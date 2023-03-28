The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week



George Bernard Shaw (1856–1950), like Winston Churchill (1874-1965), received the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Irish playwright and British statesman had a long, friendly relationship characterized by political rivalry, which Churchill describes in Great Contemporaries.

“I am enclosing two tickets to the first night of my new play; Bring a friend, if you have one.” George Bernard Shaw to Winston Churchill.

“Cannot possibly attend first night, I will attend the second…If there is one.” Winston Churchill, in response.

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news:

Poetry Palooza – April 6-8, 2023. Various locations in Des Moines, Iowa. Inspired by an educational and entertainment event of nearly 20 years ago, this creative experience – Poetry Palooza! – has been a long time in the making. Now, the time is right.

Poetry& is working in partnership with Humanities Iowa, Mainframe Studios, Franklin Jr. High Event Center, and the Iowa Poetry Association to make Poetry Palooza! a dynamic, interactive, and integrated performing arts experience.

This three-day festival will celebrate Midwestern Poets Laureate, cultivate students and emerging talent, and demonstrate the positive power of poetry. https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Poetry Palooza launches Apr 6-8, anchored by four state poet laureates and two additional key poets. Listen as committee members Judy Conlin and Jan Kaiser share insights into this national caliber event happening in Des Moines. All activities at Poetry Palooza are free for the public. “Poetry Palooza makes its exceptional debut in Des Moines April 6-8, with an impressive lineup of poets, including four state poet laureates. With workshops, presentations, and events, plus everything being free, this is an irresistible immersion into incredible poetry and inspiration.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza

II. Performance Arts

Des Moines Community Playhouse. Kinky Boots. Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/

Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/ Des Moines Performing Arts . The Lion King . Mar 30-Apr 16. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/disneys-the-lion-king/

. . Mar 30-Apr 16. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/disneys-the-lion-king/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . Trouble in Mind . Mar 31-Apr 9. https://www.iowastage.org/

. . Mar 31-Apr 9. https://www.iowastage.org/ Des Moines Community Theatre . Three Little Pigs , Fun Friday interactive theater for ages 4-6. Mar 31. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-three-little-pigs/

. , Fun Friday interactive theater for ages 4-6. Mar 31. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-three-little-pigs/ xBk Live. Inaugural Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show, a vaudevillian style entertainment. Apr 5, doors open 7:00, show at 8:00. https://xbklive.com/?sepage=2

Inaugural Open Stage Variety Show, a vaudevillian style entertainment. Apr 5, doors open 7:00, show at 8:00. https://xbklive.com/?sepage=2 Community Jazz Center (CJC). CJC Jazz Festival. Apr 16, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Drake University, Turner Jazz Center. https://www.cjc-dsm.org/jazz-events-schedule.html

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

Mary Kline-Misol’s at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 Moberg Gallery . Ukraine ’22 Project , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/

. , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery . Old School, New School . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school

. . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school Des Moines Art Center . Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/

. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

Project Greenlight Grants . The Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, is inviting artists, filmmakers, cultural organizations, community leaders and others to attend live, in-person information sessions this March to discuss a new round of grant opportunities. Starting Mar 21, we will be in four local communities to answer questions and discuss opportunities. Each session will include a one-hour grant workshop about Iowa Arts Council grants that have application deadlines later this spring. Most are due on May 1. Staff will share tips on how to strengthen applications, and attendees are encouraged to bring ideas to share and discuss. Each session will be led by Iowa Arts Council staff. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is encouraged.

March 21, 12 p.m.: Witter Art Gallery (609 Cayuga St, Storm Lake)

March 22, 11 a.m.: Bridge View Center (102 Church St, Ottumwa)

March 23, 11 a.m.: Creston Arts Center (411 W Adams St, Creston)

March 28, 11 a.m.: Hearst Center for the Arts (304 W Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls)

A list of Iowa Arts Council grant opportunities is available online at iowaculture.gov/arts/grants. While the Greenlight Grant is the only grant that is designed specifically for the film industry, filmmakers may also be interested in applying for other grants that can help elevate their careers. Check out the grants labeled for “filmmakers” under the new filter on the grants page on our website!

Project Greenlight Grants. The Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, is inviting artists, filmmakers, cultural organizations, community leaders and others to attend live, in-person information sessions this March to discuss a new round of grant opportunities. Starting Mar 21, we will be in four local communities to answer questions and discuss opportunities. Each session will include a one-hour grant workshop about Iowa Arts Council grants that have application deadlines later this spring. Most are due on May 1. Staff will share tips on how to strengthen applications, and attendees are encouraged to bring ideas to share and discuss. Each session will be led by Iowa Arts Council staff. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is encouraged.

March 21, 12 p.m.: Witter Art Gallery (609 Cayuga St, Storm Lake)
March 22, 11 a.m.: Bridge View Center (102 Church St, Ottumwa)
March 23, 11 a.m.: Creston Arts Center (411 W Adams St, Creston)
March 28, 11 a.m.: Hearst Center for the Arts (304 W Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls)

A list of Iowa Arts Council grant opportunities is available online at iowaculture.gov/arts/grants. While the Greenlight Grant is the only grant that is designed specifically for the film industry, filmmakers may also be interested in applying for other grants that can help elevate their careers. Check out the grants labeled for "filmmakers" under the new filter on the grants page on our website!

Rhythm & Pep: A new performing concept is making plans, inviting performers. Big news! Rhythm & Pep will be hosting the Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show at Xbk beginning in April!! This is for anyone, professional or not, to get some stage time in front of an audience. We encourage all performers regardless of body type, race, gender, or ability. This stage is for everyone. We want musicians, comedians, magicians, dancers, burlesque acts, musical theater, rappers, drag performers, poets…whatever your talent is, we want to see it! AND we will have costume contests and lip sync battles for audience members who want to win some cash! Last, but not least, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a different local non-profit each month! This is EXCITING! Stay tuned for details on dates, time, and how to sign up for stage time. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087973931252

Big news! Rhythm & Pep will be hosting the Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show at Xbk beginning in April!! This is for anyone, professional or not, to get some stage time in front of an audience. We encourage all performers regardless of body type, race, gender, or ability. This stage is for everyone. We want musicians, comedians, magicians, dancers, burlesque acts, musical theater, rappers, drag performers, poets…whatever your talent is, we want to see it! AND we will have costume contests and lip sync battles for audience members who want to win some cash! Last, but not least, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a different local non-profit each month! This is EXCITING! Stay tuned for details on dates, time, and how to sign up for stage time. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087973931252 Ankeny Community Theatre . Audition for The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong Tue Apr 4 and The Apr 6, 6:30 pm. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/the-one-act-play-that-goes-wrong.html

. Audition for Tue Apr 4 and The Apr 6, 6:30 pm. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/the-one-act-play-that-goes-wrong.html Des Moines Playhouse . Auditions for Native Gardens Mon Apr 10, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

. Auditions for Mon Apr 10, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Auditions for The Little Mermaid Mon Apr 17, Tue Apr 18 at 7:00 PM. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

of Indianola. Auditions for Mon Apr 17, Tue Apr 18 at 7:00 PM. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead (Summer and other camps, programs)

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/

Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/ Des Moines Community Playhouse . A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/

. A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/ Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre) in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/

in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Offers three summer classes through West Des Moines Parks & Recreation. https://www.iowastage.org/classes

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Chris Moeller, with John Liepa facilitating. Mar 30, 6:30 PM. The St. Louis Baseball Mosaic: Ten Cultural and Entertainment Histories of the Gateway City and Her Favorite Game

– Chris Moeller, with John Liepa facilitating. Mar 30, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – DMACC Celebration of Literary Arts – Meet the Authors. Traci Brimhall & Chigozie Obioma, Apr 3, 6:30 PM

– DMACC Celebration of Literary Arts – Meet the Authors. Traci Brimhall & Chigozie Obioma, Apr 3, 6:30 PM Beaverdale Books – Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. The Spirit of Warriors and Ageno

– Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. and Beaverdale Books – Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering

– Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Poetry Open Mic Night, Kelsey Bigelow (spoken word poet), emcee. Apr 14, 7:00 PM.

– Poetry Open Mic Night, Kelsey Bigelow (spoken word poet), emcee. Apr 14, 7:00 PM. Beaverdale Books – Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen , Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Am I Doing This Right? Foundations for a Successful Career and a Fulfilling Life

– Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. La tercera luz: A Poetic Journey Through Spain

– Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Sandy Moffett, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. The Ghost of Craven Snuggs: A Midwestern Murder Mystery

– Sandy Moffett, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Katherine Linn Caire, Apr 21, 6:30 PM. Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Leora’s Early Years, Joy Neal Kidney* Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin These Precious Days, Ann Patchett Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus Bittersweet, Susan Cain It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides Horse, Geraldine Brooks Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: