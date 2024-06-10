Just Released

DES MOINES PARKS AND RECREATION SEEKS ARTIST SUBMISSIONS FOR ART CORRIDOR INSTALLATIONS ALONG THE MULTI-USE TRAILS

DES MOINES, IOWA — Monday, June 10, 2024 — Des Moines Parks and Recreation has launched the 2024 Trail Art Corridor Contest, inviting local artists to submit their artwork for a chance to be featured along the city’s popular multi-use trails. This initiative aims to refresh and expand the Trail Art Corridors, enhancing these unique destination areas with new local art visible to travelers coming from both directions.

The Des Moines Parks and Recreation Planning Division developed the concept for the Art Corridor Installations to integrate local artwork and trail identity graphics into the city’s nationally recognized trail system. The first art corridor installations debuted in 2022 along Bill Riley, Carl Voss, John Pat Dorrian, Neal Smith, and Walnut Creek trails, adding to the city’s growing public art collection.

The initial installations were made possible through City funding, a Public Art Grant from Bravo of Greater Des Moines, and a private donor. These efforts aimed to provide an unconventional platform for displaying local artwork, creating accessible and enjoyable experiences for trail users.

With the success and positive responses to the existing Art Corridor Installations, the City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation department is excited to announce the rotation of new artwork into four existing corridors (Walnut Creek Trail, Neal Smith Trail, John Pat Dorrian Trail, Carl Voss Trail) and the addition of two brand new art corridors on the Gay Lea Wilson Trail and Karras-Kaul Connector Trail.

To celebrate this expansion, Des Moines Parks and Recreation has launched a public art contest and urges local Des Moines resident artists to submit their concepts for a chance to be showcased throughout the City’s trails.

2024 Trail Art Corridor Contest Details:

Who: Des Moines based artists and residents ages 18 or older

What: Submit your artwork for a chance to be featured along our beautiful trails

Prizes: Twelve winners will each receive $500 and have their artwork displayed in the Trail Art Corridors

Contest Dates: June 7- July 7

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your creativity and leave a meaningful impact on the Des Moines community! Learn about the current installations and get all the contest details at DSM.city/TrailArtCorridor and submit artwork at DSM.city/TrailArtContest.