The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Broadcast regionally on KFMG 98.9 FM; Simultaneously streaming globally through www.kfmg.org

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“Even after all this time, the sun never says to the earth, ‘You owe me.’ Look what happens with a love like that. It lights the whole sky.” ~Hafiz (d. 1390) Khwāje Shams-od-Dīn Moḥammad Ḥāfeẓ-e Shīrāzī, known by his pen name Hafez and as “Hafiz”, was a Persian lyric poet, whose collected works are regarded by many Iranians as a pinnacle of Persian literature.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Bread & Puppet: Apocalypse Defiance Circus

The Woodland Realm urban garden and Group Creative Services are thrilled to host world-renowned, Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater on their fall tour with their latest production, The Apocalypse Defiance Circus. Wed Oct 5, 2022 at 6 PM . After the show Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli and do a talk-back. Admission is free, donations for the performers accepted. Suggested $10-$25. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating (chairs, blankets). Des Moines Biergarten will be open before, during, and after the performance with drinks and snacks available for purchase (brats and pretzels). Rain location: Franklin Jr High event center. https://www.facebook.com/events/793198728550933/?active_tab=discussion

The Woodland Realm urban garden and Group Creative Services are thrilled to host world-renowned, Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater on their fall tour with their latest production, The Apocalypse Defiance Circus. . After the show Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli and do a talk-back. Admission is free, donations for the performers accepted. Suggested $10-$25. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating (chairs, blankets). Des Moines Biergarten will be open before, during, and after the performance with drinks and snacks available for purchase (brats and pretzels). Rain location: Franklin Jr High event center. https://www.facebook.com/events/793198728550933/?active_tab=discussion Iowa Stage Theatre Company

2023 Season unveiling. Iowa Stage shifts its season to a calendar year one, and will reveal its 2023 season Oct 6, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Decades, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. This complimentary event is open to all. Please register at SURVEYMONKEY.COM/R/ISTCRSVP.

2023 Season unveiling. Iowa Stage shifts its season to a calendar year one, and will reveal its 2023 season Oct 6, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Decades, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. This complimentary event is open to all. Please register at SURVEYMONKEY.COM/R/ISTCRSVP. The 14th annual Iowa City Book Festival features readings, discussions, exhibits and more from Sep 28-Oct 13. Highlights of the festival include appearances by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Anthony Doerr, Paul Engle Prize winner Rebecca Solnit, National Book Award finalist Jerald Walker, University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop director Lan Samantha Chang and more. www.iowacitybookfestival.org. For additional information, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iowacitybookfestival, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/iowacitybookfest.

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Taylor Moore delivers the next book in his irresistible Garrett Kohl series with Firestorm . Listen as this ex-CIA career man turned author shares glimpses into this story and his anchor character. “A riveting thriller with a family in crisis at the core. It’s my kind of book.” —Brad Taylor, bestselling author of American Traitor https://taylormoorebooks.com/

– Taylor Moore delivers the next book in his irresistible Garrett Kohl series with . Listen as this ex-CIA career man turned author shares glimpses into this story and his anchor character. https://taylormoorebooks.com/ 11:17 AM – Revelation is the middle book in Victor Acquista’s masterful Saga of Venom and Flame trilogy. Victor shares wonderful insights into this riveting story. “An inherently fascinating, impressively original, exceptionally well-crafted novel, Revelation will have a particular appeal to fans of ancient conspiracies and dramatic combats between the forces of good and evil with world domination at stake.” —Midwest Book Review https://victoracquista.com/fiction/

– is the middle book in Victor Acquista’s masterful Saga of Venom and Flame trilogy. Victor shares wonderful insights into this riveting story. https://victoracquista.com/fiction/ 11:34 AM – A masterful storyteller with a gift for conjuring compelling relationships and story lines, Christine Nolfi releases her newest stand alone, A Brighter Flame . Listen as Christine leads a lively chat about this story, its alluring characters and insightful human interactions that will resonate long past the final satisfying page is read. Nolfi has a gift for drawing out her character’s secrets slowly, and crafts interesting depictions that feel real, complicated, flawed, and compelling.” – Booklist https://christinenolfi.com/

