Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content. – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

“There is no cure for birth and death save to enjoy the interval.” Jorge Agustín Nicolás Ruiz de Santayana y Borrás, known in English as George Santayana (1863-1952), a Spanish-American philosopher, essayist, poet, and novelist.

FIRST FRIDAY – This Fri Feb 2.

Get every month started with cultural immersion in the celebrated Mainframe Studio’s First Friday. A growing number of Central Iowans make this a monthly adventure, as continually changing themes and a wealth of exceptional artists, make it impossible for one visit to fully capture what is offered at Mainframe. Add music, food, drink and a celebratory atmosphere, and this becomes a fantastic date night, family adventure, or cultural consumer event. Pictured below is Aniekanabasi White of Sensi’il Studios (Studio 101 in Mainframe) and performing jazz at the event is Unique Vibrationz. https://www.mainframestudios.org/events-archive/fresh-start-first-friday

Fleur Cinema & Café returns with an event-filled “Fleurish”

The renewal of a favorite program, Fleur Films That Inspired Me, launches Wed Jan 31 at 7 PM. This is a series where a local filmmaker introduces a film that has made an impact on their artistry and career.

To kick things off, we have Bruce James Bales introducing the 2017 film, The Rider, written and directed by Chloé Zhao. Bruce will also be showing a short trailer of his own film that was heavily influenced by The Rider. https://fleurcinema.theatertoolkit.com/…/Fleu…/The-Rider

Des Moines Women’s Club will host their 116th Annual Art Exhibition from Sun Mar 3 thru Sun Mar 10 at Hoyt Sherman Place. Central Iowa artists will again display their original art for the viewing pleasure of the public. Admittance is free, and some items will be available for purchase. This year’s judge is Jeff Fleming. Save the Dates: Artist Registration is required by Feb 29 – desmoineswomensclub.com; Opening Reception and Awards Presentation: Sun Mar 3, 1-3 PM; Art Exhibition Gallery Hours: Mar 4-9, 10 AM-4 PM, and Sun Mar 10, 1-3 PM; Gallery Night: Fri Mar 8, 5-7 PM. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served.

George Washington Carver Day at the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates

Feb 1 | 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hall of Laureates | 100 Locust Street | Des Moines, IA

Explore the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. George Washington Carver on February 1, annually celebrated as George Washington Carver Day in Iowa. Dr. Carver, a polymath with a profound curiosity about the world, delved into nature, science, art, music, poetry, debate, military science, athletics and was a person of faith.

https://www.halloflaureates.org/en/tour/george_washington_carver_day/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Opening Tue Feb 6. Des Moines Performing Arts welcomes the National Broadway Tour of Company for a week-long run. Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Company is a tour de force musical. Listen as cast member Tyler Hardwick (as PJ, who sings “Another Hundred People”) shares his path to being part of this unforgettable Sondheim gem. “Company strikes like a lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell.” (Variety) https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/company/

11:13 AM – Just released. Dr. Georgia Ede has beckoned anyone seeking better mental health through diet to benefit from her exceptional life resource, Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Powerful Plan to Improve Mood, Overcome Anxiety, and Protect Memory for a Lifetime of Optimal Mental Health. Listen as Dr. Ede gives glimpses into this life-changing guide. “Dr. Georgia Ede is a truly exceptional communicator, with vivid, original and straight-forward ways of describing complex ideas. This well-researched book is destined to be a go-to source on every aspect of nutrition, not just for people seeking improved mental health but better health generally. With her warm, engaging style, Dr. Ede is a smart and reliable guide through the thicket of nutrition confusion. I could not recommend this book more highly.” — Nina Teicholz, Journalist and author of The Big Fat Surprise https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/

11:31 AM – Plan ahead – Feb 9, 11 & 14 only. The Vagina Monologues continues to deliver its thought-provoking messages to all audiences through a series of monologues that will caress, assault, and inspire the heart through drama, tragedy, comedy and insight. Director Rachel Meyer and ensemble member Gabriela Fuentes share excellent perspectives of how this show is perhaps more relevant now than when it was last produced in Des Moines four years ago. https://www.facebook.com/groups/6717224708342610/

11:47 AM – Opens Fri Feb 9. Ankeny Community Theatre prepares its next offering, sure to delight: The Odd Couple (Female Version) opening Feb 9. Listen as two cast members, Alicia Scott (as Olive) and Stacie Bendixen (as Sylvie) share their experiences on this gender-switched Neil Simon classic. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/the-odd-couple-female-version.html

12:00 PM – Opening this Friday. The Des Moines Community Playhouse will present Thornton Wilder’s timeless, compelling Our Town for a 3-week run. Listen as Becky Scholtec (as The Stage Manager) and Derek Steffen (as George) share insights about this masterpiece production. “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it?” (from Our Town) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/our-town/

12:15 PM – Presenting at Beaverdale Books Sun Jan 28, 2:30 PM. Joshalyn Hickey-Johnson has captured a marvelous and inspiring chapter of Iowa’s history in Susie Clark: The Bravest Girl You’ve Ever Seen (Desegregating Iowa Schools in 1868). Written as a children’s book, this is an opportunity for young and old alike to read the story together, and let its content stir positive and honest conversations about what Susie’s life was like, and what she had to endure. “In this beautifully illustrated picture book, Joshalyn Hickey-Johnson brings to vibrant life the story of an amazing Iowa child just after the Civil War. Essential reading with and for young people, this is a must-have for everyone’s home library.” – The Culture Buzz https://stanleycenter.org/iowa-community/susie-clark-book/

12:29 PM – Opening this Friday. Tallgrass Theatre Company continues to build upon the stellar reputation of its Frank and Balcombe Dream Project. This year marks the 9th such offering, and will deliver the powerful Peter Shaffer drama/psychological thriller, Equus. Eric Olson (as Martin Dysart) and Sam Sides (as Alan Strang) share their thoughts about why this play retains its power, and is sure to be one of the region’s most talked about shows to be produced. This show is a very strictly “no phones, no photos” show. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

12:44 PM – Three-part WDM Library Series begins Feb 6. Carol Roe Spaulding is an author, educator, and creative writing encourager, and the author of her most recent publication, Waiting for Mr. Kim and Other Stories. She leads a three-part series at the West Des Moines Public Library Feb 6, “Writing from Your Roots.” https://www.wdmlibrary.org/event/we-are-west-des-moines-writing-your-roots-85295

II. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Equus. Feb 2-18. The 9th Annual Frank and Balcombe Dream Project. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

2. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Feb 2-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/our-town/

3. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Feb 4. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

4. Civic Music Association – Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. French pianist Hélène Grimaud. Feb 6. Internationally known for her poetic expression and peerless technical control. Through her thoughtful and tenderly expressive music-making, Grimaud deeply touches the emotions of audiences. Don’t miss her one-night-only solo recital at Hoyt Sherman Place. https://civicmusic.org/helene-grimaud-buy-tickets/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. Company. Feb 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/company/

6. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Finding Nemo Jr. Feb 9-18. https://www.dmyat.org/findingnemo

7. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Odd Couple (Female Version). Feb 9-18. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

8. Once in a While Productions. The Vagina Monologues. Feb 9-14. https://www.grdn.com/other-shows.html

9. Des Moines Playhouse. on Friday, Feb 9, 2024, for The Mitten. This story is part of the 2023-24 season of Friday Funday, a creative interactive story theatre program for children ages 4-6. Performances are at The Playhouse, Friday, Feb. 9, at 10:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Shows are approximately 45 minutes in length. Admission is $6 per person, adults and children. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com

10. Class Act Productions. The Music Man Jr. Feb 16-25. https://www.captheatre.org/

11. Ames Town & Gown. 35th Annual Ames Town & Gown Musicale, a magnificent musical “potpourri” of every style and era followed by an equally splendid array of food and beverages, Sat Feb 17, 7 PM. St. John’s by the Campus Episcopal Church, 2338 Lincoln Way, Ames. Tickets may be purchased online at www.amestownandgown.org and at the door.

12. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Feb 20. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo/

13. Des Moines Symphony. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/2024-02-23/

14. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Miserables. Feb 27-Mar 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-miserables-2023/

15. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Out of This World! Performance. Sun Mar 3, 3 PM. Franklin Events Center, small auditorium – 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines. Free tickets. https://www.ciwe.org/concert/out-of-this-world/

16. Botanical Blues. The seasonal escape of the best blues musicians in Central Iowa sharing their enticing tunes in the inviting confines of a midwinter paradise invites fans on Sundays through Mar 31. The Greater Des Moines Botanical Center serves as the floral setting for this musical magic to happen.

https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/botanical-blues-4/2024-01-07/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Heritage Art Gallery. artists as mode, model as artist. Thru Feb. 15. For this solo exhibition at the Polk County Heritage Gallery, local photographer Brittany Brooke Crow draws inspiration from her experience modeling for drawing classes. Her recent fragmentary self-portraits explore themes of intimacy, gender and queerness. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#brittany-brooke-crow

2. Moberg Gallery. Jeff Fleming Absurdities. Thru Feb 3. A new collection of subtly layered, deliberately smudgy drawings by recently retired Des Moines Art Center director. reception 5-8 p.m. Jan. 12. https://moberggallery.com/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Hybrid Practices. Thru Feb 10. Fourteen Iowa-based artists combine techniques and materials – painting and ceramics, say, or metal and fabric – at Olson-Larsen Galleries. https://olsonlarsen.com/

4. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. Thru Feb 10. The print gallery exhibition calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden – North Gallery. Regional artist Mary Muller will exhibit her show “Garden Walk” at the Botanical Garden thru Mar 18. What a delightful way to escape Iowa’s winter – a stroll through a tropical space, and a visit to inspirational art. https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/programs/north-gallery/

6. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Feb. 10-May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Mon Feb 5, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/ivy-bean-the-musical/

· Audition – Ankeny Community Theatre. Dial “M” for Murder. Sun Feb 18 at 7 PM, Mon Feb 19 at 6 PM. Register for audition time. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/dial-ldquomrdquo-for-murder.html

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Explore your heart: Walk inside a colossal version of the human heart at a Science Center of Iowa exhibit. Thursdays through Sundays, 9am-4pm, through March 3. Tickets: $13-$15, or free for members. https://sciowa.org/

DES MOINES METRO OPERA UNVEILS SPECIAL EVENTS

The opera’s signature fundraiser, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase, returns to the downtown Des Moines Marriott on the evening of Fri Mar 8.

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-341/

You’re Invited to Terrace Hill’s Tea & Talk Series in February

The Terrace Hill Partnership continues this popular series at 2:00 pm each Saturday in February. Speakers present timely programs to guests in the grandeur of the Terrace Hill Drawing Room followed by tea and tasty treats. Tickets are $10 per individual program or $35 for a series pass. The speakers are donating their time, and all proceeds will benefit the gardens of Terrace Hill. Tickets are available at https://terracehillteaandtalk.eventbrite.com or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205.

Feb 3 – Ben Page and Jenny Richmond, City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department. With over 77 parks and open spaces; 4,000 acres of park and open space land; 69 miles of paved trails and so much more, learn how this department works to improve life in Des Moines, earning them the National Recreation and Parks Association Gold Medal in 2023!

Feb 10 – Sandra Gerdes, Better Homes & Gardens Get a glimpse of the Better Homes & Gardens Test Garden through its 25 years. An Iowa native, Sandra has been the manager of this downtown oasis since its inception in 1998 and continues to evaluate hundreds of plants for the home gardener.

Feb 17 – Kelly Shrock, Des Moines Public Library Foundation: Opening Doors. Books. Minds. Join us as we learn about the 25-year history of the DMPL Foundation and how it supports our wonderful library system. A community gem that has been part of Des Moines for over 155 years!

Feb 24 – Tim Goldman, Faith & Grace Food Garden

Located in West Des Moines, the Faith & Grace Garden grows and donates fresh, organic fruits and vegetables to feed hungry people in Central Iowa. In 2023, this all-volunteer community effort donated 33,000 pounds of organic fruits and vegetables to area food pantries. The size of the garden was expanded last fall, and they hope to donate 45,000 pounds in 2024.

Terrace Hill Piano Competition on Saturday, February 10, 2024

The public is invited to attend the annual Terrace Hill Piano Competition. The competition will be held Sat Feb 10, at the Maytag Auditorium at Iowa PBS, 6450 Corporate Drive, Johnston, Iowa.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Timothy Grover. Barnstorming Babe: A Slugger’s Bumpy Trek Across Small-Town America. Jan 30, 6:30 PM.

2. West Des Moines Public Library – “We Are West Des Moines – 3-part Series.” Begins Feb 6. “Writing from Your Roots” a conversation with Carol Roh Spaulding, author of Waiting for Mr. Kim and Other Stories.

3. Beaverdale Books – Chris Arnone. Necropolis Alpha. Feb 2, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Joshalyn Hickey-Johnson. Susie Clark: The Bravest Girl You’ve Ever Seen! Feb 4, 2:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Carol Roh Spaulding. Waiting for Mr. Kim and Other Stories. Feb 6, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Denise Williams and Chloe Angyal. Technically Yours, Pas de Don’t. Feb 9, 7 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Nick Hupton. What I Am to You. Feb 11, 1 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books @ Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway – James Pease. Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future. Feb 13, 6:45 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Mark Daley. Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family. Feb 22, 6:30 PM.

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides Bestseller Lists on their website, including a parade of Iowa-authored books to consider. Many Iowa authors also have recordings archived in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library (https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz).

Here are some great Iowa author titles to consider adding to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, plus What Leora Never Knew Joy Neal Kidney* (4 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

2. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more. www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more. https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

7. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

8. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

9. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

12. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

13. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

14. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

