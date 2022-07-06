Greetings, Cultural Catalysts:

The Culture Buzz

Quote of the Week

“I don’t want to get to the end of my life and find that I lived just the length of it. I want to have lived the width of it as well.” – Diane Ackerman, an American poet, essayist, and naturalist known for her wide-ranging curiosity and poetic explorations of the natural world.

Curious about my primary source for reliable quotes, often with back stories included? Just visit Mardy Grothe's exceptional, free source, Dr. Mardy's Dictionary of Metaphorical Quotations – https://www.drmardy.com/dmdmq/

Newsletter content:

Special Cultural Headline News:

Summertime performing arts learning opportunities for youth and adults abound

Class Act Productions (CAP) Community Theatre – 6 summer camps, age ranges 6-18 (Jul 11-15; Jul 11-15; Jul 18-22; Jul 18-22; Jul 25-29; Jul 25-29). https://www.captheatre.org/summer/camp/ Des Moines Community Playhouse – Recognized as one of the country’s top community theatre education programs of its kind, visit the site for the full list of on-going programming for the youngest to adults. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/education/about/ Des Moines Performing Arts – 3 camps taught by theater professionals, for grades 3-8 (Jul 13-29), 9-1st year of college (Jul 11-16), 6-8 (Jul 11-16). https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/classes-camps/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company – In conjunction with West Des Moines Parks & Recreation. Ages 16+. Jul 9-30; Jul 9-30. https://www.iowastage.org/classes Tallgrass Theatre Company – Seedlings Camps, in conjunction with West Des Moines Parks & Recreation (Jul 11-15; Jul 11-15; Jul 25-29; Aug 1-5; Aug 1-5). Details: https://tallgrasstheatre.org/seedlings/

This week’s guests on The Culture Buzz –

11:00 AM – In Tomboy , Shelley Blanton-Stroud whisks readers to 1939 as her irrepressible cub reporter Jane Benjamin tricks her way to Wimbledon, only to find herself in the middle of a murder mystery. Shelley shares glimpses into her wonderful story. “Jane Benjamin’s the heroine we need, the heroine we wish we were—determined, tough as hell, utterly loveable. This propulsive novel was a lot of danged fun!” — Elizabeth Gonzalez James, author of Mona at Sea https://shelleyblantonstroud.com/

– In , Shelley Blanton-Stroud whisks readers to 1939 as her irrepressible cub reporter Jane Benjamin tricks her way to Wimbledon, only to find herself in the middle of a murder mystery. Shelley shares glimpses into her wonderful story. https://shelleyblantonstroud.com/ 11:16 AM – Eden Collinsworth takes us on an historical adventure in What the Ermine Saw: The Extraordinary Journey of Leonardo da Vinci’s Most Mysterious Portrait , anchored by da Vinci’s famous portrait of a woman with the namesake animal. Providing peaks into the creation of this gem, Eden delivers a spirited conversation. “Collinsworth unwinds a thoroughly captivating story about a single painting . . . Filled with beauty, passion, greed, and evil, [her] search is a spirited art history yarn.” – Kirkus http://www.edencollinsworth.com/

– Eden Collinsworth takes us on an historical adventure in , anchored by da Vinci’s famous portrait of a woman with the namesake animal. Providing peaks into the creation of this gem, Eden delivers a spirited conversation. http://www.edencollinsworth.com/ 11:32 AM – Down to the River is a masterful immersion into a special story from the talented creative pool of Anne Whitney Pierce. For those who lived in this era, memories will spark like fireflies on a warm summer’s night. For those who didn’t, you will be transported to Anne’s setting in vivid detail. “Some books you read, others you inhabit. ‘Down to the River’ is in the latter category. Anne Whitney Pierce writes about Cambridge, Mass. in the late 1960’s with the kind of rich, textured detail that’s missing from a lot of contemporary fiction. Without sentimentality or nostalgia, she brings the period alive with all of its political unrest, social anxiety, and sexual experimentation. More importantly, the Potts family becomes real and familiar, especially Chickie and Hen, the teenage cousins at the center of the novel. Their complicated relationship is a moving portrait of a particular stage of life in a specific time and place.” – Stephen McCauley, author of My Ex-Life and The Object of My Affection https://www.annewhitneypierce.com/

– is a masterful immersion into a special story from the talented creative pool of Anne Whitney Pierce. For those who lived in this era, memories will spark like fireflies on a warm summer’s night. For those who didn’t, you will be transported to Anne’s setting in vivid detail. https://www.annewhitneypierce.com/ 11:47 AM – Poet Diane Glass shares thoughts and insights into her recent collection, The Heart Hungers for Wildness. This evocative collection will prod readers into deeper reflections as Diane entices with her mastery of words. “With a fluidity and soul-touching appeal, ‘The Heart Hungers for Wildness’ gifts its readers with rare appeal and connectivity. This is a collection that will have its owners return often, always to glean something new and special from its rich content.” – The Culture Buzz https://dianeeglass.com/

– Poet Diane Glass shares thoughts and insights into her recent collection, This evocative collection will prod readers into deeper reflections as Diane entices with her mastery of words. https://dianeeglass.com/ 12:00 PM – Opening this week. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical takes to the stage beginning this Friday at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Director David Vancleave and Lily Spahr (who shares the title role in alternating performances with Liliana Haaland) spark a lively conversation about Dahl’s special book, and how the stage musical varies from the book and the film version. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/matilda-the-musical/

– Opening this week. Roald Dahl’s takes to the stage beginning this Friday at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Director David Vancleave and Lily Spahr (who shares the title role in alternating performances with Liliana Haaland) spark a lively conversation about Dahl’s special book, and how the stage musical varies from the book and the film version. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/matilda-the-musical/ 12:16 PM – Illustrator/writer/historian Gary Kelley releases his newest multifaceted gem Bach and the Blues: Pablo Casals and Robert Johnson . Through exquisite boldness in his illustrations, he conjoins a special time in history in the 1930s when these two artists separately released what would become seminal albums. “When Gary Kelley releases his passionate curiosity about a subject, capturing it in the beauty of his artwork and storytelling, cultural consumers will benefit from a rare feast. ‘Bach and the Blue: Pablo Casals and Robert Johnson is such a stellar work – indulge your senses, immerse yourself.” – The Culture Buzz https://icecubepress.com/2021/12/06/bach-and-the-blues-2/

– Illustrator/writer/historian Gary Kelley releases his newest multifaceted gem . Through exquisite boldness in his illustrations, he conjoins a special time in history in the 1930s when these two artists separately released what would become seminal albums. https://icecubepress.com/2021/12/06/bach-and-the-blues-2/ 12:32 PM – In The Spy Who Knew Too Much , Howard Blum quickly draws readers into a world of intrigue, death and more. Drawing from intriguing history, Howard leverages his experienced pen to craft a story of riveting allure. “Blum’s access to Bagley’s writings and a myriad of other sources enables him to craft a page-turning narrative. This reads like a John le Carré novel come to life.” — Publishers Weekly Starred Review https://www.howardblum.com/

– In , Howard Blum quickly draws readers into a world of intrigue, death and more. Drawing from intriguing history, Howard leverages his experienced pen to craft a story of riveting allure. https://www.howardblum.com/ 12:46 PM – Ben Godar is the driving force behind Des Moines Film and Varsity Cinema, with the signature gem of his efforts being the renovation and restoration of the Varsity Cinema to a greater glory, while retaining its unique niche in the metro’s cinematic history. Listen, learn and connect. https://desmoinesfilm.org/

Performance Arts

Des Moines Metro Opera – 50th Anniversary Season. Porgy and Bess, Jul 1, 3, 8, 14, 16, 21, 24. A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Jul 2, 10, 15, 23. A Thousand Acres, Jul 9, 13, 17, 19. American Apollo (at the Des Moines Art Center), Jul 20-23. Des Moines Community Playhouse. Raold Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical. Jul 8-24. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/events/matilda-the-musical/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. King Lear (at Salisbury House & Gardens), Jul 13-17. https://salisburyhouse.org/event.php?event_id=999_0 Civic Music Association. Belin Quartet, Tuesdays at 5:30 PM thru July 26 at Salisbury House & Gardens (rain location, Temple for Performing Arts Grand Hall). Details on each program at https://civicmusic.org/belin-quartet-summer-2022/

Visual Arts

Polk County Heritage Gallery. The Sea Beneath Our Feet: Photographs by Amee Ellis, a project commissioned by the Des Moines Metro Opera. Opening reception Wed Jun 29, 6:30-8:00 PM. The Sea Beneath Our Feet is a photographic interpretation of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2022 world-premiere opera A Thousand Acres, based on Jane Smiley’s novel. http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/ Artisan Gallery 218. Fields and Flowers. An exhibition by Gallery artists. Jul 5 thru Sept 30. Artist Reception July 29th 5-8pm. https://www.artisangallery218.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. Annual Landscape Show, thru Jul 23, 5:00-7:00 PM at 204-5th Street, Historic Valley Junction. https://olsonlarsen.com/ Des Moines Art Center. 2 Re-connect with old favorites on exhibit from their permanent collection. Explore the constantly changing exhibits, from staff-curated to international, always ready to stimulate the imagination and senses. Always open (except holidays), always free. https://desmoinesartcenter.org/ Brunnier Art Museum. Ames. 2 This is the flagship for the University Museums, a treasure trove of visual arts immersion on the Iowa State University campus, which includes the Christian Petersen Art Museum, The Farm House Museum, the Anderson Sculpture Garden and the Art on Campus Collection. https://www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum The Grinnell College Museum of Art. Grinnell. 2 https://www.grinnell.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/museum 2AU. West Des Moines. 1,2 http://www.2aulimited.com/ Artisan Gallery 218. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://www.artisangallery218.com/ 13. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Des Moines 2 I added this destination for its unique value as a “living gallery,” where the constantly changing floral exhibitions entice and delight. https://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/ Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery. Des Moines. https://hoytsherman.org/gallery/ Kavanaugh Art Gallery. West Des Moines. 1,2 https://kavanaughgallery.com/ Kunzler Studios. West Des Moines. 1,2 kunzlerstudios.com Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. Des Moines. https://www.lizlidgett.com/ Moberg Gallery. Des Moines. 2 https://moberggallery.com/ Olson-Larsen Galleries. West Des Moines.1,2 https://olsonlarsen.com/ Polk County Heritage Gallery. Des Moines 2 http://www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org/

Culinary Arts – This new addition will feature regional culinary events and celebrations.

Area Farmers Markets. Take advantage of the bounty of fresh produce and more at any of the areas farmers markets, beginning with one of America’s best, the Downtown Farmers’ Market (Saturdays). Also, Waukee (Wednesdays), West Des Moines (Thursdays), Norwalk (Fridays), Global Greens Farmers Market (Saturdays, 3200 University, behind Lutheran Social Services), Ankeny (Saturdays).

Auditions, Volunteer, and other Individual Enhancement Opportunities

Field of Dreams series casting call. Peacock will be seeking paid extras for their series, “Field of Dreams.” Filming will take place in Iowa in September to early October. kaast.app/signup 48 Hour Film Project opens submissions for 18th season. July 29-31st marks the 18th running of the 48 Hour Film Project in Des Moines. Registered filmmakers from across Iowa will gather on the evening of July 29 where they will be given a genre, a character, a prop, and a line of dialogue that they must work into their film. 48 hours later they will race to upload their completed short films to 48 Hour Film Project servers before the 7:30pm deadline. Registration opens May 24th online at: www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines Ankeny Community Theatre. https://www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com/audition.html Class Act Productions (CAP). http://www.captheatre.org/main/expect/ Des Moines Community Playhouse. https://www.dmplayhouse.com/audition-2/ Des Moines Performing Arts. https://desmoinesperformingarts.org/ Des Moines Young Artists Theatre. https://www.dmyat.org/ Iowa Shakespeare Experience. https://www.iowashakespeare.org/ Iowa Stage Theatre Company. https://www.iowastage.org/audition Pyramid Theatre Company. http://pyramidtheatre.org/ Tallgrass Theatre Company. https://tallgrasstheatre.org/audition/ Urbandale Community Theatre. (Summer 2022 – Bye Bye Birdie) https://urbandaletheatre.com/get-involved/

Planning ahead

Des Moines Metro Opera – July. 50th anniversary season, not to be missed. https://desmoinesmetroopera.org/ SpiceFest, presented by Iowa International Center. The event will be held on July 16th at Exile Brewing in downtown Des Moines from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. We have opted to update the date of the event to make sure that we can deliver the best event possible! Tickets can be purchased at: https://secure.givelively.org/event/iowa-international-center/spicefest If you have any questions about the event or would like to learn more, please visit www.iowainternationalcenter.org or you can send an email to Leviathan DeGross, at ldegross@iowainternationalcenter.org. The Okoboji Writers’ Retreat – Sep 19-21, 2022. This has become the must-attend event for writers to learn and network. https://beaverdalebooks.com/event/the-okoboji-writers-retreat/ Now available, Susan Werner is offering her full catalog of albums, plus bonus tracks (demos and unreleased songs), and live concert video footage. A perfect gift for yourself, for Susan Werner fans, and anyone who simply savors the magic of one of America’s musical gems. https://susanwerner.com/music/

Between the covers — author events worth noting:

Beaverdale Books – Jul 10, 2;30-4:00 PM. Mary Gordon & Candace Camling (author & illustrator), Hello, Iowa. Artisan Gallery 218 – Jul 11, 6:30-8:00 PM. Jan Down, Wind in My Wheels. Beaverdale Books – Jul 20, 6:30-8:00 PM. Steve Dunn, Principal Park: Diamond in the Rough Beaverdale Books – Jul 23, 2:30-4:00 PM. Alicia Elifritz, Then and Now

Top Ten sellers in our store last month — see what everyone’s reading!

The Winning Ticket: Uncovering America’s Biggest Lottery Scam, Rob Sand* and Reid Forgrave Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love, Sonya Renee Taylor Hello Iowa, Mary Gordon,* Illustrated by Candace Camling** Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brene Brown The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson The Overstory, Richard Powers*Iowa Author!

Life Resource books worth your consideration:

The Human Calling: Three Thousand Years of Eastern and Western Philosophical History is a deeply researched, very comprehensive understanding of three millennia of human history, By Daofeng He. https://www.thehumancalling.com/ Don’t Feed the Elephant! Overcoming the Art of Avoidance to Build Powerful Relationships is a fully digestible and sage guide in how to eat that elephant – one bite at a time. By Sarah Noll Wilson of SNoW Co. https://sarahnollwilson.com/elephants/ Becoming the Instrument: Lessons on Self Mastery from Music to Life is the masterful follow-up to Kenny Werner’s seminal Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within. The wisdom packed between the covers of this gem will enlighten each and every time you delve into it. https://kennywerner.com/ The Exceptional Professional: What You Need to Know to Grow Your Career is an info-packed gem from Callista Gould. https://cultureandmanners.com/

Performing Arts Organizations:

Greater Des Moines Independent Book Store Happenings:

Cultural Exploration Resources:

Resources to help, support and guide during any challenges you or someone you care about may be experiencing: