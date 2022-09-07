The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Quote of the Week

“The discipline of desire is the backbone of character.” — Will (1885-1981) & Ariel (1898-1981) Durant. Will was an American writer, historian, and philosopher. He became best known for his work The Story of Civilization, 11 volumes coauthored with his wife, Ariel Durant, and published between 1935 and 1975. Ariel Durant was a Russian-born American researcher and writer. They were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction for their literary work.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Culinary Arts Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Saturday series in Perry

This Sat Sep 10, 10am-3pm, meet this award-winning artist: Tilda Brown Swanson | Tilda Brown Swanson Glass at the Mary Rose Gallery | 1215 Warford Street, Perry, Iowa | 515.465.4222.

Tilda layers flat glass, powdered glass, and sometimes copper to explore lighting and moments of beauty she sees in the natural world. She heats layered glass work many times, adding glass each time, to build the imagery, color, and depth of a piece. The resulting flat glass pieces are up to a half inch thick! Tilda creates beautiful landscapes, abstracts, and botanical images that offer deep color, transparency and visible layers through her work.

Stop by to meet the maker, learn something new, watch demonstrations, and shop handmade art!

This event is followed by two more Artisan Afternoons in September, featuring GLASS as a creative medium: 9/17, Lori Murga | Just Beadiful; 9/24, *Art Harvest Tour, featuring Mary Rose Nichols

Iowa History Journal

Annual back issue and poster sale. 50% off. “These stories never have an expiration date – I find myself constantly returning to issues I have in my collection from 5, 7, 10 years ago, and thoroughly enjoy reading the stories again.” – Don Doxsie, journalist and writer https://iowahistoryjournal.com/

Terrace Hill ‘tour’ now available to anyone, anywhere

AEA Learning Online, an initiative of Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, provides quality online learning opportunities for Iowa’s teachers and students. This resource is available to the general public as well. The Terrace Hill 3D tour and interactive lesson are available on the Terrace Hill website (https://terracehill.iowa.gov/3d-tour).

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – S.W. Leicher’s Acts of Atonement continues the ongoing story between roots and desires. S.W. shares enticing invitations to enter the world she has so powerfully and eloquently captured, giving readers a memorable journey. “S.W. Leicher follows her Acts of Assumption with this powerful tale of diverse cultures and beliefs convene when an unlikely trio explore their worlds through a special lens. Acts of Atonement is brilliant.” – The Culture Buzz https://swleicher.com/

Performance Arts

Tallgrass Theatre Company. The Sweet Delilah Swim Club. Thru Sep 18. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets/ Des Moines Performing Arts & Des Moines Symphony. Bernadette Peters in Concert. Sep 8. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/bernadette-peters-in-concert/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. Guys & Dolls. Sep 9-25. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/guys-and-dolls/ Des Moines Symphony. Gershwin, Rodrigo, & Ravel. Sep 24-25. https://www.dmsymphony.org/concerts-events/2022-09-24/

Visual Arts — Galleries

Polk County Heritage Gallery. The juried art show Iowa Exhibited XXXVII includes an Aug 18 awards ceremony and open house beginning at 6:30 PM. 49 Iowa artists were selected to exhibit in the show. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/iowa-exhibited-xxxvii Artisan Gallery 218. Fields and Flowers. An exhibition by Gallery artists. Thru Sept 30. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Culinary Arts – This new addition will feature regional culinary events and celebrations.

Area Farmers Markets. Take advantage of the bounty of fresh produce and more at any of the areas farmers markets, beginning with one of America’s best, the Downtown Farmers’ Market (Saturdays). Also, Waukee (Wednesdays), West Des Moines (Thursdays), Norwalk (Fridays), Global Greens Farmers Market (Saturdays, 3200 University, behind Lutheran Social Services), Ankeny (Saturdays).

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Tallgrass Theatre Company. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly, Tue Sep 13, 7:00 PM. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Okoboji Writers’ Retreat – Sep 19-21, 2022. This has become the must-attend event for writers to learn and network. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/the-okoboji-writers-retreat/ Latino Heritage Festival – Sep 24-25. Western Gateway Park, 1300 Grand. The Latino Festival provides an opportunity for Latinos to celebrate their heritage from 20+ Latin American countries in North, South, and Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe. http://www.latinoheritagefestival.org/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Sep 7, 6:30-8:00 PM. Eric Saylor. Vaughan Williams. Beaverdale Books – Sep 9, 6:30 PM. Leah Angstman. Out Front the Following Sea. Beaverdale Books – Sep 13, 7:00 PM. Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tuesday of the month – there might be beer, too…classic, of course). Speedboat by Renata Adler. Storyhouse Bookpub – Sep 16, 7:00 PM. Denise Williams. Do You Take This Man, facilitated by All-Iowa Reads Author, Rachel Mans McKenny (Butterfly Effect). Beaverdale Books – Sep 12, 6:30-8:00 PM. T. Patrick Graves, Let Us Not Talk Falsely Now Beaverdale Books – Sep 18, 1:00-3:00 PM. Graham Spanier, In the Lions’ Den. Beaverdale Books – Sep 27, 6:30 PM. Meet the Authors: John T. Price, All Is Leaf; Jody Keisner, Curing Season; Kristine Langley Mahler, Under My Bed. Beaverdale Books – Sep 27 7:00 PM. Beth Hoffman, Bet the Farm. Beaverdale Books – Sep 29, 6:30 PM. Catherine Haustien, Wrinkles in Spacetime. Windsor Heights Book Fair, Lodge at 1141-69th Street – Oct 2, 12:00-6:00 PM. Kay Fenton Smith & Carol McGarvey (12:00), Baking Blue Ribbons, Dave Price (1:00), Caucus Chaos, Mary Lee Ashford (2:00), Sugar and Spice Mystery Series; Nick Homberg (3:00), Emergent; Rachel Mans McKenny (4:00), The Butterfly Effect; R.E. Bellesmith (5:00), Light Keeper Chronicle: The Unspoken Prophecy. Also, children’s authors at the featured Children’s Table are Jill Friestad-Tate (12:00); Patty DeDurr (1:00); Joseph Cassis *(2:00); Liz Bedia (3:00); Brooke VanSickle (4:00); Cindy Johnson (5:00). This event is managed by Beaverdale Books. Beaverdale Books – Oct 10, 7:00 PM. Hunter’s Classics Book Club (2nd Tuesday of the month – there might be beer, too…classic, of course). Frankenstein by Mary Shelley.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

Horse, Geraldine Brooks Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens Principal Park: A Diamond in the Rough, Steve Dunn* Then and Now: Cancer Journals, Alicia Elifritz* Book Lovers, Emily Henry A Thousand Acres, Jane Smiley* Bet the Farm: The Dollars and Sense of Growing Food in America, Beth Hoffman* Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner 6:20 Man: A Thriller, David Balducci The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future, Neil D. Hamilton

* Iowa author

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

(P)luck: Lessons We Learned for Improving Healthcare and the World. Blair Sadler and twin brother, Alfred, the dynamic medical doctor-lawyer team, infuse their invaluable resource with vital information that is applicable even beyond the world of just healthcare. https://www.pluckthebook.com/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Performing Arts Organizations:

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region.

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: