Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa's cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM

The Culture Buzz Archive Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for published magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“Writing and reading decrease our sense of isolation. They deepen and widen and expand our sense of life: they feed the soul. When writers make us shake our heads with the exactness of their prose and their truths, and even make us laugh about ourselves or life, our buoyancy is restored. We are given a shot at dancing with, or at least clapping along with, the absurdity of life, instead of being squashed by it over and over again.”

~Anne Lamott, an American novelist and non-fiction writer. She is also a progressive political activist, public speaker, and writing teacher.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Beaverdale Books – Local Author Fair

Beaverdale Books is well-recognized for its longtime support of local authors, so twice a year, we offer a Local Author Fair to feature a few of the many wonderful writers who live and work nearby. Join us on Saturday, August 12 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM as we welcome SIX authors at a meet-and-greet. Learn about their books, their writing careers, and show your support of their creativity. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/local-author-fair-august-2023/

Beaverdale Books – Romance Day

Join us for Bookstore Romance Day as we feature FIVE wonderful romance authors–who all live right here in the Midwest. Enjoy some refreshments and visit with this amazing assortment of romance writers. We will have copies of their newest books available for purchase and signing. This is the fifth annual celebration of Bookstore Romance Day, a day designed to give independent bookstores an opportunity to celebrate Romance fiction—its books, readers, and writers—and to strengthen the relationships between bookstores and the Romance community. Sat Aug 19, 1:00-3:00 PM. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/bookstore-romance-day-2023/

11:00 AM – Released this week. In Sun Damaged, Sabine Durrant creates a vibrant psychological thriller that draws its readers into her characters, settings and the anticipation of what the next page delivers. “Sabine Durrant is one of the greatest thriller writers of our generation and this is her at her scorching, gripping, unputdownable best. Sun Damage is brilliantly plotted, but it is Durrant’s graceful yet probing descriptions of place and class, her insight into families and couples and what lies beneath, and her painting of settings so exquisite that you feel you’re really there that make this book so incredibly satisfying and enjoyable.” — Lisa Jewell Sun Damage@Sabine Durrant https://www.harpercollins.com/products/sun-damage-sabine-durrant?variant=40991840534562

11:16 AM – Larry Baker has built a still-growing fan base for his novels, a diverse and compelling collection of novels. His latest is a wonderful immersion into his imaginative storytelling is Harry and Sue: A Story of Love and Ghosts, and he shares great insights into its creation. “A luminous tribute to love, art, fateful choices, and the indestructibility of the human heart. Its heartbreakingly real lovers, backlit by the silver screen, front a supporting cast of ghosts right out of vaudeville and old Hollywood—a trick roper, a raconteur, an escape artist, a folk singer, and the starriest of movie stars—but they all take a back seat to the unforgettable Harry and Sue. You’ll want to ride with Harry in his taxi, wrapped secure in the knowledge that lovely Sue is flying right beside you.” —Mary Anna Evans, author of The Traitor Beside Her https://icecubepress.com/2023/01/08/harry-and-sue-2/

11:29 AM – Opening Fri Aug 18. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre brings the lovable ogre to vibrant life on stage in Shrek the Musical. Listen to this lively conversation as Alison Beuchler (Music Director), J. J. Binion (Donkey), Javier Anselmo (Shrek), and Tatum Murphy (Fiona) share insights into this delightfully engaging family musical. https://www.dmyat.org/shrek-the-musical

11:44 AM – At Beaverdale Books Aug 15, 6:30 PM. Mindy Mejia returns to the show with her latest, To Catch a Storm, another masterful immersion into this thriller about a physicist and a psychic reluctantly team up to solve two missing persons cases during an ice storm in Iowa. “…this book is absolutely unputdownable.” – NYT bestselling author William Kent Krueger To Catch a Storm: 9780802162007: Mejia, Mindy: Books – Amazon.comhttps://mindymejia.com/

12:00 PM – At Beaverdale Books Aug 21, 6:30 PM. Mark Guarino has created a music history masterpiece in his epic book, Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country and the Folk Revival. Richly illustrated with captivating photos, meticulously researched and delivered with a superb storyteller’s flair, this book is wonderful. “A ruthless researcher and scintillating storyteller, Guarino provides critical context and moving portraits of the pickers, grinners and pioneers who shaped Chicago’s contributions to country and folk. A long overdue but welcome volume that will sit alongside other essential works on the subject, from Bill C. Malone’s Country Music USA to David Hadju’s Positively Fourth Street.” – Bob Mehr, author of Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements Book on whitehttps://mark-guarino.com/books/

12:15 PM – With a masterful penchant for finding a captivating confluence of key American historical figures on a shared cross-country experience, Wes Davis delivers history in a compelling way. American Journey: On the Road with Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and John Burroughs is an exhilarating journey that Wes invites us to take. “A charming, sunlit excursion along one of history’s more unusual byways―the safari-like road-trip adventures of two men who were changing the world, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison, and an emissary from its past, the aged essayist and naturalist John Burroughs. American Journey is a lovely rabbit-hole of a book about a country that was becoming something new, and about the bonds of friendship, which are timeless.” ― William Souder, author of Mad at the World: A Life of John Steinbeck American Journey | Wes Davis | W. W. Norton & Company https://wwnorton.com/books/9781324000327

12:29 PM – In her masterpiece, Soul Archeology: A (Totally Doable) Approach to Creating a Self-Loving and Liberated Life, Sarah Sapora shares an unwavering approach for plus-sized. Listen as she enthusiastically provides powerful glimpses into this exceptional life resource book. “I wish I had this book years ago on my journey to self-love. Soul Archaeology offers the opportunity to save women decades of time wasted beating down what they see in the mirror, as I did. I’m so grateful for Sarah’s open-hearted guidance. Even at 54, I learned so much from this book. Kudos Sarah!” ―Ricki Lake, Actor, Emmy Award winning Talk Show Host, and Filmmaker Soul Archaeology – By Sarah Sapora (paperback) : Targethttps://www.sarahsapora.com/

12:47 PM – In Love Buzz, Neely Tubati-Alexander gives readers a debut romantic adventure that will captivate. Listen as Neely shares insights into this story’s creation. “[An] outstanding debut . . .. Readers will be swept away . . . Alexander’s inclusive representation of diverse backgrounds and sexual identities in lovingly crafted characters with rich and unique personalities is truly impressive. Readers will hope for more from this exciting new romance writer.” – Booklist (Starred Review) Love Buzz – Tubati-Alexander, Neelyhttps://www.neelytubatialexander.com/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Shrek – The Musical. Aug 18-27. https://www.dmyat.org/shrek-the-musical

– The Musical. Aug 18-27. https://www.dmyat.org/shrek-the-musical Tallgrass Theatre Company . Broadway Karaoke. Aug 19. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

. Broadway Karaoke. Aug 19. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ 8th Annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards. Aug 27 at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. Free and open to the public. Reception 6:00 PM, Awards 7:00 PM.

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Polk County Heritage Gallery. MOLLY WOOD EXHIBITION

THE POLK COUNTY HERITAGE GALLERY IS PROUD TO HOST AN EXHIBITION BY MOLLY WOOD!

THERE WILL BE AN OPENING CEREMONY ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 18TH FROM 6:30PM TO 8:00PM.

Molly Wood is based in Des Moines, Iowa. She learned photography at a young age from her grandfather during their walks together, cameras in had, around his small-town Louisiana farm. Her favorite photographic subjects were the things that were interesting from the eye level of a child: plants, flowers, and trees. For Wood, the act of making photographs became entwined with studying botanicals that are rich with symbolic and personal history.

In 2018, Wood was chosen as one of five Iowa Arts Council Fellows and has received several Iowa Arts Council project grants. She is represented in Iowa by Olson-Larsen Galleries and her work can be found in the corporate collections of J.P. Morgan Chase, Principal Financial, Farm Bureau and Bankers Trust, as well as the permanent collection of the Sioux City Art Center. Her photographs have be shown in solo exhibitions throughout the Midwest.

Des Moines Art Center. Rembrandt and His World. Thru Aug 27. Des Moines Art Center owns a remarkable collection of Dutch Golden Age etchings by Rembrandt and his contemporaries. "Rembrandt and His World" will feature examples of the artist's iconic self-portraits, biblical scenes, and pictures of everyday life, all drawn from the Art Center's permanent collections, alongside those of his contemporaries, including Jan Both, Karel Dujardin, Reiner Nooms, Adriaen van Ostade, and Jacob Salomonsz van Ruysdael. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/rembrandt-and-his-world/

Polk County Heritage Gallery Iowa Exhibited is the 38th edition of its juried show featuring artists from the entire state of Iowa! The show runs thru Aug 10. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

. Rembrandt and His World. Thru Aug 27. Des Moines Art Center owns a remarkable collection of Dutch Golden Age etchings by Rembrandt and his contemporaries. “Rembrandt and His World” will feature examples of the artist’s iconic self-portraits, biblical scenes, and pictures of everyday life, all drawn from the Art Center’s permanent collections, alongside those of his contemporaries, including Jan Both, Karel Dujardin, Reiner Nooms, Adriaen van Ostade, and Jacob Salomonsz van Ruysdael. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/rembrandt-and-his-world/ Polk County Heritage Gallery Iowa Exhibited is the 38th edition of its juried show featuring artists from the entire state of Iowa! The show runs thru Aug 10. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Exhibited is the 38th edition of its juried show featuring artists from the entire state of Iowa! The show runs thru Aug 10. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Hiring Production Team – Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre is seeking qualified production people for their upcoming production of Finding Nemo Jr. Positions include director, music director, choreographer, stage manager, scenic designer, costumer designer, lights designer, sound designer. https://www.dmyat.org/

– Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre is seeking qualified production people for their upcoming production of Finding Nemo Jr. Positions include director, music director, choreographer, stage manager, scenic designer, costumer designer, lights designer, sound designer. https://www.dmyat.org/ 2023-2024 Central Iowa Wind Ensemble Auditions . Contact: Justin Wells, Secretary, Central Iowa Wind Ensemble justin.wells@ciwe.org. The Central Iowa Wind Ensemble is accepting audition recordings for the following instruments. These auditions are for full membership in the ensemble beginning with the 2023-2024 season: alto saxophone, clarinet (3rd part), oboe, percussion, trumpet, tuba. Any player who is interested in a position is asked to submit a recorded audition by the end of the day on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Please email or share (Google Drive or similar) the recording to justin.wells@ciwe.org. The recording should be in an audio format. Please do not identify yourself on the recording to prevent bias. Please also include a short, written biography including musical background when emailing your audition. All who audition will be notified of the results on or before Sunday, September 10, 2023. Before committing to and submitting an audition, it is important to consider if CIWE would be a good fit. We encourage all who are interested in auditioning to look over our member handbook paying careful attention to our attendance policy and 2023-2024 rehearsal and concert schedule.

. Contact: Justin Wells, Secretary, Central Iowa Wind Ensemble justin.wells@ciwe.org. The Central Iowa Wind Ensemble is accepting audition recordings for the following instruments. These auditions are for full membership in the ensemble beginning with the 2023-2024 season: alto saxophone, clarinet (3rd part), oboe, percussion, trumpet, tuba. Any player who is interested in a position is asked to submit a recorded audition by the end of the day on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Please email or share (Google Drive or similar) the recording to justin.wells@ciwe.org. The recording should be in an audio format. Please do not identify yourself on the recording to prevent bias. Please also include a short, written biography including musical background when emailing your audition. All who audition will be notified of the results on or before Sunday, September 10, 2023. Before committing to and submitting an audition, it is important to consider if CIWE would be a good fit. We encourage all who are interested in auditioning to look over our member handbook paying careful attention to our attendance policy and 2023-2024 rehearsal and concert schedule. Social Justice Saturdays at the Jordan House Museum (2001 Fuller Road) the 2nd Saturday of August. From 1-3pm on Aug 12, the Jordan House Museum will be open for self-guided tours and representatives from local groups and organizations focusing on social justice in our community. These tours are free of charge, but free will offerings will be accepted. For more information, visit www.wdmhs.org or call (515) 225.1286

Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Ingersoll Live . Aug 26, 3:00-10:00 PM on Ingersoll Avenue 2800 block – street party. Three stages of live music and entertainment, plus local vendors, food trucks, art and family activities. www.theavenuesdsm.com

. Aug 26, 3:00-10:00 PM on Ingersoll Avenue 2800 block – street party. Three stages of live music and entertainment, plus local vendors, food trucks, art and family activities. www.theavenuesdsm.com World Food & Music Festival . Aug 25-27, Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust Street. Nternatinal cuisine, live music and performances. Full schedule at www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival

. Aug 25-27, Western Gateway Park, 1205 Locust Street. Nternatinal cuisine, live music and performances. Full schedule at www.dsmpartnership.com/worldfoodandmusicfestival Eighth Annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Awards. Local actors Stephanie Schneider and Michael Howland will host the eighth annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Hoyt Sherman Place. The event begins with an indoor/outdoor reception at 6 p.m., followed by the program inside, which will honor nearly 40 productions from nine local companies produced during the 2022-2023 season. Admission is free, thanks to support from Leachman Lumber and Bravo Greater Des Moines. And take note: f you’d like to volunteer to be a Cloris Awards judge for the 2023-2024 season, apply by Aug. 14. Judges will get free tickets to see 7-10 assigned shows during the next year. No formal experience is required, and there will be training. https://clorisawards.org/

Local actors Stephanie Schneider and Michael Howland will host the eighth annual Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Awards, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Hoyt Sherman Place. The event begins with an indoor/outdoor reception at 6 p.m., followed by the program inside, which will honor nearly 40 productions from nine local companies produced during the 2022-2023 season. Admission is free, thanks to support from Leachman Lumber and Bravo Greater Des Moines. And take note: f you’d like to volunteer to be a Cloris Awards judge for the 2023-2024 season, apply by Aug. 14. Judges will get free tickets to see 7-10 assigned shows during the next year. No formal experience is required, and there will be training. https://clorisawards.org/ Tomato Dinner Comes to Terrace Hill on September 6 . Terrace Hill Chef, Tag Grandgeorge, creates culinary event at this national historic landmark. Tomato season is upon us and what better way to enjoy the bounty and versatility of the locally grown ingredient than to partake in the first ever Tomato Dinner at Terrace Hill! A Des Moines-area favorite, Chef Grandgeorge started the Tomato Dinners in 2001 as a way of showcasing Iowa’s summertime staple. Tomatoes are incorporated into every course of the meal. The Tomato Dinner at Terrace Hill will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 5:30 pm and will feature an eight-course menu with wine pairings. Guests will start with an appetizer and spritzer in the Drawing Room and have a chance to tour the historic home. Guests will then be seated for dinner in the formal Dining Room for the meal. All-inclusive reservations are $200 per guest + processing fees https://tomatodinner.eventbrite.com

. Terrace Hill Chef, Tag Grandgeorge, creates culinary event at this national historic landmark. Tomato season is upon us and what better way to enjoy the bounty and versatility of the locally grown ingredient than to partake in the first ever Tomato Dinner at Terrace Hill! A Des Moines-area favorite, Chef Grandgeorge started the Tomato Dinners in 2001 as a way of showcasing Iowa’s summertime staple. Tomatoes are incorporated into every course of the meal. The Tomato Dinner at Terrace Hill will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 5:30 pm and will feature an eight-course menu with wine pairings. Guests will start with an appetizer and spritzer in the Drawing Room and have a chance to tour the historic home. Guests will then be seated for dinner in the formal Dining Room for the meal. All-inclusive reservations are $200 per guest + processing fees https://tomatodinner.eventbrite.com White Eagle Pow Wow. Duration: 2 days. Public. Fri Sep 17 – 5:00pm until dark. Sat Sep 18 – 10:00am until 10pm. Sun Sep 19 – 10:00am until 5pm. A more detailed timeline will be updated for performances! Be sure to check our website for more Powwow information! https://whiteeaglepowwow.com/home

Beaverdale Books – Julie M. Granger, Scarlet Red: A Historical Romance Novel. Aug 14, 6:30 PM.

– Julie M. Granger, Scarlet Red: A Historical Romance Novel. Aug 14, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Mindy Mejia, To Catch a Storm. Aug 15, 6:30 PM.

– Mindy Mejia, To Catch a Storm. Aug 15, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Mark Guarino, Country & Midwestern: Chicago I the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival. Aug 21, 6:30 PM.

– Mark Guarino, Country & Midwestern: Chicago I the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival. Aug 21, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Darby Harn, Stargun Messenger. Aug 24, 6:30 PM.

– Darby Harn, Stargun Messenger. Aug 24, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – J. C. Hallman, Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women’s Health. Sep 5, 6:30 PM.

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge* The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones* Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver Happy Place, Emily Henry Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed* Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun Chocolates, Erika Baty* Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah *Iowa Author!

The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/

The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble – https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera – https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa – https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy *Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

Broadlawns Crisis Team *LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line *Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control *open 24/7

