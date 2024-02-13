The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Quote of the Week

“Inviting compassion into the bloodstream of an institution’s agenda or a scholar’s purpose is more than productive, more than civilizing, more than ethical, more than humane; it’s humanizing.” ― Toni Morrison (1931-2019), The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations. Chloe Anthony Wofford Morrison, known as Toni Morrison, was an American novelist. Her first novel, The Bluest Eye, was published in 1970. The critically acclaimed Song of Solomon brought her national attention and won the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Lift Every Voice in Love – A gospel concert experience under the stained-glass dome

Sat Feb 24, 4 PM. Free admission, however, ticket required. https://www.dmymca.org/lifteveryvoice

First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

This uplifting, inspirational event is a community communion of sharing, anchored by the beloved Des Moines Community Mass Choir with a selection of great gospel songs. Musical legend Simon Estes will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Following his singing public performance retirement 2022 with a memorable appearance with the Des Moines Metro Opera’s Porgy and Bess, Dr. Estes has a new career with his magnificent speaking voice, recently serving as Narrator for the New York Philharmonic’s performance of Adolphus Hailstork’s “Done Made My Vow.” Headline performing sensation Roosevelt Andre Credit (Broadway – Prince’s Showboat revival, Porgy and Bess, Live from Lincoln Center, Metropolitan Opera’s Porgy and Bess and X: The Life and Times of Malcom X) – returns to Des Moines.

This unprecedented collaboration of leaders from twelve metropolitan churches hopes to raise funds for Youth Development Programming at the John R. Grubb YMCA. With the construction funding secured, the funds raised through this event will support these essential programs for community youth. Attendees may make tax-deductible contributions through the website link above or at the event. VIP front row seats are available for a $125 contribution. https://www.dmymca.org/lifteveryvoice

Free self-guided tours of the Jordan House Museum, originally scheduled in January, will be available Sat Feb 17 from 1-3pm. Included in the tour is a book giveaway, sponsored by Polk County. (while quantities last) https://www.wdmhs.org/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Leticia Longoria-Navarro brings her impassioned expertise in addressing a challenge that tens of thousands of youths across America must cope with – being the children of incarcerated parent(s). Leticia helped amplify these voices in the 9th edition of Advice to 9th Graders: Stories, Art & Other Wisdom as they express themselves through creative media.

“What Leticia Longoria-Navarro, Executive Director of Pathfinders, does in supporting and guiding the creation of the 9th collection of the poetry, stories, essays and artwork that were created by members of POPS clubs and its graduates and community partners is profound and revelatory. These contributors help others understand, and thereby gain empathy.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.thepathfindernetwork.org/books/

11:14 AM – In her debut novel, Jill Fordyce delivers a tour de force coming-of-age story that will captivate. Belonging is an exceptional, unfiltered understanding of that age group with its unique challenges. Listen as Jill shares glimpses into her inspiration and development of this book.

“BELONGING is a moving and original story of a girl coming of age and learning who she is in a family wracked with tension, set against a California landscape from the seventies to the present, chronicling the history of that time and place as much as its indelible characters.”

– Malena Watrous, author of If You Follow Me https://jillfordyce.com/

11:26 AM – Appearing at Storyhouse Bookpub’s Author Afterparty at RAYGUN Feb 23. Lyz Lenz returns to the show with a new book, another powerful endorsement of a woman living her life to its fullest. This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life is a testament to one woman’s will to embrace her future.

“In her compelling This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life, Lyz Lenz “argues that the mechanisms of American power, justice, love, and gender equality remain deeply flawed, and that marriage, like any other cultural institution, is due for a reckoning.” Women have historically taken the brunt of societal secondary role-playing, and America has not achieved its best results because of that. Lenz strips away the calcified veneer of that bygone hierarchy and makes her readers truly think about ‘what if.’” – The Culture Buzz https://lyzlenz.com/

11:42 AM – One performance only Feb 20. With performance excellence second to none, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has no peers. Not even contenders. Artistic Director Tory Dobrin shares insights into this exceptional, globally beloved performance experience.

“Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is an international phenomenon of 16 gender-skewering beloved burly dancers. Celebrating almost 50 years, they have been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances featuring their fabulous sense of fun through flawless dance as they perform parodies of famed ballet classics.” https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo/

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. CAP Theatre (Class Act Productions) prepares to sweep its family theatre audiences away to River City with its next show, The Music Man Jr. Listen as Director Greg Millar shares some pre-show conversation with his two leads – Stella Hogan (as Harold Hill) and Kylie Jorgenson (as Marian the Librarian). https://www.captheatre.org/main/the-music-man-jr-2/

12:15 PM – Exceptional concert Feb 24, 4 PM. Headliner Broadway and Metropolitan Opera star Roosevelt Andre Credit returns to Des Moines for a most exceptional show, Lift Every Voice in Love. With the incomparable Simon Estes serving as the Master of Ceremonies (not singing – he’s retired – bit lending his captivating vocal gift to readings), this benefit show is free for attendees, with goodwill contributions all supporting youth programming at the new John R. Grubb YMCA of Des Moines.

“Through the power of music and collaboration, First United Methodist Church presents another dynamic musical, spiritual and inspirational show, Lift Every Voice in Love. With the return of Roosevelt Andre Credit as the headliner and the legendary Simon Estes serving as the Master of Ceremonies, this free concert promises to leave a series of community ripples of unparalleled impact.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmymca.org/lifteveryvoice

12:32 PM – Gabriela Fuentes is the Advocate Manager for Iowa, and shares current information that anyone who cares about reproductive rights and women’s health should know. With a major Iowa State Capitol advocacy day looming on Feb 29, get informed and discover how you, too, can become engaged.

“The right to control one’s own body is a basic right no woman or person should ever have compromised. Planned Parenthood is fighting to keep these individual rights intact.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/ppadvocatesia/

12:49 PM – Jill Wells is a dedicated Iowa artist, continually discovering ways to engage and share with communities. She continues her journey, now serving as a Harkin Institute Fellow. https://www.jillwellsart.com/

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Finding Nemo Jr. Thru Feb 18. https://www.dmyat.org/findingnemo

2. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Odd Couple (Female Version). Thru Feb 18. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

3. Once in a While Productions. The Vagina Monologues. Feb 14 (special dinner theatre show). https://www.grdn.com/other-shows.html

4. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Equus. Thru Feb 18. The 9th Annual Frank and Balcombe Dream Project. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Thru Feb 18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/our-town/

6. Class Act Productions. The Music Man Jr. Feb 16-25. https://www.captheatre.org/

7. Ames Town & Gown. 35th Annual Ames Town & Gown Musicale, a magnificent musical “potpourri” of every style and era followed by an equally splendid array of food and beverages, Sat Feb 17, 7 PM. St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church, 2338 Lincoln Way, Ames. Tickets may be purchased online at www.amestownandgown.org and at the door.

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – Scriptease. Grand Horizons by Bess Woll script reading. Feb 19, 7 PM at Teehee’s Comedy Club. https://www.iowastage.org/scriptease

9. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Feb 20. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo/

10. Des Moines Symphony. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert. Feb 23-24. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/2024-02-23/

11. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Miserables. Feb 27-Mar 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-miserables-2023/

12. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Out of This World! Performance. Sun Mar 3, 3 PM. Franklin Events Center, small auditorium – 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. Free tickets. https://www.ciwe.org/concert/out-of-this-world/

13. Botanical Blues. The seasonal escape of the best blues musicians in Central Iowa sharing their enticing tunes in the inviting confines of a midwinter paradise invites fans on Sundays through Mar 31. The Greater Des Moines Botanical Center serves as the floral setting for this musical magic to happen. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/botanical-blues-4/2024-01-07/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Women’s Club will host their 116th Annual Art Exhibition from Sun Mar 3 thru Sun Mar 10 at Hoyt Sherman Place. Central Iowa artists will again display their original art for the viewing pleasure of the public. Admittance is free, and some items will be available for purchase. This year’s judge is Jeff Fleming. Save the Dates: Artist Registration is required by Feb 29 – desmoineswomensclub.com; Opening Reception and Awards Presentation: Sun Mar 3, 1-3 PM; Art Exhibition Gallery Hours: Mar 4-9, 10 AM-4 PM, and Sun Mar 10, 1-3 PM; Gallery Night: Fri Mar 8, 5-7 PM. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served.

2. Heritage Art Gallery. artists as mode, model as artist. Thru Feb. 15. For this solo exhibition at the Polk County Heritage Gallery, local photographer Brittany Brooke Crow draws inspiration from her experience modeling for drawing classes. Her recent fragmentary self-portraits explore themes of intimacy, gender and queerness. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#brittany-brooke-crow

3. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden – North Gallery. Regional artist Mary Muller will exhibit her show “Garden Walk” at the Botanical Garden thru Mar 18. What a delightful way to escape Iowa’s winter – a stroll through a tropical space, and a visit to inspirational art. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/programs/north-gallery/

4. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Feb. 10-May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

· Call for Artists. PedalArt features bicycle-inspired poster artwork that introduces the bicycling community to talented Iowa artists and sends guests home with affordable original works of art. PedalArt is seeking 30 Iowa artists, designers, or illustrators for the 14th annual show. Each selected artist will make 30 copies of an original bike-themed design, and the posters sell for $40 each. Artists will receive a 70% commission on sold posters. Applications are due Feb. 16. https://iowaartistdirectory.org/opportunity/14th-annual-pedalart-poster-show/

· Audition – Ankeny Community Theatre. Dial “M” for Murder. Sun Feb 18 at 7 PM, Mon Feb 19 at 6 PM. Register for audition time. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/dial-ldquomrdquo-for-murder.html

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. The Play that Goes Wrong. Mar 4 at 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/the-play-that-goes-wrong/

· Audition – Wagner Summer Theater. Paid positions: We are looking for several actors to replace actors who are not able to return with us this summer. We are looking for actors who can bear the likeness of a few Harry Potter characters- Snape, Trewlaney, Professor Sprout, as well as Lupin and Olivander. A few hours of day availability needed the week of June 10th and July 8th. Knowledge of Harry Potter highly recommended but we can work with you if you need to brush up. There is pay!

PM me or reach out to lisa@wagnersummertheater.com

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

· Terrace Hill. New Volunteer Informational Coffee. Terrace Hill, like so many historic sites, relies on volunteer help to open its doors to the public. Terrace Hill will host an informational coffee for new volunteers on Thu Feb 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 am in the Dining Room of Terrace Hill. We welcome you to attend if you are interested in learning more about volunteering at Terrace Hill.

To attend, please RSVP by February 20 to barbara.willey@governor.iowa.gov or call 515-281-7205. The following are some of the ways volunteers contribute at Terrace Hill:

Docent; Kitchen & Special Events; Garden.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Once in a While Productions. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

10. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

11. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

12. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

DES MOINES METRO OPERA UNVEILS SPECIAL EVENTS

The opera’s signature fundraiser, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase, returns to the downtown Des Moines Marriott on the evening of Fri Mar 8. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-341/

Des Moines Arts Festival puts a new spin on REVEAL

REVEAL is the exclusive first look at the artists invited to the summer festival

The event will be held on Mar 7, 2024 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Heritage Center in the Historic East Village. Admission is free, but advanced reservations are required.

REVEAL is an event designed for art lovers. It is the first opportunity to see which artists are invited to the 2024 Des Moines Arts Festival presented by Nationwide, June 28 – 30. Tickets for REVEAL are available online at www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/reveal. Guests must reserve a ticket as a limited number are available. REVEAL includes live music, complimentary light fare and the artist reveal program. A cash bar will also be available.

You’re Invited to Terrace Hill’s Tea & Talk Series in February

The Terrace Hill Partnership continues this popular series at 2:00 pm each Saturday in February. Tickets are available at https://terracehillteaandtalk.eventbrite.com or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

Feb 17 – Kelly Shrock, Des Moines Public Library Foundation: Opening Doors. Books. Minds. Join us as we learn about the 25-year history of the DMPL Foundation and how it supports our wonderful library system. A community gem that has been part of Des Moines for over 155 years!

Feb 24 – Tim Goldman, Faith & Grace Food Garden

Located in West Des Moines, the Faith & Grace Garden grows and donates fresh, organic fruits and vegetables to feed hungry people in Central Iowa. In 2023, this all-volunteer community effort donated 33,000 pounds of organic fruits and vegetables to area food pantries. The size of the garden was expanded last fall, and they hope to donate 45,000 pounds in 2024.

1. Beaverdale Books @ Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway – James Pease. Cornelia “Connie” Mutel Editor. Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future. Feb 13, 6:45 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Mark Daley. Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family. Feb 22, 6:30 PM.

3. Storyhouse Bookpub – Author Afterparty at RAYGUN, $8 ticket includes dessert and drink. Lyz Lenz. This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life. Feb 23, 7 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Sidney Thompson. The Bass Reeves Trilogy. Feb 26, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Joseph LeValley. Three Weeks in Winter – A Tony Harrington Novel. Feb 28, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Lyz Lenz. This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life. Mar 7, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Tracey Garvis Graves. The Trail of Lost Hearts. Mar 26, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Heather Gudenkauf. Every One Is Watching. Mar 30, 2:30 PM.

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

4. Capital City Pride – Book club meets every other month, rotating to different independent book stores. For titles being read and dates, locations, visit: https://www.capitalcitypride.org/pride-book-club

Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz). https://beaverdalebooks.com/news/

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews https://bethromeroauthor.com/

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more — www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

7. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

8. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

9. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

12. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

13. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

14. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752 (Broadlawns Crisis Team)

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386 (Broadlawns Crisis Team)

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386 (Children & Families of Iowa)

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1 (Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line)

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453 (National US Child Abuse Hotline)

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905 (Des Moines Animal Control)

*open 24/7

