Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Broadcast regionally on KFMG 98.9 FM; Simultaneously streaming globally through www.kfmg.org

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“To know what you prefer, instead of humbly saying Amen to what the world tells you you ought to prefer, is to have kept your soul alive.” – Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894), a Scottish novelist, essayist, poet and travel writer. He is best known for works such as Treasure Island, Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Kidnapped and A Child’s Garden of Verses.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

2022 on-air fundraiser for KFMG. This year’s Fall Fun(d) Drive will run thru Thu Oct 27. Please check out the list of premiums for some levels of support, as well as other ways you can help KFMG remain your community radio station, at www.kfmg.org. Thanks for your support that has allowed us to reach our 15th year of community broadcasting excellence. The Roosevelt Cultural District and DART have installed two new bus shelters on 42nd Street between Chamberlain and I-235. These shelters were designed by Iowa artist Jenna Brownlee. A dedication event, open to the public, will be held Thu Oct 27 at 11:30 AM. Following a brief program, guests are invited to a reception in The Des Moines Playhouse, 831 42nd Street. Parking for the event is available on the east side of The Playhouse. Brownlee is a Des Moines native, multi-medium painter, and muralist. She is represented by Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, offers commissions, and has painted over 30 murals in 12 cities throughout Iowa. Japan America Society of Iowa

“Sake and Friendship.” Fri Nov 11, 2022. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at

Allora Café, The Krause Gateway Center.

An evening of Sake tasting to celebrate the friendship between Yamanashi and JASI & to learn more and enjoy Sake with friends

$35 – JASI member with pre-registration ($40 – At the door)

$45 – Non-JASI member with pre-registration ($50 – At the door)

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NMLPHYB7M6BRY

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Free concert this Sun Oct 30. Richard Thimmesch and Christian Carichner of the Central Iowa Wind Ensemble share news about their seasonally delightful concert, “Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!” Sun Oct 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., Small Auditorium, Franklin Junior High – 48th & Franklin. “The Central Iowa Wind Ensemble is a masterful leader in connecting audiences to innovative, exceptional concert music experiences. Thematic, exuberant and always entertaining, these family events are a gift to the community: free, and very inviting.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.ciwe.org/

https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Performance Arts

Ames Town & Gown. Australian guitar duo, THE GRIGORYAN BROTHERS. Fri Oct 28, 7:30 pm. First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg, Ames. https://www.amestownandgown.org/ Ballet Des Moines. Salem – World Premiere. Thru Oct 29 in the Stoner Theater. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/salem/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Steel Magnolias. Thru Oct 30. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244 Des Moines Performing Arts. Fiddler on the Roof. Thru Oct 30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/fiddler-on-the-roof/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Comedy Series. The Crown – LIVE!. Thru Oct 30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-crown-live/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Harriet the Spy. Oct 28-Nov 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. “Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!” Sun Oct 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., Small Auditorium, Franklin Junior High – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. Free, but patrons should register for tickets in advance. https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley Nov 4-20. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Class Act Productions, Altoona. Cinderella. Nov 4-20. https://www.captheatre.org/main/rodgers-hammersteins-cinderella/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project. Mary Kline-Misol. Thru Dec 31. Artist’s reception Fri Oct 14, 5-9 PM. https://www.artisangallery218.com/

Visual Arts — Galleries

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Check these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Go, Dog Go! Nov 7. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/go-dog-go/ Ankeny Community Theatre. Exit Laughing. Nov 12, 13 2:00 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/exit-laughing.html Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Original date was Jan. 9, 2023.) https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

The first-ever IOWA ROOTS ROUND will be hitting stages beginning Oct. 20 in Des Moines, IA and running shows across Iowa. Don’t miss your opportunity to see 3 Iowa acts on stage, swapping songs and stories in this unique event!! Tickets are on sale now!!

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Kathryn Severing Fox:

Oct. 27 – Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA

Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round

– Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round Oct. 28 – Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA

Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad…

– Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad… Oct. 29 – Byron’s, Pomeroy, IA

Link: https://www.byrons-bar.com/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Oct 28, 6:30 PM. Anne Winkler-Morey. Allegiance to Winds & Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States Beaverdale Books – Nov 3, 6:30 PM. Phil Adamo. The Medievalist Beaverdale Books – Nov 9, 6:30 PM. Madison Traviss. Indi Meets Washington Artisan Gallery 218 – Nov 14, 7:30 PM. Rob Sand. The Winning Ticket

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Finding Turtle Farm, Angela Tedesco* Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon* and Candace Camling** Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future, Neil D. Hamilton* Heart Songs, Dennis Maulsby* Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid Horse, by Geraldine Brooks, She Said, He Said: Money, Scott Galenbeck*

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

