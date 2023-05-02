The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week



“I love the solitude of reading. I love the deep dive into someone else’s story, the delicious ache of a last page.” – Naomi Shihab Nye, an American poet, editor, songwriter, and novelist.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes? Visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional free resource, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news:

Mainframe Studio’s First Friday presents a bounty of new experiences, along with familiar creative and culture gems. First Friday continues to build on its “Instant Classic” legacy as the place to be on the first Friday of every month. 900 Keo Way in Des Moines is the address, and its boldy painted façade beckons cultural adventurers for a free immersion in some of America’s best. https://www.mainframestudios.org/events/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

This week’s show will feature poet laureates, featured poets, and lots of encouragement to join this premier national poetry event – and, it’s all free. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

11:00 AM – William Maz shares insights about The Bucharest Legacy: The Rise of the Oligarchs , his dynamic sequel to The Bucharest Dossier . This is another mesmerizing page-turner from the gifted pen of one of America’s best thriller writers. “The Bucharest Legacy is a story of duplicity piled onto duplicity that will keep you guessing right to the end.” – Steve Berry, New York Times best-selling author of The Last Kingdom https://www.williammaz.com/

II. Performance Arts

Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse – How I Became a Pirate . Thru May 7. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/how-i-became-a-pirate/

– . Thru May 7. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Tallgrass Theatre Company – Wonder of the World . Thru May 7. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

. Thru May 7. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ Ballet Des Moines – She . Apr 27-30. An evening of powerful beauty created by the dance world’s leading and emerging female voices: Jennifer Archibald, Shannon Alvis, and Stephanie Martinez. This triple bill provides audiences a unique blend of artistry, athleticism, and joy, as these award-winning choreographers explore themes of identity, self-expression and belonging. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– . Apr 27-30. An evening of powerful beauty created by the dance world’s leading and emerging female voices: Jennifer Archibald, Shannon Alvis, and Stephanie Martinez. This triple bill provides audiences a unique blend of artistry, athleticism, and joy, as these award-winning choreographers explore themes of identity, self-expression and belonging. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Civic Music Association – Temple Theatre. Fri Apr 28, 7:30 PM. Straight from the finest jazz clubs in New York City and the international touring circuit, award-winning trumpet player and frontman for Postmodern Jukebox Benny Benack III is a versatile showman in the post-Sinatra mold. This rising star will charm concertgoers with his sly crooning and thrill them with fiery improvisational trumpet. https://civicmusic.org/benny-benack/

Temple Theatre. Fri Apr 28, 7:30 PM. Straight from the finest jazz clubs in New York City and the international touring circuit, award-winning trumpet player and frontman for Postmodern Jukebox Benny Benack III is a versatile showman in the post-Sinatra mold. This rising star will charm concertgoers with his sly crooning and thrill them with fiery improvisational trumpet. https://civicmusic.org/benny-benack/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company – A Bright New Boise . May 12-21. https://www.iowastage.org/abrightnewboise

– . May 12-21. https://www.iowastage.org/abrightnewboise Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Snow White . Friday Funday, May 12. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/snow-white/

. Friday Funday, May 12. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/snow-white/ Pura Social Club – Duets Cabaret . May 13. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events

– . May 13. https://purasocialclub.com/des-moines-east-village-pura-social-club-events Des Moines Performing Arts – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. May 16-21. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/tina-the-tina-turner-musical/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art . Thru May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

. Thru May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/ Heritage Art Gallery. Freedom of Expression, May 1 – Jun 16. FOE underscores the relationship between human experiences and the right to freedom of expression and opinion as essential to the ability of persons of all disabilities to develop as individuals and to participate fully in all aspects of life on an equal basis. All the works in the FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION PROJECT are created by artists from around central Iowa, who identify to be living with disabilities and their work is profiled in a mini-documentary, as part of the exhibition. The FOE Project, in partnership with Mosaic in Central Iowa, The Greater Des Moines Public Arts Foundation, Heritage Gallery, Mainframe Studios, and The Harkin Institute Fellow Jill Wells, presents a 10-artist group project. The FOE project and exhibition promotes the full participation of individuals living with disabilities in and through the arts. The gallery is wheelchair accessible via the South entrance to the Polk County Administration Building (Court Avenue). Gallery Hours are 11am – 4:30pm, Monday – Friday. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Auditions for The Wolves , Mon, May 1, 6:00pm at Franklin Junior High School building, 48 th & Franklin, Des Moines. Age range: 12-18. https://www.dmyat.org/thewolves

Auditions for Mon, May 1, 6:00pm at Franklin Junior High School building, 48 & Franklin, Des Moines. Age range: 12-18. https://www.dmyat.org/thewolves Gateway Dance Theatre . We invite you to learn from local artists – the art of movement! Bollywood-Hip hop, Bhangra, African Fan dance, Indian semi-classical, and Bolly-Kathak, you name it and we have them all! May 6 – Bollywood – Hip Hop w/ Prachi Bhavsar; May 13 – African Fan Dance w/ Seygbai Kai; May 20 – Bhangra w/ Pooja Mayur; June 3 – Bolly-Kathak w/ Debina Nath; June 10 – Indian Semi-classical w/ Syd Furgerson. You can choose 1 class or choose to save $$ by registering for multiple classes! https://gatewaydance.networkforgood.com/events/56642-gdt-presents-dance-workshops?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2541135

. We invite you to learn from local artists – the art of movement! Bollywood-Hip hop, Bhangra, African Fan dance, Indian semi-classical, and Bolly-Kathak, you name it and we have them all! May 6 – Bollywood – Hip Hop w/ Prachi Bhavsar; May 13 – African Fan Dance w/ Seygbai Kai; May 20 – Bhangra w/ Pooja Mayur; June 3 – Bolly-Kathak w/ Debina Nath; June 10 – Indian Semi-classical w/ Syd Furgerson. You can choose 1 class or choose to save $$ by registering for multiple classes! https://gatewaydance.networkforgood.com/events/56642-gdt-presents-dance-workshops?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2541135 Urbandale Community Theatre. Auditions for The Drowsy Chaperone , Sun May 7, 1:00 PM. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/shows

Auditions for , Sun May 7, 1:00 PM. https://www.urbandaletheatre.com/shows Woodland Performing Arts. Auditions for The Play that Goes Wrong , Mon May 22, 3:30 PM, Valley High School – Room 1731. https://www.woodlandpa.org/getinvolved.html

Auditions for , Mon May 22, 3:30 PM, Valley High School – Room 1731. https://www.woodlandpa.org/getinvolved.html Des Moines Community Playhouse. Auditions for Little Shop of Horrors , Mon May 22, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/little-shop-of-horrors/

Auditions for , Mon May 22, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/little-shop-of-horrors/ Ankeny Community Theatre . https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead (Summer and other camps, programs)

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/

Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/ Des Moines Community Playhouse . A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/

. A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/ Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre) in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/

in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . Offers three summer classes through West Des Moines Parks & Recreation. https://www.iowastage.org/classes

. Offers three summer classes through West Des Moines Parks & Recreation. https://www.iowastage.org/classes Des Moines Performing Arts . Musical Theater Camp, Broadway Intensive, and Broadway Academy are offered. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/classes-camps/

. Musical Theater Camp, Broadway Intensive, and Broadway Academy are offered. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/classes-camps/ Science Center of Iowa. Offers a wide range of camps for dfferent age groups and interests. https://www.sciowa.org/education/camps/camp-directory/

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Central Iowa Indie Bookstore Day – Sat Apr 29, Sun Apr 30. Complete a Central Iowa IBD Passport to enter to win a bundle of bookish swag.

– Sat Apr 29, Sun Apr 30. Complete a Central Iowa IBD Passport to enter to win a bundle of bookish swag. Des Moines Central Library – M. Chris Fabricant, Junk Science and the American Criminal Justice System. Sat Apr 29, 12:30-1:30 PM.

– M. Chris Fabricant, Sat Apr 29, 12:30-1:30 PM. Plymouth Church , 4126 Ingersoll Avenue – Neil Hamilton, keynote, and panel discussion about water quality issues in Iowa. Sun Apr 30, light lunch provided (12:30-1:15 PM – please bring your own water, coffee), followed by panel discussion. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/panel-discussion/

, 4126 Ingersoll Avenue – Neil Hamilton, keynote, and panel discussion about water quality issues in Iowa. Sun Apr 30, light lunch provided (12:30-1:15 PM – please bring your own water, coffee), followed by panel discussion. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/panel-discussion/ Des Moines Central Library , part of the AViD Authors Series – J. Ryan Stradal, Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club . May 1, 7:00 PM.

, part of the AViD Authors Series – J. Ryan Stradal, . May 1, 7:00 PM. Beaverdale Books – Meet the Children’s Authors. In celebration of Children’s Book Week. Erika Baty, Jeff Crise, Amanda M. G. Busch, Josh Crise, Jon Phillips. 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Meet the Children’s Authors. In celebration of Children’s Book Week. Erika Baty, Jeff Crise, Amanda M. G. Busch, Josh Crise, Jon Phillips. 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Beaverdale Books – Giving Sunday, 20% of sales donated to Above + Beyond Cancer. 12:00 – 4:00 PM.

Giving Sunday, 20% of sales donated to Above + Beyond Cancer. 12:00 – 4:00 PM. Beaverdale Books – Mary Rosenberger St. Onge, The Forever Days: A Memoir of Soul Healing and a Lifetime of Summers at the Lake . May 17, 6:30 PM.

Mary Rosenberger St. Onge, . May 17, 6:30 PM. Des Moines Central Library, part of the AViD Authors Series – Jack Carr, The Terminal List, May 24, 7:00 PM.

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Leora’s Early Years, Joy Neal Kidney* Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin These Precious Days, Ann Patchett Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus Bittersweet, Susan Cain It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides Horse, Geraldine Brooks Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

