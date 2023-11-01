The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for published magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“To define democracy in one word, we must use the word ‘cooperation.’” – Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969), an American military officer and statesman who served as the 34th president of the United States from 1953 to 1961.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special cultural headline news –

Nov 3 – First Friday at Mainframe is Fri Nov 3 – Made at Mainframe Clay + Slay

Visit the artists in Mainframe Studios for a First Friday event to celebrate their creativity and craftsmanship.

Made at Mainframe is on Nov. 3 from 5 – 8 p.m. Another opportunity to experience what’s Made at Mainframe beckons cultural adventurers with plenty of free things to do and see.

SUPPORT LOCAL ARTISTS | This is your chance to directly support the arts community. Discover one-of-a-kind pieces that make for perfect holiday gifts, each carrying the essence of our Mainframe artists’ creativity. https://www.facebook.com/events/3191475714479775/

ARTSWORK from the Des Moines Arts Festival – positive, creative impacts throughout the year

Wine & Clay will be presented at the Valley Junction Activity Center Sat Nov 4, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. This is a celebration of the earth arts featuring artists selling work in clay, wood, fiber, metal, glass and more, paired with wine, food, live music and artist demonstrations. Tickets are on sale NOW. Advanced tickets are just $5 for ages 13 and over, children 12 and younger are free. https://www.artswork.art/wineandclay

Wine & Clay will feature local 25 artists working in a variety of earth arts mediums. That means you’ll shop from artists who work in ceramics as well as wood, glass, fibers, metal and mixed mediums.

Wine & Clay will showcase artist demonstrations and live music throughout the day:

· 11:30 a.m. Music by the Ortonville Circus, string band

· 1:15 p.m. Megan Hammer, felting demonstration

· 2:45 p.m. Music by Kathryn Severing Fox

· 4:30 p.m. Jennifer Lee, ceramic demonstration

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Tour stops in Des Moines Nov 4 – two shows on this date. Stopping at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre on his “The Shock Advised Tour,” Nurse Blake brings his alluring blend of health care stories and humor to consistently sold-out houses. Nov 4.

“Blending his innate compassion as a nurse with a foundation of his comedic connectivity: Laughter is the best medicine. Anyone and everyone will benefit from a double dose of this comedic master.” – The Culture Buzz

11:16 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Nov 1 6:30 PM. Liz Cooney, co-authoring with Diane S. Grimes, shares glimpses into a candid and necessary exploration in their Through the Lens of Whiteness: Challenging Racialized Imagery in Pop Culture. Liz’s book shines a bold light on the power and influence that visual imagery have historically and continue to have in today’s culture.

“Liz Cooney and Diane S. Grimes share a revealing, important understanding and call to action with their Through the Lens of Whiteness: Challenging Racialized Imagery in Pop Culture. This pivotal work challenges conscientious people to constantly aware of the influences which abound and persist, trying to shape opinions in unhealthy ways.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.lensofwhiteness.com/

11:35 AM – Susan Werner captivating lyrics and music delight in “Florida La La La” from her recent album.

https://susanwerner.com/

11:39 AM – Robert Tremmel reads “The Good Old Days” from his new collection, Return of the Naked Man.

11:41 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Wed Nov 8. Linda Robbins Coleman brought Boyhood’s End: Memories and a Memoir across the finish line, an epic journey she undertook with her late husband and co-author, William S. E. Coleman. The brilliance of this book is how Bill and Linda put his life into a larger context, one which will resonate with all readers.

https://www.lindarobbinscoleman.com/Linda_Robbins_Coleman/Home.html

12:00 PM – Opening Fri Nov 10 at Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Tallgrass Theatre Company has developed its youth programming, Seedlings, to its inaugural full-length mainstage production, Wicked Queen. Director Maranda Turner is joined by one of the show’s leads, Leila Falahpoor (as “Stevie”) to share insights into the story and rehearsal process for this appealing family show.

12:15 PM – Diane Glass reads “Soup Saves the World” from her collection, The Heart Hungers for Wildness.

https://www.facebook.com/dianeeglass/

12:17 PM – Destination event – Poetry on the Prairie a cornerstone for Art on the Prairie Nov 11-12 in Perry IA. Dawn Sly-Terpstra is a key part of this exceptional Iowa happening, and shares many insights into the varied, appealing and immersive programming presented for two days in Perry. This not only is an all-star lineup, but an opportunity for emerging and practicing poets to gain new knowledge and tips on writing.

https://www.poetryamp.org/

12:30 PM – Spoken word & page poet Kesley Bigelow, a presenter and performer at this year’s Poetry on the Prairie, reads “A Little Late Motherly Advice,” from her album, Depression Holders and Secret Keepers.

https://www.kelkaybpoetry.com/

12:32 PM – This Sat Nov 4, 10 AM to 5 PM at Unity Center Des Moines. The Fall Spirit Seekers Fair beckons with a tantalizing array of presenters, vendors and opportunities to explore metaphysical worlds. Kimberly Busbee, Intuitive Energy Guide, Teacher and Healer, has been involved as a presenter for several years, and offers an insider’s view of the variety of modalities presented at this free, family event.

https://www.facebook.com/Unity.of.Des.Moines/

12:48 PM – Now available. Iowa History Journal is ready with its new issue and its cover story about one of Iowa’s most famous political figures, James Harlan. On the show, Don Doxsie returns to share more insights into his two-part series, “Behind Barbed Wire,” which concludes in this issue.

II. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings. Nov 10-19. This is the inaugural full-length production anchored by the Tallgrass emerging young artists’ program. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/

2. Celtic Music Association. Franklin Event Center. CMA’s 2023-2024 Season launches with The Wee Heavies, Nov 11, 7:30. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/weeheavies

3. Jazz at Caspe Terrace. Sparks (William Parker, bass; Eri Yamamoto, piano; Chad Fowler, sax; Steve Hirsch, drums). Sun Nov 12, 2 pm. Tickets, information: Abe Goldstein, Jackie Garnett. 515-279-6452. abegold1951@gmail.com

4. Pura Social Club. Here is a preview of just some of the young artists to be featured for our Broadway Next Gen cabaret – Nov 25.

https://facebook.com/events/s/broadway-next-gen/2347345745474794/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Selected Works by Saturday Sketch Club – Thru Nov 10. Started in 1948, the club provides an opportunity for local artists to gather and paint. The group meets to decide on a place to paint, and heads out. After about two hours they meet for refreshments, conversation, and a discussion of their work. Most still adhere to the watercolor medium because of its portability and simplicity, but a few use pastels and occasionally small oil paintings. The looseness of the organization means that some artists join regularly, some sporadically. A variety of residents have been members over the years — artists, teachers, lawyers, physicians, bankers, a cartoonist, and a police detective. Women today comprise a majority of the group, which has been active for 76 years. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/calendarmain#calendar-1

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Mon Nov 13, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/our-town/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Terrace Hill

On Mon Nov 6 at 5:00 PM, Terrace Hill has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a free presentation, Glimpses of Iowa’s Capitol: Its History, Art, Architecture, and Restoration. Historian Rosa Snyder will divulge untold stories and reveal hidden treasures of Iowa’s most recognized landmark. This is a free program, but an RVSP is required as space is limited. RSVP by email only to claire.sowder@governor.iowa.gov. Please include first and last names of each attendee.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Dr. Allen Lycka, The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life – Two Survivors Reveal the 13 Pearls They’ve Discovered. Tue Oct 31, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Liz Cooney. Through the Lens of Whiteness: Challenging Racialized Imagery in Pop Culture. Wed Nov 1, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books, Franklin Avenue Library – Margaret Renkl. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year. Thu Nov 2, 7 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books, IN Tandem Gallery – Liz Cooney. Through the Lens of Whiteness: Challenging Racialized Imagery in Pop Culture. Mon Nov 6, 4 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Linda Robbins Coleman. Boyhood’s End. Wed Nov 8, 6:30 PM.

6. Saturday, November 4th, (10:00 Am to 5:00 PM), IABE Authors’ book Signing Des Moines, Iowa Fairgrounds Elwell Family Center.

7. Saturday, November 11th (10:00 Am – 5:00 PM), and Sunday, November 12th, (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM), Art on the Prairie/Poetry on the Prairie, Security Bank Building, Perry, Iowa.

8. Saturday, November 18th (10:00 Am – 4:00 PM), Jordan Creek Barnes and Noble book signing featuring Steve Brayton, Jerry Narland, Dennis Maulsby, and Misty Urban.

9. Saturday, November 25th, (12:00 noon – 6:00 PM), IABE Authors’ book signing, Valley West Mall, West Des Moines, Iowa, new book store lower level.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –



Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

5. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

6. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

7. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

8. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

9. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

7. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

8. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

9. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

12. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

13. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

14. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532

—You are receiving this weekly newsletter/schedule blast because you either requested it, or you have been identified as a community leader with a desire to keep informed. If your situation ever changes, please let me know and your email address will be removed from this list. All addresses on this list are exclusively and confidentially used only for this weekly communication. Thank you for your engagement in your community—

Streaming on www.kfmg.org