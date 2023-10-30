Inconvenience loses to ‘the right thing to do’

Veterans Day is around the corner. For John and Bob, the day will be for remembering the men and women who serve in the United States military — and for two service members, in particular.

For John, it will be his son, Robert, a Marine lieutenant who will forever be 29 years old. For Bob, it will be his father, Karl, forever the face on treasured family photographs of a handsome 26-year-old Army captain.

John and Bob are patriots through and through. They are not big-government fanatics. They have something else in common, too. They both believe the American people should never forget the ultimate sacrifice paid by members of the U.S. military, and that is a reason they are disappointed with a decision made by the government they love.

They believe the federal government has made a terrible, insensitive mistake by walking away from a pledge to the families of our war dead after World War II — to make it convenient for Gold Star families to remember their 234,000 loved ones who are interred or commemorated in 26 military cemeteries and memorials in more than a dozen foreign countries.

In the years after World War II — until 2015, that is — the families of those Americans could mail a check to a government office in Washington, D.C., to pay for flowers that would be placed at the graves of veterans like Bob Holliday’s father.

Karl Holliday, a farm kid from Wayne County, was killed by German gunfire in April 1945 during the closing weeks of the war in Europe. Bob was 19 months old, too young to have memories of his father. There was no grave to visit in Iowa, because his father was buried with 8,000 other men at the American cemetery outside Margraten, Netherlands.

Now 80 years old, Bob Holliday has brought a bulldog’s tenacity to his quest to get the federal government to reinstate the discontinued floral program. He has led a contingent of people from across the nation who lost a parent in World War II. They have enlisted former military leaders to help — people like retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly, whom you may remember as the secretary of Homeland Security and White House chief of staff under President Trump.

Kelly has a special bond with people like Bob Holliday. Kelly’s youngest son, 1st Lt. Robert Kelly, was killed in Afghanistan in November 2010 when he stepped on a hidden explosive while leading a Marine patrol.