License change won’t protect Iowa consumers

The rationale behind Iowa’s professional licensing laws is simple:

People in certain professions and skilled occupations are required to hold state licenses to work in Iowa. This is to ensure they meet the minimum standard of training and skill necessary to serve consumers safely and effectively.

But a state government policy change leads me to wonder whether our state officials have lost sight of their obligation to act in the best interests of the public. If officials follow through with the new policy in the coming months, then members of the Legislature should step in next session and correct this ill-conceived policy change —and concerned citizens should encourage their lawmakers stick up for the public.



This policy change was disclosed last week by Iowa Capital Dispatch, an independent, nonprofit news site, and its dogged investigative reporter Clark Kauffman. The change, in effect, will keep the public in the dark about the factual circumstances that lead Iowa licensing boards to discipline license holders for violating professional and ethical standards.

Kauffman reported the Iowa Board of Chiropractic has refused to make public the factual circumstances that resulted in the board closing a disciplinary case against an Ottumwa chiropractor this month in exchange for him surrendering his state license.

The administrative charges filed in March against Bruce Lindberg, 64, are not his first encounter with the chiropractic board or with Iowa’s criminal courts. He has a history of sexual molestation allegations going back nearly 25 years, Kauffman reported. Lindberg surrendered his Iowa chiropractor’s license once before, and the board has suspended his license at least once, too.

In the past, the factual basis for disciplinary charges against license holders like Lindberg was made public when those charges were approved by the licensing boards. Disclosure of the allegations behind the charges allowed consumers to factor that information into their decisions about which physician, chiropractor or other licensee to go to for services.

That practice ended in 2021, however, when the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the Iowa Board of Medicine had been improperly making public confidential investigative information about physicians before taking final action in their cases. The court concluded the factual basis for disciplinary charges could only be disclosed in a licensing board’s final written decision.

But Kauffman reported last week the chiropractic board did not make public the factual description of Lindberg’s conduct that led to the recent agreement to give up his chiropractor’s license. The board only said the new charges involved professional incompetence, negligence, unethical conduct through verbal or physical abuse or through improper sexual conduct, and violation of record-keeping obligations.

The agreement between Lindberg and the board stated the factual circumstances were considered public information and would be incorporated in the settlement, Kauffman reported. Despite those assurances, the facts behind the charges still have not been made public — an indication state officials have more concern for Lindberg’s reputation than for informing people of the Ottumwa area who may have gone to him for treatment.