Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Quote of the Week – bonus of two extra quotes to welcome the New Year

“I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re Doing Something.” – Neil Gaiman, an English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, graphic novels, audio theatre, and screenplays, in a blog post (Dec 31, 2009)

“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value.”

– Thomas Paine (1737-1809), English-born American Founding Father, political activist, philosopher, political theorist, and revolutionary. from The Crisis (Dec 31, 1776)

Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors and let every new year find you a better man (person).” – Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790), a Founding Father, and an American polymath who was active as a writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher, and political philosopher, from Poor Richard’s Almanack (Dec 1755)

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special cultural headline news –

Bring in the New Year with symphonic and acrobatic grandeur

The Des Moines Symphony again brings the New Year in with unmatched panache, welcoming 2024 with a spectacular concert. Cirque de la Symphonie delivers the unexpected when world-renowned Cirque performers take the stage with the Orchestra – from gravity-defying aerials and acrobatics to jaw-dropping contortion and quick-change – all choreographed to thrilling symphonic music. Ring in the new year with an electrifying evening of entertainment as these incredible artists swing from the rafters of the Civic Center! Dec 31, 8 PM.

https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/cirque-de-la-symphonie/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now available. Brian Freeman was chosen by Robert Ludlum’s family to continue creating the Jason Bourne series, and he has done a masterful and critically acclaimed job in doing so. The Bourne Defiance is the newest adventure, again carrying fans, new and old alike, into another captivating journey.

“The Bourne Defiance has claimed its rightful spot in 2023’s most exciting and memorable reads.” – Best Thriller Books

11:12 AM – Available Jan 30, 2024, or now for preorder. Dr. Georgia Ede has beckoned anyone seeking better mental health through diet to benefit from her exceptional life resource, Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Powerful Plan to Improve Mood, Overcome Anxiety, and Protect Memory for a Lifetime of Optimal Mental Health. Listen as Dr. Ede gives glimpses into this life-changing guide.

“Dr. Georgia Ede is a truly exceptional communicator, with vivid, original and straight-forward ways of describing complex ideas. This well-researched book is destined to be a go-to source on every aspect of nutrition, not just for people seeking improved mental health but better health generally. With her warm, engaging style, Dr. Ede is a smart and reliable guide through the thicket of nutrition confusion. I could not recommend this book more highly.”

— Nina Teicholz, Journalist and author of The Big Fat Surprise

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/

11:31 AM – The Interpreter is Brooke Robinson’s psychological thriller sure to have readers keeping the pages turning as she beckons you into her captivating story.

“Clever, atmospheric and utterly absorbing.” – Alice Clark-Platts, author of The Cove

https://www.brookerobinsonwriter.com/

11:45 AM – Iowa-based journalist, author and documentarian Colleen Bradford Krantz brings history to vivid life in her new film project, Complete Bull. Following her powerful film, Unintended 1900, Colleen again brings power and relevance to viewers as she creates a new series based on the storyline of a former marketing exec unexpectedly finds herself fighting to save her aging father’s livestock genetics business and ends up with some unlikely allies among first-generation immigrants forcibly relocated from California to the Midwest following a severe drought.

“Colleen Bradford Krantz anchors her captivating work with an exceptional journalist’s sensibility, giving those who experience her cinematic power a resonance not often found.”

– The Culture Buzz

http://pinkspear.com/portfolio/complete-bull/

12:00 PM – Now available. Historian Jeff Bremer’s A New History of Iowa is a masterpiece work, bringing new perspectives on Iowa’s history anchored in a rich tradition that few fully realize about what Iowans endured, achieved, and aspired to. With meticulously researched content, Jeff guides us through a wealth of this state’s history with a storyteller’s penchant for captivating his readers.

“With his impressive scope, brisk pace, and unparalleled knowledge, Bremer has produced the new standard in Iowa history. Readers meet the farmers, politicians, activists, immigrants, and everyday people who have made Iowa what it is today and simultaneously learn how Iowa history connects to themes, people, and events that extend well beyond the state’s borders. A New History of Iowa is, quite simply, a masterclass in state history.”

—Andrew Klumpp, editor, Annals of Iowa, State Historical Society of Iowa

12:15 PM – Now available. Naturalist Cornelia “Connie” Mutel delivers another powerful unveiling of our world, serving as editor to a prophetic choir of conservation voices in the new University of Iowa Press book, Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future.

“As a lifelong Iowan, this tapestry of science, history, and personal stories moved me to think about our changing climate and my own actions. While many of our current circumstances seem dire, Connie and the amazing team of contributors gave me hope by shining a bright light on the path forward.”

— Joe McGovern, president, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

https://uipress.uiowa.edu/books/tending-iowas-land

12:29 PM – Joe Milan Jr captures a powerful story in the Norton book, The All-American: A Novel. Listen as Joe shares insights into the origins and inspiration for this has been hailed as “a triumph—full of energy, dark humor, suspense, and hard-won wisdom.”

“An explosively powerful, unpretentiously original, darkly comic novel about dreams fulfilled by the most unexpected, convoluted path. There are no model minorities, no redemptions, neither heroes nor villains, only those who strive against the odds of underprivilege. Milan’s refreshingly different voice and narrative keep you reading to the sweetly bitter and weirdly hopeful end.”

― Xu Xi, author of Habit of a Foreign Sky

https://wwnorton.com/books/9781324035657

12:44 PM – In this world, many of us are confronted with the need to recover. Jaime Mahler provides a quintessential tool to help those seeking to understand how to recover in her thought-provoking Toxic Relationship Recovery: A Step-by-Step Guide to Identifying Toxic Partners, Leaving Unhealthy Dynamics, and Healing Emotional Wounds after a Break-Up. This book is not only a powerful tool for those experiencing such a situation, but for those who wish to best help a close friend or family member navigate such turbulent times.

“Toxic Relationship Recovery should be required reading for all young people, those who have survived toxic relationships and are looking for answers, and anyone interested in psychology. Jaime Mahler masterfully explains this often-overlooked topic in an approachable and nonjudgmental way. We will be recommending this masterpiece for years to come.”

— Justin Romano, MD, psychiatrist and cohost of the Millennial Mental Health Channel podcast

https://recollectedself.com/my-book

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Symphony. Cirque de la Symphonie. Dec 31, 8 PM. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/cirque-de-la-symphonie/

2. Des Moines Performing Arts. STOMP. Jan 12-14. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/stomp-2024/

3. Pura Social Club. A SMASHing Cabaret. Jan 13. https://purabardsm.com/

4. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Jan 14.



5. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Scriptease. We’ll be reading The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, directed by RAC member John Robinson. https://www.facebook.com/events/293138706876447/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

6. Des Moines Performing Arts. Mamma Mia! Jan 23-28. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/mamma-mia/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Heritage Art Gallery. Greater Des Moines Exhibited. Thru Jan 3. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#current-show-greater-dsm-exhibited-2023

2. Moberg Gallery. Jan 12 – Jeff Fleming Absurdities. Mar 8 – Chris Vance. https://moberggallery.com/

3. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

4. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Thru Dec 2. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. IN Tandem Arts & Authors. 1,2 Des Moines. https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

9. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

10. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

11. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

12. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

13. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

14. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

15. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

16. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Mon Jan 8, 6 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/beautiful-the-carole-king-musical/

· Audition – Iowa Stage Theatre Company General Auditions. Sat Jan 20, 11 AM. https://www.iowastage.org/post/2024-general-auditions

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Check out the volunteer focus in “Center Stage” in the January edition of Cityview. This column invites interested cultural adventurers to expand their horizons, finding commitments from short-term to life-long relationships (see the column’s feature on Legacy volunteer Al Downey at the Des Moines Community Playhouse) with a welcoming array of Greater Des Moines performing arts groups. These nonprofits depend on dedicated volunteers, and provide excellent guidance so that you can explore new ventures, or contribute your expertise.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Kathleen Williams Renk. The Rosetti Diaries. Jan 21, 2-3 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Steve Dunn. ‘Pug,’ ‘Fireball,’ and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa. Jan 28, 2:30-3:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews



2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –



Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Indie Authors Book Expo, Valley West Mall. https://iabe515.wordpress.com/

5. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

6. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

7. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

8. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

9. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

10. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventurers through the comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

7. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

8. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

9. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

12. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

13. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

14. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

