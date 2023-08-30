Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day; begin it well and serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), an American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, abolitionist, and poet who led the transcendentalist movement of the mid-19th century. He was seen as a champion of individualism and a prescient critic of the countervailing pressures of society.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Special cultural headline news –

Rescheduled at Beaverdale Books for Thu Aug 31, 6:30 PM. Mark Guarino has created a music history masterpiece in his epic book, Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country and the Folk Revival. Richly illustrated with captivating photos, meticulously researched and delivered with a superb storyteller’s flair, this book is wonderful.

“A ruthless researcher and scintillating storyteller, Guarino provides critical context and moving portraits of the pickers, grinners and pioneers who shaped Chicago’s contributions to country and folk. A long overdue but welcome volume that will sit alongside other essential works on the subject, from Bill C. Malone’s Country Music USA to David Hadju’s Positively Fourth Street.”

– Bob Mehr, author of Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements

PIPE ORGAN PARADE

The Central Iowa Chapter of the American Guild of Organists presents PIPE ORGAN PARADE Sat Sep 16, 4:00 PM, First United Methodist Church, 1001 Pleasant St., Des Moines., Iowa, 50309. Admission Free. Around the World in 80 minutes. Enjoy a world tour with 10 organists who play music written by composers from 7 countries involving 3 continents.

Cookies and cake will be provided after the tour is complete.

This exceptional musical experience was inspired by the concept of bringing peoples of different countries/continents/cultures together in one place through music – the universality of music language.

Next level resources for artists and cultural organizations

The Des Moines Arts Festival is a year-round organization, producing the annual outdoor festival and providing professional development opportunities and support for professional artists. DMAF works with individual artists, with a number of engagement programs and opportunities, including the new ARTSwork, with its Iowa Artist Directory.

www.artswork.art

https://www.artswork.art/cbc

www.desmoinesartsfestival.org

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – James Autry, co-author with wife Sally Pederson, reads a passage from their “Choosing Gratitude 365 Days a Year.”

11:02 AM – What happens when the future allows organs to be grown from a few stem cells? How does it affect regenerating the brain? Akemi Brodsky explores the ethical aspects and consequences of this in her debut novel, the scintillating The Brill Pill.

“Provocative and unnerving, The Brill Pill is a whip-smart, propulsive, too-close-for-comfort exploration of what happens when scientific curiosity, moral limits, and personal ambition collide. An intoxicating thrill of a read from a dazzling new voice.”

— Catherine Chung, author of The Tenth Muse and Forgotten Country

11:16 AM – Steve Ellis works for E2, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding paths of success for both economy and environment. Listen as Steve shares essential insights into the current extreme weather cycles now being experienced.\This continued dialogue follows the interview with Bob Keefe, E2’s Executive Director, and his book, Climatenomics: Washington, Wall Street and the Economic Battle to Save Our Planet (check out the interview in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library).

“This book is both timely and essential, coming at this most pivotal mome lynt in the battle against the climate crisis. In Climatenomics, Bob Keefe boldly lays out a framework for Washington, Wall Street, policy and business to unite in an all-hands-on-deck-approach to tackling this crisis. This is a must read for everybody who has a stake in the future of our planet and our economy.”

– U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on Finance

11:31 AM – Opening Fri Sep 8. The Des Moines Playhouse opens the eagerly anticipated musical, Once, Fri Sep 8, running through Sep 24. Listen as Tom Geraty, who portrays “Da,” shares thoughts about this wonderful story.

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/once/

11:42 AM – One Friday in Napa Is an exquisitely engaging story by Jennifer Hamm, deftly crafted debut is delivered with a richness which will captivate. Listen as Jennifer shares some glances into this novel.

“Exquisitely written, Jennifer Hamm insightfully explores a mother and daughter’s journey to forgiveness. Her ability to delicately weave two different time periods side by side while uncovering rich, in-depth characters makes One Friday in Napa a powerful novel you won’t want to miss.”

Kim Raver, actress, director and producer

https://www.jenniferhamm.com/

11:56 AM – Get your dose of the delightful songster Susan Werner with her “Florida LaLaLa” from her deliciously delectable The Birds of Florida EP.

12:00 PM – Opening Fri Sep 1. Tallgrass Theatre Company prepares to unleash the new comedy from playwright Karen Schaeffer on its audiences with the Iowa premiere of Temporary Insanity, a fast-paced comedic romp sure to leave everyone delightfully gasping for air. Listen as two of its leading performers, talented Davida Williams (as “Collyn”) and Becky Scholtec (as “Emerson”) share their experiences in preparing for this show.

12:12 PM – Peter Michael Johnson’s White Cloud Free is a riveting novel, weaving a semi-autobiographical narrative with a captivating story. Peter shares the story behind his praiseworthy novel.

“White Cloud Free is a well-structured thriller so convincing of place and characters the

reader stops bothering to sort memory from enhanced memory, fact from fiction. The story has veracity; the narrative pace doesn’t allow you to wonder about how true what had happened because you want to read on to what will happen. It’s all totally believable, but you know you are being told a tale.”

—Stephen Foehr, author of BIX: Because I Exist

https://petermichaeljohnson.com/

12:28 PM – Opening Fri Sep 15. Iowa Stage Theatre Company prepares its next production, Athena, and Director Brittny Rebhune is joined by Artistic Production Alex Wendel to share wonderful insights into this powerful show about friendship, competition and relationships. Running Sep 15-24.

https://www.iowastage.org/

12:40 PM – Taylor Moore returns with the next installment of one of the thriller world’s fastest growing protagonists, Garrett Kohl. Set in the Texas high plains, Ricochet takes us on a bullet-fast adventure that will keep its readers turning the pages as quickly as they can follow the action.

“Ricochet has it all; great writing, perfect plotting, quick pacing, and a cast of high-octane characters that brings it all together – especially Garrett Kohl who we’ll want to see again.”

– Nelson DeMille, New York Times bestselling author

12:55 PM – The gifted Jen Chapin delivers “Paris” from her recent 5 Song EP.

https://www.jenchapin.com/

II. Performance Arts

1. Tallgrass Theatre Company. Temporary Insanity. Sep 1-17. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

2. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Once. Sep 8-24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/once/

3. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Athena. Sep 15-24. https://www.iowastage.org/athena

4. Des Moines Symphony. Season debut, Discover Fandango!. Sep 23-24. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/symphony-discover-fandango/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Polk County Heritage Gallery. MOLLY WOOD EXHIBITION

THE POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY IS PROUD TO HOST AN EXHIBITION BY MOLLY WOOD!

Molly Wood is based in Des Moines, Iowa. She learned photography at a young age from her grandfather during their walks together, cameras in had, around his small-town Louisiana farm. Her favorite photographic subjects were the things that were interesting from the eye level of a child: plants, flowers, and trees. For Wood, the act of making photographs became entwined with studying botanicals that are rich with symbolic and personal history. In 2018, Wood was chosen as one of five Iowa Arts Council Fellows and has received several Iowa Arts Council project grants. She is represented in Iowa by Olson-Larsen Galleries and her work can be found in the corporate collections of J.P. Morgan Chase, Principal Financial, Farm Bureau and Bankers Trust, as well as the permanent collection of the Sioux City Art Center. Her photographs have be shown in solo exhibitions throughout the Midwest.

2. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Audition – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Sat Aug 26 at 9:00 AM. The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe. Roles are available for ages 8+. For complete information and to fill out an audition form visit: https://www.dmyat.org/lionwitchwardrobe

· Audition – Des Moines Community Playhouse. All Is Calm. Mon Sep 11, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/all-is-calm/

· Audition – Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wicked Queen. Sun Sep 24 6:30 PM, Mon Sep 25 6:30 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

· 2023-2024 Central Iowa Wind Ensemble Auditions. Contact: Justin Wells, Secretary, Central Iowa Wind Ensemble justin.wells@ciwe.org. The Central Iowa Wind Ensemble is accepting audition recordings for the following instruments. These auditions are for full membership in the ensemble beginning with the 2023-2024 season: alto saxophone, clarinet (3rd part), oboe, percussion, trumpet, tuba.

Any player who is interested in a position is asked to submit a recorded audition by the end of the day on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Please email or share (Google Drive or similar) the recording to justin.wells@ciwe.org. The recording should be in an audio format. Please do not identify yourself on the recording to prevent bias. Please also include a short, written biography including musical background when emailing your audition. All who audition will be notified of the results on or before Sunday, September 10, 2023. Before committing to and submitting an audition, it is important to consider if CIWE would be a good fit. We encourage all who are interested in auditioning to look over our member handbook paying careful attention to our attendance policy and 2023-2024 rehearsal and concert schedule.

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Eighth Annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Awards Aug 27

Local actors Stephanie Schneider and Michael Howland will host the eighth annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Hoyt Sherman Place. The event begins with an indoor/outdoor reception at 6 p.m., followed by the program inside, which will honor nearly 40 productions from nine local companies produced during the 2022-2023 season. Admission is free, thanks to support from Leachman Lumber and Bravo Greater Des Moines. And take note: f you’d like to volunteer to be a Cloris Awards judge for the 2023-2024 season, apply by Aug. 14. Judges will get free tickets to see 7-10 assigned shows during the next year. No formal experience is required, and there will be training. https://clorisawards.org/

Tomato Dinner Comes to Terrace Hill on September 6

Terrace Hill Chef, Tag Grandgeorge, creates culinary event at this national historic landmark

Tomato season is upon us and what better way to enjoy the bounty and versatility of the locally grown ingredient than to partake in the first ever Tomato Dinner at Terrace Hill! A Des Moines-area favorite, Chef Grandgeorge started the Tomato Dinners in 2001 as a way of showcasing Iowa’s summertime staple. Tomatoes are incorporated into every course of the meal. The Tomato Dinner at Terrace Hill will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 5:30 pm and will feature an eight-course menu with wine pairings. Guests will start with an appetizer and spritzer in the Drawing Room and have a chance to tour the historic home. Guests will then be seated for dinner in the formal Dining Room for the meal. All-inclusive reservations are $200 per guest + processing fees

https://tomatodinner.eventbrite.com

White Eagle Pow Wow

Duration: 2 days. Public. Fri Sep 17 – 5:00pm until dark. Sat Sep 18 – 10:00am until 10pm. Sun Sep 19 – 10:00am until 5pm. A more detailed timeline will be updated for performances! Be sure to check our website for more Powwow information! https://whiteeaglepowwow.com/home

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Mark Guarino, Country & Midwestern: Chicago I the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival. Aug 21, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – J. C. Hallman, Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women’s Health. Sep 5, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Catherine Haustein, Snakes in the Class. Sep 11, 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – TJ Klune, The House on the Cerulean Sea, Capital City Pride Book Club. Wed Sep 13, 6:00 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Shannon Clay, We Go Where They Go: The Story of Anti-Racist Action. Thu Sep 14, 6:30 PM.

6. Izaak Walton League (4343 George Flagg Pkwy), Beaverdale Books – Neil D. Hamilton. The River Knows: How Water and Land Will Shape Our Future. Tue Sep 19, 6:45 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Herbiary Quick Tip:

Lavender Essential oil is brilliant for burns of all sorts! Use it directly on the skin to soothe a sunburn and keep it in the kitchen for cooking mishaps. Alternate cool water and lavender essential oil (you want the variety by the Latin name Lavender angustifolia) until the redness is relieved.

https://www.herbiary.com/product/lavender-french-eo-5 ml/465?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=false&q=false&category_id=6

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

