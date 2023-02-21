The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station, KFMG-LP 98.9 FM (streaming simultaneously at www.kfmg.org), bringing you music, literature & cultural content.

– John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com



Quote of the Week

“Writing and reading decrease our sense of isolation. They deepen and widen and expand our sense of life: they feed the soul. When writers make us shake our heads with the exactness of their prose and their truths, and even make us laugh about ourselves or life, our buoyancy is restored. We are given a shot at dancing with, or at least clapping along with, the absurdity of life, instead of being squashed by it over and over again.” – Anne Lamott is an American novelist and non-fiction writer. She is also a progressive political activist, public speaker, and writing teacher.



Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline news

I. Guests on this week’s show;

II. Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

III. Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

IV. Auditions and other Opportunities (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

V. Planning ahead;

VI. Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa);

VII. Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources



Special cultural headline news:

Blissful Jazz Afternoons – A new JAZZ SERIES continues the afternoon of Sun Feb 26 2:00-5:00 PM with the Gina Gedler Duo, featuring one of Iowa’s most beloved singers with pianist Ben Hagen at Middlebrook Mercantile in Cumming, IA. It’s a very short drive from Des Moines. https://www.middlebrookmercantile.com/events

Terrace Hill "Tea & Talk" Series – final talk is a dandy one. Enjoy a captivating presentation by internationally renowned horticulturist, Elvin McDonald, in the incomparable confines of the grandeur of this beautiful architectural treasure. Sat Feb 25, 2:00 PM. $10. Tickets are available at https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com, or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205. Feb 25 – Elvin McDonald, How a Kid from OKRA-home Became an Iowan. Bonus – here is an interview with Elvin about his work on the gardens and grounds of Terrace Hill. https://archive.org/details/terrace-hill-gardens.-jan-2022-w.-elvin-mc-donald

First Friday at Mainframe Studios – This has become a monthly mainstay for many. Free, festive and wonderfully immersive, each month brings new themes along with open studio visits to see what this beehive of creatives has been doing since your last visit. Fri Mar 3 brings Body of Work from 5:00 PM — 8:00 PM. Mainframe is pleased to present a new annual group exhibition featuring artworks that reference the human form. Visit https://www.mainframestudios.org/events/ for a complete list of classes and other activities throughout the month at this epicenter of cultural stimulation.

Des Moines Botanical Garden's Botanical Blues Sundays thru Mar 26 – Sunday shows at 1:00 and 3:00 PM, this Winter tradition has entertained and delighted audiences for years as the best Iowa musicians share the organic intimacy of this wonderful destination for an experience sure to dispel the winter blues. Tickets at the door only, until capacity is reached. DMBG Members can enjoy free access. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/events/botanical-blues/

I. This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Special appearance and workshop at Beaverdale Books Mar 6. Author of the inspirational Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Recreating Your Creativity , Mary Potter Kenyon, makes a special appearance at Beaverdale Books Mon Mar 6 at 6:30 PM to present a free workshop and book signing. “Mary Potter Kenyon’s Called to Be Creative: A Guide to Recreating Your Creativity is an appealing resource for anyone seeking an encouraging push to elevate their creative process. Whether new to creative exploration, or an experienced explorer, this book is a needed addition to anyone’s creative tool chest.” – The Culture Buzz https://marypotterkenyon.wordpress.com/

– Special appearance and workshop at Beaverdale Books Mar 6. Author of the inspirational , Mary Potter Kenyon, makes a special appearance at Beaverdale Books Mon Mar 6 at 6:30 PM to present a free workshop and book signing. https://marypotterkenyon.wordpress.com/ 11:13 AM – Producer Timothy Rose makes another periodic visit to update us about the vibrant Central Iowa theatre scene. Tim’s is the most comprehensive calendar of live theatrical events in this region.

– Producer Timothy Rose makes another periodic visit to update us about the vibrant Central Iowa theatre scene. Tim’s is the most comprehensive calendar of live theatrical events in this region. https://gentleguidetheatre.com/

11:26 AM – Pat McManus has created a beneficial service program through his music with Rock in Prevention. His muse pushed him to create a new album, LOVING LIVING LEARNING. Pat chats about this project, his lasting legacy with Rock in Prevention, and even sings a track from the album. https://www.rockinprevention.org/pages/rock-in-prevention-rock-digi-music

– Pat McManus has created a beneficial service program through his music with Rock in Prevention. His muse pushed him to create a new album, LOVING LIVING LEARNING. Pat chats about this project, his lasting legacy with Rock in Prevention, and even sings a track from the album. https://www.rockinprevention.org/pages/rock-in-prevention-rock-digi-music 11:44 AM – Director Michael Garrison and Emily Davis (who plays Mrs. Manningham) in Angel Street (Gaslight) , talk about this Victorian thriller opening Mar 3 and running through Mar 12. http://www.newtontheatre.com/

– Director Michael Garrison and Emily Davis (who plays Mrs. Manningham) in , talk about this Victorian thriller opening Mar 3 and running through Mar 12. http://www.newtontheatre.com/ 11:55 AM – With hints of springtime wafting in the air, bicyclists are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to hit the trails again. Susan Werner gives them a musical lift in her whimsical “Recumbent Bike” from her album, EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS. “Always an impressive songwriter, Werner continues to compose sharp, funny, compassionate lyrics, a gift rare enough to set her apart…” – The Washington Post http://susanwerner.com/music/

– With hints of springtime wafting in the air, bicyclists are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to hit the trails again. Susan Werner gives them a musical lift in her whimsical “Recumbent Bike” from her album, EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS. http://susanwerner.com/music/ 12:00 PM – One night only this Saturday. The Simon and Garfunkel Story arrives at the Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center for one night only, Sat Feb 25. George Clements covers the Paul Simon role in this captivating arc of the storied careers of this duo whose timeless music continues to resonate. ‘‘Fantastic’’ – Elaine Paige, BBC Radio “Authentic and Exciting” – The Stage https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/simon-garfunkel-story/

– One night only this Saturday. arrives at the Des Moines Performing Arts’ Civic Center for one night only, Sat Feb 25. George Clements covers the Paul Simon role in this captivating arc of the storied careers of this duo whose timeless music continues to resonate. ‘‘Fantastic’’ – Elaine Paige, “Authentic and Exciting” – https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/simon-garfunkel-story/ 12:14 PM – Just released. When it comes to historical thrillers, Steve Berry is in a class by himself. His newest, The Last Kingdom , marks the return of his brilliant protagonist, Cotton Malone, in a thriller that will captivate. Listen as Steve shares glimpses into this marvelous adventure. “Berry once again proves that history matters, skillfully crafting a fictional story around historical truths . . . [he’s] like a fine-tuned machine, melding historical fact and authentic locales within a complex fictional storyline. History enthusiasts will relish the intricate research behind the spy-versus-spy thriller, which challenges readers to consider historical what-ifs.” — Library Journal https://steveberry.org/

– Just released. When it comes to historical thrillers, Steve Berry is in a class by himself. His newest, , marks the return of his brilliant protagonist, Cotton Malone, in a thriller that will captivate. Listen as Steve shares glimpses into this marvelous adventure. https://steveberry.org/ 12:28 PM – Allan Rivlin continues the dialogue, joined by co-author Sheri Rivlin, to share more about their powerful Divided We Fall: Why Consensus Matters . Listen as they share how partisan warfare and gridlock in Washington threaten to squander America’s opportunity to show the world that democracy can solve serious economic problems and ensure widely shared prosperity. Their glimpses into this book’s content quickly show why this is a must-read for anyone who cares about creating a better future for next generations and our country. “Sheri and Allan Rivlin have done a great service in editing and completing Alice Rivlin’s last book. Drawing on her decades in public service, Alice Rivlin reflects on the continued necessity for bipartisanship even in a hyperpartisan era, driving her points home with examples from personal experience and evidence from scholarship. Taking stock of major economic and policy problems, she urges partisans to engage in civil debate, seek common ground, share responsibility for difficult choices, and achieve durable solutions.” − Frances E. Lee, author, Insecure Majorities: Congress and the Perpetual Campaign , and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/

– Allan Rivlin continues the dialogue, joined by co-author Sheri Rivlin, to share more about their powerful . Listen as they share how partisan warfare and gridlock in Washington threaten to squander America’s opportunity to show the world that democracy can solve serious economic problems and ensure widely shared prosperity. Their glimpses into this book’s content quickly show why this is a must-read for anyone who cares about creating a better future for next generations and our country. − Frances E. Lee, author, , and professor of politics and public affairs, Princeton University https://www.brookings.edu/book/divided-we-fall/ 12:45 PM – Poet Jihyun Yun reads “All Female” from her new collection, Some Are Always Hungry. https://www.jihyunyun.com/

– Poet Jihyun Yun reads “All Female” from her new collection, https://www.jihyunyun.com/ 12:48 PM – Involvement opportunity. The 2023 DSM Book Festival is revving up for another memorable day of literary immersion on Sat Mar 25, and Greater Des Moines Partnership Director of Events, Amelia Klatt, shares an overview of the event and how interested persons can volunteer to contribute to its success. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/

II. Performance Arts

Class Act Productions (CAP Theatre, Altoona). Thru Feb 26. Singin’ in the Rain Jr. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/

(CAP Theatre, Altoona). Thru Feb 26. https://www.captheatre.org/main/singin-in-the-rain/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . Feb 24-Mar 12. The Hundred Dresses . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/

. Feb 24-Mar 12. . https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/the-hundred-dresses/ Crossroads of Iowa . Celtic Music concert. Crossroads of Iowa will host ClearJoy Music for a fundraising Celtic Concert, Sat Mar 4, 7:00pm at Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Avenue, Windsor Heights. For questions, email Ruth at ruth.crossroads@gmail.com or text 515-633-7968. www.crossroadsofiowa.org

. Celtic Music concert. Crossroads of Iowa will host ClearJoy Music for a fundraising Celtic Concert, Sat Mar 4, 7:00pm at Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Avenue, Windsor Heights. For questions, email Ruth at ruth.crossroads@gmail.com or text 515-633-7968. www.crossroadsofiowa.org Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. Myths & Legends. Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org

Sun Mar 5 at 3 p.m. Small Auditorium/Franklin Theater, Franklin Jr. High Events Center – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. ADMISSION: FREE! Tickets are required for all events. Available at www.ciwe.org Carousel Theatre of Indianola . Rumors by Neil Simon. Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251

. by Neil Simon. Mar 10-19. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1251 Iowa Stage Theatre Company . Cocktails & Cabaret . Fri Mar 10. Annual gala fundraiser. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. https://www.iowastage.org/cocktails

. . Fri Mar 10. Annual gala fundraiser. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. https://www.iowastage.org/cocktails Des Moines Performing Arts . 1776. Mar 14-19. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/

. Mar 14-19. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/2020-1776/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. Kinky Boots. Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/

Mar 17-Apr 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/kinky-boots/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Broadway Karaoke. Mar 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

III. Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Clive Public Library. Mary Kline-Misol’s Celebrating Story: Selections from The Suffrage Project and The Carver Commissions at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662

Mary Kline-Misol’s at the Clive Public Library thru Apr 20. https://www.cityofclive.com/library/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=01&year=2023&calendar=&id=662 Moberg Gallery . Ukraine ’22 Project , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/

. , a new series of paintings by Scott Charles Ross. https://moberggallery.com/exhibition/scr-ukraine22project/ Heritage Art Gallery . Old School, New School . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school

. . An exploration in printmaking curated by Robert Schulte. Feb 6-Mar 31. Opening reception Feb 9, 6:30-8:30 PM. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/current-show#old-school-new-school Des Moines Art Center . Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/

. Thru Apr 16. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/postcards/ Des Moines Art Center. 75 Years of Iowa Art. Feb 11 – May 7. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/art/exhibitions/art-center/

IV. Visual Arts – Galleries & Found Space Exhibition Sites

1. Des Moines Art Center . 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/

. Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ 2. Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum 3. The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum

https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 4. 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/

http://www.2aulimited.com/ 5. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/

https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ 6. Heritage Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

7. Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. 2 Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/

https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ 8. Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/

https://kavanaughgallery.com/ 9. Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com

kunzlerstudios.com 10. Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/

https://www.lizlidgett.com/ 11. Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/

https://moberggallery.com/ 12. Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/

https://olsonlarsen.com/ 13. Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ 14. Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/

https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ 15. Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Visit these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

V. Auditions, Volunteer, and other Enhancement Opportunities

DSM Book Festival . One of the best one-day literary events of its kind, produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, requires a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with set-up, event day coverage and more. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/get-involved

. One of the best one-day literary events of its kind, produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, requires a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help with set-up, event day coverage and more. https://www.dsmpartnership.com/dsmbookfestival/get-involved Tallgrass Theatre Company. Wonder of the World . Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

. Sun Feb 26, Mon Feb 27 at 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre – Des Moines Community Playhouse . How I Became a Pirate . Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/

– . . Mon Feb 27, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/how-i-became-a-pirate/ Ankeny Community Theatre . https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html

. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Carousel Theatre of Indianola . https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344

. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=344 Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/

http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/

https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts . https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/

. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/

https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience . https://www.iowashakespeare.org/

. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company . https://www.iowastage.org/audition

. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company . http://pyramidtheatre.org/

. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/

https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

VI. Planning ahead

Terrace Hill “Tea & Talk” Series beginning Feb 4. 2:00 PM each Sat event. $10/event. Tickets are available at https://teaandtalkseries.eventbrite.com, or by calling the Terrace Hill office at 515-281-7205. Feb 11 – John David Thompson, Iowa Poems 175. Feb 18 – Melissa Burdick, Brenton Arboretum. Feb 25 – Elvin McDonald, How a Kid from OKRA-home Became an Iowan.

Des Moines Metro Opera – Mar 3, 6-9 PM. Des Moines Metro Opera reveals the 2023 date of its annual signature fundraiser: The Wine, Food & Beer Showcase. The highly anticipated event, which supports the company’s award-winning educational and community engagement programming, will be on March 3, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown DSM Marriott. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/events/event-254/

VII. Between the covers – author/book events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). Called to Be Creative workshop and booksigning.

– Mary Potter Kenyon, Mar 6, 6:30-8:00 PM (rescheduled event). workshop and booksigning. Beaverdale Books – Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. You Can’t Make This $#!+ Up!: Retail Politics like you’ve never seen it before!

– Mike Triggs, Mar 13, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Patti Isaacs, Mar 20, 6:30 PM. The Second Long March: Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation

– Patti Isaacs, Mar 20, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. The Spirit of Warriors and Ageno

– Lilian Okech, Apr 4, 6:30 PM. and Beaverdale Books – Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Breadcrumb Legacy: How Great Leaders Live a Life Worth Remembering

– Jann Freed, Apr 12, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen , Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Am I Doing This Right? Foundations for a Successful Career and a Fulfilling Life

– Tony D. Thelen, Matthew C. Mitchell & Jeffrey A. Kappen Apr 16, 2:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. La tercera luz: A Poetic Journey Through Spain

– Corinne Stanley, Apr 18, 6:30 PM. Beaverdale Books – Katherine Linn Caire, Apr 21, 6:30 PM. Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sister

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2 nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2 nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3 rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3 rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3 rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4 th Tue, 7:00 PM)

– Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2 Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2 Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3 Thu); Books and Bonbons (3 Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3 Sat); Mystery Book Club (4 Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM)

– Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)



Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff

5. An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

6. Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid 17), Jeff Kinney

7. Liberation Day: Stories, George Saunders

8. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

9. Desert Star, Michael Connelly

10. Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha

Mukherjee

Plus, some great Iowa author titles to add to your library:

The Lincoln Highway in Iowa: A History, Darcy Daugherty Maulsby*

Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions,

Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey*

Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, Abena Sankofa Imhotep*

The Leora’s Letters Dexter Trilogy, Joy Neal Kidney* (3 books, each sold separately)

*Iowa Author!

Highlighted author names indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

VIII. Life Resource books worth your consideration

HAS YOUR CHILD BEEN TRAUMATIZED? How to Know and What to do to Promote Healing and Recovery. Melissa Goldberg-Mintz, PhD. “In this era of exposure to violence of all types, this book represents a critical step forward in equipping parents to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma. It also guides parents to develop a step-by-step approach for helping their child recover. A welcome, important contribution for parents worldwide.” —Terence M. Keane, PhD, Professor and Assistant Dean for Research, Boston University School of Medicine https://melissagoldbergmintz.com/ From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/from-horror-to-hope-9780197558645?cc=us&lang=en& The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/ Check out insightful interviews in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre –

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines –

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola –

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Central Iowa Wind Ensemble –

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Civic Music Association –

https://civicmusic.org/

https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions –

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre –

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Metro Opera –

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/

https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater –

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony –

https://www.dmsymphony.org/

https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre –

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience –

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company –

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company –

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company –

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre –

www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines/Central Iowa Independent Book Stores:

The Culture Buzz encourages you to visit your local independent book store regularly. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books , Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/

, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub , Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/ Pageturners Bookstore , Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/

, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books , Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/

, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218 , Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/

, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook , Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/

, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault , Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/

, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books , Pella. https://pellabooks.com/

, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/

– John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz Website – http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com

– Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage

– This monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/

– Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/

– this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians.

– Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/

– Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

– This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/

magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast . An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/

. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/

is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org

is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