– A masterful storyteller with a gift for conjuring compelling relationships and story lines, Christine Nolfi releases her newest stand alone, . Listen as Christine leads a lively chat about this story, its alluring characters and insightful human interactions that will resonate long past the final satisfying page is read. https://christinenolfi.com/ 11:47 AM – Jamie Beck again delivers a wonderful immersion with her latest, Take It from Me . This captivating story about friendships with all their little secrets will capture readers’ hearts as only the gifted writing of Jamie can do. Listen as she gives peeks into her process and this story. “Many women will see aspects of themselves here in this relatable women’s fiction from [Jamie] Beck. It should appeal to book clubs and readers who enjoy books by Danielle Steel or Kristin Hannah.” ―Library Journal https://jamiebeck.com/

– Jamie Beck again delivers a wonderful immersion with her latest, . This captivating story about friendships with all their little secrets will capture readers’ hearts as only the gifted writing of Jamie can do. Listen as she gives peeks into her process and this story. https://jamiebeck.com/ 12:00 PM – Ankeny Community Theatre sets another standard in trend-setting with the world premiere of Borrowed Beats when it opens this Fri Sep 30. Thom Sinn (“George”) and Josh Sampson (“Jeff”) provide some glimpses into their roles, this story, and the special aspect of being part of bringing a new play to the world. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/

– Ankeny Community Theatre sets another standard in trend-setting with the world premiere of when it opens this Fri Sep 30. Thom Sinn (“George”) and Josh Sampson (“Jeff”) provide some glimpses into their roles, this story, and the special aspect of being part of bringing a new play to the world. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/ 12:13 PM – Wed Oct 5 marks a special one-night-only experience as creative leaders Rachel Buse and Ryan Francois share news about world-renowned, Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater’s stop in Des Moines while on their fall tour with their latest production, The Apocalypse Defiance Circus . Presented at Waterworks Park’s Lauridsen Amphitheater, audiences are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and enjoy the experience. Rain location: Franklin Jr High auditorium 48 th & Franklin. “With deep artistic roots, this legacy company continues to engage, encourage and otherwise inspire next-generations of artists to be creative and socially conscious. What a beautiful legacy indeed.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.facebook.com/events/793198728550933/?active_tab=discussion

– Wed Oct 5 marks a special one-night-only experience as creative leaders Rachel Buse and Ryan Francois share news about world-renowned, Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater’s stop in Des Moines while on their fall tour with their latest production, . Presented at Waterworks Park’s Lauridsen Amphitheater, audiences are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and enjoy the experience. Rain location: Franklin Jr High auditorium 48 & Franklin. https://www.facebook.com/events/793198728550933/?active_tab=discussion 12:23 PM – Thought-provoking, well-researched and fascinating, Sydney Halpern’s Dangerous Medicine: The Story Behind Human Experiments with Hepatitis is revelatory in pulling the curtain back from earlier practices in medical experimentation. This is a powerful understanding of American history that needed to be told, and Sydney does a masterful job of being the deliverer. “This is a terrific book on a terrible subject, prodigiously and impressively researched. It will be a clear and well‑argued addition to our thinking on bioethics and medical history.” – Susan M. Reverby, author of Examining Tuskegee and Co‑Conspirator for Justice https://www.sydneyhalpern.com/the-book

– Thought-provoking, well-researched and fascinating, Sydney Halpern’s is revelatory in pulling the curtain back from earlier practices in medical experimentation. This is a powerful understanding of American history that needed to be told, and Sydney does a masterful job of being the deliverer. https://www.sydneyhalpern.com/the-book 12:43 PM – With explosive impact, Anthony Christian Ocampo’s Brown and Gay in LA: The Lives of Immigrant Sons has relevance well beyond its titled subject matter. Anthony delivers meaningful insights and triggers a domino effect of thought as he openly shares the stories of his life and the lives of many impacted by cultural and societal constraints and strictures. This book should be read by everyone. “A brilliant and soulful ethnography that merges probing critical analysis, social history, and cultural inquiry, with emotional clarity and dignity. Ocampo uses his own experience as a queer Filipino person as a form of intellectual insight and wisdom, thereby demonstrating how the role of the imperial, distant scholar, in contrast, leaves so many stones unturned, and how care matters in rigorous scholarship. I highly recommend this beautifully written work.” ― Imani Perry, author of South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation https://anthonyocampo.com/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Community Playhouse. Guys & Dolls. Thru Oct 2. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/guys-and-dolls/ Ankeny Community Theatre. Borrowed Beats. Sep 30-Oct 9. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/borrowed-beats.html Iowa Stage Theatre Company. 2023 Season announcement party, as ISTC switches to a calendar year season format. Thu Oct 6, 5:00 PM. Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines. Free. https://www.iowastage.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Sister Act Jr. Oct 7-16. https://www.dmyat.org/sister-act-jr Des Moines Performing Arts. The Book of Mormon. Oct 7-9. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-book-of-mormon/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – The Penguin Project. Annie Jr. Oct 14-16. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/penguin-project-annie-jr/ Ballet Des Moines. Salem – World Premiere. Oct 20-29 in the Stoner Theater. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/salem/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola. Steel Magnolias. Oct 21-30. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=1244 Pura Social Club. Disney Villain Cabaret. Oct 22. https://www.facebook.com/events/1036089073722927?ref=newsfeed Des Moines Performing Arts. Fiddler on the Roof. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/fiddler-on-the-roof/ Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Comedy Series. The Crown – LIVE!. Oct 25-30. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/the-crown-live/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. Harriet the Spy. Oct 28-Nov 13. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/harriet-the-spy/ Central Iowa Wind Ensemble. performs “Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!” Sun Oct 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., Small Auditorium, Franklin Junior High – 48th & Franklin, Des Moines. Free, but patrons should register for tickets in advance. https://www.facebook.com/CentralIowaWindEnsemble/

Visual Arts – Exhibitions

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Local artist Pat Millin is being featured in a new show opening on Ingersoll Avenue. Her latest work will be on display at Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure thru Nov 18, 2022. Pat is known for her numerous series representing the deep emotional psychologies found in the events of everyday life. In her new series, “Finding Refuge,” she turns her creative energies to images of the refugee experience. https://www.pmillin.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. The juried art show Iowa Exhibited XXXVII includes 49 Iowa artists selected to exhibit in the show thru Sep 30. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/iowa-exhibited-xxxvii Artisan Gallery 218. Fields and Flowers. An exhibition by Gallery artists. Thru Sept 30. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. A Tale of Kitsune: Selections from the Shapeshifter Project. Mary Kline-Misol. Oct 1-Dec 31. Artist’s reception Fri Oct 14, 5-9 PM. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Momentum Art. Works of Growth & Recovery. Oct 7 as part of Mainframe Studio’s October First Friday. https://teamcsa.org/exhibition/

Visual Arts — Galleries

Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines.https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines. 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Ritual Café. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ritualcafedesmoines/ Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure. Des Moines. 2 https://www.facebook.com/ZanzibarsCoffeeAdventure/

1Check these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Ankeny Community Theatre. She Loves Me. Sat Sep 24, 1:00 PM; Sun Sep 25, 6:30 PM. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/she-loves-me.html Des Moines Community Playhouse. Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Youth (13-20). Mon Oct 3, 6:00 PM. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/family-holiday-classic-tba/ Des Moines Playhouse. Kinky Boots auditions have been moved to 6:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Original date was Jan. 9, 2023. Details will be posted at https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/kinky-boots/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

The first-ever IOWA ROOTS ROUND will be hitting stages beginning Oct. 20 in Des Moines, IA and running shows across Iowa. Don’t miss your opportunity to see 3 Iowa acts on stage, swapping songs and stories in this unique event!! Tickets are on sale now!!

