Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Quote of the Week

“All censorships exist to prevent anyone from challenging current conceptions and existing institutions. All progress is initiated by challenging current conceptions, and executed by supplanting existing institutions. Consequently, the first condition of progress is the removal of censorship.”

― George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), known at his insistence as Bernard Shaw, was an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist and political activist. His influence on Western theatre, culture and politics extended from the 1880s to his death and beyond. from Mrs. Warren’s Profession

Iowa Author Awards Dinner –

Fri Oct 20. Keynote speaker Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean Greer headlines one of the region’s most anticipated literary fundraising events. The Des Moines Public Library Foundation will hold this annual celebration of literature at the Embassy Suites. For more information and to secure tickets, visit https://www.dmpl.org/iowa-author-awards-2023

Heritage Art Gallery –

The Greater Des Moines Exhibited returns for regional artists to submit their works. Deadline is Fri Oct 20, artists within the Greater Des Moines region can submit up to three works to be blindly judged by our juror this year, Edgard Camacho. Here is the link for more information:

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/greater-dsm-submissions

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Darcy Maulsby’s contributions to Iowa subject matter in her books, articles and more shines in her homage to Winterset’s home turf, Madison County. Listen as Darcy shares the known with some surprises about this gem.

“Few writers can match the passion, prolific production and content of Darcy Maulsby when it comes to sharing stories about her home state, Iowa. Maulsby becomes your guide with each of her books, sharing her exuberance for the history, wonder, and beauty of her Heartland home state.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.darcymaulsby.com/product-detail/book-madison-county-/madison-county-

11:12 AM – Joan F. Smith has a special gift for weaving wonderful stories, and The Other Side of Infinity will capture its readers’ hearts and souls. Listen as Joan shares glimpses into this tale, and its origins.

“A gorgeous, moving, and intricately told story about friendship, love, and loss. Smith weaves a poignant and touching narrative about the trajectory of life, of things unknown and known, and readers will relish the stories of December and Nick.”

—Kathleen Glasgow, New York Times bestselling author of Girl in Pieces and You’d Be Home Now

11:26 AM – Diagnosed: Inspirational Stories after an Alarming Medical Diagnosis is a well-crafted and compelling collection of real-life incidents, triggered by author Mark Liston, with his wife, Mary Kay, who faced his own diagnosis of cancer. Insightful and informative, Mark and Mary Kay’s book is a bold, faith-building exploration on this subject.

“Such medical diagnoses as presented in Mark and Mary Kay Liston’s Diagnosed can be daunting. Motivated by faith, these authors share their own journey and those of many others, giving readers a rare understanding of navigating such life-altering moments.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.diagnosedbook.com/

11:44 AM – The Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre will fill the John Viars Mainstage Theatre with a joyous musical, Seussical the Musical: Theatre for Young Audiences version. The cast and production team hold nothing back in bringing a parade of loveable Seussian characters to life in a show that will delight first-timers to live theatre as well as parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents as all fondly bond with their own Dr. Seuss memories. Director/Choreographer Kent Zimmerman and Blake Clyde (as The Cat in the Hat) lead a lively conversation about the delightful process of bringing this show to the stage Oct 27-Nov 5.

“The Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre program is a recognized national leader, and its Iowa audiences are blessed to have such a performing arts treasure in their own backyard. This is the gold standard for introducing next-gen audiences to the magic of live theater.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/seussical-tya/

12:00 PM – Jerry Harrington is a gifted writer and historian, and puts all of his experience, expertise and talent into his new masterpiece homage, Thunder from the Prairie: The Life of Harold E. Hughes. Jerry shares glimpses into the life of one of Iowa’s most memorable and impactful political figures.

“Jerry Harrington has gifted us with a masterpiece memory of Harold E. Hughes in Thunder from the Prairie. Harrington successfully distills the huge, bold life of Hughes into his tantalizing book, exploring and sharing the many facets that made this political figure so unforgettable.”

– The Culture Buzz

12:15 PM – This bold and laugh-out-loud journey brilliantly crafted by Alexandra Potter will resonate long past reading its last page. confessions of a forty-Something f**k up is hilarious, heart-warming, insightful and more as Alex exquisitely captures what so many have thought.

“I loved this book so much. It’s very funny and painfully true. Confessions of a Forty-Something F*ck Up is perfect comfort reading for anyone who thinks life isn’t working out as they want it to, whether they’re forty, fourteen or eighty-four.”

– Chrissie Manby, author of Three Days in Florence and A Proper Family Holiday

https://www.alexandrapotter.com/

12:29 PM – Anne Enright has been described as “one of our greatest living novelists: (The Times), The Wren, The Wren has been named a “Most Anticipated Book of the Year by TIME, The Millions, and Literary Hub. Listen as Anne shares glimpses into her career and this masterful exploration of multi-generational relationships.

“Gritty, sad, sly, riotous . . . [Enright’s] gem-packed language fizzes like a sidewalk firecracker.” – Margaret Atwood

https://wwnorton.com/books/9781324005681

12:46 PM – Robert Dilenschneider returns to the show to opine about a global situation deserving attention. Bob is the very successful businessman and owner of The Dilenschneider Group, Inc., and has provided leadership to hundreds of Fortune 500 companies while also penning industry-leading resource books. He returns to share observations about vulnerabilities in Central Asia, and how potential developments could have global impact.

“Robert Dilenschneider’s business acumen has helped countless businesses and entrepreneurs succeed. His experience is unmatched in applying his expertise, industry knowledge and savvy to critical thinking issues. I will listen to his sage advice anytime and every time.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.dilenschneider.com/index.php

Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Oct 20-29. https://www.dmyat.org/

2. History Boy Theatre (Jefferson). Bridges of Madison County. Thru Oct 22. https://www.historyboytheatreco.com/bridges-of-madison-county/

3. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 21, 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

4. Des Moines Symphony. Re(new)al: Percussion Quartet Concerto. Featuring Grammy-nominated group Sandbox Percussion. Oct 21, 7:30 PM; Oct 22, 2:30 PM.

5. Urbandale Community Theatre. The Immortal’s Ball – a Murder Mystery Fundraiser. Oct 21. Sat Oct 21, 6:00 pm, Hyperion Club. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=750567610414598&set=a.259433222861375

6. Ballet Des Moines. Tom Mattingly’s Jekyll & Hyde – A World Premiere. Oct 27-29. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/jekyllhyde

7. IRIS – JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT – A Music Review of the Great Big Bands. This engaging fundraiser will be Oct 27 at the Franklin Jr. High Events Center. Check out how you can get involved, and savor the magic of the Big Band Era again. This is a music review of the great Big Bands of the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s. These power-packed pros will keep the dancefloor hopping with the greatest hits as recorded by big band legends like Glenn Miller, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more! We couldn’t bring in a band of this caliber without the sponsorship of the Polk County Board of Supervisors. Their generous support made the return of the Big Band BASH possible. https://iowaradioreading.org/transactions/big-band-bash/

8. Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Presented in the John Viars Mainstage Theatre. Seussical the Musical – Theatre for Young Audiences version. Oct 27-Nov 5. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/seussical-tya/

9. Pura Social Club. Pura and Michael Howland Present Broadway Villains and Vixens. Oct 28, 7:00 PM. 12 artists (theatre veterans who have portrayed iconic villains before) perform memorable selections from all your favorite Broadway baddies! https://www.facebook.com/events/6335528976566763/

10. Celtic Music Association. Franklin Event Center. CMA’s 2023-2024 Season launches with The Wee Heavies, Nov 11, 7:30. https://www.thecma.org/concerts/weeheavies

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Selected Works by Saturday Sketch Club – Thru Nov 10. Started in 1948, the club provides an opportunity for local artists to gather and paint. The group meets to decide on a place to paint, and heads out. After about two hours they meet for refreshments, conversation, and a discussion of their work. Most still adhere to the watercolor medium because of its portability and simplicity, but a few use pastels and occasionally small oil paintings. The looseness of the organization means that some artists join regularly, some sporadically. A variety of residents have been members over the years — artists, teachers, lawyers, physicians, bankers, a cartoonist, and a police detective. Women today comprise a majority of the group, which has been active for 76 years. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/calendarmain#calendar-1

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Mon Nov 13, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/our-town/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Halloween Horrors at Hoyt – A Popup Art Show at Hoyt Sherman Place

A few more featured artists for the Halloween Horrors at Hoyt – A Pop-Up Art Fair taking place on Oct. 31 from 4 – 9 p.m. on Oct. 31. Come check them and many others out!

Shawn Palek, Owner/Artist at Palek Studio and Gallery is an amazing and prolific airbrush artist whose work can be seen in murals around town. He recently completed a life size memorial mausoleum painting for the 175th anniversary celebration of Woodland Cemetery. Come and watch him do a painting live at Hoyt Sherman Place! Mallory Leonettii graduated with a BFA in Art & Design from ISU, as well as a summer Animation Residency at CalArts, and completed one year of graduate work at Academy of Art University. She specializes in expressive portraits and colorful artwork with a liking for monsters and the unusual. Joy H. Smith is an artist who takes old vacation photos and turns them into sexy, and sometimes smutty, works of art. Sarah Macht is a retired museum educator who enjoys creating whimsical fantasy art. She will showcase her acrylic paintings, prints, mini paint pours, mini art pieces and spooky crafts. Nathan Christianson is Illustrator, painter, and digital artist who will bring prints, stickers, and original paintings to event. Kolby Friedrichsenn is a teacher in studio at the Des Moines Art Center, and Queer artist and activist from Des Moines. Kolby works in a variety of mediums some including Graphite drawings, Oil, Acrylic, And watercolor paint, ink, printmaking, sculpture, up-cycled clothing and more!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1077246240304422/

Terrace Hill

On Mon Nov 6 at 5:00 PM, Terrace Hill has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a free presentation, Glimpses of Iowa’s Capitol: Its History, Art, Architecture, and Restoration. Historian Rosa Snyder will divulge untold stories and reveal hidden treasures of Iowa’s most recognized landmark. This is a free program, but an RVSP is required as space is limited. RSVP by email only to claire.sowder@governor.iowa.gov. Please include first and last names of each attendee.

Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Megan Bannister. Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure. Tue Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books, Northwest Community Center, 5110 Franklin Avenue, Des Moines – Neil Hamilton. The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape Our Future. Wed Oct 18, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Carmen Maria Machado, Her Body and Other Parties. Thu Oct 19, 7:00 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Craig S. Maltby, Suppression. Sat Oct 21, 10:30 AM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Nancy Vallar, Sacred Seasons: Devotions for Life Seasons. Mon Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Hazel Beck, Big Little Spells. Wed Oct 25, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – BOOverdale Halloween Stories. The Phantom Coach, a group of professional storytellers. Thu Oct 26, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Dr. Allen Lycka, The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life – Two Survivors Reveal the 13 Pearls They’ve Discovered. Tue Oct 31, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Liz Cooney. Through the Lens of Whiteness. Wed Nov 1, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books, Franklin Avenue Library – Margaret Renkl. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year. Thu Nov 2, 7:00 PM.

11. Beaverdale Books – Linda Robbins Coleman. Boyhood’s End. Wed Nov 8, 6:30 PM.

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

