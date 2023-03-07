The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week

“There is a difference between losing and failing. Losing reflects the score. Failing reflects our attitude.” – Simon Oliver Sinek, a British-born American author and inspirational speaker. He is the author of five books, including Start With Why and The Infinite Game.

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news:

Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced their cornerstone of the 2023 – 24 Willis Broadway Series. Six shows make up the Season Ticket Package with three returning favorites offered as add-on options. The six-show Season Ticket Package includes: Girl from the North Country, THE WIZ, Company, Funny Girl, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The add-on engagements include Stomp, MAMMA MIA! and Les Misérables. This season represents a combined 23 Tony awards. Including the 2021 Tony Award for Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical for Company . Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play at the Civic Center for a special two-week engagement. DMPA has a long tradition of investing in Broadway productions. The 2023 – 24 season features four DMPA-invested shows: Company, Girl from the North Country, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and THE WIZ . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/season-tickets/willis-broadway-series/



I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now playing. The Hundred Dresses runs at the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre through March 12. The Des Moines Playhouse has a national reputation, and its children’s theatre programming is one of the best in America. Listen as Haddy Dixon (as Wanda) and costume designer Jessice Van Essen share their thoughts about this captivating stage adaptation from the popular children’s book. “Few in America present engaging children’s theatre as does the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre programming. Iowa is fortunate to have this exceptional operation to bring the joy of literature and performing arts to the hearts, minds and imaginations of future generations.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

– Now playing. runs at the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre through March 12. The Des Moines Playhouse has a national reputation, and its children’s theatre programming is one of the best in America. Listen as Haddy Dixon (as Wanda) and costume designer Jessice Van Essen share their thoughts about this captivating stage adaptation from the popular children’s book. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ 11:15 AM – Vagrant Fear Productions founder David Detlefs shares news about the adaptation of his recent stage success, Safest Place in the Cosmos , into an indie film. Listen as he shares news about this psychological thriller and the Victorian location he and his team discovered. Production begins in April with an anticipated premiere in August. https://www.facebook.com/groups/VagrantFear/

– Vagrant Fear Productions founder David Detlefs shares news about the adaptation of his recent stage success, , into an indie film. Listen as he shares news about this psychological thriller and the Victorian location he and his team discovered. Production begins in April with an anticipated premiere in August. https://www.facebook.com/groups/VagrantFear/ 11:25 AM – Appearing at Beaverdale Books Mon Mar 13. Author Mike Triggs gathers some of his best life experiences in You Can’t Make this $#!+ Up! Listen as he leads a lively conversation about his stories, which will undoubtedly trigger the listener’s – and, reader’s – musings. “Listed as #3 on Amazon’s “Best Selling LGBTQ+ Humorous Fiction,” Mike Triggs’ musings on human foibles resonates with all readers. Take time for a rib-tickling romp thanks to Triggs and his writing allure.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.miketriggsauthor.com/

– Appearing at Beaverdale Books Mon Mar 13. Author Mike Triggs gathers some of his best life experiences in Listen as he leads a lively conversation about his stories, which will undoubtedly trigger the listener’s – and, reader’s – musings. https://www.miketriggsauthor.com/ 11:42 AM – Opening soon. The Des Moines Community Playhouse prepares to launch its next big musical, and Central Iowa eagerly awaits the opening of Kinky Boots beginning Mar 17. Director Adam Yankowy and Gavin Runles (as “Charlie Price”) lead a lively discussion about this wild, yet heart-warming, musical story. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/

– Opening soon. The Des Moines Community Playhouse prepares to launch its next big musical, and Central Iowa eagerly awaits the opening of beginning Mar 17. Director Adam Yankowy and Gavin Runles (as “Charlie Price”) lead a lively discussion about this wild, yet heart-warming, musical story. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/ 11:55 AM – A week without Susan Werner is a like a week without sun in Florida – so, here is her sassy “Florida La La La” from her delightful 5-song EP, THE BIRDS OF FLORIDA. https://susanwerner.com/music/

– A week without Susan Werner is a like a week without sun in Florida – so, here is her sassy “Florida La La La” from her delightful 5-song EP, THE BIRDS OF FLORIDA. https://susanwerner.com/music/ 12:00 PM – Special concert at Caspe Terrace Mar 12. Yaala Ballin is one of America’s premier jazz vocalists, and she returns to Des Moines for another memorable concert in the beautiful audio confines of Caspe Terrace on Sun Mar 12. Avid jazz fan Abe Goldstein an his wife Jackie celebrate their 15 th year of producing jazz concerts here, and is there to reserve your spot for this exceptional show – “Symphony Song Swing.” Just email or call Abe – abegold1951@gmail.com or 515-279-6452. “Yaala Ballin seems to channel the greats from bygone eras, while infusing her personal traits, in her latest show, “Symphony Song Swing.” Inspired by Billie Holiday’s seminal recording, “Lady in Satin,” Ballin immerses her audiences into a blissful, rewarding jazz experience.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.youtube.com/c/YaalaBallin

– Special concert at Caspe Terrace Mar 12. Yaala Ballin is one of America’s premier jazz vocalists, and she returns to Des Moines for another memorable concert in the beautiful audio confines of Caspe Terrace on Sun Mar 12. Avid jazz fan Abe Goldstein an his wife Jackie celebrate their 15 year of producing jazz concerts here, and is there to reserve your spot for this exceptional show – “Symphony Song Swing.” Just email or call Abe – abegold1951@gmail.com or 515-279-6452. https://www.youtube.com/c/YaalaBallin 12:14 PM – Carousel Theatre of Indianola presents its next production, Neil Simon’s masterful Rumors , a comedy that ripples with Simon’s classic gift for great dialogue. Cast member Molly Larche (who portrays Cassie Cooper) leads a lively conversation about this show, running Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251

– Carousel Theatre of Indianola presents its next production, Neil Simon’s masterful , a comedy that ripples with Simon’s classic gift for great dialogue. Cast member Molly Larche (who portrays Cassie Cooper) leads a lively conversation about this show, running Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251 12:25 PM – One week only – Mar 14-19. The national tour of a brilliantly revamped 1776 begins a week-long run at Des Moines Performing Arts Mar 14. Listen as Brooke Simpson (as “The Courier”) shares great insights into a reimagining of this musical with its multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. “YOU LEAVE THE PRODUCTION AMAZED!” – ADAM FELDMAN, TIME OUT NEW YORK . “A WIN FOR LIFE AND LIBERTY!” – LEAH GREENBLATT, ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY . “PULSATES WITH ENERGY, SNAPS WITH ATTITUDE AND ENLIVENS HISTORY.” – FRANK RIZZO, VARIETY https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/

– One week only – Mar 14-19. The national tour of a brilliantly revamped begins a week-long run at Des Moines Performing Arts Mar 14. Listen as Brooke Simpson (as “The Courier”) shares great insights into a reimagining of this musical with its multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. . . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/ 12:40 PM – In Iowa Mar 16-19 on tour. Troubadours to the world, Four Shillings Short, swings through Iowa and Illinois beginning this week. Fans have been waiting a long time for their return to Central Iowa, and their patience will be rewarded with several shows in Fairfield, Des Moines, and Ames Mar 16-19. Listen as Christy Martin and Aodh Og O’Tuama chat about their rich, eclectic blend of Celtic, folk, and world music. Full schedule and details on their site. Be sure to attend one or more of their incredible musical and storytelling experiences. https://4shillingsshort.com/shows

– In Iowa Mar 16-19 on tour. Troubadours to the world, Four Shillings Short, swings through Iowa and Illinois beginning this week. Fans have been waiting a long time for their return to Central Iowa, and their patience will be rewarded with several shows in Fairfield, Des Moines, and Ames Mar 16-19. Listen as Christy Martin and Aodh Og O’Tuama chat about their rich, eclectic blend of Celtic, folk, and world music. Full schedule and details on their site. Be sure to attend one or more of their incredible musical and storytelling experiences. https://4shillingsshort.com/shows 12:55 PM – Enjoy the lilt and energy of this Four Shillings Short track, “Last Words.”

II. Performance Arts

Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

. Feb 24-Mar 12. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola . Rumors by Neil Simon. Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251

. by Neil Simon. Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251 Iowa Stage Theatre Company . Cocktails & Cabaret . Fri Mar 10. Annual gala fundraiser. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. https://www.iowastage.org/cocktails

. . Fri Mar 10. Annual gala fundraiser. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. https://www.iowastage.org/cocktails Des Moines Symphony . The Des Moines Symphony will continue its 85 th Season with St.Clair Conducts Tchaikovsky at 7:30PM Sat Mar 11 & 2:30PM Sun Mar 12 at the Des Moines Civic Center.https://www.dmsymphony.org/

. The Des Moines Symphony will continue its 85 Season with St.Clair Conducts Tchaikovsky at 7:30PM Sat Mar 11 & 2:30PM Sun Mar 12 at the Des Moines Civic Center.https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts . 1776. Mar 14-19. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/

. Mar 14-19. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. Kinky Boots. Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/

Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/ Tallgrass Theatre Company . Broadway Karaoke. Mar 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

. Mar 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts . The Lion King . Mar 30-Apr 16. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/disneys-the-lion-king/

. . Mar 30-Apr 16. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/disneys-the-lion-king/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . Trouble in Mind . Mar 31-Apr 9. https://www.iowastage.org/

. . Mar 31-Apr 9. https://www.iowastage.org/ Des Moines Community Theatre. Three Little Pigs, Fun Friday interactive theater for ages 4-6. Mar 31. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-three-little-pigs/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

Mary Kline-Misol’s at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 Moberg Gallery . Ukraine ’22 Project , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/

. , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery . Old School, New School . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school

. . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school Des Moines Art Center . Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/

. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

CYCLEPATHS , a musical comedy with book, music & lyrics by Robert John Ford. Performances summer of 2023. https://www.robertjohnford.com/cyclepaths-casting?fbclid=IwAR1rioyWuCKjReEbimQwY1YHN_g_YcAU9xGzEjp1_M–ETMsTPNAFqqIzro

, a musical comedy with book, music & lyrics by Robert John Ford. Performances summer of 2023. https://www.robertjohnford.com/cyclepaths-casting?fbclid=IwAR1rioyWuCKjReEbimQwY1YHN_g_YcAU9xGzEjp1_M–ETMsTPNAFqqIzro DSM Book Festival . One of the best one-day literary events of its kind, produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, requires a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with set-up, event day coverage and more. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/get-involved

. One of the best one-day literary events of its kind, produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, requires a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with set-up, event day coverage and more. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/get-involved Rhythm & Pep: A new performing concept is making plans, inviting performers. Big news! Rhythm & Pep will be hosting the Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show at Xbk beginning in April!! This is for anyone, professional or not, to get some stage time in front of an audience. We encourage all performers regardless of body type, race, gender, or ability. This stage is for everyone. We want musicians, comedians, magicians, dancers, burlesque acts, musical theater, rappers, drag performers, poets…whatever your talent is, we want to see it! AND we will have costume contests and lip sync battles for audience members who want to win some cash! Last, but not least, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a different local non-profit each month! This is EXCITING! Stay tuned for details on dates, time, and how to sign up for stage time. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087973931252

Big news! Rhythm & Pep will be hosting the Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show at Xbk beginning in April!! This is for anyone, professional or not, to get some stage time in front of an audience. We encourage all performers regardless of body type, race, gender, or ability. This stage is for everyone. We want musicians, comedians, magicians, dancers, burlesque acts, musical theater, rappers, drag performers, poets…whatever your talent is, we want to see it! AND we will have costume contests and lip sync battles for audience members who want to win some cash! Last, but not least, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a different local non-profit each month! This is EXCITING! Stay tuned for details on dates, time, and how to sign up for stage time. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087973931252 Ankeny Community Theatre . https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/

Seedlings Children’s Theatre Camps Summer 2023. Eight different week-long camps beginning in early June and continuing through mid-July. Registration now open. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/ Des Moines Community Playhouse . A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/

. A wide range of ongoing classes and camps is open for registration, including summer programs. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/classes-and-camps/ Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre) in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/

in Altoona. Summer CAmP 2023, Five summer camp programs are open for registration. https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Offers three summer classes through West Des Moines Parks & Recreation. https://www.iowastage.org/classes

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. You Can’t Make This $#!+ Up!: Retail Politics like you’ve never seen it before!

– Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Patti Isaacs, Mar 20, 6:30 PM. The Second Long March: Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation

– Patti Isaacs, Mar 20, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. The Spirit of Warriors and Ageno

– Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. and Beaverdale Books – Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering

– Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen , Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Am I Doing This Right? Foundations for a Successful Career and a Fulfilling Life

– Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. La tercera luz: A Poetic Journey Through Spain

– Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Katherine Linn Caire, Apr 21, 6:30 PM. Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Leora’s Early Years, Joy Neal Kidney* Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin These Precious Days, Ann Patchett Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus Bittersweet, Susan Cain It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides Horse, Geraldine Brooks Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

