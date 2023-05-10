The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.



– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2015 Iowa History Award for published magazine story, “Last Full Measure of Devotion”

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week

“I don’t like people who have never fallen or stumbled. Their virtue is lifeless and it isn’t of much value. Life hasn’t revealed its beauty to them.”

– Boris Pasternak (1890-1960) a Russian poet, novelist, composer, and literary translator.



Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/



Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news –

Memorial Day consideration

Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge – Memorial Day honoring with special events, open house.

Mon May 29 beginning at 5:00 AM (part of WHO-1040 AM radio kickoff), including free breakfast, while it lasts.

Jun 3 (9AM-5PM) and Jun 4 (9AM-1PM) , Vietnam Living History event, gear and equipment displays, CH-47 helicopter flyover, Vietnam War era military vehicles, and more. https://goldstarmuseum.iowa.gov/



I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –



11:00 AM – Don Hollway returns to the show with another amazing historical novel, based on his special gift for deep research dives that help uncover and expand on past history. The Last Viking: The True Story of King Harald Hardrada is captivating and reads like an action-adventure story.

“If you love Frans Bengtsson’s picaresque masterpiece, “The Long Ships,” Robert Graves’s intrigue-suffused “I, Claudius,” or heroic fantasy in the mold of Robert E. Howard, George R.R. Martin and Howard Andrew Jones, you owe it to yourself to pick up “The Last Viking.” It’s that exciting, that good.”

– Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

http://thelastviking.co/index.html



11:15 AM – The New Earth is Jess Row’s latest offering, and will continue his ascension in literary ranks. This is a timely, globe-spanning, provocative novel about a Jewish family in New York reckoning with the harms of the past and confronting humanity’s uncertain future. Listen as Jess provides glimpses into this exceptional novel.

“Richly imagined, reflexively neurotic and frequently quite dazzling”

—New York Times

https://jessrow.com/



11:27 AM – Modern education is evolving, and co-author Betsy Hill (with Roger Stark) provides valuable insights into how parents can help their children succeed in their critically acclaimed book, Your Child Learns Differently; Now What? The Truth for Parents Betsy shares some of the bounty of helpful information and guidance contained in this gem.

“I have seen happy children reach their full potential no matter what their learning difficulties. I offer my congratulations to Stark and Hill for tackling such a difficult issue in this book and for what they have done for children everywhere.”

–Dr. Patricia Wolfe, author of Brain Matters

https://mybrainware.com/your-child-learns-differently/

11:45 AM – The incomparable Elizabeth Berg returns to the show to share insights into her recent literary wonder, Earth’s the Right Place for Love. Listen as Elizabeth leads a lively conversation about this gem, another wonderful read.

“Few authors write with more heart, wisdom, and human insight than Elizabeth Berg. Do yourself a favor and dive in.”

—Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times bestselling author

https://www.elizabeth-berg.net/



12:00 PM – Opening Fri May 12. Iowa Stage Theatre Company’s next show, A Bright New Boise, runs May 12-21 at the Stoner Theater. Listen as Director Alex Wendel and lead actor, Michael Harris (as “Will”) talk about Iowa-connected Samuel D. Hunter’s powerful breakthrough play.

https://www.iowastage.org/abrightnewboise



12:14 PM – Now available. Iowa History Journal’s new issue is now available, and writer Tim Walch returns to chat about Part 2 of his story on Grenville Dodge, one of Iowa’s fascinating figures.

https://iowahistoryjournal.com/



12:29 PM – Opening Tue May 16. Des Moines Performing Arts presents the national touring production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, May 16-21. One of its stars, Roz White (as Zelma Bullock, Tina’s mother), shares insights about this exhilarating show.

https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/tina-the-tina-turner-musical/



12:45 PM – Going Zero is an amazingly seductive novel by four-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, a breakneck, wickedly entertaining thriller for our times, a twisty, action-packed novel reminiscent of the best Michael Crichton technothrillers.

“This is one of the best thrillers I’ve read in a long time, although the word ‘thriller’ doesn’t quite capture the sheer pleasure of reading this story, with its wickedly clever set-up, its unassuming librarian protagonist, its twisty plot and surprise ending. Beyond pure entertainment is the truth this novel speaks about the disturbing times we live in. I highly, highly recommend this book.”

— Douglas Preston, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Cabinet of Dr. Leng and The Lost City of the Monkey God

https://www.harpercollins.com/products/going-zero-anthony-mccarten?variant=40641169686562



II. Performance Arts

1. Iowa Stage Theatre Company – A Bright New Boise. May 12-21. https://www.iowastage.org/abrightnewboise

2. Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Snow White. Friday Funday, May 12. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/snow-white/

3. Pura Social Club – Duets Cabaret. May 13. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events

4. Des Moines Performing Arts – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. May 16-21. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/tina-the-tina-turner-musical/

5. Des Moines Community Playhouse – Final Act Ensemble, Mystery Meets Comedy, a live radio program, Tue May 23, at 7:00 PM, in the John Viars Theatre. Tickets are $10 all ages. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

6. Class Act Productions (CAP) Theatre – Matilda the Musical Jr. Jun 1-11. https://www.captheatre.org/main/matilda-the-musical-jr/

7. Des Moines Community Playhouse – Native Gardens. Jun 2-18. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/native-gardens/

8. Des Moines Performing Arts – Dear Evan Hansen. Jun 6-11. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/dear-evan-hansen/

9. Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus – The Temple for Performing Arts – Cages or Wings: Actions Speak Louder than Words. Jun 8-10. https://www.dmgmc.org/events-tickets-1

10. Pyramid Theatre Company – Stoner Studio Theatre – In the Upper Room by Beaufield Berry. Jun 8-18. http://pyramidtheatre.org/in-the-upper-room



III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center. Rembrandt and His World. Thru Aug 27. Des Moines Art Center owns a remarkable collection of Dutch Golden Age etchings by Rembrandt and his contemporaries. “Rembrandt and His World” will feature examples of the artist’s iconic self-portraits, biblical scenes, and pictures of everyday life, all drawn from the Art Center’s permanent collections, alongside those of his contemporaries, including Jan Both, Karel Dujardin, Reiner Nooms, Adriaen van Ostade, and Jacob Salomonsz van Ruysdael. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/rembrandt-and-his-world/ Heritage Art Gallery. Freedom of Expression, Thru Jun 16. FOE underscores the relationship between human experiences and the right to freedom of expression and opinion as essential to the ability of persons of all disabilities to develop as individuals and to participate fully in all aspects of life on an equal basis. All the works in the FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION PROJECT are created by artists from around central Iowa, who identify to be living with disabilities and their work is profiled in a mini-documentary, as part of the exhibition. The FOE Project, in partnership with Mosaic in Central Iowa, The Greater Des Moines Public Arts Foundation, Heritage Gallery, Mainframe Studios, and The Harkin Institute Fellow Jill Wells, presents a 10-artist group project. The FOE project and exhibition promotes the full participation of individuals living with disabilities in and through the arts. The gallery is wheelchair accessible via the South entrance to the Polk County Administration Building (Court Avenue). Gallery Hours are 11am – 4:30pm, Monday – Friday. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.



IV. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

Art Week Des Moines. It’s easier to participate this year. Just create an account on the website and you’ll be able to add and edit event details directly. How-To: Under the “For Artists” heading, create a new user account. After you register, you can add/edit your event under the “For Artists” heading. Note: You only need to create an account once. If your event(s) includes multiple artists or performers, only the organizer or primary contact needs to create an account. And you can edit your event(s) at any time.

Neighborhoods:

Columbus Park on Friday, June 16

Drake/Dogtown on Saturday, June 17

Oak Park/Highland Park on Sunday, June 18

Downtown on Monday, June 19

Franklin on Tuesday, June 20

The Avenues on Wednesday, June 21

Valley Junction on Thursday, June 22

Note: You can activate near or far from these areas; we are here to lift you up during Art Week.

Register now: www.artweekdesmoines.com

Gateway Dance Theatre. We invite you to learn from local artists – the art of movement! Bollywood-Hip hop, Bhangra, African Fan dance, Indian semi-classical, and Bolly-Kathak, you name it and we have them all! May 20 – Bhangra w/ Pooja Mayur; June 3 – Bolly-Kathak w/ Debina Nath; June 10 – Indian Semi-classical w/ Syd Furgerson. You can choose 1 class or choose to save $$ by registering for multiple classes! https://gatewaydance.networkforgood.com/events/56642-gdt-presents-dance-workshops?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2541135 Woodland Performing Arts. Auditions for The Play that Goes Wrong, Mon May 22, 3:30 PM, Valley High School – Room 1731. https://www.woodlandpa.org/getinvolved.html Des Moines Community Playhouse. Auditions for Little Shop of Horrors, Mon May 22, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/little-shop-of-horrors/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/



V. Planning ahead

Summer and other camps, programs:

· Tallgrass Theatre Company. Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/

· Des Moines Community Playhouse. A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/

· Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre) in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/

· Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Offers three summer classes through West Des Moines Parks & Recreation. https://www.iowastage.org/classes

· Des Moines Performing Arts. Musical Theater Camp, Broadway Intensive, and Broadway Academy are offered. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/classes-camps/

· Science Center of Iowa. Offers a wide range of camps for dfferent age groups and interests. https://www.sciowa.org/education/camps/camp-directory/



Social Justice Saturdays at the Jordan House Museum (2001 Fuller Road) the 2nd Saturday of June, July and August. From 1-3pm on Jun 10, Jul 8 and Aug 12, the Jordan House Museum will be open for self-guided tours and representatives from local groups and organizations focusing on social justice in our community. June 10 the ACLU will be available to speak with visitors and answer any questions. These tours are free of charge, but free will offerings will be accepted.

For more information, visit www.wdmhs.org or call (515) 225.1286





48 Hour Film Project in Des Moines. July 28-30th marks the 19th running of this filmmaking project, and the Registered filmmakers from across Iowa will gather on the evening of July 28 where they will be given a genre, a character, a prop, and a line of dialogue that they must work into their film. 48 hours later they will race to upload their completed short films to 48 Hour Film Project servers before the 7:30pm deadline. Registration opens May 23rd online at: www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines Spaces are limited and first come, first serve. “We are excited to run our 19th round of fast paced filmmaking in this wonderful city” said Des Moines 48HFP Producer Samuel Pace-Tuomi. “We also look forward to premiering our films this year in a fantastic new screening venue, The Varsity Cinema.”



VI. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

1. Beaverdale Books – Mary Rosenberger St. Onge, The Forever Days: A Memoir of Soul Healing and a Lifetime of Summers at the Lake. May 17, 6:30 PM.

2. Harkin Institute – Drake University. Olli ad Poetry& presents: Harken to Verse. May 19, 1:00-3:00 PM.

3. Des Moines Central Library, part of the AViD Authors Series – Jack Carr, The Terminal List, May 24, 7:00 PM.



Recurring bookstore events –

1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)

2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

3. Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



VII. Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. Leora’s Early Years, Joy Neal Kidney*

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

3. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett

4. Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. Bittersweet, Susan Cain

7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover

8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

10. Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

*Iowa Author!



Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Archive Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Life Resource books worth your consideration

1. The Island of the Four Ps: A Modern Fable about Preparing for Your Future. Ed Hajim. Ed shares his wealth of experience, challenges and success, distilling it with a clarity and appeal that will benefit everyone desiring great advice through this allegorical telling in planning their future. “This wonderful fable draws on the hard-won life lessons of fabled financier Ed Hajim. … For those on a similar quest, let Ed be your guide through reading this allegorical tale. It informs and inspires.” —Mark Zupan, President, Alfred University

https://www.edhajim.com/

2. Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/

3. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/



Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz



Performing Arts & Cultural Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

Science Center of Iowa –

https://www.sciowa.org/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sciowa

Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre



Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

1. Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

2. Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

3. Reading in Public Bookstore + Café, Historic Valley Junction. https://readinginpublic.com/

4. Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

5. Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

6. Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

7. Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

8. Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

9. Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/



Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

1. The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

2. Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

3. Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

4. Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

5. Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

6. dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

7. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

8. Contact Buzz – This column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

9. Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

10. 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

11. Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

12. Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

13. Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com



Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org

United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org

CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL

Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860

LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743

LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564

Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org

Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752

Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling

Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org

MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.

Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349

Instead of 911 – Des Moines area

*Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600

Polk County Crisis & Advocacy

*Poison Control: 800.222.1222

*Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752

Broadlawns Crisis Team

*LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386

*Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386

Children & Families of Iowa

*Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1

Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line

*Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453

National US Child Abuse Hotline

Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905

Des Moines Animal Control

*open 24/7



As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.



Creatively yours, John Busbee

C: 515-707-1532



—You are receiving this weekly newsletter/schedule blast because you either requested it, or you have been identified as a community leader with a desire to keep informed. If your situation ever changes, please let me know and your email address will be removed from this list. All addresses on this list are exclusively and confidentially used only for this weekly communication. Thank you for your engagement in your community—



Streaming on www.kfmg.org