all up and down University Ave starting on the premiere evening and running for one week.

Dogtown Lights International .GIFest Premiere: March 2024. Details forthcoming.

DES MOINES METRO OPERA UNVEILS SPECIAL EVENTS

The opera’s signature fundraiser, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase, returns to the downtown Des Moines Marriott on the evening of Fri Mar 8. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-341/

Des Moines Arts Festival puts a new spin on REVEAL

REVEAL is the exclusive first look at the artists invited to the summer festival

The event will be held on Mar 7, 2024 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Heritage Center in the Historic East Village. Admission is free, but advanced reservations are required.

REVEAL is an event designed for art lovers. It is the first opportunity to see which artists are invited to the 2024 Des Moines Arts Festival presented by Nationwide, June 28 — 30. Tickets for REVEAL are available online at www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/reveal. Guests must reserve a ticket as a limited number are available. REVEAL includes live music, complimentary light fare and the artist reveal program. A cash bar will also be available.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Joseph LeValley. Three Weeks in Winter – A Tony Harrington Novel. Feb 28, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Heather Gudenkauf. Every One Is Watching. Mar 30, 2:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Lyz Lenz. This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life. Mar 7, 6:30 PM.

4. Iowa History Book Club (Virtual Zoom event through the Iowa State Historical Society and the Annals of Iowa) – Jeff Bremer – A New History of Iowa. Preregistration required for this free event. Questions may be submitted at that time. https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zINHGVTORqm1xVkdoKcczA#/registration

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

