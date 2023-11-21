Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“My philosophy is: What people say about me is none of my business.

I am who I am and do what I do.

I expect nothing and accept everything.

And that makes life easier.

We live in a world where funerals are more important than the deceased, marriage is more important than love, looks are more important than the soul.

We live in a packaging culture that despises content.”

– Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins CBE, is a Welsh actor, director, and producer. One of Britain’s most recognizable and prolific actors, he is known for his performances on the screen and stage.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

The weekend buzz comes to you each Thursday in the Daily Umbrella

One of the most convenient and informative quick daily e-newsletters comes from Shane Goodman and his team at Cityview. Each weekday, the Daily Umbrella is a free stimulating dose of news, op-ed, and more. Each Thursday, The Culture Buzz’s own John Busbee delivers heads-up cultural news for the coming weekend. Sign up now – https://www.dmcityview.com/. The offer to receive this pops up on this website.

Appearing at Beaverdale Books Tue Nov 21, 6:30 PM. Theodore Wheeler’s fifth book, The War Begins in Paris brings a powerful historically based story to vibrant life. Listen as Ted shares the special journey this story took to its being published.

“Wheeler traces the intense, sexually charged friendship of two American reporters from their first meeting in a Paris café in 1938 and through the ensuing war. The prologue describes Jane Anderson, nicknamed the Georgia Peach, and Marthe Hess, called Mielle, with ominous matter-of-factness so reminiscent of an Orson Welles narration that readers will rush to Google their names to see if either actually existed. … This retro yet oddly fresh take on WWII captures the romance of wartime, but also the decadence and desperation.” — Kirkus Reviews

The Culture Buzz Podcast Archive of our interview:

https://archive.org/details/theodore-wheeler-aut.-nov-2023-the-war-begins-in-paris-online-audio-converter.com

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – National tour in Des Moines Nov 28-Dec 3. Girl from the North Country brings its vibrant national tour to Des Moines Performing Arts Nov 28-Dec 3. Listen as Matt Manuel (who portrays “Joe Scott”) shares his experiences and insights to this award-winning gem.

“One of the most transporting shows I have seen in years. I came away feeling that Dylan has been writing not a series of songs but an unfolding chronicle.”

– The Observer

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/girl-from-the-north-country/

11:16 AM – G. Wayne Miller’s latest book, Unfit to Print: A Modern Media Satire, infuses his four plus decades as a journalist with a gift for delivering a captivating narrative. Listen as Wayne shares glimpses into this exceptional book, sure to stir the deepest passions for anyone who desires a prominent free press that honors its journalistic roots.

“Unfit to Print is a story that will stay with you, much as Ben Franklin’s ghost gleefully haunts its hero. Only a real, old-time newspaper reporter could give us a satire – and a parable- about the demise of old-time newspapers and the damage their vanishing has done to American life. Wayne Miller is that reporter.”

– Tom Nichols, author and Staff Writer at The Atlantic

http://www.gwaynemiller.com/

11:31 AM – Now available. Historian Jeff Bremer’s A New History of Iowa is a masterpiece work, bringing new perspectives on Iowa’s history anchored in a rich tradition that few fully realize about what Iowans endured, achieved, and aspired to. With meticulously researched content, Jeff guides us through a wealth of this state’s history with a storyteller’s penchant for captivating his readers.

“With his impressive scope, brisk pace, and unparalleled knowledge, Bremer has produced the new standard in Iowa history. Readers meet the farmers, politicians, activists, immigrants, and everyday people who have made Iowa what it is today and simultaneously learn how Iowa history connects to themes, people, and events that extend well beyond the state’s borders. A New History of Iowa is, quite simply, a masterclass in state history.”

—Andrew Klumpp, editor, Annals of Iowa, State Historical Society of Iowa

11:46 AM – Now available. Iowa History Journal is ready with its new issue and its cover story about one of Iowa’s most famous political figures, James Harlan. On the show, Don Doxsie returns to share more insights into his two-part series, “Behind Barbed Wire,” which concludes in this issue.

12:00 PM – Opening Dec 1 & Dec 2. The Playhouse has started renovations on the building’s lower level which includes the children’s theatre and dressing rooms. Because of this, the theatre has scheduled two, smaller cast shows this December instead of its usual big musical. There is still something for everyone, with A Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec 2-17) perfect for all ages and All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (Dec 1-17) offers more thought-provoking content. Listen as Christopher White (portraying multiple characters in All Is Calm) and Ben Green (as “Charlie Brown”) share insights into their respective shows.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/all-is-calm/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/a-charlie-brown-christmas/

12:14 PM – Bob Burnett knows how to spin a captivating tale, and delivers with first of his new Kate Swift Mysteries, Death Is Potential. Learn about this alluring character, and join the ranks of fans who can’t wait for sequel installments of this new thriller franchise.

“Death is Potential is a fantastic read for anyone who loves a suspenseful mystery with a cast of richly developed characters… Readers will enjoy the steady pace of Death is Potential, which combines mystery and suspense with a touch of romance thrown in. With themes of loss, love, and trauma, this book will have readers embracing every word they read.”

– Kristi Elizabeth, Los Angeles Book Review

12:28 PM – Opening Dec 1. Ankeny Community Theatre brings another world premiere to its stage as John Claes’ A Gift for Rebecca may prove to be a seasonal “instant classic.” John Claes joins the conversation with veteran actor Nicholas Root (as “Allister Slalom”) to provide glimpses into this rich and rewarding story, running Dec 1-10.

“A marvelous creative symbiosis has developed at the Ankeny Community Theatre. Their audiences are loyally supportive, allowing the theatre to explore new works. From this rich soil has grown many wonderful performing arts experiences, and John Claes’ new A Gift for Rebecca is another stunning blossom in this cultural garden.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

12:43 PM – Andrew Gulli is the managing editor of one of America’s most unique and irresistible literary magazines, The Strand Magazine. His research uncovered a previously unpublished Truman Capote story, which is in the current issue. Listen as Andrew shares glimpses into “Another Day of Paradise” and insights into the extraordinary content The Strand continues to deliver.

“What Andrew Gulli and The Strand Magazine do on a regular basis is deliver to a literary-inclined public rare content, both undiscovered from luminaries of the past, and emerging writers of the future, in a captivating format. Uniquely irresistible.” – The Culture Buzz

II. Performance Arts

1. Pura Social Club. Here is a preview of just some of the young artists to be featured for our Broadway Next Gen cabaret – Nov 25.

https://facebook.com/events/s/broadway-next-gen/2347345745474794/

2. Des Moines Performing Arts – Girl from the North Country. The musical anchored by the musical and lyrical genius of Bob Dylan. Nov 28-Dec 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/girl-from-the-north-country/

3. Jazz artist Damani Phillips, jazz night on Sat Dec 9, 7 PM at Unity Church. This saxophonist, recording artist, educator, and author, Dr. Damani Phillips is a native of Pontiac, MI. Damani began his musical journey at the age of 10 and has since become a renowned figure in the world of jazz. Currently serving as the Director of Jazz Studies and Associate Professor of African-American Studies at the University of Iowa.

4. Jazz at Caspe Terrace. The next show bringing international jazz artists to the perfect acoustics of this intimate performance hall features Ken Peplowski (clarinet/sax) and Glenn Zaleski (piano), Sun Dec 10 at 2 PM. Abe Goldstein and Jackie Garnett continue to share their love of the best in the global jazz world with Central Iowa. For tickets and information, contact Abe at abegold1951@gmail.com or 515-279-6452.

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. The Wiz. Dec 12-17. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-wiz/

6. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – 2 holiday shows. Central Iowa Wind Ensemble presents Holiday Spectacular! Fri Dec 15 @ 7 p.m. Ames City Auditorium – 515 Clark Avenue, Ames AND Sun Dec 17 @ 3 p.m. Franklin Jr. High Events Center, 4801 Franklin, DSM. ADMISSION: FREE Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

7. Des Moines Performing Arts. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Dec 21, 2 shows. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/rudolph-2022/

8. Des Moines Performing Arts. Cirque Dreams Holidaze. Dec 22-23. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/cirque-dreams-holidaze/

9. Pura Social Club – I am elated to announce our cast and talented vocalists, who will be sharing holiday classics for our Holiday Cabaret – Dec 23 from 6-9pm! Let’s have a fun night of celebrating our theater friendships on Christmas Eve Eve! Incredible theater veterans and friends from all over Des Moines and the surrounding areas! https://facebook.com/events/s/holiday-cabaret/223922053598835/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Moberg Gallery. Current – 20th Anniversary Show. Dec 5-10 – Scope Miami Beach. Jan 12 – Jeff Fleming Absurdities. Mar 8 – Chris Vance. https://moberggallery.com/

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Thru Dec 2. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Equus. Sun Dec 3, 6:30 PM, Mon Dec 4, 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Audition – Ankeny Community Theatre. The Odd Couple – Female Version. Mon Dec 4, Wed Dec 6, 6:30 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/the-odd-couple-female-version.html

· Audition – Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Death of a Salesman. Dec 11, 12 at 7 PM. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1397

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Creative shopping on the local, exceptional level

Mainframe Studios is a micro-village of artistry within the confines of a single community, all housed in the signature mural ensconced beauty of its exterior at 900 Keo Way in downtown Des Moines. First Fridays are always a celebratory way to explore various galleries, and the website introduces you directly to artists of various disciplines, often of national renown. Consider that special gift for the holidays in this wonderland of appealing artwork.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/artists

December Seasonal Immersions – Thanks to dsm Magazine newsletter

Jingle in the Junction (5-8 p.m. Thursday): More than 100,000 lights will cast a glow over Historic Valley Junction in West Des Moines, including horse-drawn trolley rides, carolers, ice carving, a “living” snow globe and a tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Holiday Promenade (5-8 p.m. Friday): The annual celebration is back for the first of five weekly events. The tree at Brenton Skating Plaza lights up at 6 p.m., followed by live entertainment, open houses and holiday shopping deals throughout the East Village.

Tree Lighting and Fireworks (6-7 p.m. Friday): According to his magical marketing team, good old Santa plans to “throw a fireball” across the little lake at Jordan Creek Town Center to light the towering Blue Spruce. Musicians from the Lutheran Church of Hope will open the program, followed by the fiery finale.

Jolly Holiday Lights (6-8 p.m. Friday): The popular fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Iowa moves this year to the Outlets of Des Moines. Everybody can see the lights for free — you can’t miss ’em — but you can support the cause by buying tickets that include access to special events, like the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, plus coupons for participating shops and businesses. The lights shine through Jan. 7.

Winter Farmers Market (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday): The popular downtown farmers market moves indoors at Hy-Vee Hall with end-of-the-season produce, homemade goodies, holiday gifts, local art and Christmas decorations from more than 150 vendors.

Terrace Hill comes to seasonal life, and you’re invited

Governor Kim Reynolds and First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds invite Iowans and their families to join them for Christmas at Terrace Hill on Sun Dec 17, from 1:00-3:00 pm.

Guests are encouraged to explore the historic property and enjoy several activities including photos with Santa Claus and the first family, ornament decorating, carolers, Christmas cookies and a letter-writing station to send correspondence to deployed Iowa National Guard service members.

At this year’s event, as an additional way to say “Thank You” to our men and women who are currently deployed, we will be collecting donations from the provided list of items our deployed service members need. We appreciate any donations you are able to bring. (List attached on the Eventbrite reservation page).

The event will conclude with Governor Reynolds reading No Company for Christmas, a story which centers around Terrace Hill and was written by local children’s author, Susan Maupin Schmid, with illustrations created by local artist, Tara Gartin.

Tickets are $25 per individual or $50 per household + processing fees and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, call our office at 515-281-7205 or purchase online at https://terracehillchristmas23.eventbrite.com

Proceeds from the event benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the non-profit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill. Last year’s event raised over $5,000 that went toward the upkeep of the 154-year-old building and grounds.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Theodore Wheeler, The War Begins in Paris. Tue Nov 21, 6:30 PM.

2. Sat Nov 25 (12:00 noon – 6:00 PM), IABE Authors’ book signing, Valley West Mall, West Des Moines, Iowa, new book store lower level.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

