Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special cultural headline news –

Poetry in the Gallery

The Polk County Heritage Gallery, in the north lobby of the Polk County Building, will host Mary Wood’s Poison in the Garden Poetry Event, Sat Sep 23 2:00-4:00 PM. This special event will feature Dr. Jennie Doke-Kerns presenting a reading of Anne Sexton’s poetry, and Akwi Nji reading her poetry in response to this exhibition. https://www.facebook.com/pchgdsm/

Fall Session Pottery Classes for Adults

At the Edna M. Dahl Studio, Central Academy, 1912 Grand Avenue. Expert potter and clay educator Dara Green leads these classes. Registration opens Sep 14 at 7:00 PM; space is limited. Thursday nights Oct 5-Nov 9. https://dmps.revtrak.net/Community-Ed-Classes/#/list

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Meryl Ain’s Shadows We Carry whisks readers into this eagerly anticipated sequel to Meryl’s award-winning post-Holocaust novel The Takeaway Men, to follow Bronka and JoJo Lubinski as they find themselves on the cusp of momentous change for women in the late 1960s.

“Enlightening and evocative, Shadows We Carry explores the experience of navigating deeply held family secrets and bloodlines, confusing religious identities, and the scars of World War II in the wake of revolutionary societal change.”

—Hasty Book List, Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Novels of 2023

https://merylain.com/

11:17 AM – Available to preorder prior to Oct 3 release. Available to preorder prior to Oct 3 release. Kill Show: A True Crime Novel is Daniel Sweren-Becker’s masterful fictional exploration into America’s obsession with true crime media content. This story is about what happens when sixteen-year-old Sara Parcell goes missing. It’s an utter tragedy—and an entertaining national obsession—in this thoughtful and addictively readable novel that offers a fresh and provocative take on whodunits and true crime.

“A truly modern morality play, in a unique and compelling style, that reflects on the uncomfortable connections between greed, ambition, and violence. Kill Show takes a sleepy, suburban town and turns it into a true-crime battlefield as events careen out of control. Smart, twisty, satisfying.”

— Andrew Gross, New York Times bestselling author

https://www.harpercollins.com/products/kill-show-daniel-sweren-becker?variant=41001026125858

11:31 AM – Now available. Consider this book to be the ultimate guide book to Iowa’s quirky, fascinating and best photo opps. Megan Bannister’s Secret Iowa: a Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure is delightfully seductive in informing would-be cultural adventurers to sally forth and indulge in the cornucopia of delights that await them when they use Megan’s wonderfully detailed book as their guide.

“Megan Bannister’s Secret Iowa: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure is an open invitation to cultural adventurism to destinations that will have visitors talking about them long past the actual visit. Memory-making at its best.”

– The Culture Buzz

11:46 AM – Jennifer Thompson leads the persistent charge to provide local and regional authors a better opportunity to share their works in a bricks-and-mortar setting. The Indie Author Book Expo, a passion-driven nonprofit, is raising funds to open a store in Valley West Mall that will become a beehive of activity for authors, events, patrons, book lovers, and others.

“What Jennifer Thompson and her board has envisioned deserves support and engagement as a new entity continues to grow in serving the Central Iowa indie author corps and its fans.”

– The Culture Buzz

12:00 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Tue Sep 26, 6:30 PM. Tom Montgomery Fate’s The Long Way Home: Detours and Discoveries is powerful in Tom’s evocative prose and describing “home” not just as a physical place, but a place of belonging.

“Tom Fate’s remembrances of fishing with his father evoke images of E.B. White’s “Once More to the Lake.” His nature writing approaches the mastery found in Thoreau’s “Cape Cod.”

– Des Moines Register

image.png

12:16 PM – The uber-talented Kathryn Severing Fox delves into the backstories of her debut album release, Sweet Beginnings. Listen as Kathryn provides insight into her journey into the performing heights very few artists reach.

“The richness of Kathryn Fox’s upbringing resonate deeply within her music and lyrics, conveying an alluring sympatico with her audiences that few artists achieve.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://www.kathrynseveringfox.com/

12:31 PM – Debut album release concert at Temple for Performing Arts Wed Sep 20. Title track by Kathryn Severing Fox of her debut album, Sweet Beginnings. This release concert features Chad Elliott, Bryan Vanderpool, Stephy D. Graham and Seth Hedquist. Deemed “fiddler extraordinaire” in Cityview Magazine, Kathryn Fox is a DownBeat award-winning artist. She played on the Grammy-nominated track “All My Tomorrows” with Kate McGarry. She has performed, recorded PBS specials and recorded with George Benson, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Pharrell Williams, Gloria Estefan, Osmond Brothers, Gloria Gaynor, Chick Corea, Bobby McFerrin, Kenny Loggins, Mark O’Connor, Ryan Montbleau, Seth Walker, Edgar Meyer and Joshua Bell. She gigs regularly with Chad Elliott in “Weary Ramblers,” The Cardinal Sound and with various singer/songwriters and bands in and around Des Moines. Kathryn has leaned into songwriting in recent years, penning hundreds of songs at the piano, guitar and mandolin. Drawing from her love of folk, Western swing and jazz music, Kathryn’s writing varies in feel and approach, and leads with imagery and memorable melodies.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/kathryn-severing-fox/

12:36 PM – Eskor David Johnson’s debut novel, Pay As You Go, is an exuberant, fantastical odyssey, that explores if what we’re searching for is ever really out there. The Iowa Writers’ Workshop alum Eskor provides wonderful insights into this brilliant novel.

“A madcap odyssey through the hellscape that is the metropolis of the near future. […] Like Dante, Slide wanders in circles, soaking in weirdness, tragedies, and occasional flashes of beauty. And like Joyce, Johnson builds a world that, for all its improbabilities, is recognizable. […] An inventive, beautifully written debut that will leave readers wanting more.”

—Kirkus, starred review

image.png

https://store.mcsweeneys.net/products/pay-as-you-go?taxon_id=1

12:55 PM – Always bringing a special flair to any edition of this show when one of her songs is included, Susan Werner delivers the forebodingly sassy “Egg Money” from her unforgettable album, Hayseed.

“Susan Werner, a clever songwriter and an engaging performer, brings literacy and wit back to popular song.” – The New Yorker

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Sep 20-29. https://www.dmyat.org/

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Sep 22.

3. Civic Music Association. Alfredo Rodriguez Trio. Fri Sep 22 at the Temple for Performing Arts. Grammy-nominated pianist and composer Alfredo Rodriguez kicks off the CMA 2023-2024 season! Classically trained, this rising star of the jazz world first captivated audiences at the Montreaux Jazz Festival and recently performed for a sold-out crowd at the Madrid International Jazz Festival. Known for his percussive playing and ability to “play stories,” Rodriguez will take you on a musical tour of Cuba. From warm and inviting to boldly high-octane, his Des Moines debut will be a night to remember! https://civicmusic.org/alfredo-rodriguez-trio-tickets/

4. Des Moines Symphony. Season debut, Discover Fandango!. Sep 23-24. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/symphony-discover-fandango/

5. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Athena. Thru Sep 24. https://www.iowastage.org/athena

6. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Once. Thru Sep 24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/once/

7. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Addams Family. Sep 29-Oct 8. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wicked Queen. Sun Sep 24 6:30 PM, Mon Sep 25 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

52nd Octagon Art Festival

Sun Sep 24, 2023, 10 am – 4 pm

Main Street, downtown Ames

www.octagonarts.org

Banned Books Festival sponsored by Beaverdale Books. Oct 7 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Beaverdale Books will be proud to host our very own Banned Books Festival. We’ll be hosting nationally-recognized authors whose books have been challenged or outright banned, a live reading of banned poetry, panel discussions, and much, much more. The Festival will take place at the Franklin Jr. High Events Center. Please make sure you’re following us on Facebook and Instagram, and check our website regularly, for updates and news about this event. We’d love to see you there, and we’d love to send a message that the majority of Iowans don’t care for this kind of backwards nonsense. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/banned-books-festival/

Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building

Mark your calendars for Sat Oct 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., when we celebrate the Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building (600 East Locust Street) and the unveiling of a brand new museum exhibition. After more than five years of renovations, your State Historical Building, Museum and Research Center will fully reopen in October. The renovated building features a beautiful, bright new atrium and significant infrastructure improvements to provide a safer and more secure facility to preserve and share Iowa’s historical exhibits, artifacts, archives and records for years to come. Complimentary and open to the public. No registration required.

Complimentary parking is available in the ramp at Grand and Pennsylvania Avenues.

https://history.iowa.gov/

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Central Library, Beaverdale Books – William Kent Krueger, The River We Remember. Wed Sep 20, 7:00 PM..

2. Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns III, The New Rules. Fri Sep 22, 6:30 PM.

3. Franklin Junior High, Beaverdale Books – J.A. Jance, Blessings of the Lost Girls. Mon Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Tom Montgomery Fate, The Long Way Home. Tue Sep 26, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Carol Roh Spaulding, Waiting for Mr. Kim ad Other Stories. Thu Sep 26, 6:30 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Monsignor Frank Bognanno, Three Minutes with God, Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate. Fri Sep 29, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Herbiary Quick Tip:

Lavender Essential oil is brilliant for burns of all sorts! Use it directly on the skin to soothe a sunburn and keep it in the kitchen for cooking mishaps. Alternate cool water and lavender essential oil (you want the variety by the Latin name Lavender angustifolia) until the redness is relieved.

https://www.herbiary.com/product/lavender-french-eo-5 ml/465?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=6

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532