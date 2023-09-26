Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Special cultural headline news –

Support Reggie’s Sleepout

Reggie’s Sleepout was created in 2005 in memory of Reggie Kelsey. Reggie was a young man who aged out of the foster care system in 2001, and within three and a half months, was found dead in the Des Moines River. As a result of Reggie’s death, Iowa Homeless Youth Centers, a YSS organization in Des Moines, led the effort to develop the Iowa Aftercare Services Network to provide services to those aging out of foster care. YSS serves 10,000 kids and families each year…one at a time. Our fundraising goal of $200,000 will help save 100 lives this year to meet essential needs, provide advocacy, and supportive housing. https://www.yss.org/rso/

Anderson Galleries, Drake University

Composer Nathan Felix will present the premiere of The Cadence of Life (an immersive opera experience), inspired by the art of Judy Pfaff, Thu Oct 5 at 5:00 PM at the Anderson Galleries, 1310 25th Street, Des Moines.

Example of Immersive Opera – https://youtu.be/gRw_NYlgD4g

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cadence-of-life-tickets-710617384727?aff=oddtdtcreator

Fall Session Pottery Classes for Adults

At the Edna M. Dahl Studio, Central Academy, 1912 Grand Avenue. Expert potter and clay educator Dara Green leads these classes. Registration opens Sep 14 at 7:00 PM; space is limited. Thursday nights Oct 5-Nov 9. https://dmps.revtrak.net/Community-Ed-Classes/#/list



I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – Beaverdale Books will present its Banned Books Festival Sat Oct 7 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Franklin Jr High Events Center in Des Moines. A stellar program of speakers, panel discussions, and more await attendees to this free event. Jan Kaiser (Beaverdale Books Marketing & Events Coordinator) and Esme Belmond (Drake University intern) lead a lively discussion about this topical and important event.

“Beaverdale Books is a Central Iowa leader in bringing more than the best of literature to its residents. Its programming is second to none when it comes to engaging people through literature.”

– The Culture Buzz





11:18 AM – Monsignor Frank Bognanno is generous in sharing his inspiration, insights and spiritual encouragement with others. He chats about capturing such wisdom into a beautiful, beneficial life resource, Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate. We all need external support, and Father Frank delivers.

“This book is a double treat. Not only do you get to spend Three Minutes with God on each and every page, you get to spend time with Monsignor Frank Bognanno. Father Frank’s wisdom, compassion, humor and peaceful presence permeate each page. He has been a source of comfort and strength to me and to many of my cancer patients who have had the opportunity to have him accompany them on their journey.”

– RICHARD L. DEMING, MD, Medical Director, MercyOne Cancer Center; Founder, Above + Beyond Cancer





11:31 AM – Sara Merritt, Director of Education, talks about a special author appearance at Reiman Gardens through the Iowa State University Lecture Series. Marta McDowell, a gifted writer who masterfully blends her love of gardening with her passion for literature, will talk about her newest book, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Marta will be presenting at this free to the public program on Thu Oct 12 at 6:00 PM, with doors re-opening at 5:30 PM (Reiman Gardens regular hours are until 4:30 PM, if visitors want to enjoy its many treasures, then grab a bite to eat, then return for the program.)

“Bringing an author of Marta McDowell’s stature in the gardening and literature worlds to one of Iowa’s botanical gems provides a perfect setting for audiences to savor Marta’s enchanting writing. This ‘Importing Ideas & Inspiration’ program through The Culture Buzz promises to leave in its wake a most appreciative afterglow.”

– John Busbee, The Culture Buzz





11:45 AM – Justin Collette is the dynamo and uber-talented performer in the title role of the Des Moines Performing Arts National Touring Production of Beetlejuice Oct 3-8. Listen as Justin shares insights into his journey to this role, and glimpses into his career that provided his rich talents from which to bring such a character to vibrant, sassy life on stage.

“A jaw-dropping funhouse.” – The New York Times

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/beetlejuice/



12:00 PM – The Addams Family opens its two-week run this Fri Sep 29 at the Ankeny Community Theatre. This wickedly delightful musical promises a marvelous memory journey for those who remember the original TV series, while enchanting new audiences to this quirkily macabre family. Torie Hollingsworth (as “Alice”) and Emmett Lorenzen (as “Pugsley”) provide lively glimpses into this production and its development.

“Ankeny Community Theatre continues its ascension in production values, tackling this huge – and, most likely, hugely successful – musical. Don’t dally, as tickets are being ‘snapped’ up more quickly than Uncle Fester’s light bulb lights up.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/the-addams-family.html



12:12 PM – Author, educator, mentor, and inspirational leader Carol Roh Spaulding delivers her latest gem, Waiting for Mr. Kim and Other Stories. Winner of the Flannery O’Connor Award for Short Fiction in 2023, Carol shares wonderful insights into this compelling work.

“This is an absolutely lovely book—quietly affecting, crystalline stories that build in radiance and astonishing power. Waiting for Mr. Kim is a wondrous achievement.”

—Don Lee, author of Yellow and The Partition

https://www.carolrohspaulding.com/



12:27 PM – Toy Fights: A Boyhood is a memoir of rare candor as Don Paterson shares the grit and survival of his youth. This Scottish poet, musician and author has won numerous prizes for his poetry, and that poetic mystique underpins this irresistible story he delivers.

‘You’ll be lucky if you find a more thought-provoking, hilarious, sardonic and scarily brilliant self-portrait this year’ – Scotsman

https://www.donpaterson.net/



12:40 PM – Marta McDowell makes her inaugural tour to Central Iowa Oct 11 and 12, with stops at the Iowa City Book Festival (Oct 11, 12:00 noon at the Coralville Public Library), Clive Public Library (Oct 12, 2:00 PM), and Reiman Gardens (in Ames Oct 12, 6:00 PM, as part of the ISU Lecture Series). All events are free and open to the public. Listen as Marta provides insights into her newly released book, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Marta’s elegant prose, captured in this beautifully illustrated book, will enchant.

“What could be more intriguing than a murder in the garden? In her newest book, Marta McDowell takes us on a delightfully diabolical romp through the role of horticulture in crime fiction. From deadly seeds, to menacing pruning shears, to suspicious groundskeepers, the garden has always provided both the motive and means to commit the perfect crime. Gardening Can Be Murder belongs on the shelf of every Agatha Christie fan—and every gardener who enjoys a little mischief and mayhem.”

―Amy Stewart, author of Wicked Plants

https://www.martamcdowell.com/



II. Performance Arts

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Addams Family. Sep 29-Oct 8. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

2. Civic Music Association. Pat Methany Solo: Dream Box Tour at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. Oct 3, 7:30 PM. https://civicmusic.org/pat-metheny-buy-tickets/

3. Des Moines Performing Arts. Beetlejuice. Oct 3-8. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/beetlejuice/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. High School Musical Jr. Oct 13-15. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-presents-disneys-high-school-musical-jr/

5. Des Moines Symphony. Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles. Oct 14, 7:30 PM. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/hotel-california-a-salute-to-the-eagles/

6. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Oct 20-29. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. History Boy Theatre (Jefferson). Bridges of Madison County. Oct 20-22. https://www.historyboytheatreco.com/bridges-of-madison-county/

8. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Oct 21, 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

9. Des Moines Symphony. Discover Scheherazade. Oct 21, 7:30 PM; Oct 22, 2:30 PM. https://dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/discover-scheherazade/

10. Urbandale Community Theatre. The Immortal’s Ball – a Murder Mystery Fundraiser. Oct 21. Sat Oct 21, 6:00 pm, Hyperion Club. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=750567610414598&set=a.259433222861375



III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Freehand is on display at the Anderson Gallery, Drake University, through Oct 15.

2. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions



Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Ankeny Community Theatre. A Gift for Rebecca. General Auditions (both youth and adults): Sat Oct 7, 2:00 pm; Sun Oct 8, 6:30 pm. Youth Auditions: Sat Octo 7, 10:00 am

In December, we are proud to premiere a new work by local playwright and longtime ACT volunteer, John Claes! https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/a-gift-for-rebecca.html

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. Our Town. Mon Nov 13, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/our-town/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



V. Planning ahead



Banned Books Festival sponsored by Beaverdale Books. Oct 7 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Beaverdale Books will be proud to host our very own Banned Books Festival. We’ll be hosting nationally-recognized authors whose books have been challenged or outright banned, a live reading of banned poetry, panel discussions, and much, much more. The Festival will take place at the Franklin Jr. High Events Center. Please make sure you’re following us on Facebook and Instagram, and check our website regularly, for updates and news about this event. We’d love to see you there, and we’d love to send a message that the majority of Iowans don’t care for this kind of backwards nonsense. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/banned-books-festival/

Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building

Mark your calendars for Sat Oct 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., when we celebrate the Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building (600 East Locust Street) and the unveiling of a brand new museum exhibition. After more than five years of renovations, your State Historical Building, Museum and Research Center will fully reopen in October. The renovated building features a beautiful, bright new atrium and significant infrastructure improvements to provide a safer and more secure facility to preserve and share Iowa’s historical exhibits, artifacts, archives and records for years to come. Complimentary and open to the public. No registration required.

Complimentary parking is available in the ramp at Grand and Pennsylvania Avenues.

https://history.iowa.gov/

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble

CIWE presents “Let’s Go West!” Sun Oct 29, 3:00 PM at the Franklin Events Center, 4801 Franklin Avenue, Des Moines. Richard Thimmesch, Executive Director, and Christian Carichner, Music Director and Conductor, throw the doors wide open for all to enjoy this exhilarating musical journey into the Wild West. Free admission to this exciting concert, tickets are required, available through the CIWE website. https://www.ciwe.org/concert/lets-go-west/

l

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Tom Montgomery Fate, The Long Way Home. Tue Sep 26, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Carol Roh Spaulding, Waiting for Mr. Kim ad Other Stories. Thu Sep 26, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Monsignor Frank Bognanno, Three Minutes with God, Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate. Fri Sep 29, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – David Pepper, Saving Democracy: A User’s Manual for Every American. Sat Sep 30, 10:30 AM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Sharelle Byars Moranville, Forget-Me-Not Blues. Mon Oct 2, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Clark Eide, Life and Love: From Dark Night to Truth. Tue Oct 3, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Tom Geraty, Where the Trees Dance: A Memoir. Wed Oct 11, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books @ Clive Public Library – Marta McDowell, Gardens Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. Thu Oct 12, 2:00 PM



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!



Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)



*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Herbiary Quick Tip:

Lavender Essential oil is brilliant for burns of all sorts! Use it directly on the skin to soothe a sunburn and keep it in the kitchen for cooking mishaps. Alternate cool water and lavender essential oil (you want the variety by the Latin name Lavender angustifolia) until the redness is relieved.

https://www.herbiary.com/product/lavender-french-eo-5 ml/465?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=6



Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/



Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



