The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week

“I think about death, but I’m not fearful of it. I’ve reduced the concept of my existence by saying, ‘I truly, truly try to be better tomorrow than I was today.’ And I mean ‘better’ as simply a better human being, not a better actor, not a better anything, but just a better human being. That will please me well. And when I die, I will not be afraid of having lived.” – Sidney Poitier KBE (1927-2022) was a Bahamian and American actor, film director, and diplomat. In 1964, he was the first black actor and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. This quote is from an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news:

First Friday at Mainframe Studios – This has become a monthly mainstay for many. Free, festive and wonderfully immersive, each month brings new themes along with open studio visits to see what this beehive of creatives has been doing since your last visit. Fri Mar 3 brings Body of Work from 5:00 PM — 8:00 PM. Mainframe is pleased to present a new annual group exhibition featuring artworks that reference the human form. Visit https://www.mainframestudios.org/events/ for a complete list of classes and other activities throughout the month at this epicenter of cultural stimulation.

This has become a monthly mainstay for many. Free, festive and wonderfully immersive, each month brings new themes along with open studio visits to see what this beehive of creatives has been doing since your last visit. Fri Mar 3 brings Body of Work from 5:00 PM — 8:00 PM. Mainframe is pleased to present a new annual group exhibition featuring artworks that reference the human form. Visit https://www.mainframestudios.org/events/ for a complete list of classes and other activities throughout the month at this epicenter of cultural stimulation. Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Botanical Blues Sundays thru Mar 26 – Sunday shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. Tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. DMBG Members can enjoy free access. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Carousel Theatre of Indianola presents its next production, Neil Simon’s masterful Rumors , a comedy that ripples with Simon’s classic gift for great dialogue. Cast member Molly Larche (who portrays Cassie Cooper) leads a lively conversation about this show, running Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251

– Carousel Theatre of Indianola presents its next production, Neil Simon’s masterful , a comedy that ripples with Simon’s classic gift for great dialogue. Cast member Molly Larche (who portrays Cassie Cooper) leads a lively conversation about this show, running Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251 11:12 AM – Now available. The new issue of Iowa History Journal is hitting the stands at a variety of locations – HyVee, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Beaverdale Books – and this issue begins a fascinating two-part series on Grenville Dodge. This feature’s author, Tim Walch, shares glimpses into this story “Iowa History Journal is a soul-quenching oasis of Iowa’s rich history, fascinating stories for all ages that often leave readers amazed at the wealth of what makes this such an appealing state.” – The Culture Buzz https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– Now available. The new issue of is hitting the stands at a variety of locations – HyVee, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Beaverdale Books – and this issue begins a fascinating two-part series on Grenville Dodge. This feature’s author, Tim Walch, shares glimpses into this story https://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 11:28 AM – Mary Beth Sartor Obermeyer delivers a fascinating account from her medical doctor grandfather, whose journal from a hundred years ago during the flu pandemic anchors this exceptional memoir. When Winter Came: A country doctor’s journey to fight the flu pandemic of 1918 takes readers into a world with eerily similar aspects to the recent COVID pandemic, and Mary Beth’s writing captures it with great detail. “The life path of an immigrant child from Luxembourg would lead that child to a career as a doctor in the small town of Titonka, Iowa. Mary Beth Sartor Obermeyer’s captivating When Winter Came: A country doctor’s journey to fight the flu pandemic of 1918 is a marvelous read.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.bethobermeyer.com/books

– Mary Beth Sartor Obermeyer delivers a fascinating account from her medical doctor grandfather, whose journal from a hundred years ago during the flu pandemic anchors this exceptional memoir. takes readers into a world with eerily similar aspects to the recent COVID pandemic, and Mary Beth’s writing captures it with great detail. https://www.bethobermeyer.com/books 11:44 AM – Written by one of America’s foremost Air Force military historians, Dr. Daniel Haulman delivers a meticulous, fact-filled accounting of one of the most storied air squadrons in military history – The Tuskegee Airmen. Misconceptions about the Tuskegee Airmen: Refuting Myths about America’s First Black Military Pilots honors their legacy while bringing accuracy to the stories that time had embellished. “ In this excellent new volume, Air Force historian Daniel Haulman concisely and effectively sets the record of the Tuskegee Airmen straight: first, by explaining how the misconceptions about the airmen’s records arose and then mustering the facts to show the airmen’s actual achievements.” —John H. Morrow Jr., author of The Great War in the Air https://ugapress.org/book/9781588384546/misconceptions-about-the-tuskegee-airmen/

– Written by one of America’s foremost Air Force military historians, Dr. Daniel Haulman delivers a meticulous, fact-filled accounting of one of the most storied air squadrons in military history – The Tuskegee Airmen. honors their legacy while bringing accuracy to the stories that time had embellished. “ https://ugapress.org/book/9781588384546/misconceptions-about-the-tuskegee-airmen/ 12:00 PM – Special appearance and workshop at Beaverdale Books Mar 6. Author of the inspirational Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Recreating Your Creativity , Mary Potter Kenyon, makes a special appearance at Beaverdale Books Mon Mar 6 at 6:30 PM to present a free workshop and book signing. “Mary Potter Kenyon’s Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Recreating Your Creativity is an appealing resource for anyone seeking an encouraging push to elevate their creative process. Whether new to creative exploration, or an experienced explorer, this book is a needed addition to anyone’s creative tool chest.” – The Culture Buzz https://marypotterkenyon.wordpress.com/

– Special appearance and workshop at Beaverdale Books Mar 6. Author of the inspirational , Mary Potter Kenyon, makes a special appearance at Beaverdale Books Mon Mar 6 at 6:30 PM to present a free workshop and book signing. https://marypotterkenyon.wordpress.com/ 12:12 PM – The Hundred Dresses runs at the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre through March 12. The Des Moines Playhouse has a national reputation, and its children’s theatre programming is one of the best in America. Listen as Haddy Dixon (as Wanda) and costume designer Jessice Van Essen share their thoughts about this captivating stage adaptation from the popular children’s book. “Few in America present engaging children’s theatre as does the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre programming. Iowa is fortunate to have this exceptional operation to bring the joy of literature and performing arts to the hearts, minds and imaginations of future generations.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

– runs at the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre through March 12. The Des Moines Playhouse has a national reputation, and its children’s theatre programming is one of the best in America. Listen as Haddy Dixon (as Wanda) and costume designer Jessice Van Essen share their thoughts about this captivating stage adaptation from the popular children’s book. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ 12:26 PM – Chaden Halfhill owns Silent Rivers Design + Build. His relentless pursuit of infusing creativity and unity into his work to achieve exceptional results reaches into his life as an artist. Listen as Chaden leads a conversation about creativity. https://silentrivers.com/

– Chaden Halfhill owns Silent Rivers Design + Build. His relentless pursuit of infusing creativity and unity into his work to achieve exceptional results reaches into his life as an artist. Listen as Chaden leads a conversation about creativity. https://silentrivers.com/ 12:43 PM – Dr. Michael P. Jeffries has written several exceptional books exploring culture and community, and has published dozens of essays and works of criticism in The New York Times , The Atlantic, The Guardian , and The Boston Globe . His latest book, Black and Queer on Campus , is anchored by dozens of insightful, honest interviews with students, bringing great understanding to those who seek it. “The stories collected in Black and Queer on Campus challenge most preconceived notions about queer life at historically Black colleges and universities. Relying on interviews with college students themselves. Michael P. Jeffries provides a cogent, compelling, and much-needed corrective about the history of activism, social movements, and intellectual thoughts at HBCUs. This groundbreaking book is required reading.” — E. Patrick Johnson, Author of Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South–Oral History https://michaelpjeffries.com/

– Dr. Michael P. Jeffries has written several exceptional books exploring culture and community, and has published dozens of essays and works of criticism in , , and . His latest book, , is anchored by dozens of insightful, honest interviews with students, bringing great understanding to those who seek it. 12:58 PM – Teresa K. Miller reads Poem 39 from her recent collection, Borderline Fortune. “Borderline Fortune is a poetry book with a voice in a dying world.” — NPR’s Bookworm https://teresakmiller.net/

II. Performance Arts

Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

. Feb 24-Mar 12. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ Crossroads of Iowa . Celtic Music concert. Crossroads of Iowa will host ClearJoy Music for a fundraising Celtic Concert, Sat Mar 4, 7:00pm at Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Avenue, Windsor Heights. For questions, email Ruth at ruth.crossroads@gmail.com or text 515-633-7968. www.crossroadsofiowa.org

. Celtic Music concert. Crossroads of Iowa will host ClearJoy Music for a fundraising Celtic Concert, Sat Mar 4, 7:00pm at Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Avenue, Windsor Heights. For questions, email Ruth at ruth.crossroads@gmail.com or text 515-633-7968. www.crossroadsofiowa.org Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Myths & Legends. Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org Carousel Theatre of Indianola . Rumors by Neil Simon. Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251

. by Neil Simon. Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251 Iowa Stage Theatre Company . Cocktails & Cabaret . Fri Mar 10. Annual gala fundraiser. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. https://www.iowastage.org/cocktails

. . Fri Mar 10. Annual gala fundraiser. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. https://www.iowastage.org/cocktails Des Moines Performing Arts . 1776. Mar 14-19. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/

. Mar 14-19. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. Kinky Boots. Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/

Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Mar 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

Mary Kline-Misol’s at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 Moberg Gallery . Ukraine ’22 Project , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/

. , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery . Old School, New School . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school

. . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school Des Moines Art Center . Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/

. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

DSM Book Festival . One of the best one-day literary events of its kind, produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, requires a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with set-up, event day coverage and more. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/get-involved

. One of the best one-day literary events of its kind, produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, requires a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with set-up, event day coverage and more. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/get-involved Rhythm & Pep: A new performing concept is making plans, inviting performers. Big news! Rhythm & Pep will be hosting the Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show at Xbk beginning in April!! This is for anyone, professional or not, to get some stage time in front of an audience. We encourage all performers regardless of body type, race, gender, or ability. This stage is for everyone. We want musicians, comedians, magicians, dancers, burlesque acts, musical theater, rappers, drag performers, poets…whatever your talent is, we want to see it! AND we will have costume contests and lip sync battles for audience members who want to win some cash! Last, but not least, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a different local non-profit each month! This is EXCITING! Stay tuned for details on dates, time, and how to sign up for stage time. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087973931252

Big news! Rhythm & Pep will be hosting the Rhythm & Pep Open Stage Variety Show at Xbk beginning in April!! This is for anyone, professional or not, to get some stage time in front of an audience. We encourage all performers regardless of body type, race, gender, or ability. This stage is for everyone. We want musicians, comedians, magicians, dancers, burlesque acts, musical theater, rappers, drag performers, poets…whatever your talent is, we want to see it! AND we will have costume contests and lip sync battles for audience members who want to win some cash! Last, but not least, a portion of ticket sales will be donated to a different local non-profit each month! This is EXCITING! Stay tuned for details on dates, time, and how to sign up for stage time. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087973931252 Ankeny Community Theatre . https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Des Moines Metro Opera – Mar 3, 6-9 PM. Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-254/

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). Called to Be Creative workshop and booksigning.

– Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). workshop and booksigning. Beaverdale Books – Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. You Can’t Make This $#!+ Up!: Retail Politics like you’ve never seen it before!

– Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Patti Isaacs, Mar 20, 6:30 PM. The Second Long March: Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation

– Patti Isaacs, Mar 20, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. The Spirit of Warriors and Ageno

– Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. and Beaverdale Books – Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering

– Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen , Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Am I Doing This Right? Foundations for a Successful Career and a Fulfilling Life

– Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. La tercera luz: A Poetic Journey Through Spain

– Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Katherine Linn Caire, Apr 21, 6:30 PM. Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

Leora’s Early Years, Joy Neal Kidney* Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin These Precious Days, Ann Patchett Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus Bittersweet, Susan Cain It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides Horse, Geraldine Brooks Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters. Allan Rivlin, Sheri Rivlin, Alice A. Rivlin. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign, and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: