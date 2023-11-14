Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”

– Simone Adolphine Weil (1909-1943), was a French philosopher, mystic and political activist. Since 1995, more than 2,500 scholarly works have been published about her, including close analyses and readings of her work. After her graduation from formal education, Weil became a teacher.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Special cultural headline news –

Dan Hunter TONIGHT at Beaverdale Books

Des Moines’ own Dan Hunter returns home to talk about his new book, Learning and Teaching Creativity, at 6:30 PM Tue Nov 14 at Central Iowa’s premier indie book store. Here is the link to his recent interview on The Culture Buzz: https://archive.org/details/dan-hunter-aut.-oct-2023-learning-and-teaching-creativity-online-audio-converter.com

This is a must-have resource for anyone striving to take their life to a new level. Listen as Dan gives us glimpses into this “life resource” book.

“Anytime Dan Hunter releases a new work, folks pay attention. He is a master at sharing acquired knowledge and experience, giving his growing legion of fans rich fodder to feed their creative engines.” – The Culture Buzz

16th Annual Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit (IES)

Location: FFA Enrichment Center, 1055 SW Prairie Trail Pkwy., Ankeny, IA 50023

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: Summit runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Awards Luncheon at 12:30 p.m.

Registration ($70): iesusa.org/event/16th-annual-national-ies/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Mary Keliikoa returns with a new Sheriff Jax Turner thriller, Deadly Tide, and takes her growing legion of fans on another irresistible ride. Listen as Mary shares glimpses into this story’s plot, and talks about her creative process.

“Deadly Tides is a marvelously labyrinthine mystery that lays bare the tortured nature of a spirit driven to murder. That alone would be enough to recommend it. But it’s also a poignant exploration of loss and the difficult journey that leads to healing. In the crime genre, that’s a rare and beautiful accomplishment.” – William Kent Krueger, New York Times Best-Selling Author of the Cork O’Connor series

https://marykeliikoa.com/

11:14 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Nov 21, 6:30 PM. Theodore Wheeler’s fifth book, The War Begins in Paris brings a powerful historically based story to vibrant life. Listen as Ted shares the special journey this story took to its being published.

“Wheeler traces the intense, sexually charged friendship of two American reporters from their first meeting in a Paris café in 1938 and through the ensuing war. The prologue describes Jane Anderson, nicknamed the Georgia Peach, and Marthe Hess, called Mielle, with ominous matter-of-factness so reminiscent of an Orson Welles narration that readers will rush to Google their names to see if either actually existed. … This retro yet oddly fresh take on WWII captures the romance of wartime, but also the decadence and desperation.” — Kirkus Reviews

11:28 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Nov 15, 6:30 PM. Books Country & Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival by Mark Guarino is meticulously researched, lavishly illustrated, and irresistible in its telling as the first book to document nearly 100 years of country and folk music history in Chicago. The result of more than 10 years of research, Country & Midwestern is the untold story of Chicago’s pivotal role as a country and folk music capital.

“A ruthless researcher and scintillating storyteller, Guarino provides critical context and moving portraits of the pickers, grinners and pioneers who shaped Chicago’s contributions to country and folk. A long overdue but welcome volume that will sit alongside other essential works on the subject, from Bill C. Malone’s Country Music USA to David Hadju’s Positively Fourth Street.”

– Bob Mehr, author of Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements

11:43 AM – The Des Moines Arts Festival’s sister organization, ARTSwork, has launched a new statewide website to connect the world to Iowa artists and Iowa artists to opportunities. The Iowa Artist Directory [http://www.iowaartistdirectory.org] is a free website for artists to create and maintain a profile to showcase how they can be hired for their work and offers a platform for individuals or organizations interested in working with Iowa artists. Colleen Murphy shares insights into this inclusive, exceptional statewide resource.

“Thanks to the leadership of the Des Moines Arts Festival and its sister organization, ARTSwork, this long-awaited and needed resource for artists and cultural consumers has finally come to fruition. This will be the definitive source for artists, communities, businesses and others to engage in Iowa’s creative economy.” – The Culture Buzz

12:00 PM – Jerry Harrington has captured historical lightning in a bottle with his exceptional biography, Thunder on the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. Listen as Jerry leads a marvelous conversation, providing glimpses and reminders of a powerful political life whose legacy continues to resonate.

“A comprehensive and overdue look at an American political leader who overcame the traumas of poverty, war, and alcoholism. Iowa Governor and Senator Harold Hughes led his state government into a modern era and helped lead the nation out of a war in Vietnam. He touched millions with his crusade against drug and alcohol abuse. Thunder from the Prairie is a noteworthy study of Iowa and national political history. Hughes’ story is also a welcome inspiration told at a time when too many leaders inspire too little.”—David Yepsen, former Des Moines Register political reporter

12:16 PM – Releasing this week. The Unofficial Ted Lasso Cookbook: From Biscuits to BBQ, 50 Recipes from TV’s Most Loveable Football Team is a delightful exercise in the joys of cooking paired with the boundless delight of inspirational TV fiction. Authors Aki Berry and Meg Chano capture the passion, rewards, and laughter that this culinary journey gives. Filled with trademark foods from this series, it does, of course, include Biscuits With the Boss (along with instructions to make your own pink box).

“Inspired by the beloved, Emmy Award–winning TV show Ted Lasso, a collection of 50 recipes, DIY ideas, and other Easter eggs for anyone who believes that Football is Life!”

https://www.saltharvestcreatives.com/

12:30 PM – Releasing this week. Lee Matthew Goldberg brings readers a gloriously immersive reading adventure in The Great Glimmermans, a captivating tale of a family unlike any we’ve ever experienced. Delight in the glimpses Lee provides in this insightful chat.

“Lee Matthew Goldberg has crafted an uproarious send-off of American capitalism in its greediest decade, and created a lovable bunch of outlaws to boot.” – CrimeReads

image.pnghttps://www.leematthewgoldberg.com/

12:44 PM – Clara McKenna brings another eagerly awaited installment of her Stella and Lyndy Mystery Series with Murder on Mistletoe Lane. Whisking her readers back to Edwardian England more than 100 years ago, love, murder and horseracing anchor this twisty-turny immersive tale.

“…Charming…entertaining…This easygoing Christmas mystery hits the spot.”

– Publishers Weekly

Picturehttps://claramckenna.com/index.html

II. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company – Thru Nov 19. This is the inaugural full-length production anchored by the Tallgrass Seedling Company, their emerging young artists’ program. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

2. Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre). Wizard of Oz Jr. Thru Nov 19. https://www.captheatre.org/main/the-wizard-of-oz-youth-edition/

3. Des Moines Performing Arts – Temples Comedy Series. Yippie Ki Yay! Nov 14-22. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/yippee-ki-yay/

4. Des Moines Symphony. Discover Freedom. Nov 18-19. Joyce Yang playing Grieg’s Piano Concerto. Additionally, works by Florence Price, Glinka, and Shostakovich are on the program. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/discover-freedom/

5. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Scriptease at TeeHee’s Comedy Club – GARY: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. Nov 20, 7 PM. https://www.iowastage.org/scriptease

6. Pura Social Club. Here is a preview of just some of the young artists to be featured for our Broadway Next Gen cabaret – Nov 25.

https://facebook.com/events/s/broadway-next-gen/2347345745474794/

7. Des Moines Performing Arts – Girl from the North Country. Nov 28-Dec 3. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/girl-from-the-north-country/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Moberg Gallery. Current – 20th Anniversary Show. Dec 5-10 – Scope Miami Beach. Jan 12 – Jeff Fleming Absurdities. Mar 8 – Chris Vance. https://moberggallery.com/

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Thru Dec 2. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Equus. Sun Dec 3 6:30 PM, Mon Dec 4, 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Creative shopping on the local, exceptional level

Mainframe Studios is a micro-village of artistry within the confines of a single community, all housed in the signature mural ensconced beauty of its exterior at 900 Keo Way in downtown Des Moines. First Fridays are always a celebratory way to explore various galleries, and the website introduces you directly to artists of various disciplines, often of national renown. Consider that special gift for the holidays in this wonderland of appealing artwork.

https://www.mainframestudios.org/artists

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Dan Hunter, Learning and Teaching Creativity. Tue Nov 14, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Mark Guarino, Country & Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival. Wed Nov 15, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Lori Erickson, Every Step Is Home: A Spiritual Geography from Appalachia to Alaska. Thu Nov 16, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Open Mic Night, Kelsey Bigelow, Emcee. Fri Nov 17, 7 PM.

5. Sat Nov 18 (10 AM – 4 PM), Jordan Creek Barnes and Noble book signing featuring Steve Brayton, Jerry Narland, Dennis Maulsby, and Misty Urban.

6. Beaverdale Books – Jerry Harrington, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. Sun Nov 19, 2 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Theodore Wheeler, The War Begins in Paris. Tue Nov 21, 6:30 PM.

8. Sat Nov 25 (12:00 noon – 6:00 PM), IABE Authors’ book signing, Valley West Mall, West Des Moines, Iowa, new book store lower level.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

