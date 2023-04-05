Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Join our email blast

The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

4/5/2023

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.
 – John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz
2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts
2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show
www.TheCultureBuzz.com 
 
Quote of the Week

Considering the unprecedented Poetry Palooza happening in Des Moines, Iowa, April 6-8, 2023 (3 days of poetic immersion and all free), it seemed only appropriate that The Culture Buzz presents four contemplative quotes in honor of the four poets laureate anchoring this major event. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

“Poetry is the journal of the sea animal living on land, wanting to fly in the air. Poetry is a search for syllables to shoot at the barriers of the unknown and the unknowable. Poetry is a phantom script telling how rainbows are made and why they go away.”  — Carl Sandburg, from The Atlantic, March 1923

“Poetry lifts the veil from the hidden beauty of the world, and makes familiar objects be as if they were not familiar.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley, from A Defence of Poetry and Other Essays

CNA - Stop HIV Iowa (April)

 “It is a test [that] genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood.”  — T. S. Eliot, from the essay “Dante

“If I feel physically as if the top of my head were taken off,  know that it is poetry.” Emily Dickinson

Newsletter content:
Special Cultural Headline news
I. Guests on this week’s show;
II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
V. Planning ahead;
VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);
VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources
 
Special cultural headline news:

  • Poetry Palooza – April 6-8, 2023. Various locations in Des Moines, Iowa. Inspired by an educational and entertainment event of nearly 20 years ago, this creative experience – Poetry Palooza! – has been a long time in the making.  Now, the time is right. Poetry& is working in partnership with Humanities Iowa, Mainframe Studios, Franklin Jr. High Event Center, and the Iowa Poetry Association to make Poetry Palooza! a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience. This three-day festival will celebrate Midwestern Poets Laureate, cultivate students and emerging talent, and demonstrate the positive power of poetry. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

This week’s show will feature poet laureates, featured poets, and lots of encouragement to join this premier national poetry event – and, it’s all free. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

  • 11:00 AM – Poetry Palooza Apr 6-8, anchored by four state poet laureates and two additional key poets. Listen as committee members Judy Conlin and Jan Kaiser share insights into this national caliber event happening in Des Moines. All activities at Poetry Palooza are free for the public. “Poetry Palooza makes its exceptional debut in Des Moines April 6-8, with an impressive lineup of poets, including four state poet laureates. With workshops, presentations, and events, plus everything being free, this is an irresistible immersion into incredible poetry and inspiration.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza
  • 11:16 AM – Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas State Poet Emeritus, reads “What You Need Is Here,” from her new collection, How Time Moves: New and Select Poems. “Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg captures innovative interpretations of time. Her thematic elegance in this collection is cathartic. How Time Moves: New and Select Poems, is worth every second of your time invested.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.carynmirriamgoldberg.com/
  • 11:19 AM – How Time Moves: New and Select Poems is Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg’s latest offering, and it is a masterful gem. Listen as Caryn shares glimpses into the thematic journey she offers readers. https://www.carynmirriamgoldberg.com/
  • 11:31 AM – Iowa Poet Laureate Debra Marquart talks about poetry, the process of engagement, and her new book, The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays between Exile and Belonging. “Debra Marquart writes with a beguiling, inclusive pen, drawing readers into her work, delivering memorable and evocative experiences. The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays between Exile and Belonging is the newest such literary seduction.” – The Culture Buzz https://debramarquart.com/
  • 11:48 AM – Iowa poet Akwi Nji is a Cameroonian American artist creating in words, voice, and visual art. Akwi is one of the headlining poets at Poetry Palooza, and will bring a rare and irresistible energy to the event. She recently released her critically acclaimed album, Enuf. https://www.akwinji.com/
  • 12:00 PM – The next Jazz at Caspe Terrace event will feature Original Mind. Steve Hirsch provides glimpses into the magic that will be conjured in that magnificent musical performing hall on Apr 23, 2  PM. Steve Hirsh – drums; Brian Holden – sax; Dick Studer – bass. Although their music may appear to be spontaneous, it flows in an easily understood manner as the musicians interact in a musical conversation. For tickets, contact Abe Goldstein at abegold1951@gmail.com or call 515/279.6452
  • 12:18 PM – South Dakota’s Poet Laureate, Christine Stewart-Nuñez, shares insights from her recent collection, The Poet & The Architect. “With an allure that easily draws adventurers into her creations, Christine Stewart-Nuñez captivates in her new work, The Poet & The Architect.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.christinestewartnunez.com/
  • 12:32 PM – As the Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason brings a special attraction for poetry to a broad range of audiences. He chats about his role, his work and his latest collection, At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros in this revealing conversation. “Matt Mason delivers poetry of a diverse and complex simplicity, at once instantly felt and understood, yet triggering deeper contemplations, in his new collection, At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros.” – The Culture Buzz https://midverse.com/
  • 12:51 PM – Appearing at Poetry Palooza (Apr 6-8) Iowa poet Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey is an author, performer and producer, and reads his poem, “Bad Dad.” https://www.thenegroartist.com/
  • 12:54 PM – Using the poetic power of her lyrics, Susan Werner always delights with her music. Here is her song, “Recumbent Bike,” from her marvelously masterful album, EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS – all of which are totally necessary for anyone’s collection. “Always an impressive songwriter, Werner continues to compose sharp, funny, compassionate lyrics, a gift rare enough to set her apart…” – The Washington Post https://susanwerner.com/
  • 12:57 PM – Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg reads “Spring Song” from her hew collection, How Time Moves: New and Select Poems.” https://www.carynmirriamgoldberg.com/

II. Performance Arts

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

VI. Planning ahead (Summer and other camps, programs)

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

  • Beaverdale Books – Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. The Spirit of Warriors and Ageno
  • Beaverdale Books – Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering
  • Beaverdale Books – Poetry Open Mic Night, Kelsey Bigelow (spoken word poet), emcee. Apr 14, 7:00 PM.
  • Beaverdale Books – Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. KappenApr 16, 2:30 PM. Am I Doing This Right? Foundations for a Successful Career and a Fulfilling Life
  • Beaverdale Books – Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. La tercera luz: A Poetic Journey Through Spain
  • Beaverdale Books – Sandy Moffett, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. The Ghost of Craven Snuggs: A Midwestern Murder Mystery
  • Beaverdale Books – Katherine Linn Caire, Apr 21, 6:30 PM. Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister

Recurring bookstore events –

  1. Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM)
  2. Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)
 
Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

  1. Leora’s Early Years, Joy Neal Kidney*
  2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
  3. These Precious Days, Ann Patchett
  4. Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain
  5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
  6. Bittersweet, Susan Cain
  7. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover
  8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides
  9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
  10. Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid 

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:
The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*
Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,
Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*
Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*
The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)
*Iowa Author!
Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.
Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz 

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

  1. Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/
  2. From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en&
  3. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations
Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:
The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Cultural Exploration Resources:
The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

  • The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at
    The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz 
    Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/
  • Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com
  • Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage
  • Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/
  • Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/
  • dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.
  • ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/
  • Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/
  • Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/
  • 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/
  • Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/
  • Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org
  • Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing:

  • COVID Iowa Recovery: 800-775-9276 https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness: 988 or info@nami.org
  • United Way 211: Dial 211, text ZIP code to 898211 or visit 211iowa.org
  • CICIL: #CICILServes COVID-19 Hotline: (866) 44-CICIL
  • Trans Lifeline: (877) 565-8860
  • LGBT National Youth Talkline: (800) 246-7743
  • LGBT National Talkline: (888) 843-4564
  • Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center: dmpcc.org
  • Broadlawns 24/7 Crisis Team: (515) 282-5752
  • Your Life Iowa Help Line: (855) 581-8111
  • Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
  • Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to be connected to crisis counseling
  • Online Mental Health Crisis Chat: iowacrisischat.org
  • MercyOne Des Moines Behavioral Health Clinic: 515-643-9030.
  • Prelude Behavioral Services (substance treatment): 515-262-0349
  • Instead of 911 – Des Moines area
  • *Domestic Violence: 515.286.3600
    Polk County Crisis & Advocacy
  • *Poison Control: 800.222.1222
  • *Mental Health Crisis: 515.282.5752
    Broadlawns Crisis Team
  • *LGBTQ+ Abuse: 866.488.7386
  • *Sexual Assault: 515.243.7386
    Children & Families of Iowa
  • *Veteran Crisis: 800.273.8255 press1
    Veterans & Their Families Health Crisis Line
  • *Child Abuse/Neglect: 800.422.4453
    National US Child Abuse Hotline
  • Animal Abuse/Neglect: 515.284.6905
    Des Moines Animal Control
    *open 24/7
     
    As always, I appreciate news and information from you out there in the cultural trenches and am ready and willing to pursue a story or interview to share with my audiences.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Planned Parenthood