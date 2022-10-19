The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Quote of the Week

“You can’t change the music of your soul.” – Katharine Hepburn (1907-2003), an American actress in film, stage, and television. Her career as a Hollywood leading lady spanned over 60 years.

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Polk County Heritage Gallery – CALL TO ARTISTS: Entry deadline Sun Oct 23.

Cash awards. JUDGING: Mon Oct 24, 25, 26, 27 – The juror reviews the artworks and chooses approximately 70 pieces of artwork for the exhibit.

EXHIBITION DATES: Selected artworks may be viewed at the Polk County Heritage Gallery from Mon Nov 7 to Dec 30, 2022.

PUBLIC + ARTISTS RECEPTION AND AWARDS: Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

More details: http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/greater-dsm-exhibited-2022

Entry form: https://form.jotform.com/222734292488161 The Roosevelt Cultural District and DART have installed two new bus shelters on 42nd Street between Chamberlain and I-235. These shelters were designed by Iowa artist Jenna Brownlee. A dedication event, open to the public, will be held Thu Oct 27 at 11:30 AM. Following a brief program, guests are invited to a reception in The Des Moines Playhouse, 831 42nd Street. Parking for the event is available on the east side of The Playhouse. Brownlee is a Des Moines native, multi-medium painter, and muralist. She is represented by Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, offers commissions, and has painted over 30 murals in 12 cities throughout Iowa. Japan America Society of Iowa

“Sake and Friendship.” Fri Nov 11, 2022. 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at

Allora Café, The Krause Gateway Center.

An evening of Sake tasting to celebrate the friendship between Yamanashi and JASI & to learn more and enjoy Sake with friends

$35 – JASI member with pre-registration ($40 – At the door)

$45 – Non-JASI member with pre-registration ($50 – At the door)

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NMLPHYB7M6BRY

This week's guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Now available. Darcy Maulsby’s enthusiasm for Iowa and its history are marvelously infectious, and she chats about her latest gem of a book, The Lincoln Highway in Iowa . Catch some scenic and historic glimpses into this captivating coast to coast journey along Iowa’s section of America’s first transcontinental highway. “Darcy Maulsby not only diligently captures the details of anything she writes about, she infuses each book, each chapter, each phrase with an invigorating shared sense of refreshing discovery. Join her in her latest adventure as she presents The Lincoln Highway in Iowa.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.darcymaulsby.com/

– Now available. Darcy Maulsby’s enthusiasm for Iowa and its history are marvelously infectious, and she chats about her latest gem of a book, . Catch some scenic and historic glimpses into this captivating coast to coast journey along Iowa’s section of America’s first transcontinental highway. https://www.darcymaulsby.com/ 11:14 AM – Iowa women’s historian Cheryl Mullenbach returns with her newest offering, a marvelously enticing exploration of “Stagecoach Women.” Cheryl plies her masterful combination of researching the stories that are “hiding in the historical weeds,” and brings them to vibrant life for our enjoyment. Be sure to get her new book, available through Beaverdale Books and other fine bookstores. “(Cheryl) Mullenbach has a rare gift to not just delve into history and present stories that have often been overlooked, but she finds relevant stories, especially of women in our past, and helps to create a stronger understanding of our shared history.” -The Culture Buzz https://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/

– Iowa women’s historian Cheryl Mullenbach returns with her newest offering, a marvelously enticing exploration of “Stagecoach Women.” Cheryl plies her masterful combination of researching the stories that are “hiding in the historical weeds,” and brings them to vibrant life for our enjoyment. Be sure to get her new book, available through Beaverdale Books and other fine bookstores. https://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/ 11:26 AM – Sure to put a smile on anyone’s face is Susan Werner’s sassy “What Did You Do to Your Face” from her romp of a CD, EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS. http://susanwerner.com/music/

– Sure to put a smile on anyone’s face is Susan Werner’s sassy “What Did You Do to Your Face” from her romp of a CD, EIGHT UNNECESSARY SONGS. http://susanwerner.com/music/ 11:29 AM – Now available. Abena Sankofa Imhotep crafts an engaging children’s book with Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe . Beautifully and boldly illustrated, Abena’s book will become a favorite to be read and re-read in family’s who add this to their children’s library. Abena shares insights into the timely and positive messages contained in this wonderful story. “In Abena Sankofa Imhotep’s Omari’s Big Tree and the Mighty Djembe, she weaves meaningful messages into her special story as children – and, adults – follow Omari as he travels a path of personal illumination.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828641-omaris-big-tree-and-the-mighty-djembe

– Now available. Abena Sankofa Imhotep crafts an engaging children’s book with . Beautifully and boldly illustrated, Abena’s book will become a favorite to be read and re-read in family’s who add this to their children’s library. Abena shares insights into the timely and positive messages contained in this wonderful story. https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828641-omaris-big-tree-and-the-mighty-djembe 11:41 AM – Opening next Friday. Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre at the Des Moines Community Playhouse prepares to open its next children’s literature-based show, Harriet the Spy . Vivian Rosalie Coleman (as “Harriet”) and Becky Scholtec (as “Ole Golly”) anchor delightful glimpses into this captivating show. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/

– Opening next Friday. Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre at the Des Moines Community Playhouse prepares to open its next children’s literature-based show, . Vivian Rosalie Coleman (as “Harriet”) and Becky Scholtec (as “Ole Golly”) anchor delightful glimpses into this captivating show. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ 11:55 AM – “City Kids” is a musical story that has a special spin to it thanks to the sassy lyrics and toe-tapping melody from Susan Werner. This is a gem from a seminal work, HAYSEED, a must-have for any true musical fan.

– “City Kids” is a musical story that has a special spin to it thanks to the sassy lyrics and toe-tapping melody from Susan Werner. This is a gem from a seminal work, HAYSEED, a must-have for any true musical fan. 12:00 PM – Opening this Friday at Carousel Theatre. Steel Magnolias begins its run at Indianola’s Carousel Theatre Oct 21-30. Director Erika Eckley shares the development and special magic this show holds for audiences. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244

begins its run at Indianola’s Carousel Theatre Oct 21-30. Director Erika Eckley shares the development and special magic this show holds for audiences. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244 12:12 PM – Opening this Thursday. Preview of Ballet Des Moines October world premiere – Salem , with creator Tom Mattingly, BDM’s Artistic Director. Oct 20-29. Iowa benefits from the balletic blessings bestowed by Tom’s boundless imagination in conjuring impressive and compelling dance experiences. Salem is another jewel in this artist’s and company’s dazzling crown. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/salem

– Opening this Thursday. Preview of Ballet Des Moines October world premiere – , with creator Tom Mattingly, BDM’s Artistic Director. Oct 20-29. Iowa benefits from the balletic blessings bestowed by Tom’s boundless imagination in conjuring impressive and compelling dance experiences. is another jewel in this artist’s and company’s dazzling crown. https://www.balletdesmoines.org/salem 12:25 PM – Now available. Don McLeese delivers a powerful narrative through the telling of his very personal journey, one that every reader will draw inspiration from. Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety is an honest perspective which will serve those on their own journey, and for drawing greater empathy from those observing from the outside. “How can an alcoholic possibly have no sense that he is an alcoholic? In Slippery Steps, a brave, precise, unflinching, and valuable memoir, Don McLeese shows how alcoholism can insinuate itself into a life that, all things considered, seems pretty good. Spoiler alert: McLeese finds AA, and his book gives the best account I’ve read of how that organization can support someone on the road to recovery.” — Ben Yagoda , author, Memoir: A History https://icecubepress.com/2022/02/19/slippery-steps-2/

– Now available. Don McLeese delivers a powerful narrative through the telling of his very personal journey, one that every reader will draw inspiration from. is an honest perspective which will serve those on their own journey, and for drawing greater empathy from those observing from the outside. Ben Yagoda https://icecubepress.com/2022/02/19/slippery-steps-2/ 12:49 PM – Iowa writer Cheryl Mullenbach displays her usual mastery in historical storytelling with her book, “The Industrial Revolution.” Especially geared for young readers, Cheryl brings all the color, sights and sounds of historically based events into captivating focus as she conveys the events that were part of America’s Industrial Revolution. “Cheryl Mullenbach has a gift for bringing history to relevant life for younger readers, a critical link that is often overlooked by many others. The Industrial Revolution gives next generations a very readable, understandable immersion into an important time in America’s history.” – The Culture Buzz http://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/

Performance Arts

Ballet Des Moines. Salem – World Premiere. Oct 20-29 in the Stoner Theater. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/salem/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Steel Magnolias. Oct 21-30. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244 Pura Social Club. Disney Villain Cabaret. Oct 22.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1036089073722927?ref=newsfeed Des Moines Performing Arts. Fiddler on the Roof. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/fiddler-on-the-roof/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Comedy Series. The Crown – LIVE!. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-crown-live/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Harriet the Spy. Oct 28-Nov 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ Ames Town & Gown. Australian guitar duo, THE GRIGORYAN BROTHERS. Fri Oct 28, 7:30 pm. First United Methodist Church, 516 Kellogg, Ames. https://www.amestownandgown.org/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. performs “Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!” Sun Oct 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., Small Auditorium, Franklin Junior High – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. Free, but patrons should register for tickets in advance. https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project. Mary Kline-Misol. Thru Dec 31. Artist’s reception Fri Oct 14, 5-9 PM. https://www.artisangallery218.com/

Visual Arts — Galleries

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Check these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Greenlight Grant Boot Camp. Free to members of the Produce Iowa Media Production Guide (a free access service to promote one’s production capabilities to potential media projects). Three-part series Oct 22, Nov 12, Spring 2023. https://iowaculture.gov/calendar/mediamasters-greenlight-grant-boot-camp-part-one-story-development Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Go, Dog Go! Nov 7. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/go-dog-go/

Did you know The Playhouse is offering adult classes this year? Our first offering this season is Voice Acting and Radio Storytelling with Michael Meacham, starting next Tuesday, October 11th. We also have an Adult Audition Workshop series in February, with Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman and professional choreographer Michael Tomlinson. Get more information and register here on our website: https://www.dmplayhouse.com Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Original date was Jan. 9, 2023. Details will be posted at https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

The first-ever IOWA ROOTS ROUND will be hitting stages beginning Oct. 20 in Des Moines, IA and running shows across Iowa. Don’t miss your opportunity to see 3 Iowa acts on stage, swapping songs and stories in this unique event!! Tickets are on sale now!!

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty Music and Royce Johns:

Oct. 20 – Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA

Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/

– Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/ Oct. 21 – The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA

Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/

– The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/ Oct. 22 – CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA

Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round

– CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round Oct. 23 – What Cheer Opera House, What Cheer, IA

Link: https://www.whatcheeroperahouse.com/Tickets_RootsRound.htm

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Kathryn Severing Fox:

Oct. 27 – Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA

Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round

– Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round Oct. 28 – Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA

Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad…

– Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad… Oct. 29 – Byron’s, Pomeroy, IA

Link: https://www.byrons-bar.com/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Oct 19, 7:00-8:00 PM. Lan Samantha Chang. The Family Chao. Beaverdale Books – Oct 23, 1:00-2:00 PM. Christer Sturmark. To Light the Flame of Reason. Artisan Gallery 218 – Oct 24, 6:30-8:00 PM. Kay Fenton Smith & Carol McGarvey. Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions Beaverdale Books – Oct 28, 6:30 PM. Anne Winkler-Morey. Allegiance to Winds & Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States Beaverdale Books – Nov 3, 6:30 PM. Phil Adamo. The Medievalist Beaverdale Books – Nov 9, 6:30 PM. Madison Traviss. Indi Meets Washington Artisan Gallery 218 – Nov 14, 7:30 PM. Rob Sand. The Winning Ticket

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Finding Turtle Farm, Angela Tedesco* Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon* and Candace Camling** Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future, Neil D. Hamilton* Heart Songs, Dennis Maulsby* Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid Horse, by Geraldine Brooks, She Said, He Said: Money, Scott Galenbeck*

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. (P)luck: Lessons We Learned for Improving Healthcare and the World. Blair Sadler and twin brother, Alfred, the dynamic medical doctor-lawyer team, infuse their invaluable resource with vital information that is applicable even beyond the world of just healthcare. https://www.pluckthebook.com/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