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty Music and Royce Johns:

Oct. 20 – Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA

Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/

– Temple Theatre, Des Moines, IA Link: https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/Iowa-Roots-Round/ Oct. 21 – The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA

Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/

– The Maintenance Shop, Ames, IA Link: https://www.sub.iastate.edu/…/chad-elliot-ryne-doughty…/ Oct. 22 – CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA

Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round

– CSPS, Cedar Rapids, IA Link: https://cspshall.org/iowa-roots-round Oct. 23 – What Cheer Opera House, What Cheer, IA

Link: https://www.whatcheeroperahouse.com/Tickets_RootsRound.htm

Schedule with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty and Kathryn Severing Fox:

Oct. 27 – Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA

Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round

– Pearson Lakes Art Center, Okoboji, IA Link: https://www.lakesart.org/performing-arts/iowa-roots-round Oct. 28 – Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA

Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad…

– Vangarde Arts, Sioux City, IA Link: http://www.vangardearts.com/…/iowa-roots-round-w-chad… Oct. 29 – Byron’s, Pomeroy, IA

Link: https://www.byrons-bar.com/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Sep 29, 6:30 PM. Catherine Haustien, Wrinkles in Spacetime. Windsor Heights Book Fair, Lodge at 1141-69th Street – Oct 2, 12:00-6:00 PM. Kay Fenton Smith & Carol McGarvey (12:00), Baking Blue Ribbons, Dave Price (1:00), Caucus Chaos, Mary Lee Ashford (2:00), Sugar and Spice Mystery Series; Nick Homberg (3:00), Emergent; Rachel Mans McKenny (4:00), The Butterfly Effect; R.E. Bellesmith (5:00), Light Keeper Chronicle: The Unspoken Prophecy. Also, children’s authors at the featured Children’s Table are Jill Friestad-Tate (12:00); Patty DeDurr (1:00); Joseph Cassis *(2:00); Liz Bedia (3:00); Brooke VanSickle (4:00); Cindy Johnson (5:00). This event is managed by Beaverdale Books. Beaverdale Books – Oct 4, 6:30-8:00 PM. Kirsten Anderson, More Than Words: Turn #MeToo into #ISaidSomething Beaverdale Books – Oct 7, 6:30 PM. Anne E. Terpstra, Beyond Any Experience Beaverdale Books – Oct 10, 7:00 PM. Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tuesday of the month – there might be beer, too…classic, of course). Frankenstein by Mary Shelley.

Recurring bookstore events –

Beaverdale Books – Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tue, 7:00 PM); Beaverdale Book Browsers Club (2nd Thu, 6:30 PM); Urbandale UCC Book Club (3rd Thu); Books and Bonbons (3rd Thu, 7:00 PM); Environmental Bok Club (3rd Sat); Mystery Book Club (4th Tue, 7:00 PM) Storyhouse Bookpub – Storytimes (Saturdays 11:00 AM) Dogeared Books – Dog-Eared official book club (one Thu/month, 10-11 AM); Between the Covers (one Sat/month, 7-8 PM); Women from Other Words book club (one Mon/month 5-6 PM); Translation book club (one Fri/month, 7-8 PM); Books & Beverages – the book club experience without the commitment (one Thu/month, 6-7 PM)

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Finding Turtle Farm, Angela Tedesco* Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon* and Candace Camling** Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Competitions, Kay Fenton Smith* and Carol McGarvey* The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future, Neil D. Hamilton* Heart Songs, Dennis Maulsby* Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid Horse, by Geraldine Brooks, She Said, He Said: Money, Scott Galenbeck*

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

From Horror to Hope: Recognizing and Preventing the Health Impacts of War by Barry S. Levy MD. This meticulously researched book adds Dr. Levy’s career of understanding and study on these issues, creating the most comprehensive understanding on this topic, while giving hope for a future with less or no war. (P)luck: Lessons We Learned for Improving Healthcare and the World. Blair Sadler and twin brother, Alfred, the dynamic medical doctor-lawyer team, infuse their invaluable resource with vital information that is applicable even beyond the world of just healthcare. https://www.pluckthebook.com/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: