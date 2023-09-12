Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

PIPE ON PARADE

The Central Iowa Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents PIPE ON PARADE Sat Sep 16, 4:00 PM, First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant St., Des Moines., Iowa, 50309. Admission is free. Around the World in 80 minutes. Enjoy a world tour with 10 organists who play music written by composers from 7 countries involving 3 continents. Cookies and cake will be provided after the tour is complete. This exceptional musical experience was inspired by the concept of bringing peoples of different countries, continents, and cultures together in one place through music – the universality of music language.

https://dmfirstchurch.org/

Woodand Cemetery 175th Anniversary Celebration – “Serving fine spirits since 1848”

Mike Rowley is coordinating one of the most unique, interesting and comprehensive historical celebrations Iowa has ever seen. On Sat Sep 16, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, the gates will be wide open for foot traffic to stroll through Des Moines’ historic Woodland Cemetery in celebration of its 175th Anniversary. Displays, reenactors, historians, a new memorial mural (dedication at 11::00 AM), an 1895 Morrison electric car, and much more will be available to experience during this free public event.

“The Woodland Cemetery 175th Anniversary Celebration is one of the most comprehensive, inclusive and fascinating events to have ever been conceived, developed and delivered. The famous, quirky, military, scholastic, political and more will be explored in this daylong event, sure to have Central Iowa buzzing for years to come.” – The Culture Buzz

https://www.catchdesmoines.com/event/woodland-cemetery-celebrates-175-years/42069/

Interview with Mike Rowley – https://archive.org/details/mike-rowley-woodland-cemetery-175th-anniversary-sep-16-2023-10-a-3-p-online-audio-converter.com

Fall Session Pottery Classes for Adults

At the Edna M. Dahl Studio, Central Academy, 1912 Grand Avenue. Expert potter and clay educator Dara Green leads these classes. Registration opens Sep 14 at 7:00 PM; space is limited. Thursday nights Oct 5-Nov 9. https://dmps.revtrak.net/Community-Ed-Classes/#/list

All-Iowa Writers’ Conference

After a COVID hiatus, the All-Iowa Writers’ Conference resumes in Montezuma IA at the Community Hope Church (501 N Front Street). Produced by J. O. and Debbie Parker, this is a special gathering of Iowa authors in a sharing of writing, reading and interaction. The 11th conference will be held on Sat Sep 16. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Speakers at this year’s conference include David LaBelle, Adrianne Finlay, Joe LeValley, Laura Snider, Patti and Kevin Kimle and Crystal Ferry (Stella Bixby). To learn more about the Parkers and Our Front Porch Books, visit them at www.ourfrontporchbooks.com or on Facebook.

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Special presentation Tue Sep 19 at Izaak Walton League 4343 George Flagg Pkwy, Des Moines), 6:45 PM. Neil Hamilton returns with a companion sequel to his earlier The Land Remains with The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape Our Future which is provocative, thought-provoking, and engaging. Listen as Neil shares a narrative that needs to be embraced by all Americans if we are to leave a legacy of good water for our future heirs.

“Challenges abound when striving to protect soil and water quality in an Ag-Driven state. But so do solutions. No one knows better the abuses it’s endured and the pathways to prevention than the highly compromised Raccoon River and its equally wise friend Professor Hamilton. Read this not just to understand the problems we face but to support the hope of a more just future for communities, water, and soil through the actions this thoughtful river knows all about.”

—Pat Boddy, former deputy and interim director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and senior partner emeritus of RDG Planning and Design in Des Moines

https://icecubepress.com/2023/04/03/the-river-knows/

11:19 AM – Now available. Hilary Zaid’s newest novel, Forget I Told You This, is a captivating story that will beguile her readers. Hilary tells the story of Amy Black, a queer single mother and an aspiring artist in love with calligraphy, dreams of a coveted artist’s residency at the world’s largest social media company, Q. This brief introduction quickly leys the foundation for fantastic storytelling, and Hilary shares glimpses into her inspiration and book’s development.

“Hilary Zaid has written a gorgeous delight, lush with things not often seen—a sexy midlife heroine, handmade magic, and love letters both as plot and to a certain time and place in San Francisco. I loved every word.”

–Claire McMillan, author of Alchemy of a Blackbird

https://www.hilaryzaid.com/

11:33 AM – Inspired by her life-changing journey (as shared in the previous Letting Magic In: A Memoir of Becoming interview), Maia Toll shares insights into her restorative and inspirational business, Herbiary, a magical assortment of life-benefiting goods and services.

https://www.herbiary.com/

11:48 AM – Now playing thru Sep 24. The Des Moines Playhouse opens the eagerly anticipated musical, Once. Listen as Tom Geraty, who portrays “Da,” shares thoughts about this wonderful story.

“The Des Moines Community Playhouse opened its season Fri Sep 8 with a masterpiece production, Once. This magical, 2-1/2 hour musical immersion sweeps its audiences into an Emerald Isle story of love, hopes, and dreams built on a foundation of stellar musicians filling the unforgettable cast. To miss this show would be to miss the seductive power of an 11-time nominated, 8-time winner of Tony Awards as delivered by a regional cast seemingly channeling the Broadway allure this story holds. Director Kristin Larson gives a seamless flow to this production, infusing a palpable energy that mesmerizes. Get your tickets, sit back and savor every sound and nuance anchored by Craig Peterson (as “Guy”) and Katy Merriman (as “Girl”).”

– John Busbee, The Culture Buzz

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/once/

12:00 PM – This Sat Sep 16, 4:00 PM. Free. Pipes on Parade opens the 2023-2024 Music Under the Dome concert series at Des Moines First Church (First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant Street). Listen as Music Director Ben Allaway and Stephen Smith (American Guild of Organists) share enticing glimpses into this wonderful family-friendly event.

The beauty and acoustic enhancement of the spectacular stained-glass dome inside the Des Moines First Church’s sanctuary makes an inspirational and elegant setting for moving musical experiences.”

– The Culture Buzz

https://dmfirstchurch.org/

12:14 PM – Opening this Fri Sep 15. Iowa Stage Theatre Company prepares its next production, Athena, and Director Brittny Rebhune is joined by Artistic Producer Alex Wendel to share insights into this powerful show about friendship, competition and relationships. Running Sep 15-24.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:26 PM – Just released this week. Returning with a masterful follow-up to her debut novel last year (Buck’s Pantry, in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library), Khirstin Wierman’s This Time Could Be Different takes her readers on another wonderful storytelling journey. Khirstin gives glimpses into the process of this captivating tale.

“Khristin Wierman has put on the boxing gloves and taken out the meditation candle to delve into the underbelly of the workplace and the choices it forces women to make…captures the very real drama of working in corporate America as a woman.”

—Arielle Eckstut, co-creator of America’s Next Great Author

12:44 PM – Now available. Summons to Berlin: Nazi Theft and a Daughter’s Quest for Justice is a masterful weaving together of memoir, history and storytelling. Dr. Joanne Intrator shares her family’s story, a not-to-be missed nor forgotten tale to answer her father’s deathbed questions: “Are you tough enough? Do they know who you are?” Listen as Joanne shares insights into this compelling story.

“Joanne Intrator’s Summons to Berlin is a compelling confession full of intriguing questions and significant insights. Intrator rewards readers with a vivid feel for the complex, often disturbing events at the heart of her narrative.”

—Dr. Michael Eigen, Author of The Sensitive Self and The Psychoanalytic Mystic

II. Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Opening this week. Athena. Sep 15-24. https://www.iowastage.org/athena

2. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Temporary Insanity. Thru Sep 17. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

3. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Once. Thru Sep 24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/once/

4. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. Sep 20-29. https://www.dmyat.org/

5. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Sep 22.

6. Des Moines Symphony. Season debut, Discover Fandango!. Sep 23-24. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/symphony-discover-fandango/

7. Ankeny Community Theatre. The Addams Family. Sep 29-Oct 8. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Art Center. Double Take. The print gallery exhibition “Double Take” calls attention to the way photographers attempt to both announce and erase their presence in the final image chosen for print and presentation. Sometimes within the work of the same artist, curators Laura Burkhalter and Ben Easter have chosen pairs of images – one of which is a staged or posed photo and another that appears to be more improvisational or quickly-captured street photography. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/double-take/

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – A Christmas Carol cast this holiday season. Auditions take place on September 16th from 4pm-8pm. Visit iowastage.org/audition to learn more and sign up!

· Audition – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wicked Queen. Sun Sep 24 6:30 PM, Mon Sep 25 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· Additional volunteer opportunities abound – with the seasons ramping up, now is a great time to explore how to find other ways to engage with Central Iowa theatre companies. Assistance is always welcome, from costume and set building, to ushering, to back stage crew, find a short-term commitment that will be immensely gratifying.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

White Eagle Pow Wow

Duration: 2 days. Public. Fri Sep 17 – 5:00pm until dark. Sat Sep 18 – 10:00am until 10pm. Sun Sep 19 – 10:00am until 5pm. A more detailed timeline will be updated for performances! Be sure to check our website for more Powwow information! https://whiteeaglepowwow.com/home

52nd Octagon Art Festival

Sun Sep 24, 2023, 10 am – 4 pm

Main Street, downtown Ames

www.octagonarts.org

Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building

Mark your calendars for Sat Oct 14, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., when we celebrate the Grand Reopening of the State Historical Building (600 East Locust Street) and the unveiling of a brand new museum exhibition. After more than five years of renovations, your State Historical Building, Museum and Research Center will fully reopen in October. The renovated building features a beautiful, bright new atrium and significant infrastructure improvements to provide a safer and more secure facility to preserve and share Iowa’s historical exhibits, artifacts, archives and records for years to come. Complimentary and open to the public. No registration required.

Complimentary parking is available in the ramp at Grand and Pennsylvania Avenues.

https://history.iowa.gov/

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – TJ Klune, The House on the Cerulean Sea, Capital City Pride Book Club. Wed Sep 13, 6:00 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Shannon Clay, We Go Where They Go: The Story of Anti-Racist Action. Thu Sep 14, 6:30 PM.

3. Izaak Walton League (4343 George Flagg Pkwy), Beaverdale Books – Neil D. Hamilton. The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape Our Future. Tue Sep 19, 6:45 PM.

4. Central Library, Beaverdale Books – William Kent Krueger, The River We Remember. Wed Sep 20, 7:00 PM..

5. Beaverdale Books – B. John Burns III, The New Rules. Fri Sep 22, 6:30 PM.

6. Franklin Junior High, Beaverdale Books – J.A. Jance, Blessings of the Lost Girls. Mon Sep 25, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Tom Montgomery Fate, The Long Way Home. Tue Sep 26, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Carol Roh Spaulding, Waiting for Mr. Kim ad Other Stories. Thu Sep 26, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Monsignor Frank Bognanno, Three Minutes with God, Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate. Fri Sep 29, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

