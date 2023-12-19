Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“Being a woman is a terribly difficult trade since it consists principally of dealings with men.”

– Joseph Conrad (1857-1924), the Polish-British novelist and short story writer who is regarded as one of the greatest writers in the English language. His works include the novels Lord Jim (1900), Nostromo (1904), and most notably the novella Heart of Darkness (1902).

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

A few hours would be a huge help

The Des Moines Community Playhouse begins set construction for their next show, the classic stage play, Our Town. The design team invites builders of all skill levels to join the creative fun to help bring Grovers Corners to life. Tuesday and Wednesday, December 19 & 20, 1 – 4 PM. Please contact Derek Phelps through this link: https://www.dmplayhouse.com/back-stage-2/

Noce Christmas continues

The new holiday variety show featuring samples of most popular seasonal productions, hosted by vocalist and Noce owner, Max Wellman. Thru Dec 23. https://www.nocedsm.com/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Cultural artistic adventurism on the local level. There’s a new creative force in town, and it beckons arts and literature lovers to immerse themselves into its gallery, programming and classes. IN Tandem Arts & Authors is an easily accessible destination located in the heart of downtown Des Moines. Listen as owner and team leader Polly Clark shares a brief and enticing overview of what IN Tandem Arts & Authors offers.

https://www.facebook.com/INTandemArtsAndAuthors/

11:16 AM – Now available. Historian Jeff Bremer’s A New History of Iowa is a masterpiece work, bringing new perspectives on Iowa’s history anchored in a rich tradition that few fully realize about what Iowans endured, achieved, and aspired to. With meticulously researched content, Jeff guides us through a wealth of this state’s history with a storyteller’s penchant for captivating his readers.

“With his impressive scope, brisk pace, and unparalleled knowledge, Bremer has produced the new standard in Iowa history. Readers meet the farmers, politicians, activists, immigrants, and everyday people who have made Iowa what it is today and simultaneously learn how Iowa history connects to themes, people, and events that extend well beyond the state’s borders. A New History of Iowa is, quite simply, a masterclass in state history.”

—Andrew Klumpp, editor, Annals of Iowa, State Historical Society of Iowa

11:31 AM – Now available through the artist or First Brick Gallery in Mt. Vernon IA (319-895-6862). Photographer Bob Campagna and poet Amelia Kibbie combine creative forces in their captivating coffee table wonder, Final Elegance: Abandon and Return. Listen as they share the development of this beautiful endeavor.

“When two creative forces unite for a shared cultural journey, both visually and poetically, the results are captivating. Final Elegance: Abandon and Return is an immersive experience for the heart and soul.” – The Culture Buzz

11:45 AM – Now available. Iowa poet John D. Thompson shares insights on his latest collection, A Holiday Chapbook of Poetry.

“Iowa poet John David Thompson is a prolific writer, with much of his work rooted in the culture and history of the state he calls home, Iowa. A Holiday Chapbook of Poetry is a seasonal gift that would be welcomed under many a Christmas tree.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.amazon.com/Books-Mr-John-David-Thompson/s?rh=n%3A283155%2Cp_27%3AMr.+John+David+Thompson

11:57 AM – John D. Thompson reads “A Shine on the Couch” from his new collection, A Holiday Chapbook of Poetry.”

12:00 PM – This week Fri-Sat, Dec 22-23. Cirque Dreams Holidaze makes a two-day, four-performance stop at Des Moines Performing Arts. Artistic Director Rebecca Shubart shares insights into the complex structure of one of the world’s most awe-inspiring and engaging performance troupes ever.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/

12:11 PM – Author, humorist, and musician Michael Perry returns to chat about his albums, The Clodhopper Monologues, an irreverent, thought-provoking, mirth-filled collection of short sketches sure to make anyone delight in his pastoral observations.

“With an unspoken homage to the humor of Mark Twain, and a rustic elegance in his delivery, Michael Perry continues to shine as an ambassador and connecting point between city and country, and diverse folks across the country.” – The Culture Buzz

12:26 PM – It started with an insatiable appetite to learn more about her family’s history, then sharing it with others. Joy Neal Kidney then completed a trilogy – now, the beloved Leora’s Stories – when she realized the journey was only partly travelled. Her new book, What Leora Never Knew: A Granddaughter’s Quest for Answers, gives her growing fan base a rewarding continuation of this shared journey.

“What Leora Never Knew is an essential understanding of a bygone era, told through the timeless lens of family, faith, and importance. Through an image-laden journey of photographs and documents, (Joy Neal) Kidney candidly shares the revelations she discovered, giving a more complete understanding of what happened to Leora’s lost sons.” – John Busbee, Iowa History Journal review

12:43 PM – Available Jan 1 through the website, or at HyVee, Barnes & Noble, Beaverdale Books, Walmart, select Mills Fleet Farm stores, Books-A-Million, Hartig Drug, and HyVee Drugtown stores. Iowa History Journal publisher Michael Swanger livens the conversation as the new issue is awaiting readers. Also a writer, Michael’s captivating cover story about Public Enemy #1 John Dillinger’s connection to Iowa is fascinating reading. As has become a gold standard in Iowa history writing, this issue is filled with a variety of enticing and informative glimpses into Iowa’s rich past.

12:57 PM – James Autry delivers a passage from his co-authored book (with wife Sally Pedersen), Choosing Gratitude 365 Days a Year. Exceptional, inspirational and timeless in its wisdom.

II. Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. ScripTease. Dec 18, 7 PM. A reading of Harvey Fierstein’s TORCH SONG. This significantly revised version of Torch Song Trilogy was originally produced off-Broadway in 2017, before transferring to Broadway the next year. https://www.iowastage.org/scriptease

2. Des Moines Performing Arts. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Dec 21, 2 shows. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/rudolph-2022/

3. Des Moines Performing Arts. Cirque Dreams Holidaze. Dec 22-23. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/

4. Pura Social Club – I am elated to announce our cast and talented vocalists, who will be sharing holiday classics for our Holiday Cabaret – Dec 23 from 6-9pm! Let’s have a fun night of celebrating our theater friendships on Christmas Eve Eve! Incredible theater veterans and friends from all over Des Moines and the surrounding areas! https://facebook.com/events/s/holiday-cabaret/223922053598835/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Heritage Art Gallery. Greater Des Moines Exhibited. Thru Jan 3. https://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#current-show-greater-dsm-exhibited-2023

2. Moberg Gallery. Jan 12 – Jeff Fleming Absurdities. Mar 8 – Chris Vance. https://moberggallery.com/

3. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

4. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Thru Dec 2. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

V. Planning ahead

Check out the volunteer focus in “Center Stage” in the January edition of Cityview. This column invites interested cultural adventurers to expand their horizons, finding commitments from short-term to life-long relationships (see the column’s feature on Legacy volunteer Al Downey at the Des Moines Community Playhouse) with a welcoming array of Greater Des Moines performing arts groups. These nonprofits depend on dedicated volunteers, and provide excellent guidance so that you can explore new ventures, or contribute your expertise.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Kathleen Williams Renk. The Rosetti Diaries. Jan 21, 2-3 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Steve Dunn. ‘Pug,’ ‘Fireball,’ and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa. Jan 28, 2:30-3:30 PM.

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration –

1. Happy AF: Simple Strategies to Get Unstuck, Bounce Back, and Live Your Best Life.

Beth Romero. Fresh, insightful, and grounded academic research, this cheeky, no-nonsense manifesto offers practical strategies and easy-to-follow exercises for flexing your happiness muscle and maximizing your potential — essentially laying out the blueprint for how to be happy AF and live your best life. “A sharp, sometimes witty, often helpful map for pointing your life in the direction of happiness.” – Kirkus Reviews



2. Change Your Diet, Change Your Mind: A Food-First Plan to Optimize Your Mental Health. Dr. Georgia Ede. Combine the surprising truth about brain food with the cutting edge of brain metabolism to achieve extraordinary emotional, cognitive, and physical health. “This book is an invaluable resource and guide for anyone looking to enhance their health and life through the thoughtful integration of nutrition.” – David Perlmutter, MD

https://www.diagnosisdiet.com/change-your-diet-change-your-mind

3. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

