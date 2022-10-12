The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

Quote of the Week

“…this life doesn’t simply come with its share of unpredictability; surprise is its most conspicuous feature.” – Cicely Tyson (1924-2021), an American actress. In a career which spanned more than seven decades in film, television and theatre, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women. Just As I Am

Guests on this week's show

Special Cultural Headline News:

Daughters of Norway – Eva Nansen Lodge presents Taste of Norway, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM, Saturday, Oct. 15, at Valley High School, West Des Moines. The event features Scandinavian baked goods, lefse demonstrations, and artisans. A Scandinavian café also has breakfast and lunch items for sale.

Daughters of Norway members will have popular, traditional sweets for sale such as kringla, lefse, kransekake, krumkake, rosettes, spritz, almond bars, and more. Kay Sacquitne will demonstrate lefse making and also sell her lefse. The Lefse King, a popular Midwest vendor, will also be at Taste of Norway. Jewelry makers, master wood carvers, and textile artists will have their wares for sale.

https://www.facebook.com/DaughtersofNorwayEvaNansenLodge Polk County Heritage Gallery – CALL TO ARTISTS: Entry deadline Sun Oct 23.

Cash awards. JUDGING: Mon Oct 24, 25, 26, 27 – The juror reviews the artworks and chooses approximately 70 pieces of artwork for the exhibit.

EXHIBITION DATES: Selected artworks may be viewed at the Polk County Heritage Gallery from Mon Nov 7 to Dec 30, 2022.

PUBLIC + ARTISTS RECEPTION AND AWARDS: Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm.

More details: http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/greater-dsm-exhibited-2022

Entry form: https://form.jotform.com/222734292488161 The Roosevelt Cultural District and DART have installed two new bus shelters on 42nd Street between Chamberlain and I-235. These shelters were designed by Iowa artist Jenna Brownlee. A dedication event, open to the public, will be held Thu Oct 27 at 11:30 AM. Following a brief program, guests are invited to a reception in The Des Moines Playhouse, 831 42nd Street. Parking for the event is available on the east side of The Playhouse. Brownlee is a Des Moines native, multi-medium painter, and muralist. She is represented by Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, offers commissions, and has painted over 30 murals in 12 cities throughout Iowa.

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:15 AM – A track honoring the legacy of Lee Shaw "Blues II," with long-time collaborator, John Tedeski.

11:24 AM – Just released. Susan Shapiro Barash returns with another stimulating book, A Passion for More: Afairs that Make or Break Us. Susan delivers candid insights into a book with an impressive amount of detailed research and subject interviews. "Gracefully interweaves incisive analysis and everyday lessons we could all stand to learn, deepening the conversation about female aggression with an honest voice women will recognize." —Rachel Simmons, author of Odd Girl Out http://www.susanshapirobarash.com/

11:41 AM – Award-winning poet and writer Dennis Maulsby reads "The Case of the Sour Wine" from his collection, Winterset. https://www.dennismaulsby.com/

11:43 AM – Appearing Oct 16 at Beaverdale Books. Adib Khorram's Kiss and Tell is a smart, sexy YA novel about a boy band star, his first breakup, his first rebound, and what it means to be queer in the public eye. Listen as Adib shres insights into the creation of this captivating story. "An absolute bop; Khorram's best yet." – Kirkus https://adibkhorram.com/

12:00 PM – Appearing Oct 13 at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre. With captivating multiple-Grammy Award winning group The Manhattan Transfer, Cheryl Bentyne has been an anchor and scintillating star. Listen as she shares stories about her career with this incredible group, appearing at Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre Oct 13. Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, The Manhattan Transfer continues to set the standard as one of the world's greatest and most innovative vocal bands. https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/event-337/

12:16 PM – Ann Holtgren Pellegreno followed Amelia Erhardt's path plan around the world, finishing what Erhardt was unable to do. Before that monumental circumnavigation of the world, however, Ann had to learn to fly. She captures that journey in her book, The Sky and I, and shares some wonderful glimpses into how she got her feet off the ground. "Often, the development story leading up to exceptional historical events are left untold. Ann Holtgren Pellegreno marvelously, simply and openly shares how she learned to reach for the clouds before she circles the world." – The Culture Buzz https://specialbooks.com/

12:35 PM – Steel Magnolias begins its run at Indianola's Carousel Theatre Oct 21-30. Director Erika Eckley shares the development and special magic this show holds for audiences. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244

12:48 PM – Young reader and historical author Cheryl Mullenbach's memorable exploration into one of America's challenging times is described with appealing clarity in her book, "The Great Depression." "With her gift of storytelling and her soul immersed in the wonder of history, Cheryl Mullenbach delivers another enticing invitation for young readers to understand the history that impacted their families. 'The Great Depression' is another such journey of great insight and clarity." -The Culture Buzz http://www.cherylmullenbachink.com/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Sister Act Jr. Thru Oct 16.

https://www.dmyat.org/sister-act-jr Ames Town & Gown. Oct 13, 7:00 PM. OPENS 2022-23 SEASON WITH UNIQUE DUO, BRIDGET KIBBEY, harp ~ ALEXI KENNEY, violin. MARTHA-ELLEN TYE RECITAL HALL, IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY. www.amestownandgown.org. Gateway Dance Theatre. “For the Love of Peace” is a Jazz concert inspired by the World’s flag bearers of Peace – Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and Mohandes Karamchand Gandhi. This will be featuring South African Jazz pianist Witness Matlou and his trio as well as Gateway Dance Theatre. It will be held at the Temple Theatre on October 15th at 7:30pm. Tickets can be found at gatewaydance.org or https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/witness-matlou/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Annie Jr. Oct 14-16. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-annie-jr/ Ballet Des Moines. Salem – World Premiere. Oct 20-29 in the Stoner Theater. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/salem/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Steel Magnolias. Oct 21-30. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244 Pura Social Club. Disney Villain Cabaret. Oct 22. https://www.facebook.com/events/1036089073722927?ref=newsfeed Des Moines Performing Arts. Fiddler on the Roof. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/fiddler-on-the-roof/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Comedy Series. The Crown – LIVE!. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-crown-live/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Harriet the Spy. Oct 28-Nov 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. performs “Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!” Sun Oct 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., Small Auditorium, Franklin Junior High – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. Free, but patrons should register for tickets in advance. https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project. Mary Kline-Misol. Thru Dec 31. Artist’s reception Fri Oct 14, 5-9 PM. https://www.artisangallery218.com/

Visual Arts — Galleries

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Des Moines Playhouse/Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Go, Dog Go! Nov 7. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/go-dog-go/ Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Original date was Jan. 9, 2023. Details will be posted at https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

The first-ever IOWA ROOTS ROUND will be hitting stages beginning Oct. 20 in Des Moines, IA and running shows across Iowa. Don’t miss your opportunity to see 3 Iowa acts on stage, swapping songs and stories in this unique event!! Tickets are on sale now!!

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty Music and Royce Johns:

Oct. 20 – Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA

Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/

– Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/ Oct. 21 – The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA

Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/

– The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/ Oct. 22 – CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA

Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round

– CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round Oct. 23 – What Cheer Opera House, What Cheer, IA

Link: https://www.whatcheeroperahouse.com/Tickets_RootsRound.htm

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Kathryn Severing Fox:

Oct. 27 – Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA

Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round

– Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round Oct. 28 – Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA

Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad…

– Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad… Oct. 29 – Byron’s, Pomeroy, IA

Link: https://www.byrons-bar.com/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Oct 16, 2:00-3:00 PM. Adib Khorram. Kiss & Tell. Beaverdale Books – Oct 19, 7:00-8:00 PM. Lan Samantha Chang. The Family Chao. Beaverdale Books – Oct 23, 1:00-2:00 PM. Christer Sturmark. To Light the Flame of Reason. Artisan Gallery 218 – Oct 24, 6:30-8:00 PM. Kay Fenton Smith & Carol McGarvey. Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions Beaverdale Books – Oct 28, 6:30 PM. Anne Winkler-Morey. Allegiance to Winds & Waters: Bicycling the Political Divides of the United States Beaverdale Books – Nov 3, 6:30 PM. Phil Adamo. The Medievalist Beaverdale Books – Nov 9, 6:30 PM. Madison Traviss. Indi Meets Washington Artisan Gallery 218 – Nov 14, 7:30 PM. Rob Sand. The Winning Ticket

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Finding Turtle Farm, Angela Tedesco* Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon* and Candace Camling** Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future, Neil D. Hamilton* Heart Songs, Dennis Maulsby* Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid Horse, by Geraldine Brooks, She Said, He Said: Money, Scott Galenbeck*

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. (P)luck: Lessons We Learned for Improving Healthcare and the World. Blair Sadler and twin brother, Alfred, the dynamic medical doctor-lawyer team, infuse their invaluable resource with vital information that is applicable even beyond the world of just healthcare. https://www.pluckthebook.com/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Performing Arts Organizations:

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/
Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com
Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa's theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage
Cityview – Central Iowa's monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/
Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/
dsm Magazine – Central Iowa's gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/
dsm's CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/
ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/
Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/
Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/
900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest's cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/
Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region's source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/
Central Iowa Blues Society is the area's connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org
Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: