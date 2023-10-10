Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“The man who makes a promise which he does not intend to keep, and does not try to keep, should rightly be adjudged to have forfeited in some degree what should be every man’s most precious possession—his honor.” — Theodore Roosevelt Jr. (1858-1919), often referred to as Teddy or by his initials, T. R., was an American politician, statesman, soldier, conservationist, naturalist, historian, and writer who served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909.

Visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Special cultural headline news –

Des Moines Metro Opera. Iowa Public Radio has unveiled its Opera in October series, featuring weekly broadcasts of DMMO’s 51st season productions! Tune in to your local IPR Classical station or stream online on IowaPublicRadio.org to catch THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES on Oct 7 and 8, and Bartók’s BLUEBEARD’S CASTLE on Oct 14 and 15. Saturday broadcasts begin at 8pm and Sunday broadcasts begin at 4pm (CT).

Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building –

Mark your calendars for Sat Oct 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., when we celebrate the Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building (600 East Locust Street) and the unveiling of a brand new museum exhibition. After more than five years of renovations, your State Historical Building, Museum and Research Center will fully reopen in October. The renovated building features a beautiful, bright new atrium and significant infrastructure improvements to provide a safer and more secure facility to preserve and share Iowa’s historical exhibits, artifacts, archives and records for years to come. Complimentary and open to the public. No registration required.

Complimentary parking is available in the ramp at Grand and Pennsylvania Avenues.

https://history.iowa.gov/

Iowa Author Awards Dinner –

Fri Oct 20. Keynote speaker Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean Greer headlines one of the region’s most anticipated literary fundraising events. The Des Moines Public Library Foundation will hold this annual celebration of literature at the Embassy Suites. For more information and to secure tickets, visit https://www.dmpl.org/iowa-author-awards-2023

Heritage Art Gallery –

The Greater Des Moines Exhibited returns for regional artists to submit their works. Deadline is Fri Oct 20, artists within the Greater Des Moines region can submit up to three works to be blindly judged by our juror this year, Edgard Camacho. Here is the link for more information:

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/greater-dsm-submissions

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – ISU Lecture Series presents bestselling gardening author Marta McDowell Thu Oct 12, 6:00 PM. Sara Merritt, Director of Education, talks about a special author appearance at Reiman Gardens through the Iowa State University Lecture Series. Marta McDowell, a gifted writer who masterfully blends her love of gardening with her passion for literature, will talk about her newest book, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Marta will be presenting at this free to the public program on Thu Oct 12 at 6:00 PM, with doors re-opening at 5:30 PM (Reiman Gardens regular hours are until 4:30 PM, if visitors want to enjoy its many treasures, then grab a bite to eat, then return for the program.)

“Bringing an author of Marta McDowell’s stature in the gardening and literature worlds to one of Iowa’s botanical gems provides a perfect setting for audiences to savor Marta’s enchanting writing. This ‘Importing Ideas & Inspiration’ program through The Culture Buzz promises to leave in its wake a most appreciative afterglow.”

– John Busbee, The Culture Buzz

11:15 AM – Rosemary Drisdelle introduces young (and, adult) readers to a fantastical realm in her series-beginning book, Follow the Shadows: The Tales of Moerden Book 1. When Marise Leeson gets her hands on a crystal ball, she believes her knowledge of Wicca is about to expand. The magic, however, goes horribly wrong. In short order, she’s thrown into an alternate world, attacked by a dragon, and rescued by Javeer, a young male dragon in search of a friend. Rosemary shares enticing glimpses into her story, and provides wonderful snippets of how this adventure was ingited.

“A fun and deftly crafted read from beginning to end.”

—Midwest Book Review

https://www.rosemarydrisdellebooks.com/books

11:29 AM – Concert appearance in Des Moines this Saturday. The musical maven, Bitch, marks her return to Greater Des Moines with a concert at xBk Live on Sat Oct 14. Listen as she shares insights into her new album, and how her musical career and unquenchable joy for creativity is brighter and bolder than ever before. To experience Bitch in a live performance is to experience a special level of performance artistry.

“Bitch is a feminist force that the world needs now more than ever.”

– Yahoo Entertainment

https://bitchmusic.com/

https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Bitch/560842?afflky=xBkLive

11:43 AM – Professor Ilan Stavans delivers a masterful exploration in his insightful and very appealing The People’s Tongue: Americans and the English Language. Ilan shares how this gem was developed, and why it was needed.

“From Noah Webster’s first American dictionary and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s rendering of African American vernacular English as a poetic diction, to the multiplicity of ‘Englishes’ registered on social media today, our national language is loud, disjointed, and comprised of irresistibly rhythmic polyphonic beats. Ilan Stavans’ extraordinary anthology invites us to see and reassess our reservoir of words that define the full range of American English, from countless disciplinary perspectives. This volume is destined to become an essential companion to future generations. Stavans, whose work on Spanglish has opened new scholarly paths, has made a major contribution to the vibrant, and still unfolding history of the English language.”

—Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

https://restlessbooks.org/ilan-stavans

12:00 PM – Limited engagement – Oct 13-15. A special kind of performance arts magic returns to the Des Moines Community Playhouse as it presents a limited run of Disney’s High School Musical Jr, part of The Penguin Project. Listen as Music Director Derek Phelps and Heather Dirks, parent of three ensemble members, share tantalizing glimpses into the process and rewards that this show will deliver, not only to its cast and crew, but to its grateful audiences.

“Somehow, through visionary actions, the Des Moines Community Playhouse continues to build upon a national legacy few operations of its kind can with their commitment to The Penguin Project. Be part of the experience – savor every inspiring moment this show delivers.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-disneys-high-school-musical-jr/

12:12 PM – Appearing in Iowa City, Des Moines (Clive), and Ames. Marta McDowell makes her inaugural tour to Central Iowa Oct 11 and 12, with stops at the Iowa City Book Festival (Oct 11, 12:00 noon at the Coralville Public Library), Clive Public Library (Oct 12, 2:00 PM), and Reiman Gardens (in Ames Oct 12, 6:00 PM, as part of the ISU Lecture Series). All events are free and open to the public. Listen as Marta provides insights into her newly released book, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Marta’s elegant prose, captured in this beautifully illustrated book, will enchant.

“What could be more intriguing than a murder in the garden? In her newest book, Marta McDowell takes us on a delightfully diabolical romp through the role of horticulture in crime fiction. From deadly seeds, to menacing pruning shears, to suspicious groundskeepers, the garden has always provided both the motive and means to commit the perfect crime. Gardening Can Be Murder belongs on the shelf of every Agatha Christie fan—and every gardener who enjoys a little mischief and mayhem.”

―Amy Stewart, author of Wicked Plants

https://www.martamcdowell.com/

12:30 PM – With an irresistibility that will provide insight and inspiration, Jennifer Cramer-Miller takes us through her personal challenges to shared benefits in her masterpiece memoir, Incurable Optimist: Living with Illness & Chronic Hope. Listen as Jennifer provides tantalizing tastes of all the wonders her book holds.

“This book is an inspiration. Read it to find your own bravery and to salute the bravery of Jennifer Cramer-Miller.”

—Delia Ephron, author of Left on Tenth: a Second Chance at Life

https://jennifercramermiller.com/

12:45 PM – Writing with a seductively powerful storytelling ability, P.J. Caldas delivers a tale of captivating allure, and gives fantasy, science fiction, and just plain great story lovers a marvelous and immersive journey. The Girl from Wudang is this Emmy Award-winning author’s masterpiece of immortality, martial arts, and artificial intelligence.

“A superlative new novel by one of Brazil’s most innovative writers!”

– Goodreads

image.png

https://www.pjcaldas.com/

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. High School Musical Jr. Oct 13-15. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-disneys-high-school-musical-jr/

2. History Boy Theatre (Jefferson). Bridges of Madison County. Oct 13-22. https://www.historyboytheatreco.com/bridges-of-madison-county/

3. Des Moines Symphony. Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA. Oct 14, 7:30 PM. Complete with a full rock band, The Des Moines Symphony performs an evening of ABBA’s beloved hits! You’ll be having the time of your life with favorites like Mamma Mia!, Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and more. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/direct-from-sweden-the-music-of-abba-2/

4. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Oct 20-29. https://www.dmyat.org/

5. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 21, 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

6. Des Moines Symphony. Discover Scheherazade. Oct 21, 7:30 PM; Oct 22, 2:30 PM. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/discover-scheherazade/

7. Urbandale Community Theatre. The Immortal’s Ball – a Murder Mystery Fundraiser. Oct 21. Sat Oct 21, 6:00 pm, Hyperion Club. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=750567610414598&set=a.259433222861375

8. Ballet Des Moines. Tom Mattingly’s Jekyll & Hyde – A World Premiere. Oct 27-29. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/jekyllhyde

9. IRIS – JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT – A Music Review of the Great Big Bands. This engaging fundraiser will be Oct 27 at the Franklin Jr. High Events Center. Check out how you can get involved, and savor the magic of the Big Band Era again. This is a music review of the great Big Bands of the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s. These power-packed pros will keep the dancefloor hopping with the greatest hits as recorded by big band legends like Glenn Miller, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more! We couldn’t bring in a band of this caliber without the sponsorship of the Polk County Board of Supervisors. Their generous support made the return of the Big Band BASH possible. https://iowaradioreading.org/transactions/big-band-bash/

10. Pura Social Club. Pura and Michael Howland Present Broadway Villains and Vixens. Oct 28, 7:00 PM. 12 artists (theatre veterans who have portrayed iconic villains before) perform memorable selections from all your favorite Broadway baddies! https://www.facebook.com/events/6335528976566763/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Anderson Gallery, Drake University. Freehand is on display thru Oct 15. https://andersongallery.wp.drake.edu/

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Opening reception Fri Oct 13 5:00-8:00 PM. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Mon Nov 13, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/our-town/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Terrace Hill

On Mon Nov 6 at 5:00 PM, Terrace Hill has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a free presentation, Glimpses of Iowa’s Capitol: Its History, Art, Architecture, and Restoration. Historian Rosa Snyder will divulge untold stories and reveal hidden treasures of Iowa’s most recognized landmark. This is a free program, but an RVSP is required as space is limited. RSVP by email only to claire.sowder@governor.iowa.gov. Please include first and last names of each attendee.

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Clark Eide, Life and Love: From Dark Night to Truth. Tue Oct 3, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Tom Geraty, Where the Trees Dance: A Memoir. Wed Oct 11, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books @ Clive Public Library – Marta McDowell, Gardens Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Thu Oct 12, 2:00 PM.

4. Dog-Eared Books at Reiman Gardens, Ames – Marta McDowell, presented by the ISU Lecture Series, presents about her new book, Gardens Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Thu Oct 12, 6:00 PM, doors open at 5:30 PM. https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/reimangardens/items/480702/calendar/2023/10/?flow=824667&language=en-us&full-items=yes&back=https://www.reimangardens.com/events-programs/upcoming-events-education-programs/&g4=yes

5. Beaverdale Books –Erin Huiatt, 100 Things to Do in Des Moines Before You Die. Fri Oct 13, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – T. Patrick Graves. A Menace to the Community. Mon Oct 16, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Megan Bannister. Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure. Tue Oct 17, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books, Northwest Community Center, 5110 Franklin Avenue, Des Moines – Neil Hamilton. The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape Our Future. Wed Oct 18, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Carmen Maria Machado, Her Body and Other Parties. Thu Oct 19, 7:00 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books – Craig S. Maltby, Suppression. Sat Oct 21, 10:30 AM.

11. Beaverdale Books – Nancy Vallar, Sacred Seasons: Devotions for Life Seasons. Mon Oct 23, 6:30 PM.

12. Beaverdale Books – Hazel Beck, Big Little Spells. Wed Oct 25, 6:30 PM.

13. Beaverdale Books – Dr. Allen Lycka, The Secrets to Living a Fantastic Life – Two Survivors Reveal the 13 Pearls They’ve Discovered. Tue Oct 31, 6:30 PM.

14. Beaverdale Books – Liz Cooney. Through the Lens of Whiteness. Wed Nov 1, 6:30 PM.

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Des Moines Arts Festival (https://www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/) and Bravo Greater Des Moines (https://bravogreaterdesmoines.org/) – have joined forces to provide resources, support and networking for individual artists (DMAF) and cultural organizations (Bravo). For artists and organizations seeking to gain the training, information and resources for success, check out www.artswork.art, https://iowaartistdirectory.org/home/, https://www.artswork.art/cbc

6. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

7. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

8. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

9. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

11. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

12. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

13. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

14. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.