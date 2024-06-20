Just Released

NEW MURAL TO ADD WELCOMING, INVITING ART TO COURT DISTRICT

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (June 20, 2024) – A new mural will surprise and excite residents and visitors of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). The mural will be located on the east facing wall at 208 Court Avenue outside of RoCA. It will showcase the Downtown DSM skyline and surrounding area from the vantage point of the Iowa State Capitol dome.

The Court Avenue mural is being installed by Operation Downtown in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and in consultation with Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design. It was designed and will be completed by artists Thomas Agran and Drew Etienne, an artist duo from Iowa City.

“Downtown DSM is a welcoming, inviting place, and this mural will add to the vibrancy of this location that is in the Historic Court District and welcomes tens of thousands of people to the Downtown Farmers’ Market each Saturday morning,” said Renae Mauk, Vice President of Downtown Development at The Partnership. “We are grateful to the leadership of Operation Downtown and community partners to bring this project to life, which offers a welcome surprise as called for within the Downtown DSM: Future Forward Vision Plan and Action Plan.”

The mural will embrace the recognizable views of Downtown in a striking and sweeping panorama. The artists aim to enrich the built environment while still allowing events like The Market and the historic architecture of the city to remain front and center.

“The grandeur of its scale and composition celebrates not just the city of Des Moines, but also the expansive sense of space and distance we enjoy in Iowa,” said Agran. “We hope that the mural presents itself as a public cultural asset of the city, and an act of human artistic expression that helps authentically author a sense of place.”

The installation of the mural is underway and expected to be completed by the end of June, weather pending.

“This artwork gives us another way to show the world the grandness and beauty of our downtown and surrounding community,” said Todd Millang, property owner at 208 Court Avenue and owner of RoCA. “This mural will be a go-to spot for photos as people visit Downtown for special occasions, major events or just during a night out, and we are excited to be able to bring it to Court Avenue.”