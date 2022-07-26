Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.” – Amelia Earhart (1897-1939), an American aviation pioneer and writer. Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Guests on this week's show

Special Cultural Headline News:

Gravity on tour – Ballet Des Moines brings cultural excitement to Iowans

Ballet Des Moines will tour its stellar new work, Gravity, to several Iowa communities July 27-August 3. Waterloo, Clear Lake, Algona, Muscatine, Chariton, Des Moines. These performances are free to the public. Check out details at https://www.balletdesmoines.org/gravity-on-tour

Summertime performing arts learning opportunities for youth and adults abound

Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Camps, in conjunction with West Des Moines Parks & Recreation (Jul 25-29; Aug 1-5; Aug 1-5). Details: https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Recognized as one of the country’s top community theatre education programs of its kind, visit the site for the full list of on-going programming for the youngest to adults. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/about/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Iowa poet John D. Thompson reads “Railroad Expansion…” from his collection, Iowa Poems 175: 175 Poems to Celebrate Iowa’s 175 th Birthday. (Iowa) poet John D. Thompson has a gift for wrapping the bounty of Iowa history and landscape into a harvest of verse in his collections. His recent homage celebrating his home state’s 174 th birthday is another gem.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.amazon.com/Iowa-Poems-175-Observe-Birthday/dp/173286652X

– Iowa poet John D. Thompson reads “Railroad Expansion…” from his collection, https://www.amazon.com/Iowa-Poems-175-Observe-Birthday/dp/173286652X 11:12 AM – Just released. Dragons in My Classroom: A Teacher’s Memoir is a marvelous reflection from its author, Barbara Kennard, a teacher who met personal and career challenges with conviction and determination. Barbara shares glimpses into her memoir, which will truly resonate with readers. “In this memoir, Barbara Kennard so expertly captures the array of experiences that teachers encounter—the high and the low, the heartwarming and the hilarious. During her year teaching in Oxford, she comes to learn a new way of approaching both her classroom and her life that makes for an incredibly engaging read. Teachers everywhere will love this book.” — Nadine Kenney Johnstone, writing coach and award-winning author of Of This Much I’m Sure: A Memoir https://www.barbarakennardauthor.com/

– Just released. is a marvelous reflection from its author, Barbara Kennard, a teacher who met personal and career challenges with conviction and determination. Barbara shares glimpses into her memoir, which will truly resonate with readers. https://www.barbarakennardauthor.com/ 11:29 AM – Just released. Ben McGrath delivers a powerful and richly researched understanding of a complex water traveler: Dick Conant. Riverman: An American Odyssey is a beautifully written “masterpiece of narrative nonfiction” (Booklist starred review), and Ben shares glimpses into this fascinating man’s life. “Exquisitely written and deeply reported, Riverman is a gem of a book. It contains everything: adventure, mystery, travelogue, and unforgettable characters. Most of all, it illuminates the wonderful curiosities of life.” – David Grann, bestselling author of Killers of the Flower Moon https://www.benmcgrath.com/

– Just released. Ben McGrath delivers a powerful and richly researched understanding of a complex water traveler: Dick Conant. is a beautifully written “masterpiece of narrative nonfiction” (Booklist starred review), and Ben shares glimpses into this fascinating man’s life. https://www.benmcgrath.com/ 11:43 AM – Just released. Kate White pens another irresistible thriller in her latest novel, The Second Husband . Kate shares engaging glimpses into the creation of this page-turner, a book for everyone who loves a delightfully unpredictable story, rich with characters and locations. “Immersive, spellbinding thriller about a woman questioning everything—including her husband. In Kate White’s perfectly plotted novel, it’s impossible to predict what will happen next.” — Samantha Downing, internationally bestselling author of My Lovely Wife https://www.katewhite.com/

– Just released. Kate White pens another irresistible thriller in her latest novel, . Kate shares engaging glimpses into the creation of this page-turner, a book for everyone who loves a delightfully unpredictable story, rich with characters and locations. https://www.katewhite.com/ 12:00 PM – Available now. Jeff Stein, noted historian and broadcast professional, penned a 3-part series for Iowa History Journal , “Making Waves: Centennial in Iowa Radio Stations.” He continues the conversation, sharing glimpses into the new issue with the final segment of this compelling, story-filled series about the fascinating century of radio broadcast history. http://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– Available now. Jeff Stein, noted historian and broadcast professional, penned a 3-part series for , “Making Waves: Centennial in Iowa Radio Stations.” He continues the conversation, sharing glimpses into the new issue with the final segment of this compelling, story-filled series about the fascinating century of radio broadcast history. http://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 12:15 PM – Just released. Maren Cooper has penned a wonderfully engaging novel with Finding Grace . She shares insights into some foundational threads woven during this lively conversation about her poignant story of mental illness, unconditional love, devotion, and hope. “Finding Grace is a novel that anyone who has raised a child can embrace—the chronicle of a parent’s search for what he’s afraid might be lost forever. It’s a gut-wrenching tale yet told with immense compassion and a true voice. Although it doles out its share of anguish, it is, in the end, a stunning portrait of courage. Maren Cooper offers readers a story for our time, with all its complexities and challenges, a journey that never waivers from the path toward hope and redemption.” —William Kent Krueger, New York Times best-selling author of This Tender Land https://marencooper.com/

– Just released. Maren Cooper has penned a wonderfully engaging novel with . She shares insights into some foundational threads woven during this lively conversation about her poignant story of mental illness, unconditional love, devotion, and hope. https://marencooper.com/ 12:32 PM – JL Doucette’s newest novel, Unknown Assailant , brings Dr. Pepper Hunt and Detective Beau Antelope together again to investigate a tragic murder/suicide in a prominent ranch family in the small town of Farson, Wyoming. “Compelling and intense…a sensational murder mystery that engages the reader from the first page.” —Reader’s Favorite https://jldoucette.com/

– JL Doucette’s newest novel, , brings Dr. Pepper Hunt and Detective Beau Antelope together again to investigate a tragic murder/suicide in a prominent ranch family in the small town of Farson, Wyoming. https://jldoucette.com/ 12:46 PM – Just released. Masterfully researched and compellingly written, Don Hollway delivers an historical narrative that reads like an action story as he breathes life into this era of world history. In At the Gates of Rome: The Fall of the Eternal City, 410 AD., Don combines ancient chroniclers’ accounts of Stilicho and Alaric into an unforgettable history of betrayal, politics, intrigue and war for the heart and soul of the Roman Empire. He provides tantalizing peeks into his book in this conversation. “A gifted storyteller, Hollway wraps his narrative around the lives of two men prominent within the maelstrom of intrigue and war: Flavius Stilicho, the supreme military commander of Rome, and Alaric, king of the Goths…. Whether describing battles or political plots, Hollway has a knack for breathing life into history. At the Gates of Rome is a solid work of scholarship as well as a good read.” – HistoryNet https://www.donhollway.com/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Heathers – The Musical. Jul 22-31. https://www.dmyat.org/heathers Urbandale Community Theatre. Bye Bye Birdie! Jul 22-31. https://urbandaletheatre.com/ Civic Music Association. Belin Quartet, Tuesdays at 5:30 PM thru July 26 at Salisbury House & Gardens (rain location, Temple for Performing Arts Grand Hall). Details on each program at https://civicmusic.org/belin-quartet-summer-2022/ Raymond Theatre Company (at Staplin Performing Arts Center). This is a new company of West Des Moines Valley High School students presenting original productions. Watercolors, Jul 29, 30, 31.https://www.raymondtheatreco.com/index.html Des Moines Performing Arts. My Fair Lady. Aug 2-7. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/my-fair-lady/ Ankeny Community Theatre. Godspell. Aug 5-14. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/godspell.html Des Moines Performing Arts. Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Aug 23-28. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/events/to-kill-a-mockingbird/ 48 Hour Film Project. Filming begins Fri Jul 29, ends Sun Jul 31. Screenings Aug 8-10 (3 groups) at State Historical Society of Iowa. Aug 25 for Best of screenings. This is the 18th edition of this highly charged filmmaking event. www.facebook.com/desmoines48 or tickets at www.midwestix.com.

Visual Arts

Polk County Heritage Gallery. The Sea Beneath Our Feet: Photographs by Amee Ellis, a project commissioned by the Des Moines Metro Opera. Opening reception Wed Jun 29, 6:30-8:00 PM. The Sea Beneath Our Feet is a photographic interpretation of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2022 world-premiere opera A Thousand Acres, based on Jane Smiley’s novel. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Artisan Gallery 218. Fields and Flowers. An exhibition by Gallery artists. Jul 5 thru Sept 30. Artist Reception July 29th 5-8pm. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ 13. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Culinary Arts – This new addition will feature regional culinary events and celebrations.

Area Farmers Markets. Take advantage of the bounty of fresh produce and more at any of the areas farmers markets, beginning with one of America’s best, the Downtown Farmers’ Market (Saturdays). Also, Waukee (Wednesdays), West Des Moines (Thursdays), Norwalk (Fridays), Global Greens Farmers Market (Saturdays, 3200 University, behind Lutheran Social Services), Ankeny (Saturdays).

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Polk County Heritage Gallery. Open submissions end Tue Jul 26 for Iowa Exhibited XXXVII. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/#intro-1 Des Moines Community Playhouse. Harriet the Spy. Auditions Mon Aug 29. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/auditions/harriet-the-spy/ Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Uniting Through History – Celebrating Buxton. Aug 28, 12:00-4:00 PM at the Nelson Pioneer Farm, 2211 Nelson Lane, Oskaloosa IA. Fundraiser to help preserve Buxton history. https://nelsonpioneer.org/np_events/celebrating_buxton/ The Okoboji Writers’ Retreat – Sep 19-21, 2022. This has become the must-attend event for writers to learn and network. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/the-okoboji-writers-retreat/ Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America’s musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Aug 7, 2:30-4:00 PM. Mary Gordon & Candace Calming Hello Iowa Beaverdale Books – Aug 13, 1:00-3:00 PM. Meet the Authors, Local Author Fair Beaverdale Books – Aug 17, 6:30-8:00 PM. Angela Tedesco, Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture Beaverdale Books – Aug 20, 1:00-3:00 PM. Meet the Authors – Bookstore Romance Day, Mary Lee Ashford, Tracey Garvis Graves, Julie Stone, Maggie Martin, Denise Williams Artisan Gallery 218 – Aug 22, 6:30 PM. Panel Discussion, moderated by Pat Boddy. “The Land Beneath Us,” with agricultural lawyer Neil Hamilton (The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future), photographer Amee Ellis (The Sea Beneath Our Feet), and farmer Beth Hoffman (Bet the Farm). Beaverdale Books – Aug 25, 6:30-8:00 PM. Dennis Maulsby, Heart Songs

The Winning Ticket: Uncovering America’s Biggest Lottery Scam, Rob Sand* and Reid Forgrave Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love, Sonya Renee Taylor Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon,* Illustrated by Candace Camling** Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brene Brown The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson The Overstory, Richard Powers*Iowa Author!

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

Don’t Feed the Elephant! Overcoming the Art of Avoidance to Build Powerful Relationships is a fully digestible and sage guide in how to eat that elephant – one bite at a time. By Sarah Noll Wilson of SNoW Co. https://sarahnollwilson.com/elephants/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Performing Arts Organizations:

