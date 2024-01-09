The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, Mainframe Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for published magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“A friend is someone with whom I may think aloud.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), an American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, abolitionist and poet who led the transcendentalist movement of the mid-19th century.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special cultural Buzz –

Des Moines Art Center – expanded hours

Thanks to generous support provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All programs, the Des Moines Art Center is excited to announce newly expanded museum hours. The galleries will open one hour earlier on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and stay open one hour later on Saturdays and Sundays. In addition to free admission every day, these expanded hours enable the Art Center to offer additional school tours, events, and access to the museum.

New Iowa History 101 Programs

The State Historical Society of Iowa offers 60-minute online learning series focusing on the past lives of Iowans. The Iowa History 101 webinars share Iowa stories and the history of the state through a cultural history lens on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Register for upcoming programs, or watch archived recorded presentations. Registration is required for each event.

https://history.iowa.gov/history/iowa-history-101-series

Botanical Blues

The seasonal escape of the best blues musicians in Central Iowa sharing their enticing tunes in the inviting confines of a midwinter paradise invites fans on Sundays through March 31. The Greater Des Moines Botanical Center serves as the floral setting for this musical magic to happen.

https://dmbotanicalgarden.com/event/botanical-blues-4/2024-01-07/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Hoyt Sherman Place has become a cultural epicenter, and 2024 will launch a new series of lifelong learning opportunities. Janet Mootz, Director of Education and Community Engagement, shares glimpses into the variety of classes being offered, from anime to painting to writing.

11:16 AM – The first issue of the Iowa History Journal hits select outlets but, of course, the best way to assure you getting your copy is to subscribe to the best Iowa history storytelling magazine ever. Is The Culture Buzz an endorser of this magazine? Yes, indeed, as it is one of the best reading bargains for anyone interested in award-winning writers and content anchored in Iowa lore. Listen as publisher Michael Swanger shares glimpses into the bounty contained in this new issue.

11:32 AM – David Putnam’s penchant for writing captivating thrillers sprung from his career in law enforcement, giving readers a rich, layered dive into the stories he creates. He follows his first Dave Beckett series, A Fearsome Moonlight Black with A Lonesome Blood-Red Sun: The Bone Detective, A Dave Beckett Novel, brings refreshingly new twists to the thriller genre.

“Dazzles with authenticity, sharply-drawn characters, crackling dialogue.”

– Lee Goldberg, New York Times Bestselling author

http://davidputnambooks.com/

11:47 AM – Mural artist Nic Roth shares insights into his largest work to date with his “Basic Bird” mural for the new Beaverdale restaurant. Filled with playful, colorful imagery, Nic talks about inspirations and process for this major work.

“With a masterful one-two enhancement, Basic Bird opened its restaurant in the heart of Beaverdale with a colorful Nic Roth mural blazoned on the side of its building, proclaiming its destination-worthy addition to this Central Iowa neighborhood.”

– The Culture Buzz

12:00 PM – Julia Franklin took the Executive Director leadership reins recently for Mainframe Studios, ushering in a next-level of continued development for this nationally recognized artists’ enclave. Listen as Julia shares insights and an open invitation for all to enter and benefit from the enticing variety of artists, events, activities and learning experiences available in the most colorfully-clad building in Iowa, this Creative Community that includes its recurring First Friday themed artist open studio event.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/

12:16 PM – Patrick Girondi – musician, songwriter, author, and founder – returns to the show with his new novel, Blind Faith. This captivating story takes readers on an immersive, irresistible journey of family, greed, and desperation. Listen as Patrick also shares his inspirational backstory as founder of San Rocco Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients.

https://patrickgirondi.com/

12:31 PM – Beth Romero describes herself as an author, persuasive storyteller, and stoic optimist. She distills these traits and more into her delightfully appealing life resource book, Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life. This gem will inform, inspire and enhance your life for the better, and Beth provides some glimpses into what awaits its readers.

“Smart, witty, insightful.”

– Dr. Nicole LePera, The Holistic Psychologist, #1 Best-selling author of How to Do the Work

12:47 PM – Micaela Preskill is the Midwest States Advocate for E2, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding paths of success for both economy and environment. Listen as Micaela shares fascinating details about how being good to the Earth can also be good to the economy. This continued dialogue follows the interview with Bob Keefe, E2’s Executive Director, and his book, Climatenomics: Washington, Wall Street and the Economic Battle to Save Our Planet (check out the interview in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library).

“This book is both timely and essential, coming at this most pivotal moment in the battle against the climate crisis. In Climatenomics, Bob Keefe boldly lays out a framework for Washington, Wall Street, policy and business to unite in an all-hands-on-deck-approach to tackling this crisis. This is a must read for everybody who has a stake in the future of our planet and our economy.”

– U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on Finance

https://e2.org/

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts. STOMP. Jan 12-14. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/stomp-2024/

2. Pura Social Club. A SMASHing Cabaret. Jan 13. https://purabardsm.com/

3. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Jan 14.



4. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Scriptease. Jan 15. We’ll be reading The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, directed by RAC member John Robinson. https://www.facebook.com/events/293138706876447/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

5. Celtic Music Association. Tallymoore Irish folk band. Jan 20 at Franklin Events Center. https://www.thecma.org/concerts

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. Mamma Mia! Jan 23-28. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/mamma-mia/

7. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Equus. Feb 2-18. The 9th Annual Frank and Balcombe Dream Project. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

8. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Feb 2-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/our-town/

9. Des Moines Performing Arts. Company. Feb 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/company/

10. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Finding Nemo Jr. Feb 9-18. https://www.dmyat.org/findingnemo

11. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Odd Couple (Female Version). Feb 9-18. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

12. Once in a While Productions. The Vagina Monologues. Feb 9-14. https://www.grdn.com/other-shows.html

13. Class Act Productions. The Music Man Jr. Feb 16-25. https://www.captheatre.org/

14. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo. Feb 20. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo/

15. Des Moines Symphony. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/2024-02-23/

16. Des Moines Performing Arts. Les Miserables. Feb 27-Mar 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/les-miserables-2023/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Heritage Art Gallery. artists as mode, model as artist. Jan. 11-Feb. 15. For this solo exhibition at the Polk County Heritage Gallery, local photographer Brittany Brooke Crow draws inspiration from her experience modeling for drawing classes. Her recent fragmentary self-portraits explore themes of intimacy, gender and queerness. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/up-next#brittany-brooke-crow

2. Moberg Gallery. Jeff Fleming Absurdities. Thru Feb 3. A new collection of subtly layered, deliberately smudgy drawings by recently retired Des Moines Art Center director. reception 5-8 p.m. Jan. 12. https://moberggallery.com/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Hybrid Practices. Thru Feb 10. Fourteen Iowa-based artists combine techniques and materials – painting and ceramics, say, or metal and fabric – at Olson-Larsen Galleries. https://olsonlarsen.com/

4. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. Thru Feb 10. The print gallery exhibition calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

5. Des Moines Art Center. States of Becoming. Feb. 10-May 12. The Des Moines Art Center’s wide-ranging exhibition explores relocation, resettlement and assimilation in work by 17 contemporary artists who either immigrated to the United States themselves or were born to first-generation immigrants from a dozen African countries, plus tiny Trinidad and Tobago. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/states-of-becoming/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Slow Down Coffee Shop. Des Moines. 2 https://www.theslowdowndsm.com/

17. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities –

“The Arts is a Contact Sport”

· Audition – Iowa Stage Theatre Company General Auditions. Sat Jan 20, 11 AM. https://www.iowastage.org/post/2024-general-auditions

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Mon Feb 5, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/ivy-bean-the-musical/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Check out the volunteer focus in “Center Stage” in the January edition of Cityview. This column invites interested cultural adventurers to expand their horizons, finding commitments from short-term to life-long relationships (see the column’s feature on Legacy volunteer Al Downey at the Des Moines Community Playhouse) with a welcoming array of Greater Des Moines performing arts groups. These nonprofits depend on dedicated volunteers, and provide excellent guidance so that you can explore new ventures, or contribute your expertise.

New Trivia Night site

Join us on the first Monday of the month for Varsity Cinema Trivia Night! Hosted by comedian Dwayne Clark, enjoy a night of movie-themed questions, discounted drinks, and prizes.

Admission is free, and teams of five people or less are allowed. No registration required!

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Nic Roth, mural artist and author. “Basic Bird” mural on side of new Beaverdale restaurant of same name. Jan 12, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Matt Dixon. Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis – the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida). Jan 14, 2:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Kathleen Williams Renk. The Rosetti Diaries. Jan 21, 2 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Capital City Pride Book Club. You Should See Me in a Crown. Jan 25, 6 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Steve Dunn. ‘Pug,’ ‘Fireball,’ and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa. Jan 28, 2:30-3:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Timothy Grover. Barnstorming Babe: A Slugger’s Bumpy Trek Across Small-Town America. 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, Liz Cheney

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer

3. Secret Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, Megan Bannister*

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

5. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism, Rachel Maddow

6. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia

7. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Gran

8. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America, Heather Cox Richardson

9. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

10. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews



2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –



Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

7. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

8. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

9. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

12. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

13. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

14. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532

—You are receiving this weekly newsletter/schedule blast because you either requested it, or you have been identified as a community leader with a desire to keep informed. If your situation ever changes, please let me know and your email address will be removed from this list. All addresses on this list are exclusively and confidentially used only for this weekly communication. Thank you for your engagement in your community—

Streaming on www.kfmg.org