The Culture Buzz

Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time.

Broadcast regionally on KFMG 98.9 FM; Simultaneously streaming globally through www.kfmg.org

From Iowa’s cultural epicenter, MainFrame Studios Building at 900 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, comes your Listener-supported Community Voice, the Award-Winning independent radio station KFMG-LP 98.9 FM, bringing you music, literature & cultural news. — John Busbee for The Culture Buzz

The Culture Buzz Podcast Library – https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

2014 Iowa Governor’s Award for Partnership & Collaboration in the Arts

2018 – voted Best Local Talk Radio Show

www.TheCultureBuzz.com

Quote of the Week

“Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were. But without it we go nowhere.” – Carl Sagan (1934-1996), an American astronomer, planetary scientist, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, author, and science communicator.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe’s exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy’s Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Guests on this week’s show Performance Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Culinary Arts Visual Arts (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Auditions and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities Planning ahead Author events (Greater Des Moines/Iowa) Best-sellers, life resource books, Greater Des Moines performing arts organizations, Central Iowa indie book stores, cultural exploration resources, health & welfare resources

Special Cultural Headline News:

Gravity on tour – Ballet Des Moines brings cultural excitement to Iowans

Ballet Des Moines will tour its stellar new work, Gravity, to several Iowa communities July 27-August 3. Waterloo, Clear Lake, Algona, Muscatine, Chariton, Des Moines. These performances are free to the public. Check out details at https://www.balletdesmoines.org/gravity-on-tour

Summertime performing arts learning opportunities for youth and adults abound

Class Act Productions (CAP) Community Theatre – 6 summer camps, age ranges 6-18 (Jul 25-29; Jul 25-29). https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Recognized as one of the country’s top community theatre education programs of its kind, visit the site for the full list of on-going programming for the youngest to adults. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/about/ Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Camps, in conjunction with West Des Moines Parks & Recreation (Jul 25-29; Aug 1-5; Aug 1-5). Details: https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – Available now. Jeff Stein, noted historian and broadcast professional, penned a 3-part series for Iowa History Journal , “Making Waves: Centennial in Iowa Radio Stations.” He continues the conversation, sharing glimpses into the new issue with the final segment of this compelling, story-filled series about the fascinating century of radio broadcast history. http://iowahistoryjournal.com/

– Available now. Jeff Stein, noted historian and broadcast professional, penned a 3-part series for , “Making Waves: Centennial in Iowa Radio Stations.” He continues the conversation, sharing glimpses into the new issue with the final segment of this compelling, story-filled series about the fascinating century of radio broadcast history. http://iowahistoryjournal.com/ 11:16 AM – Mary Roach returns to the show with her newest book, sure to entice all, but especially younger readers. Packing for Mars for Kids is delightfully filled with Mary’s signature style, giving her readers an informative journey that beckons them into her immersive subject matter. “America’s funniest science writer.” – Washington Post https://maryroach.ne

– Mary Roach returns to the show with her newest book, sure to entice all, but especially younger readers. is delightfully filled with Mary’s signature style, giving her readers an informative journey that beckons them into her immersive subject matter. https://maryroach.ne 11:29 AM – Marta McDowell returns to the show with another gem, again connecting the world of gardening with the world of literature in Unearthing the Secret Garden: The Plants and Places that Inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett. Marta provides peeks into this author, whose work is as well-known as her name is perhaps not. “Affectionate and informative, Unearthing the Secret Garden is not unlike a garden itself, with its smooth lawns of prose and striking shows of illustration and photography.” — The Wall Street Journal https://www.martamcdowell.com/

– Marta McDowell returns to the show with another gem, again connecting the world of gardening with the world of literature in Marta provides peeks into this author, whose work is as well-known as her name is perhaps not. — https://www.martamcdowell.com/ 11:45 AM – Victoria Herring is an artist and advocate, and a founding member of Artisan Gallery 218 in Historic Valley Junction. This inviting destination of arts and exhibits beckons with its diverse offering of soothing, stimulating arts. Listen as Victoria shares a quick audio tour of this excellent gallery. “Artisan Gallery 218 is an aesthetic oasis awaiting cultural adventurers seeking to quench their thirst for excellent art, exhibits and programming.” – The Culture Buzz https://www.artisangallery218.com/

– Victoria Herring is an artist and advocate, and a founding member of Artisan Gallery 218 in Historic Valley Junction. This inviting destination of arts and exhibits beckons with its diverse offering of soothing, stimulating arts. Listen as Victoria shares a quick audio tour of this excellent gallery. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ 12:00 PM – Opening this week. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre prepares its opening of Heathers: The Musical beginning this Fri Jul 22. Listen as director/choreographer Megan Helmers is joined by cast member Charlotte Proctor (as Veronica Sawyer) to lead a lively peek into this lively show. https://www.dmyat.org/heathers

– Opening this week. Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre prepares its opening of beginning this Fri Jul 22. Listen as director/choreographer Megan Helmers is joined by cast member Charlotte Proctor (as Veronica Sawyer) to lead a lively peek into this lively show. https://www.dmyat.org/heathers 12:11 PM – Opening this week. Always an eagerly anticipated event, Urbandale Community Theatre opens its summer musical next week. This summer UCT brings Bye Bye Birdie, a nostalgic musical romp, to vibrant life beginning July 22. Mitchell Nieland (in the title role as Conrad Birdie) and UCT VP Nick Flynn (as Charles F. Maude) lead a lively conversation about the show. https://urbandaletheatre.com/

– Opening this week. Always an eagerly anticipated event, Urbandale Community Theatre opens its summer musical next week. This summer UCT brings a nostalgic musical romp, to vibrant life beginning July 22. Mitchell Nieland (in the title role as Conrad Birdie) and UCT VP Nick Flynn (as Charles F. Maude) lead a lively conversation about the show. https://urbandaletheatre.com/ 12:23 PM – Released this week. Maren Cooper has penned a wonderfully engaging novel with Saving Grace . She shares insights into some foundational threads woven during this lively conversation about her poignant story of mental illness, unconditional love, devotion, and hope. “Finding Grace is a novel that anyone who has raised a child can embrace—the chronicle of a parent’s search for what he’s afraid might be lost forever. It’s a gut-wrenching tale yet told with immense compassion and a true voice. Although it doles out its share of anguish, it is, in the end, a stunning portrait of courage. Maren Cooper offers readers a story for our time, with all its complexities and challenges, a journey that never waivers from the path toward hope and redemption.” —William Kent Krueger, New York Times best-selling author of This Tender Land https://marencooper.com/

– Released this week. Maren Cooper has penned a wonderfully engaging novel with . She shares insights into some foundational threads woven during this lively conversation about her poignant story of mental illness, unconditional love, devotion, and hope. https://marencooper.com/ 12:40 PM – Regional artist Pat Millin leverages her visual gifts into an exhibit at Hoq Restaurant to raise awareness to benefit the plight of Afghan refugees to Central Iowa. Pat is joined by Shir Safi, a former military commander who formed the nonprofit Afghan Partners in Iowa to help refugees navigate the bureaucracy they face. https://hoqtable.com/

Performance Arts

Carousel Theatre. Indianola. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Thru Jul 24. https://carouseltheatre.org/?page_id=201 Des Moines Metro Opera – 50th Anniversary Season. Porgy and Bess, Jul 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, 21, 24. A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Jul 2, 10, 15, 23. A Thousand Acres, Jul 9, 13, 17, 19. American Apollo (at the Des Moines Art Center), Jul 20-23. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Raold Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical. Jul 8-24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/matilda-the-musical/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre. Heathers – The Musical. Jul 22-31. https://www.dmyat.org/heathers Urbandale Community Theatre. Bye Bye Birdie! Jul 22-31. https://urbandaletheatre.com/ Civic Music Association. Belin Quartet, Tuesdays at 5:30 PM thru July 26 at Salisbury House & Gardens (rain location, Temple for Performing Arts Grand Hall). Details on each program at https://civicmusic.org/belin-quartet-summer-2022/ Raymond Theatre Company (at Staplin Performing Arts Center). This is a new company of West Des Moines Valley High School students presenting original productions. Watercolors, Jul 29, 30, 31. https://www.raymondtheatreco.com/index.html

Visual Arts

Polk County Heritage Gallery. The Sea Beneath Our Feet: Photographs by Amee Ellis, a project commissioned by the Des Moines Metro Opera. Opening reception Wed Jun 29, 6:30-8:00 PM. The Sea Beneath Our Feet is a photographic interpretation of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2022 world-premiere opera A Thousand Acres, based on Jane Smiley’s novel. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Artisan Gallery 218. Fields and Flowers. An exhibition by Gallery artists. Jul 5 thru Sept 30. Artist Reception July 29th 5-8pm. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. Annual Landscape Show, thru Jul 23, 5:00-7:00 PM at 204-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/ Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ 13. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

1Check these galleries open during semi-annual Historic Valley Junction Gallery Nights.

2Check website for current exhibitions.

Culinary Arts – This new addition will feature regional culinary events and celebrations.

Area Farmers Markets. Take advantage of the bounty of fresh produce and more at any of the areas farmers markets, beginning with one of America’s best, the Downtown Farmers’ Market (Saturdays). Also, Waukee (Wednesdays), West Des Moines (Thursdays), Norwalk (Fridays), Global Greens Farmers Market (Saturdays, 3200 University, behind Lutheran Social Services), Ankeny (Saturdays).

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Ankeny Community Theatre. Borrowed Beats. Sat Jul 23, 9:30 AM; Sun Jul 24, 7:00 PM. Dinner Detective. Ongoing. Mon Jul 25, 6:00 PM at Embassy Suites. https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/des-moines/what-to-expect 48 Hour Film Project opens submissions for 18th season. July 29-31st marks the 18th running of the 48 Hour Film Project in Des Moines. Registered filmmakers from across Iowa will gather on the evening of July 29 where they will be given a genre, a character, a prop, and a line of dialogue that they must work into their film. 48 hours later they will race to upload their completed short films to 48 Hour Film Project servers before the 7:30pm deadline. Registration opens May 24th online at: www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. (Summer 2022 – Bye Bye Birdie) https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Des Moines Metro Opera – July. 50th anniversary season, not to be missed. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ SpiceFest, presented by Iowa International Center. The event will be held on July 16th at Exile Brewing in downtown Des Moines from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. We have opted to update the date of the event to make sure that we can deliver the best event possible! Tickets can be purchased at: https://secure.givelively.org/event/iowa-international-center/spicefest If you have any questions about the event or would like to learn more, please visit www.iowainternationalcenter.org or you can send an email to Leviathan DeGross, at ldegross@iowainternationalcenter.org. The Okoboji Writers’ Retreat – Sep 19-21, 2022. This has become the must-attend event for writers to learn and network. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/the-okoboji-writers-retreat/ Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America’s musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Jul 20, 6:30-8:00 PM. Steve Dunn, Principal Park: Diamond in the Rough Beaverdale Books – Jul 23, 2:30-4:00 PM. Alicia Elifritz, Then and Now Beaverdale Books – Aug 7, 2:30-4:00 PM. Mary Gordon & Candace Calming Hello Iowa Beaverdale Books – Aug 13, 1:00-3:00 PM. Meet the Authors, Local Author Fair Beaverdale Books – Aug 17, 6:30-8:00 PM. Angela Tedesco, Finding Turtle Farm: My Twenty-Acre Adventure in Community-Supported Agriculture Beaverdale Books – Aug 20, 1:00-3:00 PM. Meet the Authors – Bookstore Romance Day, Mary Lee Ashford, Tracey Garvis Graves, Julie Stone, Maggie Martin, Denise Williams Artisan Gallery 218 – Aug 22, 6:30 PM. Panel Discussion, moderated by Pat Boddy. “The Land Beneath Us,” with agricultural lawyer Neil Hamilton (The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future), photographer Amee Ellis (The Sea Beneath Our Feet), and farmer Beth Hoffman (Bet the Farm). Beaverdale Books – Aug 25, 6:30-8:00 PM. Dennis Maulsby, Heart Songs

Beaverdale Books provides their Top Ten sellers list, updated each month. Updated hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sun 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM. 515-279-5400.

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The Winning Ticket: Uncovering America’s Biggest Lottery Scam, Rob Sand* and Reid Forgrave Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love, Sonya Renee Taylor Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon,* Illustrated by Candace Camling** Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brene Brown The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson The Overstory, Richard Powers*Iowa Author!

* Iowa author

Highlighted author names’ indicate interviews are in The Culture Buzz Podcast Library.

Please visit: https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

The Human Calling: Three Thousand Years of Eastern and Western Philosophical History is a deeply researched, very comprehensive understanding of three millennia of human history, By Daofeng He. https://www.thehumancalling.com/ Don’t Feed the Elephant! Overcoming the Art of Avoidance to Build Powerful Relationships is a fully digestible and sage guide in how to eat that elephant – one bite at a time. By Sarah Noll Wilson of SNoW Co. https://sarahnollwilson.com/elephants/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Check out The Culture Buzz’s insightful interviews for these and other authors’ interviews at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz

Performing Arts Organizations:

Please check in advance regarding any scheduled performances, exhibitions, museum visits, etc.

Ankeny Community Theatre – www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre

– www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com; Facebook: Ankeny Community Theatre Ballet Des Moines – https://www.balletdesmoines.org/

– https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ Carousel Theatre of Indianola – www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola

– www.carouseltheatre.org; Facebook: Carousel Theatre Indianola Civic Music Association – https://civicmusic.org/

– https://civicmusic.org/ Class Act Productions – www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre

– www.captheatre.org; Facebook: CAP Theatre Des Moines Community Playhouse/Kate Goldman Theatre – www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse

– www.dmplayhouse.com; Facebook: DMPlayhouse Des Moines Performing Arts/Temple Theater/Stoner Studio Theater – featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts

– featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway national tours, symphony, music and more www.desmoinesperformingarts.org; Facebook: Des Moines Performing Arts Des Moines Symphony – https://www.dmsymphony.org/

– https://www.dmsymphony.org/ Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre – www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre

– www.dmyat.org; Facebook: DM Young Artists Theatre Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre – featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all

– featuring an eclectic mix of music, comedy, dance and more https://hoytsherman.org/calendar/events/#all Iowa Shakespeare Experience – www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience

– www.iowashakespeare.org; Facebook: Iowa Shakespeare Experience Iowa Stage Theatre Company – www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company

– www.iowastage.org; Facebook: Iowa Stage Theatre Company Pyramid Theatre Company – www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company

– www.pyramidtheatre.org; Facebook: Pyramid Theatre Company Tallgrass Theatre Company – www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company

– www.tallgrasstheatre.org; Facebook: Tallgrass Theatre Company Urbandale Community Theatre – www.urbandaletheatre.com; Facebook: Urbandale Community Theatre

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

The Culture Buzz shares many authors and their books with its audiences. We encourage you to visit your local independent book store regularly. The folks at these destination locations know books, and welcome the chance to help anyone connect with titles and subjects they seek. Check these sites, as their calendars are always filled with enticing activities and news.

Beaverdale Books, Des Moines. http://www.beaverdalebooks.com/ Pageturners Bookstore, Indianola. http://www.pageturnersbookstore.com/ Dog-eared Books, Ames. https://dogearedbooksames.com/ Artisan Gallery 218, 218-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines (select author events), http://www.artisangallery218.com/ Read a Book Nook, Marshalltown. https://read-a-book-nook.business.site/ Book Vault, Oskaloosa. https://bookvault.indielite.org/ Pella Books, Pella. https://pellabooks.com/ Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, Iowa City. https://www.prairielights.com/ Storyhouse Bookpub, Des Moines Historic East Village. https://storyhousebookpub.com/

Cultural Exploration Resources:

The Culture Buzz will begin including carefully vetted but comprehensive listings where you can do some advance online exploration before scheduling destinations in the region. These are two great websites to know about:

The Culture Buzz – John Busbee and associates encourage cultural adventures with a comprehensive overview of what The Culture Buzz delivers. An archive library of favorite interviews is on the website, and all recent interviews can be found at https://archive.org/details/@the_culture_buzz. http://www.TheCultureBuzz.com/ Gentle Guide to Theater – Timothy Rose renews his insights and information about the Central Iowa theatre scene with his new website. This site is anchored by the most navigable, informative calendar of upcoming things theatrical in this region. www.gentleguidetheatre.com Center Stage – This Cityview monthly column covers feature stories about Central Iowa’s theatre scene. Distributed throughout the region and available online. Current column: https://www.dmcityview.com/center-stage Cityview – Central Iowa’s monthly printed and continually updated online resource to all things happening in your community, from arts & culture, to music, to civic and political discourse, to fascinating columnists and stories. Cityview is the reliable source for keeping you informed and engaged in the Greater Des Moines community and beyond. https://www.dmcityview.com/ Art Week Des Moines – this annual, community/neighborhood celebration of the arts happens in several Greater Des Moines communities during the week leading up to the Des Moines Arts Festival. Planning, engagement and more happen throughout the year, and a diversity of input is welcomed and embraced by this initiative. https://artweekdesmoines.com/ dsm Magazine – Central Iowa’s gateway to arts, culture and more in a stunning, visual format. https://dsmmagazine.com/ dsm’s CultureCast podcast features interviews with cultural leaders, artists and musicians. https://dsmmagazine.com/culturecast/ ia Magazine – Built upon the success of its Central Iowa counterpart, this annual gem brings enticing cultural news from across the state. https://iapublication.com/ Contact Buzz – This new column covers crossroads between creativity and culture, and is offered in the new Des Moines edition of Little Village magazine. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ Little Village magazine. This Des Moines edition of the iconic Iowa City monthly brings a progressive voice to Central Iowa readers. https://littlevillagemag.com/desmoines/ 900Views Podcast. An exploration of arts and community with Host Pat Boddy. Based out of Mainframe Studios in downtown Des Moines, 900Views provides a platform for glimpsing the creative work and lives of the Midwest’s cultural producers and influencers. https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/900views-pat-boddy-RCELj1xc7Wh/ Greater Des Moines Community Jazz Center is this region’s source for a decades-established advocacy group for jazz, and established jazz professionals guiding and nurturing next generations of jazz musicians and fans. http://dmcommunityjazzcenter.org/ Central Iowa Blues Society is the area’s connecting point for performance, presentations and education in the world of blues. www.cibs.org Bryan Farland, for many years, single handedly puts together the most comprehensive list of live and streaming music in Iowa. Bryan reaches out two ways, https://www.facebook.com/TheListDSM and farlanbr@dsmlivemusic.com

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: