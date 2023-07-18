Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“To succeed, consult three old people.” – Chinese proverb

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Special cultural headline news –

A Des Moines Celebratory Evening of Music, Celebrities, Great Deals and More

On Tue Jul 18, one of the Midwest’s fastest growing “must play” venues for artists, xBk, will host a benefit performance as a fund-raiser for the non-commercial community station KFMG. Chip Albright (of the band 1408—now solo) opens; Get Off My Lawn (“Six well-seasoned musicians, still looking for a good time.” Includes at least three IA Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees). James Biehn closes, solo unplugged.

There will be a silent auction in support of KFMG, including autographed musical rarities (mostly CDs), concert and sports event tickets; restaurant gift cards, and non-autographed musical rarities – even a coveted overnight package at Perry’s Hotel Pattee (worth $200).

Proceeds benefit KFMG. ALL of the musicians are donating their time and talents, and all silent auction items were also donated to KFMG. If you can’t join the party, consider sending donation “Tips” for the contributory efforts by the musicians and others through www.kfmg.org.

14-FOOT-TALL SWAY POLES TO BE TEMPORARILY INSTALLED AT COWLES COMMONS

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) is excited to announce a free colorful, family-friendly, and spirited performance in downtown Des Moines. SWAY’s Bloom! will explore themes of earth and nature, community, transformation, individuality, and diversity – all while performers are atop 14-foot-tall poles.

Inspired by the beautiful flowers of the Smoky Mountains, Bloom! features the aerial antics of three, highly skilled and equally colorful performers. Accompanied by an original soundtrack by Ania Reynolds, Bloom! celebrates the ephemeral and simultaneously beautiful nature of life.

SWAY is a Melbourne-based performing arts company that designs, produces, and performs large-scale performances and site-specific installations fusing theater, dance, and circus using a unique combination of sway-pole apparatus and bespoke performance equipment.

Nine performances are scheduled: Fri Jul 21 – 12PM, 1:15PM, 4:30PM; Sat Jul 22 – 9:30AM, 11:30AM, 1:30 PM; Sun Jul 23 – 10AM, 12PM, 2:00PM

The Fair Food Fridays Food Truck will be at Cowles Commons from 11AM – 2PM selling food for purchase on Fri Jul 21.

image.png

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/sways-bloom/

Call for visual artists – have your work become part of Iowa’s historical publications

The State Historical Society of Iowa is calling for Iowa artists to submit artwork for the 2024 covers of The Annals of Iowa, a quarterly publication from SHSI. This legacy publication, established in 1863, examines the deeds, misdeeds, and accomplishments of our predecessors and shows how those actions fit into the larger mosaic of Iowa’s history. It is distributed to hundreds of subscribers throughout the United States and Canada, with a digital footprint that receives millions of downloads (500,000 in 2022 alone). Submission deadline: Aug 1. Culture.iowaeda.com and apply online.

Jazz In July Schedule

Mark your calendars for three nights packed with truly great JAZZ at Hoyt Sherman Place on July 18 and 25! All performances are totally FREE thanks in part to support from the Principal Foundation! Each evening will begin with a student performance near the entrance of Hoyt Sherman Place Theater at 5:15pm followed by “the finest jazz artists in Iowa” on the outdoor stage at 6:30pm. Following the outdoor performances, you can move inside to the acoustically amazing Hoyt Sherman Place Theater for the headliner artists beginning at 8:00pm. https://hoytsherman.org/event/jazz-in-july-2023-night-1/

I. This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now available. Dr. Janice Nahra Reidel’s meticulous research brings the legacy of Jessie Field Shambaugh to vibrant life in her cover story about her founding of 4-H for Iowa History Journal’s Jul-Aug issue.

“Dr. Janice Nahra Reidel’s fascinating cover story about the mother of 4-H, Jessie Field Shambaugh, delivers yet another shining example of the incredible history Iowa has given the world.” – The Culture Buzz

11:16 AM – Denise Williams delights in spinning romance novels, and brings another savory story to fans with Love and Other Flight Delays, a trio of tales sure to sate the appetite of romance readers. Denise talks about her love of infusing her romance stories with plenty of humor.

“Smart, multicultural, and diverse in professions and ages, this contemporary romance collection from Williams is perfect for readers who crave happily-ever-afters.”—Library Journal

https://www.denisewilliamswrites.com/

11:31 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Jul 24 at 6:30 PM. Antonia Deignan’s Underwater Daughter: A Memoir of Survival and Healing is a soulfully written unveiling of pivotal times in Antonia’s life and how she transitioned through them. Her memoir is intimately detailed, yet brings universal elements that all readers will appreciate.

“Written in rich, insightful prose, Underwater Daughter showcases hard-won self knowledge and wisdom, while inviting readers to feel Deignan’s wounds and joys.”

—BookLife Reviews, Editor’s Pick

11:47 AM – Opening Jul 27. CAP (Class Act Productions) Classic Theatre produces another Shakespearean tale when they present The Comedy of Errors. Listen as leading players Abby Aldrich (Antipholus of Syracuse) and Margo Keller (Dromio of Syracuse), along with director Jolene Gentzler, share insights into the masterful way the CAP shares Shakespeare with their audiences.

“CAP (Class Act Productions) Theatre has developed a singularly unique, powerful and beneficial environment for students, 7-17, to safely and enthusiastically engage in theatre arts. Such a legacy program leaves participants much better prepared for the world, and audiences grateful to have been part of the experience.” – The Culture Buzz

12:00 PM – Opening Jul 21. The Urbandale Community Theatre brings its latest annual summertime musical to the stage Jul 21-30 at the Urbandale High School Performing Arts Center. Listen as Christine Yoder (Trix the Aviatrix) and DC Felton (Man in Chair) share their thoughts on this wonderful show.

https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

12:11 PM – Opening Jul 19. In what has become one of Iowa’s most anticipated summer traditions, Iowa Stage Theatre Company will present Twelfth Night Jul 19-23 in partnership with Salisbury House & Gardens. Listen as director and co-producer Brad Dell shares insights into this delightful comedy of the Bard, as he shares the magic of presenting Shakespeare in this special place

“Summer would not be complete without the magic of Iowa Stage presenting Shakespeare in the subliminally seductive confines of Salisbury House’s Rose Garden.” – The Culture Buzz

https://salisburyhouse.org/event.php?event_id=1085_0

12:23 PM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Jul 21 at 6:30 PM. In Mountain Lion Rises: A Memoir of Healing, Jacinta Kehoe candidly shares a key facet of who she is, and what she experienced, in captivating prose.

“Grief comes in many forms, impacts lives in many ways. We all can learn through the grief of others, especially when so candidly shared as in Jacinta Kehoe’s Mountain Lion Rises: A Memoir of Healing.” – The Culture Buzz

12:39 PM – A murder mystery set in the unique micro-community of big budget Hollywood film production? That’s what Marjorie McCown delivers with seductive power, quickly her readers into Final Cut. This novel pulses with authenticity, as Marjorie’s career has been as a film production costumer and her magnificent debut novel radiates with that insider energy.

“Marjorie McCown’s Final Cut is both an insider’s look at what it’s like to work on Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster and a surprising, timely mystery about a murder on the set. Readers will love all the name dropping, the glamour, and the colorful cast of characters led by key costumer Joey Jessop. The story is a pop culture lover’s dream. I’m already lining up for the sequel.”

—KELLYE GARRETT, AGATHA, ANTHONY AND LEFTY AWARD WINNING AUTHOR OF LIKE A SISTER

https://marjoriemccown.com/

12:55 PM – A perfect musical punctuation to a eclectic show, Susan Werner’s aviary audacity shines in “Florida La La La,” from her recent EP, The Birds of Florida.

“Critics stumble over their own word play in attempting to out-do the other in bringing brevity in praise-singing Susan Werner’s expansive performance arts gifts. I merely encourage those new to Werner to get her music, and form their own special accolades.” – The Culture Buzz

II. Performance Arts

1. Des Moines Community Playhouse – Little Shop of Horrors. Thru Jul 30. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

2. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – at Salisbury House & Gardens. Twelfth Night. Jul 19-23, 7:30 PM. https://www.iowastage.org/twelfthnight

3. Urbandale Community Theatre – The Drowsy Chaperone. Jul 21-30. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/

4. CAP Theatre of Altoona – The Comedy of Errors. Jul 27-30. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/the-comedy-of-errors/

5. Carousel Theatre of Indianola – presented at Indianola High School. The Little Mermaid. Jul 28-Aug 6. https://carouseltheatre.org/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

1. Des Moines Art Center. Rembrandt and His World. Thru Aug 27. Des Moines Art Center owns a remarkable collection of Dutch Golden Age etchings by Rembrandt and his contemporaries. “Rembrandt and His World” will feature examples of the artist’s iconic self-portraits, biblical scenes, and pictures of everyday life, all drawn from the Art Center’s permanent collections, alongside those of his contemporaries, including Jan Both, Karel Dujardin, Reiner Nooms, Adriaen van Ostade, and Jacob Salomonsz van Ruysdael. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/rembrandt-and-his-world/

2. Polk County Heritage Gallery Iowa Exhibited is the 38th edition of its juried show featuring artists from the entire state of Iowa! The show runs thru Aug 10. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

3. Olson-Larsen Galleries. Landscape Exhibition. Now in their new location, 542 Fifth Street, Still in Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/exhibitions

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

· Social Justice Saturdays at the Jordan House Museum (2001 Fuller Road) the 2nd Saturday of August. From 1-3pm on Aug 12, the Jordan House Museum will be open for self-guided tours and representatives from local groups and organizations focusing on social justice in our community. These tours are free of charge, but free will offerings will be accepted. For more information, visit www.wdmhs.org or call (515) 225.1286

· Check the websites of the theatre companies listed below to consider a wide range of volunteer opportunities.

1. Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

2. Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

3. Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

4. Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

5. Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

6. Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

7. Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

8. Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition

9. Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/

10. Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

11. Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

V. Planning ahead

Micro-road trip to Pella. Here are details for the Union Street Players’ production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.” Several Des Moines actors love this show so much that they auditioned for it in Pella, were cast, and made the roundtrip almost daily during rehearsals and now performances. Preshia Paulding (as Mrs. Paroo), Michael Howland (as Harold Hill, this being a dream role for him), and Robert Uy (as Ollie, a member of the barbershop quartet). Visit the great Pella bakeries and meat markets and stay for the show! July 21, 25, 27, 28 at 7pm; July 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 2pm. At the Joan Kuyper Farver Auditorium within the Pella Community Center, 2nd Floor, 712 Union St., Pella, IA

To Purchase Tickets: www.unionstreetplayers.com, USP Box Office at 641.204.1094

Event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/294115946405898/294115969739229/?ref=newsfeed

White Eagle Pow Wow

Duration: 2 days. Public. Fri Sep 17 – 5:00pm until dark. Sat Sep 18 – 10:00am until 10pm. Sun Sep 19 – 10:00am until 5pm. A more detailed timeline will be updated for performances! Be sure to check our website for more Powwow information! https://whiteeaglepowwow.com/home

VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Larry Baker. Harry and Sue: A Story About Love and Ghosts. Jul 18, 6:30 PM.

2. Beaverdale Books – Jacinta Hart Kehoe. Mountain Lion Rises: A Memoir of Healing. Jul 21, 6:30 PM.

3. Beaverdale Books – Antonia Deignan. Underwater Daughter: A Memoir of Survival and Healing. Jul 24 6:30 PM.

4. Beaverdale Books – Jason Liegois, The Yank Striker: A Footballer’s Beginning. Jul 26, 6:30 PM.

5. Beaverdale Books – Kelsey Bigelow, Emcee. Poetry Open Mic Night. Aug 4, 7:00 PM.

6. Beaverdale Books – Julie M. Granger, Scarlet Red: A Historical Romance Novel. Aug 14, 6:30 PM.

7. Beaverdale Books – Mindy Mejia, To Catch a Storm. Aug 15, 6:30 PM.

8. Beaverdale Books – Mark Guarino, Country & Midwestern: Chicago I the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival. Aug 21, 6:30 PM.

9. Beaverdale Books – Darby Harn, Stargun Messenger. Aug 24, 6:30 PM.

10. Beaverdale Books – J. C. Hallman, Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women’s Health. Sep 5, 6:30 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Book Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Forever Days, Mary St. Onge*

2. The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality, Chris Jones*

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Happy Place, Emily Henry

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering, Jann Freed*

7. Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman*

8. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zaun

9. Chocolates, Erika Baty*

10. Chain Gang All Stars, Nana Kwame Adjel-Brenyah

*Iowa Author!

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

· The Long Way Back, Nicole Baart*

· The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

· Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

· Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

· The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/

3. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

