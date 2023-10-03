Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Special cultural headline news –

Mainframe Studios – First Friday, Oct 6

Headlining the plethora of open studios, music, food, and more is Momentum’s Works of Growth and Recovery, an annual art competition and exhibition of winners featuring Central Iowa artists who are living with a mental health condition or disability. This exhibition will be held at Mainframe Studios from 5-8PM. There will be a virtual exhibition of winners open during the month of October. https://www.mainframestudios.org/events-archive/first-friday-with-mainframe-studios-82d5f-88th6-zeszm-zatzd-bffw5

Anderson Galleries, Drake University

Composer Nathan Felix will present the premiere of The Cadence of Life (an immersive opera experience), inspired by the art of Judy Pfaff, Thu Oct 5 at 5:00 PM at the Anderson Galleries, 1310 25th Street, Des Moines.

Example of Immersive Opera – https://youtu.be/gRw_NYlgD4g

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cadence-of-life-tickets-710617384727?aff=oddtdtcreator

Des Moines Metro Opera. Iowa Public Radio has unveiled its Opera in October series, featuring weekly broadcasts of DMMO’s 51st season productions! Tune in to your local IPR Classical station or stream online on IowaPublicRadio.org to catch THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES on Oct 7 and 8, and Bartók’s BLUEBEARD’S CASTLE on Oct 14 and 15. Saturday broadcasts begin at 8pm and Sunday broadcasts begin at 4pm (CT).

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Presenting at Beaverdale Books Wed Oct 11, 6:30 PM. Tom Geraty delivers one of the most compelling and candid memoirs recently shared in his soul-touching Where the Trees Dance, a candid recounting of his fraught journey to discover about his birth mother. Yet, Tom reveals rewards from this experience, too, which all readers will be able to gain from.

“With a brave clarity and candor, Tom Geraty reveals his innermost self in Where the Trees Dance, a compelling memoir that will sweep readers along.” – The Culture Buzz

https://outskirtspress.com/bookstore/details/isbn/9781977262417

11:18 AM – Professor Ilan Stavans delivers a masterful exploration in his insightful and very appealing The People’s Tongue: Americans and the English Language. Ilan shares how this gem was developed, and why it was needed.

“From Noah Webster’s first American dictionary and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s rendering of African American vernacular English as a poetic diction, to the multiplicity of ‘Englishes’ registered on social media today, our national language is loud, disjointed, and comprised of irresistibly rhythmic polyphonic beats. Ilan Stavans’ extraordinary anthology invites us to see and reassess our reservoir of words that define the full range of American English, from countless disciplinary perspectives. This volume is destined to become an essential companion to future generations. Stavans, whose work on Spanglish has opened new scholarly paths, has made a major contribution to the vibrant, and still unfolding history of the English language.”

—Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

https://restlessbooks.org/ilan-stavans

11:31 AM – ISU Lecture Series presents bestselling gardening author Marta McDowell Thu Oct 12, 6:00 PM. Sara Merritt, Director of Education, talks about a special author appearance at Reiman Gardens through the Iowa State University Lecture Series. Marta McDowell, a gifted writer who masterfully blends her love of gardening with her passion for literature, will talk about her newest book, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Marta will be presenting at this free to the public program on Thu Oct 12 at 6:00 PM, with doors re-opening at 5:30 PM (Reiman Gardens regular hours are until 4:30 PM, if visitors want to enjoy its many treasures, then grab a bite to eat, then return for the program.)

“Bringing an author of Marta McDowell’s stature in the gardening and literature worlds to one of Iowa’s botanical gems provides a perfect setting for audiences to savor Marta’s enchanting writing. This ‘Importing Ideas & Inspiration’ program through The Culture Buzz promises to leave in its wake a most appreciative afterglow.”

– John Busbee, The Culture Buzz

11:45 AM – Free major event this Sat Oct 7. Beaverdale Books will present its Banned Books Festival Sat Oct 7 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Franklin Jr High Events Center in Des Moines. A stellar program of speakers, panel discussions, and more await attendees to this free event. Jan Kaiser (Beaverdale Books Marketing & Events Coordinator) and Esme Belmond (Drake University intern) lead a lively discussion about this topical and important event.

“Beaverdale Books is a Central Iowa leader in bringing more than the best of literature to its residents. Its programming is second to none when it comes to engaging people through literature.”

– The Culture Buzz

12:00 PM – National Tour now thru Oct 8. Justin Collette is the dynamo and uber-talented performer in the title role of the Des Moines Performing Arts National Touring Production of Beetlejuice Oct 3-8. Listen as Justin shares insights into his journey to this role, and glimpses into his career that provided his rich talents from which to bring such a character to vibrant, sassy life on stage.

“A jaw-dropping funhouse.” – The New York Times

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/beetlejuice/

12:12 PM – Appearing in Iowa City, Des Moines (Clive), and Ames. Marta McDowell makes her inaugural tour to Central Iowa Oct 11 and 12, with stops at the Iowa City Book Festival (Oct 11, 12:00 noon at the Coralville Public Library), Clive Public Library (Oct 12, 2:00 PM), and Reiman Gardens (in Ames Oct 12, 6:00 PM, as part of the ISU Lecture Series). All events are free and open to the public. Listen as Marta provides insights into her newly released book, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Marta’s elegant prose, captured in this beautifully illustrated book, will enchant.

“What could be more intriguing than a murder in the garden? In her newest book, Marta McDowell takes us on a delightfully diabolical romp through the role of horticulture in crime fiction. From deadly seeds, to menacing pruning shears, to suspicious groundskeepers, the garden has always provided both the motive and means to commit the perfect crime. Gardening Can Be Murder belongs on the shelf of every Agatha Christie fan—and every gardener who enjoys a little mischief and mayhem.”

―Amy Stewart, author of Wicked Plants

https://www.martamcdowell.com/

12:27 PM – Monsignor Frank Bognanno is generous in sharing his inspiration, insights and spiritual encouragement with others. He chats about capturing such wisdom into a beautiful, beneficial life resource, Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate. We all need external support, and Father Frank delivers.

“This book is a double treat. Not only do you get to spend Three Minutes with God on each and every page, you get to spend time with Monsignor Frank Bognanno. Father Frank’s wisdom, compassion, humor and peaceful presence permeate each page. He has been a source of comfort and strength to me and to many of my cancer patients who have had the opportunity to have him accompany them on their journey.”

– RICHARD L. DEMING, MD, Medical Director, MercyOne Cancer Center; Founder, Above + Beyond Cancer

12:40 PM – Patricia Leavy returns to the show with her new novel, the irresistible tale of intrigue in the world of filmmaking – The Location Shoot. Controversial filmmaker Jean Mercier is shooting a film on location in Sweden. While spending the summer creating his latest work of cinematic art, he lives in a nearby inn with his lead actors, a diverse lot whose interactions with each other create a tempest of complications. The production is wrapped, and this tinderbox of talent is set to explode when they reunite on the Cannes red carpet. Few spin a tale as well as Patricia, and she shares glimpses into this immersive story.

“A tour de force! Much more than a romance, this novel celebrates the romance of life itself. Set on an exotic film location with a fabulous cast of characters that come to life on the page, this book grabs hold of your heart and mind. The Location Shoot poses big questions about the meaning of life and love, and the answers are profoundly satisfying. Leavy’s voice in fiction is singular. She brings her laser-like wit, intelligence, and hopefulness to this enchanting and truly unforgettable love story.”

—Laurel Richardson, award-winning author of Lone Twin

Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Performing Arts. Beetlejuice. Oct 3-8. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/beetlejuice/

2. Civic Music Association. Pat Methany Solo: Dream Box Tour at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. Oct 3, 7:30 PM. https://civicmusic.org/pat-metheny-buy-tickets/

3. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Addams Family. Thru Oct 8. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. High School Musical Jr. Oct 13-15. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-disneys-high-school-musical-jr/

5. History Boy Theatre (Jefferson). Bridges of Madison County. Oct 13-22. https://www.historyboytheatreco.com/bridges-of-madison-county/

6. Des Moines Symphony. Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles. Oct 14, 7:30 PM. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/hotel-california-a-salute-to-the-eagles/

7. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Oct 20-29. https://www.dmyat.org/

8. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 21, 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

9. Des Moines Symphony. Discover Scheherazade. Oct 21, 7:30 PM; Oct 22, 2:30 PM. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/discover-scheherazade/

10. Urbandale Community Theatre. The Immortal’s Ball – a Murder Mystery Fundraiser. Oct 21. Sat Oct 21, 6:00 pm, Hyperion Club. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=750567610414598&set=a.259433222861375

11. Ballet Des Moines. Tom Mattingly’s Jekyll & Hyde – A World Premiere. Oct 27-29. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/jekyllhyde

12. Pura Social Club. Pura and Michael Howland Present Broadway Villains and Vixens. Oct 28, 7:00 PM. 12 artists (theatre veterans who have portrayed iconic villains before) perform memorable selections from all your favorite Broadway baddies! https://www.facebook.com/events/6335528976566763/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Anderson Gallery, Drake University. Freehand is on display thru Oct 15. https://andersongallery.wp.drake.edu/

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Wing & Bloom. Opening reception Fri Oct 13 5:00-8:00 PM. Rachel Deutmeyer, Barbara Fedeler, Kiersten Furlong, Paula Schuette Kraemer, Molly Wood, Amy Worthen. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

· Audition – Ankeny Community Theatre. A Gift for Rebecca. General Auditions (both youth and adults): Sat Oct 7, 2:00 pm; Sun Oct 8, 6:30 pm. Youth Auditions: Sat Octo 7, 10:00 am

In December, we are proud to premiere a new work by local playwright and longtime ACT volunteer, John Claes! https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/a-gift-for-rebecca.html

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Mon Nov 13, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/our-town/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Banned Books Festival sponsored by Beaverdale Books. Oct 7 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Beaverdale Books will be proud to host our very own Banned Books Festival. We’ll be hosting nationally-recognized authors whose books have been challenged or outright banned, a live reading of banned poetry, panel discussions, and much, much more. The Festival will take place at the Franklin Jr. High Events Center. Please make sure you’re following us on Facebook and Instagram, and check our website regularly, for updates and news about this event. We’d love to see you there, and we’d love to send a message that the majority of Iowans don’t care for this kind of backwards nonsense. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/banned-books-festival/

Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building

Mark your calendars for Sat Oct 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., when we celebrate the Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building (600 East Locust Street) and the unveiling of a brand new museum exhibition. After more than five years of renovations, your State Historical Building, Museum and Research Center will fully reopen in October. The renovated building features a beautiful, bright new atrium and significant infrastructure improvements to provide a safer and more secure facility to preserve and share Iowa’s historical exhibits, artifacts, archives and records for years to come. Complimentary and open to the public. No registration required.

Complimentary parking is available in the ramp at Grand and Pennsylvania Avenues.

https://history.iowa.gov/

Terrace Hill

On Mon Nov 6 at 5:00 PM, Terrace Hill has received funding from Humanities Iowa to host a free presentation, Glimpses of Iowa’s Capitol: Its History, Art, Architecture, and Restoration. Historian Rosa Snyder will divulge untold stories and reveal hidden treasures of Iowa’s most recognized landmark. This is a free program, but an RVSP is required as space is limited. RSVP by email only to claire.sowder@governor.iowa.gov. Please include first and last names of each attendee.

Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Clark Eide, Life and Love: From Dark Night to Truth. Tue Oct 3, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Tom Geraty, Where the Trees Dance: A Memoir. Wed Oct 11, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books @ Clive Public Library – Marta McDowell, Gardens Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Thu Oct 12, 2:00 PM.

4. Dog-Eared Books at Reiman Gardens, Ames – Marta McDowell, presented by the ISU Lecture Series, presents about her new book, Gardens Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Thu Oct 12, 6:00 PM, doors open at 5:30 PM. https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/reimangardens/items/480702/calendar/2023/10/?flow=824667&language=en-us&full-items=yes&back=https://www.reimangardens.com/events-programs/upcoming-events-education-programs/&g4=yes

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

